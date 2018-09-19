Will the GOP ‘cut bait’ on Brett Kavanaugh’s SCOTUS nomination this week?

Kavanaugh Confirmation Hearing

Before we get to the Brett Kavanaugh updates, let’s take a moment to talk about Mario Kart and the character of Toad. I put this in the links yesterday because I really didn’t know what to say or how to cover it, but just suffice to say… there was a really gross reason for why “Mario Kart” was trending on Twitter all day. Stormy Daniels has written a book, and the Guardian got an advanced copy. Stormy describes the size and shape of Donald Trump’s pen1s. “Like a toadstool” is all I’ll say. You can read more here.

So, Donald Trump nominated Brett Kavanaugh to be the new justice on the Supreme Court. Trump nominated him because everyone thought Kavanaugh was just a run-of-the-mill misogynist, someone who otherized and penalized women for being women, someone who thought women were subhuman and less equal citizens than men. Well, he’s all those things. He’s probably also a sexual assailant as well. Professor Christine Blasey Ford has come forward to say that Kavanaugh attempted to rape her when she was just 15 years old and he was 17.

What’s happened in the past six days has been nothing short of infuriating. The GOP has already ratcheted up a smear campaign against Professor Ford. They want both Ford and Kavanaugh to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee next Monday, and ONLY them. There was a witness/participant in Kavanaugh’s assault on Ford, a man named Mark Judge, and he came out yesterday to say he would not testify and cannot recall the incident. And the Republicans are just going with his version too, like they’re hellbent on making this “he said/she said” even though they could and should also call on Ford’s therapist and friends, whom she told about the assault years ago.

Ford is already going through hell – she’s had to move her family out of their home and into an undisclosed location. She’s getting death threats and the GOP propaganda machine is working overtime to smear her name. The media camped outside her house when her name came out too. She’s said, through her lawyer, that she would be open to testifying before the committee, but last night her lawyer said that Professor Ford wants to testify only after the FBI conducts a more thorough background check and investigation of Kavanaugh. That’s what Anita Hill wants too, but the White House – no shock – refuses to authorize the FBI’s investigation.

Vanity Fair did a story in the past 12 hours about what’s happening in the White House and why Trump is somewhat quiet about Kavanaugh. I mean, Trump did say something – he expressed sympathy for Kavanaugh and his family, and no sympathy for Prof. Ford. But Trump has been eerily quiet about it on Twitter. Sources tell VF that Ivanka is whispering in her father’s ear, something about how they need to dump Kavanaugh and start over with another nominee. Trump also has his suspicions of Kavanaugh anyway, but not because of Kavanaugh’s misogyny – Trump is suspicious because he thinks Kavanaugh is a “Bush guy” and too “establishment.”

So many are wondering if the Republican senators are going to cut bait on Kavanaugh too, because they know the optics are bad – the GOP only has white dudes on the Judiciary Committee, so it would look like what it is: a bunch of old, out-of-touch white men bullying Professor Ford during her testimony, if she ever does testify. Reportedly, those Republican senators are considering using their female staffers to “question” Professor Ford if she does testify. It won’t matter. The gender gap in the midterm election is still going to be *INTENSE*.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearing

Judge Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearing

56 Responses to “Will the GOP ‘cut bait’ on Brett Kavanaugh’s SCOTUS nomination this week?”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    September 19, 2018 at 8:03 am

    The leak for the VF story about Nagini is Nagini herself, trying to polish her tarnished image. She also set her daughter up for to be papped, in her nightgown, for the Daily Fail. I doubt very much Ivanka has any concerns about what Kavanaugh would do to women once on the Supremes. Her concern is about how it affects her brand.

    Reply
  2. Becks1 says:
    September 19, 2018 at 8:09 am

    Before people respond with this, I’ll say – OF COURSE not every rich privileged white male rapes girls/women. so fine fine #notallmen whatever.

    But many of us are nodding at our head at this accusation. “of course.” If you know rich guys who went to schools like Georgetown Prep, then you know this is a credible allegation. EVEN MORE SO in the 80s when there was very little likelihood of a victim coming forward and “boys will be boys” was so rampant. (I would like to say that things have changed…but well….see other story about Bryan Singer.)

    so I completely believe Professor Ford. 2 years ago, prior to MeToo, I would have said this wouldn’t have made a difference. I mean, Trump won the presidency, Access Hollywood tape and all. But I’m kind of hopeful that things are different now. Not really different, not extremely different, but just different enough for this to matter.

    Reply
    • Aud says:
      September 19, 2018 at 8:35 am

      Yes, agree with your comment that many women are nodding their heads. I was doing that very thing when Rachel Maddow ran part of Anita Hill’s testimony from the Clarence Thomas hearings. She rang so genuine and I know I’m not the only woman out there who has experienced the exact same thing in the workplace. Yet, we know what happened.

      Bottom line, the GOP, aka deplorables, are horrible people.

      Reply
    • Esmom says:
      September 19, 2018 at 8:50 am

      The stuff that came out about the culture of his school, including horrific yearbook quotes, was very telling. As was the TAPE from 2015 where Kavanaugh said “What happens at GP stays at GP, luckily for us,” or something along those lines.

      If it wasn’t clear by how he treated the Parkland dad that he is an elitist scumbag, hopefully it is now.

      I also tend to be slightly hopeful that his nomination might be scrapped. Slightly. He deserves to go down.

      Reply
    • Veronica S. says:
      September 19, 2018 at 9:35 am

      Honestly, I’m wary of any man who is adamantly anti-choice/BC. From the start, you’re telling me you think it’s acceptable for other people to have control over a woman’s body. Why should I think that wouldn’t extend to sexual assault? The fact that he’s wealthy and privileged in a dozen other ways just heightens my perception of his sense of entitlement to anything and everything.

      Reply
  3. Maya says:
    September 19, 2018 at 8:12 am

    Republicans are just making sure 95 percent of women are going to vote Democrats all the way through this November.

    In fact, Republicans are in a real lose-lose situation and it serves them right.

    If the don’t confirm Kavanaugh, their racist and sexist base will be furious and probably wont vote this November.

    If they do confirm him then the rest of 70 percent of the population will come out in such a massive way to vote Blue that Republicans May even lose the Senate.

    And once Democrats gets both House and Senate, they can still impeach Kavanaugh for perjury and get him fired.

    Reply
  4. grabbyhands says:
    September 19, 2018 at 8:15 am

    Buzzfeed’s headline on their storyline made me laugh so hard I snorted and startled my cats:

    “Stormy Daniels Said Trump’s Dick Looks Like Toad From Mario Kart And People Poured Bleach In Their Own Eyes”

    I don’t think they’re going to give up on Kavanaugh – the GOP has too much riding on this guy and if they cut him loose before the mid-terms, they run too big a risk of losing their majority and thus, their chance at stacking the deck in the SC. They want that BAD. I think what we’ll see is them dragging her over the coals over and over again in hopes of pressuring her into giving up (and of course, punishing her for being a woman speaking out against a conservative white man) and offering sweet deals to any Republican wavering on him and then he’ll get confirmed right before the election. I think for the GOP it would be a “lost the battle, but won the war” type of deal.

    Reply
  5. Rapunzel says:
    September 19, 2018 at 8:21 am

    They’ve tried to smear Ford by saying Kavenaugh’s mom was the judge that forclosed Ford’s family ‘s house, iirc. It’s not working in general…but they aren’t letting go yet. Just my prediction.

    Btw, I love how Ford countered Kavenaugh’s list of references with her own. Stand your ground, professor.

    And no way is Trump wanting to get rid of Kavenaigh and nominate someone else. Kavenaugh is the only candidate who’s going to back him when he tries to stop Mueller using SCOTUS.
    Nagini knows this;she ain’t trying to stop it. But she wants you to think she is.

    Reply
  6. RBC says:
    September 19, 2018 at 8:23 am

    After reading that “toadstool” story,I will never be able to look at mushrooms or watch “ Finding Bigfoot or Alice in Wonderland “ without laughing or getting nauseous. Some Yeti in the Himalayas is probably looking to sue Stormi Daniels

    Reply
  7. boredblond says:
    September 19, 2018 at 8:28 am

    Out of one side of their mouths repubs are crying how they really wanted to hear her, and aren’t we all so fair..out of the other is ‘she’s just confused’..of course, we’re privileged old men who know best. This is not a court of law and the same criteria do not apply, so why not ask him to take a lie detector too? Never gonna happen..they’ll say she was just a lefty troublemaker or she’d be there..and they’ll get their way again. I’m so sick of women not being believed, and sick of victims being blamed for not having ‘proof’.

    Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      September 19, 2018 at 8:35 am

      And they’re all attacking Diane Feinstein despite the fact that Grassley knew as long as she did and Grassley’s, who is in charge of what goes on in that committee, compiled that ridiculous list of 65 (lied to those women to do it) in case Feinstein broke free of his rules, and tried to squelch the thing completely.

      Reply
  8. PlayItAgain says:
    September 19, 2018 at 8:33 am

    They’re not going to give up on this guy. He is everything the evangelical hardcore—who fund much of the GOP—have dreamed of. He’s the reason so many GOP legislators are so spineless concerning Trump’s many ludicrous actions. They hate Trump, but they’re going to ride him as far as they can to get their main agenda item accomplished. If they can just get this lock on the SCOTUS for the next 20 or so years, then they can declare victory, sit back, and let the Dems clean up the Trump mess after the midterms. Assuming we still have a country to clean up by then.

    Reply
  9. Millenial says:
    September 19, 2018 at 8:34 am

    Toad did not deserve that treatment. I protest.

    As for Kavanaugh, I’m not holding out hope. He’ll make it onto SCOTUS. If so, I fear for women (reproductive rights) and I fear for the nation. I already live in a state with some of the worst gerrymandering and voter restrictions in the country, and the GOP is going to send that nationwide if they can, because they know they are growing outnumbered.

    Reply
  10. Insomniac says:
    September 19, 2018 at 8:36 am

    Oh, God. My husband tries to avoid all things Trump. Yesterday he kept asking “Why is everyone talking about Toad?” Me: “Don’t ask. Just don’t.” “But it’s all over Twitter–” “YOU. DON’T. WANT. TO. KNOW.”

    And Kavanaugh’s going to get rammed through. Getting clobbered in the midterms won’t bother the Republicans nearly as much if they have a stacked Supreme Court for decades.

    Reply
  11. Indiana Joanna says:
    September 19, 2018 at 8:40 am

    Kavanaugh is a bad guy. His drinking, debts, gambling issues, this sexual assault and his lying under oath are enough to scream that he is unfit for a lifetime appointment to the SCOTUS.

    He seems to be part of a sexual assault culture right up to his adult life. He was a clerk for Judge Kozinski who was forced to resign after several complaints of sexual harassment for years including Kavanaugh’s time as a clerk. His buddy Mark Judge, who to this day follows around teenage girls and posts their photographs, wrote several disgusting comments about women in high school.

    Kavanaugh is a bad guy bought and paid for by Pence and his ultraconservatives.

    Reply
  12. Aang says:
    September 19, 2018 at 8:42 am

    In a normal world they would let him go and move on. But I don’t think there is time to nominate a new guy before November (can anyone confirm that?) and they really want this before the midterms so they are going to hold on till the bitter end. Not to smear the amazing love of a mother orca but I’m thinking of trump swimming around with the lifeless corpse of Kavanagh’s career for weeks. Best case the Republicans spend some time doing more damage to their relationship with women and then realize he’s a lost cause, or even better force a vote that they loose. What I fear is that this does not matter and his smirking dough face will be looking at us from the bench for 30 years.

    Reply
  13. notthisagain says:
    September 19, 2018 at 8:44 am

    I know you shouldn’t judge a book by his cover but Kavanaugh has always looked smarmy to me you know the “Mister nice guy type who is not .His body language and facial expressions also screamed dishonest especially during Kamala Harriss’s questioning .
    He will still be appointed sadly enough

    Reply
  14. Rapunzel says:
    September 19, 2018 at 8:46 am

    Let us also not forget that Kavanaugh is young and the GOP desperately wants to stack the court with young conservatives because they know Trump has irreparably damaged their brand with the majority of voters. They see that they’re dying. They’re getting the courts locked so they won’t feel it too soon.

    Reply
  15. Betsy says:
    September 19, 2018 at 8:59 am

    I don’t think Trump will let Kavanaugh go because Bretty is the one who has basically said that the president shouldn’t be subject to laws.

    In August of this year audio was leaked of Devin Nunes at another’s pol’s fundraiser. In it he said that the plan was get Kavanaugh confirmed and then impeach Rosenstein, force Sessions out and end the Mueller investigation. So this isn’t so much about abortion – I legit don’t think trump cares about that and likely regards abortion as an important tool in the cheating man’s handbook – this is about Trump wanting to avoid the law. Kennedy had his clerks hired. Kavanaugh’s debt magically disappeared – twice, to the tune of $400,000. Kennedy’s son was also Donald’s banker at Deutsche Bank after no American Bank would loan to him. So nothing, and I mean NOTHING about this is on the up and up.

    Reply
    • Juls says:
      September 19, 2018 at 9:43 am

      Dear God if this is true and there is legit audio, then Mueller needs to request an indictment against Nunes for obstruction of justice. ASAP. I’m sure Mueller is 3 steps ahead of this shambolic mess. If Nunes goes down, I will bring ALL the champaign. That man is scum.

      Reply
  16. Eric says:
    September 19, 2018 at 8:59 am

    I’m betting Kavanaugh calls his wife Mother like some other guy I know.

    Beware that the “presidential” alert coming tomorrow, directly to your phone, from Emperor Zero may be a “fungus” pic of his tiny junk in an attempt to dispel the rumors courtesy of Stormy Daniels.

    Reply
  17. Dazed and confused says:
    September 19, 2018 at 9:02 am

    Ugh. The only way this guy doesn’t make it through to SCOTUS will be if about 30 more women come forward with allegations. Even then, I would not be surprised if he made it through. One only needs to look at Anita Hill’s history and it’s apparent that nothing has changed.

    On a side note: Please stay healthy and strong, RBG…

    Reply
  18. Veronica S. says:
    September 19, 2018 at 9:16 am

    And if anyone is curious why rape victims stay silent, Professor Ford’s current situation is an excellent example of why.

    Reply
  19. Marjorie says:
    September 19, 2018 at 9:20 am

    This guy is as bad as they come.
    Why did he need to spend like nine hours at the white house yesterday? Were they figuring out what to do about the gambling payoffs and his other debauchery?

    There’s a blurb he put in his high school yearbook that I believe refers to a sick way to do drugs. I’m not sure I can write it here – “have you b###ed yet?” I don’t know why media hasn’t picked that up. If they do he should be toast.

    Reply
  20. wwwwHY? says:
    September 19, 2018 at 9:29 am

    Sarah Lieabee received a security detail because she was kicked out of a restaurant, so why isn’t Mrs Ford receiving any protection? In addition to being stalked by reporters and getting death threats, her account was hijacked. The fact that she is being harassed is enough reason for the FBI to investigate first.

    The smear campaign against her isn’t limited to just republicans, some hosts like Chris C and some Democrats were going on about how unfair this all is to Brett and his family. On Chris Hayes, a Democratic woman who worked with Brett claimed that Mrs Ford’s story wasn’t valid because there are no other women coming forward with the same experiences. If there were no other incidents of Brett attacking women, Chuck G wouldn’t have gone through so much to hide Brett’s paper trail from the Democrats. The republicans claim that they did many background checks on Brett and that nothing came up, but I don’t think that this is true. I think that there are more victims and Chuck G and the republicans are fully aware that he has other victims.

    The republicans are being ridiculous, especially Lindsay Graham. What do the Russians have on him because he spends every waking moment doing the Dotard’s bidding? The republicans and hosts(Joe S) want Mrs Ford to have a public hearing, after they already made up their minds, did several interviews bragging about how they don’t believe her, and stated that they are still going to confirm Brett even after speaking to her.

    Does Brett have connections to Russia? This is what the press really should be asking. Every time Chuck and Lindsay do their interview rounds, the press needs to just ask them if they have ties to Russia.

    VF source is Ivanka. Kelly leaks to Ashley Parker and writes op-eds (notice how the WH has stopped talking about finding the source?) and Ivanka leaks to Gabe. Since Emily wrote that glowing book about the Trumps, I thought that she would leak to her. Maybe Ivanka doesn’t like Emily anymore because Emily’s source is Micheal Cohen. What is the real reason Ivanka wants Brett gone because there is no way she is doing this because she supports Mrs Ford.

    Is there not one adult in this administration who will do the right thing?

    Reply
  21. Lolo says:
    September 19, 2018 at 10:02 am

    They aren’t dumping him. They are doubling down this morning. Professor Ford rightly asked for an FBI investigation, which even Anita Hill got before she was railroaded by the Judicial Committee. At least there was something to base the questions on. They’ve refused, meaning this is literally he said-she said, played out before a national audience. Grassley said if she doesn’t show up Monday, that’s it. Even Flake and Corker, who made noises about her being heard are already backing down, saying well if she doesn’t show we can proceed. As though being invited into a known trap and refusing to step into it is some kind of great invitation she would only refuse if she was lying! It’s all so corrupt and so sad it’s beyond belief. But anyone wondering how they were going to do it, skate this one through, this is how. Deliver an offer no victim in their right mind would take and then when she refuses it, say, well, she refused so we’re free to move along and it’s all her fault and not ours. And people fall for that crap and that’s why they keep getting away with it.

    Reply
    • Who ARE These People? says:
      September 19, 2018 at 10:12 am

      Yes, that’s the analysis I made to. It’s a big game of chicken, and if she refuses to show, they’ll say she had nothing to say.

      All this talk about “hearing her out” is BS and has nothing to do with
      the seeking of truth and justice. She’s been ‘heard’ by her husband, friends and therapist. She wanted only to contribute to an accurate assessment of the character of the nominee.

      It’s all so disgusting.

      Reply
  22. Insomniac says:
    September 19, 2018 at 10:07 am

    Everything you need to know about their culture growing up is summed up in one of Mark Judge’s (the guy who was in the room with them) senior yearbook quotes: “Some women are like gongs and should be struck regularly. -Noel Coward.”

    He chose it, nobody on the yearbook staff blinked an eye before running that, and now we’re meant to believe they were all perfect Boy Scouts. And that’s the culture Dr. Blasey and I grew up in.

    Reply
  23. Digital Unicorn says:
    September 19, 2018 at 10:23 am

    Toad in the hole has been slagging sessions off in the press again – deflection from what? This mess or upcoming action from Mueller?

    I hope the Dems keep the pressure up and get an FBI investigation – am glad Prof Ford is sticking to her guns about it. At some point #ToadintheHole will turn on him too.

    Reply
  24. JRenee says:
    September 19, 2018 at 10:25 am

    I will never understand the need to threaten victims in cases like this. The koolaid drinkers are so cowardly.
    I hope she remains safe and strong.
    I believe her!

    Reply

