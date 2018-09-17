SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh accused of assaulting a girl in high school

Embed from Getty Images

I’d taken to calling Brett Kavanaugh a “doughy misogynist” because of his stances and general vibe of “hatred of women” and “loathing of women’s rights.” There is no doubt in my mind that if Kavanaugh becomes a Supreme Court justice, he will turn back the clock on any number of vital issues concerning women, from abortion to birth control to our attempts at fair and equitable pay. But what I didn’t know until Friday was that his loathing of women extended to a deep, visceral, violent hatred on a personal level, and that he was exactly the kind of man who would assault and try to rape a woman.

On Friday, Ronan Farrow published an article about Kavanaugh’s attempted rape of a woman/girl when they were both high-school aged. The victim had written a letter to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who referred the matter to the FBI. Feinstein could have handled this better, and she could have told the rest of the Senate Judiciary committee about the letter, but Feinstein claimed that the victim wanted her identity hidden, so Feinstein was trying to do right by her. In any case, the news obviously leaked out. So now the woman has come forward to tell her story in the Washington Post. Her name is Christine Blasey Ford and she’s a professor in California.

Speaking publicly for the first time, Ford said that one summer in the early 1980s, Kavanaugh and a friend — both “stumbling drunk,” Ford alleges — corralled her into a bedroom during a gathering of teenagers at a house in Montgomery County. While his friend watched, she said, Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed on her back and groped her over her clothes, grinding his body against hers and clumsily attempting to pull off her one-piece bathing suit and the clothing she wore over it. When she tried to scream, she said, he put his hand over her mouth. “I thought he might inadvertently kill me,” said Ford, now a 51-year-old research psychologist in northern California. “He was trying to attack me and remove my clothing.” Ford said she was able to escape when Kavanaugh’s friend and classmate at Georgetown Preparatory School, Mark Judge, jumped on top of them, sending all three tumbling. She said she ran from the room, briefly locked herself in a bathroom and then fled the house.

[From The Washington Post]

I believe Ms. Ford. I’m not going to get into all of the dumbass denials being issued by Republicans and such, because they insult me and they insult the American people’s intelligence. If you need a list of women you haven’t tried to rape as a way to “exonerate” you, you’re a terrible person.

The Kavanaugh vote is still scheduled for Thursday. A few Republican senators are making some noise about at least DELAYING the vote to see if Christine Blasey Ford would come and testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

(Also, not for nothing, but I’d still like answers on Kavanaugh’s finances and whether he has a gambling problem too.)

