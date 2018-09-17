Carrie Underwood opens up about her three miscarriages in two years

Carrie Underwood was on CBS Sunday Morning yesterday, where she was promoting her new album, Cry Pretty. Carrie, 35, is expecting her second child with her husband of eight years, hockey player Mike Fisher. Carrie drew some criticism last month for an interview she gave prior to announcing her pregnancy. She said that “I’m 35, so we may have missed our chance to have a big family.” It turns out that Carrie had suffered three miscarriages prior to that, which puts her statement into perspective. In her CBS interview, Carrie went to her hometown of Checotah, Oklahoma, where she opened up about her childhood and about her difficult past couple of years.
She had two miscarriages in 2017 and one earlier this year
[Gets choked up] 2017 just wasn’t how I imagined it. I planned that 2017 was going to be the year that I work on the music and I had a baby. We got pregnant early 2017 and it didn’t work out. It happens and that was the thing in the beginning. It was like ‘Ok, God we know this just wasn’t your timing and that is alright. We will bounce back.’ Got pregnant again in the spring. Didn’t work out. Got pregnant again early 2018. Didn’t work out.
At that point it was just kind of like. ‘Ok, what’s the deal? What is all of this?’ Throughout the whole process, I’m writing. Like literally right after I would find out that I would lose a baby I’d have a writing session. I can’t just sit around thinking about this. I would literally have these horrible things going on in my life and then have to go smile and do some interviews or do a photoshoot or something, you know?
She was afraid to be angry about it because her life is great otherwise
I’ve always been afraid to be angry because we’re so blessed. My son, Isaiah [3], is the sweetest thing and he’s the best thing in the world. I’m like ‘if we can never have any other kids, that’s ok because he’s amazing.’ I have this amazing life. Really what can I complain about? I can’t. Can I be mad? No. I got mad.
She prayed for help
I was just sobbing. [I prayed] ‘Why do I keep getting pregnant if I can’t have a kid? What is this? Do something. Shut the door or let me have a kid.’ For the first time I feel like I actually told God how I felt. I feel like we’re supposed to do that. That was a Saturday and the Monday I went to the doctor to confirm another miscarriage and they told me everything was great. I was like ‘you heard me.’
[From CBS This Morning]
I got choked up watching this. I can’t imagine how horrible and heartbreaking that must have been for her. Plus she had that accident in the fall after two miscarriages and then had another miscarriage after that. She was dealing with such tragedy in her personal life and yet she was trying to hold it together. No wonder she went quiet for such a long time. All this time we thought she was upset about her facial scar but it was so much worse than that for her and her family. She said “it sucked so much, but things are looking better.”
Here’s Carrie’s interview. The sad part starts at 5:15.
How heartbreaking, I truly feel for her. I bet all the folks who were bashing her before feel like jerks now…
THIS…..
we never know what is behind the smile…or the “thirst”.
I feel for her losses. I don’t feel like a jerk because I was complaining about her posting teaser photos on her Instagram regarding her “horrible” appearance and her scar is not bad. She went dark for only a little while; people are forgetting that she even posted a teaser photo on the night of her performance, too.
This choked me up, too. I cant imagine the feeling that you arent allowed to be angry, or you arent allowed to ask why because you are already blessed in your lifetime. That, conflicting with the genuine need to be angry and ask why must be quite the toll emotionally. I wish her the best.
As someone who is infertile, and will never have a biological child, my heart goes out to those who struggle to conceive. I know I feel cheated. I have my period but cannot conceive due to a complicated mix of endometriosis, ovarian cysts, uterine fibroids and excess abdomenal scar tissue from numerous intestinal issues as an infant. Sometimes I see or hear about women who get pregnant so easily and have healthy babies and I feel so jealous and inferior, like I am denied a baby because I am a bad and defective person. It feels like I am being punished for past sins, like there will be no family for me because I did some shitty things in my youth (nothing illegal just idiotic stuff like sleeping around and partying too much). My own family was an abusive mess so I always thought that God would make up for it by giving me my own family but nope. Instead I got cheated on by my ex-husband who married his mistress and they now have a healthy baby boy. I know people say “adopt” like its so easy! Its not and it also doesnt absolve feelings of loss, of being left out and of feeling like life is a cruel joke.
Sigh.
I am currently studying to become a teacher so that I can have children in my life in some capacity. I will love all of my students and work hard to ensure they receive the best education possible as well as become happy, successful people. Its obviously not the same as birthing my own child but since that is not going to happen, its the next best option.
I hope Carrie has a healthy pregnancy and baby.
Lots of love to my fellow sufferers of infertility 💛
I’m so sorry.. for what it’s worth, you dont sound like a bad or defective person to me. You sound like someone who has every reason to be angry and discouraged. But you also sound incredibly resilient and strong, and I think you are going to be an amazing teacher. Much love to you.
I’m so so sorry.
I’m having a myomectomy next month (they caught the uterine fibroids in time), but I do worry about what else the doctor may find.
Blessings to you.
I love that you found something that connects you to children. Big hug to you. My parents went through the same thing and when they decided to devote their lives to each other and their passions, and gave up on trying, they had me. Not saying the same will happen to you, but what I mean is that for people with an open heart, life manages to throw in some happiness. I was the only child they had (they wanted at least three) but my mum was also a teacher which I think helped her too.
I’m so sorry to hear this. I went though something really similar and my ex did also leave and have a baby with someone else. It was devastating—the whole infertility thing is insanely hard. I ended up remarrying and adopting but that was also a super hard road. It sucks and I’m so sorry. Sounds like you have a plan and are moving forward. Lots and lots of internet hugs sent your way today.
You sound like a resilient,brave,and inspiring person.You by no means are defective!I feel for you so much and pray that you receive many times over,what you’ve lost.You will be a profound blessing to the children and parents whose lives you will touch.Thankyou for sharing your story.
I came here just to tell you that you are more than enough. You are not defective, neither are you being punished for past sins, God’s grace and Jesus’ blood washed them all. Most people did stupid things in their youth and a lot of them are blessed with happy families. I do not know why you haven’t been given one or if you will at some point in your life, but please do not self-condemn, your pain is real, and I can understand it, but you are blessed and have made perfect. Sending you prayers and loves. May God gives you joy, peace, and happiness every single day in your life in Jesus’ name. (Always remember that you are not, never will be defective, neither are you being punished)
Reading the kind and compassionate comments makes me cry. This issue (infertility) has really brought me to my knees many times over the years and made me question my worthiness as a person. But your words have made me reconsider my feelings. Thank you for the support, beautiful words and for your love. I love you all so much 😚
LifeIsTough, I’m sorry that you’ve gone through so much. Know that you’re not defective. If you can afford it, consider using a surrogate with your eggs if you can’t adopt. Also consider becoming a foster parent; many states expedite adoption for foster parents as well. I wish you well on your journey.
Her face looks like a bizarre halloween mask. Carrie, you and your husband are wealthy af and you can’t have a baby. You’re all weepy weepy about it? Well, join the club because that just happens to some people. God has nothing to do with it (don’t you think God might have slightly bigger fish to fry than your fertility?). Yes, I follow this website because I enjoy it, but the entitlement, small-mindedness, and self involvement of some of these celebs are too irritating.
Are you really attacking someone for being upset over miscarrying? Really? The fact that she’s rich doesn’t mean she doesn’t have feelings.
Your lack of empathy and grace is quite sad. Their money couldn’t buy them a way out of their loses. Have a heart.
No. I quite honestly don’t care. There are a lot of things to care about/have empathy and compassion about in this world, I could recite a litany of them, and CU and her desire to procreate herself is not one of them. I understand; if I don’t care, why did I skim the post and write the comments? Got me on a bad morning, I suppose.
@ maggiegrace: “skim the post” is right, you just told on yourself. If you would have read it, you would have comprehended this statement by Carrie, which literally refutes the argument you made in your original comment: “I’ve always been afraid to be angry because we’re so blessed. My son, Isaiah [3], is the sweetest thing and he’s the best thing in the world. I’m like ‘if we can never have any other kids, that’s ok because he’s amazing.’ I have this amazing life. Really what can I complain about? I can’t. Can I be mad? No. I got mad.”
maggie, your comments are heartless. I don’t want children myself, but I can still empathize with the incredible pain that families go through when they lose a child.
yikesss
Are you serious ? Because she has money ,she can’t be angry because she had difficulty to conceive another child ?
You blame her because she found some help in the religion ?
The phrase money doesnt buy happiness applies to this situation perfectly. Yes, she is wealthy.. but that doesnt deny her the right to be sad, angry or anything else she wants to be when her heart is truly broken. Shes not crying over not winning an award or something frivolous. And yes, lots of women cannot have children and they have all equal right to express themselves however they choose.
JFC, that’s your take from this? I’ve only had one miscarriage and it was so devastating, I can’t imagine going through it three times and the hopelessness she must have felt.
Being sad about a sad thing doesn’t make one entitled. If anything, I’m sure there are a lot of women like me who are thankful to her for sharing her story because it makes those of us who’ve experienced it feel less alone.
Pregnancy lips or injections? She sure wears a lot of make up. Almost clown like.
Who cares! Why is a post about her multiple miscarriages the place to pick at what she looks like? Good God, what is wrong with people?! Smh.
When I was pregnant the only things that swelled were my midsection (front and back) and my ankles. Her face is strange in this pictures. And she does wear a lot of make up.
STOP. Seriously. Now she looks like a clown?? Enough is enough of attacking her.
She does wear a lot of make up, that isn’t really an opinion more so an observation of fact.
Maybe she got lip injections to balance out her injury to her lips? who knows
@Maggie Grace there ARE a litany of things to have empathy and compassion for. And last time I checked there isn’t a shortage of empathy or compassion. There is quite enough to go around. You making fun of a woman’s face (who btw – had to have reconstructive surgery after an accident), minimizing her loss of her unborn children and then claiming it’s because there are more important things to have empathy for doesnt grant you any moral high ground. It just makes you sound cruel.
Jeezuz H…it doesn’t matter how much friggin’ money a person has, it doesn’t buy happiness in the face of 3 miscarriages and facial reconstruction after a horrendous accident. And if she chooses to speak to God about her loss and sadness and anger THAT’S HER RIGHT. If it brings her solace during an emotional crisis why should you care? Clearly you are either having a very bad day or are missing the compassion gene.
God cares intimately about every persons pain. You sound bitter af.
Agreed-God does not count her money,talent,beauty,and fame,and say OH WELL.Pain is pain and we all need to put some things in perspective.Success cannot be a buffer for what she has endured.
Um, she’s pregnant. That’ll alter a woman’s face. In the video, she looks like herself.
I guess because I have money, I have no right to be sad about becoming a fairly young widow (many many years ago, when my children were toddlers), NO ONE’S pain should be minimized.
I’m sorry. You’re such a woman of mystery to me. I hope you and your children are happy now. Hope you loved the Bahamas! I remember you posting awhile back you were going!!
This is exactly what I thought when she made that original statement. and people hammered her on it. ALOT of women have trouble conceiving after a certain age and just because u had a baby no problem at 38 there is a lot more women that couldnt.
I remember reading an article a few years back that found number of miscarriages was not necessarily correlated with infertility, which I am sure is a relief for many, even if it’s not exactly a balm for the loss. What a strange world we live in, though, that there are so many unwanted children out there and so many who can’t have their own. What a shame.
Unfortunately lots of couples go through this. I know quite a few, including my own parents. It is heart-breaking. Friends of mine when through the exact same thing but never ended up having the second child.
But my cynical self cannot fathom an ounce of empathy (ok, maybe a bit) because it all seems like an intermittent drip of sad facts to sell her album titled *gasps* “Cry Pretty”. Her plastic surgery reinforces the “cry pretty” instruction. (I keep thinking of Tina Fey or Ellen Pompeo who have scars and are pretty as hell).
I get that she is part of the system and don’t blame her. I wish her all the best possible in her life. But it is really weird how American culture has turned into this selling factory using private lives for people to buy into the bad (ok, sometimes good) music/tv/art that’s being produced.
Have you heard the song? The whole song is about how you *can’t* cry pretty…? It’s not an instruction.
Ok, I have to admit that I haven’t heard the song. But the very notion of “cry pretty” annoys me. When one is truly devastated one does not think of looking pretty. But again I am willing to accept that I may be a bit biased and unduly suspicious here.
Wow, did she a break a mirror? That’s all kind of sadness. Certainly hope this pregnancy goes smoothly for her. Her mouth looks different, from the fall? The only negative I can throw in is that “we” didn’t get pregnant. Carrie got pregnant. Such a petty thing, but it always makes me crazy. He may be in the delivery room, but not giving birth!! Good luck to them all.
how awful-
but on a purely superficial note you can really see her plastic surgery when she cries.
I had a friend who had a smooth sailing first pregnancy, then three miscarriages after. she feared that was it and that she’d kind of taken for granted her first how smooth sailing it was. she got pregnant and was terrified to tell anyone but her daughter kept begging for a sibling and was getting really upset about being an only child. they’d wait to long to tell her they were pregnant because they didn’t want to get her hopes up. she had a son a while ago and he’s great. when she met her brother she cried and they thought ok the idea of a sibling was one thing but actually having one she’s maybe not ready or jealous of the attention he’s getting? but before they consoled her she said, ‘don’t worry mommy- these are happy tears. i’m so happy I have a brother.’ her and her husband lost it.
This is just a reminder that we never know what people are going through. Especially a women. Often times we are so silent about but the struggles we are going through. We grin and bear it. This is nothing like losing a child but I lost my beloved cat last Thursday. It was sudden and I am still reeling and in shock from it. I don’t have kids and he was literally the love of my life. But I had to go to work the next day and host an event and smile and laugh and joke around. And I did it. And then I promptly went home and stayed in bed until i had to get up to go to work this morning. I can’t imagine having to do that after losing a child.
I’m so sorry @ValiantlyVarnished. Sure a cat is not a son but he was your beloved friend. Many many internet hugs. So sorry for your loss.
Thank you. I feel so weird talking about it because I know some people are like “it’s just a cat”. But he was everything to me.
My condolences Valiantly Varnished. It’s a devastating shock to have to go through. I’m really sorry.
@VV – I’m so sorry for the loss of your kitty. I hope you can have a little time to grieve in the way that you need and not be rushed through this experience because other people don’t understand why you’re so upset. Sending warm hugs your way.
Thank you.
VV: So hard to lose your babies. I bet those around you would be more sympathetic than you think. So many people think of their pets as their child, their baby. I used to think it was disrespectful to the pet we lost, if we got another one too soon, like a replacement. Now (and I just had this same convo recently with another CB’er who lost a pet) I feel it’s best to get another pet soon. So many need love and a home, and a companion just like we do. I also remember thinking it hurt so bad, why go through it again…then you get your new adopted dog/cat and you remember how wonderful it is for all concerned! Condolences….
Thanks for saying this. I’ve been grappling with this over the last few days. My cat has a brother who was very bonded to him and is just starting to realize that he isn’t coming back. And while I don’t want to rush him through his grieving process he is really my mother’s cat (she lives with me) and I am thinking that it would be good to give another cat a home. Both of my boys were rescues and I believe in it so deeply. I have even thought of maybe fostering in lieu of adoption. I don’t want to rush things…but I also have so much love to give any cat that came into our home.
I say go for it. My sister’s 17 year old kitty passed away and left behind a sister. They were always together, napping, playing. When his big sister died, Louise was so lonely, I hated going over there. My sister relented and did get another rescue. It needed to be done. Louisa has a new sister, and things are back to semi-normal. So many animals need homes. A lot of people only want puppies/kittens, but the older kids needs homes too. I wish the best for you and your family and know things will work out the way they supposed to….with love.
*her* Louisa’s sister’s name is Nutmeg and she is 4 years old. She was a little shy at first until she learned the ropes. Now they are besties. I felt the need to encourage adoption sooner rather than later if you or anyone who loses a pet. Who knows what would have happened to Nutmeg had my sister not got her when she did. All my cat friends! I am a Chihuahua owner, as my husband’s parents always had one when he was growing up. They get a bad rep, but they’re very sweet and good with my kids! ❤
VV:
I lost mine on August 29th. She was 18, had hyperthyroidism, and an enlarged heart that we’d been treating her for – but despite that it seemed so incredibly sudden. Fine one evening, gone the next morning. She passed on the way to the vet. I luckily had that day off of work – but it has 100% messed me up. I feel angry, I feel horribly sad, I feel miserable and selfish, and like a piece of me is missing. We’d only had her for 5 years – her previous owners were ridiculous and left her with us (strangers) when they sold their house to us. But from the moment I’d met her, she was MY cat, as if we’d spent a lifetime together already. And I’m still absolutely crushed. I’ve had to get through a lot of different events over the last two weeks, and put on a ‘game face’ but I’ve sobbed pretty much daily once I’m home and crashed for the day. Getting out of bed in the morning is hard. Saturday morning I woke up sobbing because it felt like I had sleep paralysis and that my cat was back, curling up on my pillow with me -and the little bit of wheezing she had when she purred was gone, and she seemed healthy. It was probably just a dream – but it felt like she’d come to check in on me. I’ve been devastated and pretending I’m fine, and it’s just so exhausting.
I’m tearing up now – I know exactly what you’re going through. It’s not a child – but when you don’t have one, and you’ve devoted so much time to caring for a beloved pet that it’s undeniable what kind of hole that leaves. Lots of love for you, it’s not easy, and it’s not fair, but I assume it will at the very least hurt less with time. I’ve been considering adopting another, but I just can’t yet. Our other cat and dog have looked for her and cried, but they’ve kind of balanced out I guess. They don’t like to be far from us now. I keep thinking I’d like to adopt one, but at the same time the idea of getting attached to another cat and losing it kills me.
Oh Erinn. It’s so hard. After reading your and VV’s comments, my heart is heavy. Cry it out and eventually you will adjust to your new normal. It’s so not my business and I’m repeating myself. I apologize. Please don’t let the dread of losing another cat keep you from adopting another one. There are so many abandoned cats/dogs that end up in shelters that need YOU. As I said to V, you can’t replace a pet, anymore than you can a person…..but you can give a homeless, helpless kitty a new beginning. Think about it. It will help you heal. Your love for your departed kitty won’t go away. She loved you as you loved her, and she would want you to be happy!!!
I’m thinking after the holidays I’ll probably do just that, Nancy. I have a friend who works at our local SPCA, so I’ll chat with her at some point to help me out when the time comes. I’m a sucker for animals – and my husband knows it’s just a matter of time until I cave and come home with one.
Oh good, I’m glad I stayed on here to read your post. You will know when it’s time. Your friend can alert you when she feels she has the perfect kitty for you. I remember when I was young, people waited forever to get a new pet. As I have been saying, they need us as much as we need them. I read some snarky comments above and it warms my heart to know that the good far outweigh the “evil.” Being mean for the sake of being mean just shows how unhappy the person is. But beware, what goes around comes around often is a true statement. But for you Miss Erinn, you’re a sweetheart and I can’t wait to hear you have a new cat….you too @ValiantlyVarnished!
Thanks Nancy <3 When I find the next one you KNOW I'll be posting on celebitchy about it.
😻 You better let us know! I will be waiting for the news from you two ladies. In the meantime, remember the happy memories and plan for the new!
i’m so sorry about your kitty! its so hard to say good bye, i wish they lived longer
Oh, VV, so very sorry for the loss of your precious kitty. I think fostering, or adopting when you’re ready, might help with your grief and even help you honor your lost one.
Echoing what others posted, a pet takes hold of one’s heart. I’ve lost two cats this year, one less than two weeks ago (suddenly). I wish you peace as you deal with the sadness and huge adjustment for you and your baby’s cat sibling.
I’m so sorry. I know what you’re going through, and it is so tough. It will get easier though, and if you decide to rescue another, you’ll know when the time is right.
One of mine has been sleeping behind my knees or on my feet for over 14 years. As much a part of bedtime as teeth brushing and shutting lights off, he’s just always there. Like Amanda Seyfried said, I’m subconsciously aware of my cat’s mortality. (in her case, it was her dog) I have 4 cats and I dread losing him the most.
I really wish miscarriage was something we talked about more openly and included in all discussions of sex, fertility and reproduction. It really is very common and don’t necessarily reflect your general fertility but is too often experienced as a private failure or sadness.
I experienced a series if miscarriages as well and remember desperately scouring the internet trying to figure out what was going on with my body and what, if anything, I could do. It was an intensely painful time and so hard to share with other people because its so often thought of as private, and people are really scared of putting their foot in it and saying the wrong thing. So anyway, I think its great whenever women talk openly about their experience and should be supported and encouraged.
Fully agree. I wanted to say so but wasn’t sure how to word it.
Agreed. I’ve had several and it really sucks.
If she was going to go ahead and tell us this the whole time I think she should have told us back then when she made the comment about missing her chance for a big family, because at the time when I read that–as a fellow sufferer of infertility it made me really frustrated with her since she had a son and was pregnant again. We didn’t know the whole picture-but she didn’t tell us.
Exactly. She could have explained back when she said she might be to old to have a big family. But no she saves it for a big display to talk about when she is promoting her album . She has become such a woe is me attention seeker.
You have no clue how she was feeling or how she was coping with her grief when she said that. And she owes literally nothing to any of us…to “tell us”. A lot of women never open up or if they do it takes A LOT of courage because we as a society “don’t talk about it”. Why? Because of an ignorant, judgmental, unfeeling comment like you just made making us feel even more devastated.
Did you ever stop to consider that maybe she wasn’t planning to share her miscarriages with the world? It took me a year before I could talk about mine and it’s still very painful and fresh like it just happened. From the interview it’s easy to see she’s still struggling with it. Maybe stop the conspiracy theories and show some empathy…
I don’t think we need to tell women when they “should” announce their miscarriages. They have no responsibility at all to ever tell us about their miscarriages.
It is NOT your business when she decided to tell the public. It was a private thing and to suggest the she should have done something to appease the public is insulting and offensive. She was grieving and recovering from an accident for gods sake.
Ah. I am Catholic until the cows come home, but I hate the connection between “giving it to God” and then having a healthy pregnancy. I implore all who are able to see a reproductive endocrinologist if you’ve had two or more miscarriages. They do a full blood panel and check other “fun” things – for me, my issue was something called antiphospholipid antibodies during pregnancy. Basically I needed to be on blood thinners from post-ovulation until the baby is born. A cousin of mine had a different issue, and she had to be on progesterone. The injections are not fun but they worked (after I had lost 99% of my hope) and now I have two kiddos at home.
I know it’s not the answer for everyone, but an RE can really help guide you to a pregnancy that “sticks.”
I believe that prayer works – but I also believe in doing everything medically possible to find answers. Kind of a two-pronged approach, if you will
So glad you have your two children and your faith-wishing your many blessings
My sister had a miscarriage at 39 last year. First pregnancy for her and my brother-in-law after 16 years of marriage. Now, at 40 she’s 5 months along and super worried about something happening. It’s sad because I think she’s unable to enjoy being pregnant as a result of the miscarriage worries. This is such a tough issue for women/couples.
Will keep your sister in my thoughts and prayers!Believing strong that her arms will soon cradle her babe.
I fully plan on getting therapy the next time I get pregnant and it’s hopefully successful. All I know is having miscarriages and I already lose sleep at night thinking about the next pregnancy. I know it’s gonna be tough to go through.
I hope that all the people here who were so hateful towards her after her accident step back and consider their words now. Carrie was dealing with so much more than anyone knew and she was brow beaten here over and over and over by some of you. Many of you should truly be ashamed of yourselves and next time, instead of hating on someone, consider that they could be going through a hard time in ways you don’t know or understand. Choose kindness.
what does her accident or miscarriage have to do with her lip injections? i think it’s all fair game to discuss. I’m sorry she had a miscarriage. I have as well and it’s horrific but it doesn’t define me, personally.
she serves up her life to the public to be consumed so we discuss all parts she presents to the public.
Agree, it’s possible to be sympathetic about her miscarriages and still question her face work.
I’m here for her speaking about it. I had two miscarriages. One of them was a fertilized egg that stopped growing. My choices were to have an invasive procedure or take a pill. I took the pill and my best friend came with me to the pharmacy to pick it up. Judgy pharmacy lady called out my name, “here’s your abortion pill!”. My friend ran over to the counter and told her it was a planned on pregnancy, a much loved little fetus and to stfu. We went home and ate a lot of pizza.
Oh that’s awful. I’m so sorry. I’m really glad you had a good friend there with you.
WHAT? THAT’S HORRIBLE! Did you report the woman to her superior? Jesus Christ. I am so so sorry that happened to you. I took the pill for my two miscarriages too and luckily my pharmacy isn’t like that. In fact when I had questions, the pharmacist let me know she’d had to take it before too. That woman should be fired ESPECIALLY because that’s got to violate privacy laws. I’m pretty sure they can’t shout out what a person has come in for.
I feel for her. I had two miscarriages within six months last year and I’m terrified of what I will find out the next time I get pregnant (I haven’t had any children yet). I know what she means about going into the doctor’s office convinced they’ll once again tell you there’s no more heartbeat and you’ve miscarried. I HATE the ultrasound room. I absolutely hate going in there. I’ve known nothing but tears and devastation in that stupid room. I know what she means about having just found out your baby has died and then have to put on a smile because the world doesn’t stop. I’m happy for her that she’s got good news this time. I hope I do too next time.
What gets me is the “God heard me” line. Does this mean he didn’t hear me during my multiple losses and subsequent infertility? Does god hear some prayers but not others? Maybe someone who is religious can explain how it works. I know I’ll get backlash for it, but that narrative really hurts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
