Kanye West defends his Trump-love: ‘Liberals can’t bully me, news can’t bully me’

In 2013, Kanye West did a rather uncomfortable interview with the BBC. The interview went viral for all of the crazy stuff Yeezy said, and Jimmy Kimmel did a “spoof” of it, where he had children read from the exact transcript of the interview. Kanye got SO MAD. That was the moment when Kanye went on a caps-lock rant about Kimmel being unfunny and #NoDisrespectToBenAffleck became a thing. A few weeks later, Kanye and Jimmy made up when Kanye appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Well, I say “made up,” but you could tell that Kanye still felt like Kimmel wronged him and all of that. I wouldn’t say that Kanye and Jimmy have been feuding ever since, but there’s been ~tension~.
Well, Kanye agreed to sit down with Kimmel again. Kimmel has been promoting the interview constantly, just hyping the hell out of it. Here’s the full interview.
Around the 2:30-minute mark, they talk about Kim’s visit to the Oval Office, and Kimmel asks Ye if he was concerned about Kim being alone with Donald Trump. Kanye laughs and says, “Well, he is a player.” Er… Trump has been accused of sexually harassing and assaulting dozens of women. That doesn’t make him a player, it makes him an abuser and a misogynist. After that, Kimmel just dives in and asks Kanye about his Trump-love (around the 3:40-mark) and Kanye went on and on about how people were trying to tell him how to think and who to vote for:
“Just as a musician, African American, everyone around me tried to pick my candidate for me. And then told me every time I said liked Trump that I couldn’t say it out loud or my career would be over,” West said. “I’d get kicked out of the black community because blacks, we are supposed to have a monolithic thought, we can only be Democrats and all.” He added that as a result of his hospitalization in 2016 he “lost his confidence” and it took him a year and a half to say what he truly felt. “If I’m afraid to be me, then I’m not Ye, that’s what makes me Ye. I enjoy when people are mad at me about certain things… It represented overcoming fear and doing what you felt, no matter what anyone said…Liberals can’t bully me; news can’t bully me; the hip-hop community, they can’t bully me. Because at that point, if I’m afraid to be me, I’m no longer Ye. That’s what makes Ye. And I actually quite enjoy when people actually are mad at me about certain things.”
[From The Washington Post and THR]
He goes on and on about how there’s not a class that teaches you how to balance a checkbook (YES THERE IS) and there’s isn’t a class about the future (JADEN SMITH DID IT FIRST) and something about Galileo and how we need to “advance as a race of beings.” I can’t.
Anyway, just skip along to the 10-minute mark, because that’s when Kanye starts talking about how we should not “hate” Donald Trump, we should try loving him. Kimmel challenges him on that, by reminding Kanye that Trump is literally tearing families apart at the border. Kimmel then challenged Kanye to remember what he said at the Hurricane Katrina telethon in 2005, when Kanye said “George Bush doesn’t care about black people.” Kimmel asked Kanye if thinks Donald Trump would care about black people. Kanye sits there silently, in thought, and then Kimmel breaks for a commercial. And that’s where I stopped watching.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Oh shut up Kanye you loser
SHUT THE F*CK UP AND GO AWAY.
And take your Nazi sympathizer wife and her horrible family with you. Jaysus.
“Liberals” made the difference between the world shrugging at your mixed-race marriage to Kim, and Emmett Till being beaten and shot to death for flirting with a white woman, but whatevs…
Exactly this
he so f*cking ignorant on stuff like this.
I agree with all of you…STFU, “Ye”. you’re not as smart, profound or popular as you think you are. it has nothing to do with “you’re black so you have to vote for a dem” it’s “you’re black so you shouldn’t vote for a white supremacist/Nazi.”
YOU DUMB F*CK.
There it is, Elkie. Exactly. Thank you.
That is exactly the point. If the Kartrashians lived in the deep South during the 60′s they would have been punished for miscegenation.
The “liberals” were the only ones between them and those racists lunatics.
Ugh, stop.
The delusion is strong with this one…
there is only one on planet Kanye
So, he’s off his meds because “that’s what make Ye.”
My thoughts and concerns are with the three children that he and his wife selfishly and stupidly brought into a home of untreated mental illness.
Dear Kanye (and all Trump Lovers):
Liberals criticizing you for loving Trump is not bullying. It’s pointing out your stupidity in an attempt to save you from yourself.
Bullying is calling someone “rocket man” “pocahontas” or “crooked Hillary”.
In other words, you are supporting the bully, and it is not bullying to call you out on that.
Signed,
Everyone sick of your nonsense
He is one of those people who are contrarian just for the sake of it. Just thoughtless but thinks he’s deep and everyone else sheep.
Another useful idiot for the alt right.
I stopped supporting him a long time ago.
Get lost and get a clue, Ye. I’ve never been a fan of his, but it must be tough for his fans to see their icon be so idiotic
It’s as if because Beyonce and Jay-z have embraced Progressives and Democratic politics that he wants to do the opposite. Plus, the Obamas embrace of the Knowles-Carter clan. That’s the only rational thought I can come up with to explain how a man who boldly said what most black people were thinking on live tv almost 13 years ago (George Bush doesn’t care about black people) and this bafoonary.
I agree with this assessment.
Yep. He has not been handling that breakup well, at all.
Jaden should intern for Kanye, they would be perfect together.
Just another example of why education is so important.
And I bet his mother, who was an educator, is rolling in her grave over this.
I don’t know why anybody expects Kanye to know anything about politics. He doesn’t even know his own family’s history. He has never shown much real curiosity about the rest of the world and like Trump revels in his own ignorance, convinced that he is a genius and every word he says is golden.
Kanye has native intelligence and definite talent for certain things, but he slips into mania so easily that it doesn’t help him much. But even without the mania, he’s limited by other aspects of his grandiose personality. People just need to stop listening to him on things he knows nothing about.
I’m tired of people bringing up his mental illness as a reason that he supports Trump as if everybody with mental illness supports Trump. The truth is that he’s selfish and an attention whore. Also he said it himself, he loves pissing people off. He doesn’t care about real-world people, he just cares about attention.
I just wish he and his wife and their whole family would go away and stop getting all this attention. Between his “slavery is a choice” her homophobic comments just last week, and both of their defenses of the president, I’m so over them.
Uh oh I missed her homophobic comments, what did she say?
Never mind, found it. She’s terrible and stupid, no shock.
The key is in the statement that he likes it when people are mad. He just wants attention. And these days, all one needs to do to get clicks is say something outrageous -what easier and more explosive way to do that than to say you’re a Trump supporter?
Is he right that black people are all expected to vote the same way?
Oh, Kanye. You haven’t been bullied, you’ve been CANCELED.
Well he never answered Kimmel’s question because after the break they switched subjects. I hope he really reflects what Kimmel said because that Orange Nazi hasn’t done anything for minorities other than knighting his ils as American citizens (which I think they should not be sorry not sorry).
