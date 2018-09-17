SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh accused of assaulting a girl in high school

I’d taken to calling Brett Kavanaugh a “doughy misogynist” because of his stances and general vibe of “hatred of women” and “loathing of women’s rights.” There is no doubt in my mind that if Kavanaugh becomes a Supreme Court justice, he will turn back the clock on any number of vital issues concerning women, from abortion to birth control to our attempts at fair and equitable pay. But what I didn’t know until Friday was that his loathing of women extended to a deep, visceral, violent hatred on a personal level, and that he was exactly the kind of man who would assault and try to rape a woman.
On Friday, Ronan Farrow published an article about Kavanaugh’s attempted rape of a woman/girl when they were both high-school aged. The victim had written a letter to Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who referred the matter to the FBI. Feinstein could have handled this better, and she could have told the rest of the Senate Judiciary committee about the letter, but Feinstein claimed that the victim wanted her identity hidden, so Feinstein was trying to do right by her. In any case, the news obviously leaked out. So now the woman has come forward to tell her story in the Washington Post. Her name is Christine Blasey Ford and she’s a professor in California.
Speaking publicly for the first time, Ford said that one summer in the early 1980s, Kavanaugh and a friend — both “stumbling drunk,” Ford alleges — corralled her into a bedroom during a gathering of teenagers at a house in Montgomery County.
While his friend watched, she said, Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed on her back and groped her over her clothes, grinding his body against hers and clumsily attempting to pull off her one-piece bathing suit and the clothing she wore over it. When she tried to scream, she said, he put his hand over her mouth.
“I thought he might inadvertently kill me,” said Ford, now a 51-year-old research psychologist in northern California. “He was trying to attack me and remove my clothing.”
Ford said she was able to escape when Kavanaugh’s friend and classmate at Georgetown Preparatory School, Mark Judge, jumped on top of them, sending all three tumbling. She said she ran from the room, briefly locked herself in a bathroom and then fled the house.
I believe Ms. Ford. I’m not going to get into all of the dumbass denials being issued by Republicans and such, because they insult me and they insult the American people’s intelligence. If you need a list of women you haven’t tried to rape as a way to “exonerate” you, you’re a terrible person.
The Kavanaugh vote is still scheduled for Thursday. A few Republican senators are making some noise about at least DELAYING the vote to see if Christine Blasey Ford would come and testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
(Also, not for nothing, but I’d still like answers on Kavanaugh’s finances and whether he has a gambling problem too.)
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Well, boys will be boys, said the rapey fascists.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. She should have been flattered. He must think she’s pretty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If this MF gets confirmed I don’t know what I am going to do. November can’t come soon enough. Please register to vote and go and vote!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, the other MF (Thomas) got confirmed even after Anita HIll’s credible testimony. The fact is that Republicans don’t care. They will hem and haw and postpone it, but in the end, they will confirm him and our rights will be stripped away.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Chuck G and the rest of the republicans were working very hard to keep Brett’s paper trail out of the hands of the democrats, so I figured that it was because he had a similar past of attacking girls just like Roy Moore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m demanding Grassley’s resignation. That list he compiled is a deliberate insult to every victim of sexual assault and makes me wonder what’s in Grassley’s past.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Grassley has been an incompetent and biased chairman the entire hearing. He is not an attorney and it shows compared to the others on the committee. He is ramming through this nomination.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These Republicans who are calling to reschedule the confirmation are fake. At the end of the day, they will still vote party line. If 3-4 of them vote no then hell has really frozen over and the Republicans are scared sh*tless that they will be eviscerated this midterm.
Kavanaugh has already lied under oath and committed perjury. Even if he is confirmed, with a majority Democrat House & Senate, he can be impeached and removed.
With the Metoo era, I can see us succeeding with the removal of Kavanaugh and even Justice Thomas.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What is this world even?
*opens wine bottle*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read her account of the attack and it seems exactly like the kind of thing a woman knows is sexual assault but a privileged prep school boy just thinks it is his right and forgets it ever happened because it probably wasn’t a one off. Brock Turner is forever a registered sex offender and this guy is going to the Supreme Court? I don’t know if that means progress or not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her lawyer said today that she passed a lie detector test, and that Kavanaugh had stuff on his SM (scrubbed) of getting very drunk during those school days. If Republicans won’t even delay the vote, shame on them, but at this point I don’t think anything can shame them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does anyone connected with this administration not have some sort of scandal, crime or bad behaviour in their background? When 45 drained the swamp he must have looked at what was left at the bottom to hire.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone in the WH said, paraphrasing, ‘if this is taken seriously no man is safe’..in other words, yeah, we all did it, so what? But keep in mind everyone who voted for whoozit were fine with knowing he had assaulted numerous women. I still don’t understand how any woman who’s lived in the real world could stand with this bunch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe her – I think Feinstein didn’t tell the rest of the committee in an attempt to stop them from burying it as the GOP would have if they had known about it before it became public. Her going public put the kaboosh on them covering it up, even if Prof Ford doesn’t want to face the committee the accusation is out there and he has to answer for it.
There is more dirt on him that am sure will continue to come out until he withdraws his nomination. Where there is smoke there is fire, I don’t believe this is the first time he’s done this.
Farrow really does have some amazing contacts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I think this was Feinstein’s strategy — Ford was then prepped and vetted, passed a lie detector, and has gone on record with the Post. If she has just shared this in committee that letter and Ford’s story would never have seen the light of day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Chuck Grassley was well aware of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is going to be brutal for Ford going forward. I can’t imagine the amount of personal strength and fortitude she must have to come forward with this and I have absolute respect and admiration for her courage.
Meanwhile, Axios details republicans “hardball strategy” to ram the nomination through since apparently this isn’t enough to get someone bounced anymore and quotes a strategist “”if Democrats sink Kavanaugh “we’ll just bring in someone more conservative.”"
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know it’s horrible but I hope that there are other victims who will come forward to support Professor Ford. Prove that this wasn’t a one-off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, this isn’t going to delay his confirmation at all. The GOP is still pushing forward and as far as most conservatives are concerned, she’s either lying or they think it was a long time ago and it no longer and matters and that she was probably asking for it anyway.
Any kind of pretense of delaying the vote while this is looked into is just that – pretense. Window dressing to quiet any dissent. They’re not going to just give up when they’re this close to railroading this guy through.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have a feeling that he probably did this to other girls . Waiting for the next one to come forward. Hopefully she is brave enough to do so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A wealthy white GOP political candidate (who wants to control what women can do with their bodies) has a history of sexual violence against women.
Color me shocked.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right from the start he has repulsed me. First, his claim that drump researched his nomination more thoroughly than president ever before him (shades of disgraced Ronny Jackson). Then Republicans’ insipid stories about what a great coach he was for a girls’ basketball team. (It was strange that he kept the trophy in *his* office–not some place the girls could share. When he refused to shake Fred Guttenberg’s hand. His blank stares when questioned. The questions of gambling and debts suddenly paid off.
I could go on and on about his his disassembling. Everything about this guy screams liar.
Then the allegation of assault came out. And his friend and attempted rape accomplice Mark Judge is a complete scum bag to this day. As a student he wrote in the Georgetown Prep yearbook that every woman should be gonged.
I get that many Republican men hate women and they want to move forward with the nomination. But I don’t understand Susan Collins and her capitulation to these Republican men.
Report this comment as spam or abuse