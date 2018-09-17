ET: Ben Affleck’s new gf isn’t ‘willing to give him the space he needs to stay in rehab’

These are photos of Ben Affleck’s 22 year-old girlfriend, Shauna Sexton, whom you likely recognize by now. She’s shown yesterday in the low cut white crop top which she’s paired with a 90s style belt and leopard print booties. On Friday she walked an adorable a rescue dog, we know the dog’s name is Lindsay and that she’s a very good girl with a heart-shaped mark on her chest because Shauna posted to Instagram about her. I’m sure it’s just a coincidence that Shauna picked a dog with the same first name as Ben’s ex girlfriend. Those jeans are popular now, but Shauna is no fashion blogger and should stick to athleisure.
Are you interested in how Ben’s relationship with Shauna is affecting his rehab stay? ET quotes a source who claims that Shauna is influencing Ben to want to go home more. You don’t say. They also claim that Ben has been told not to date as he’s trying to get sober. AA recommends that members not get into new relationships until they have a year of sobriety, so this is a no brainer really.
“He has been told to hold off on a relationship… but isn’t heeding that advice. His closest friends hoped he was just dating her and would break it off after going to rehab, but he seems to get closer to her every day,” the source shares. “The more time Ben seems to spend with Shauna, the more he seems to want to go home.”
“Shauna has been a strong support for him by attending his family sessions and listening to the advice, but she doesn’t seem willing to give him the space he needs to stay in rehab,” ET’s source says…
“Jen wants nothing more than for Ben to dedicate himself to his sobriety,” ET’s source explains. “She knows she can only do so much and that the process is up to him.”
“Ben has only committed himself to the 28 days and Jen wants him to commit to much longer. Everyone wants this to be the very last time he has to be rushed to rehab.”
This news came out Friday afternoon and it’s an exclusive for ET. The typical outlets including US, E! and People, do not have any insider quotes about this, which is telling. How is it Shauna’s fault that she’s not giving him space? Ben is the one who got a girlfriend and who arranged for her to visit him at home when he’s supposed to be at in patient rehab. He’s the responsible party. It’s ok though because his doctors give him day passes.
Ben’s brother, Casey, spoke to ET as well. He said that alcoholism runs in their family and that he has been sober for six years. Casey is making a comeback of sorts after settling two sexual harassment lawsuits in 2010. (He won an Oscar in 2017 but went quiet after the MeToo movement brought renewed interest to his abusive behavior toward co-workers.) Here’s what he told ET while on the press tour for his film The Old Man and the Gun.
“Alcoholism has a huge impact on not just the person, but also their family. So, I think for his kids’ sake and for their mom, and for himself, he’s trying to do the work and get it together,” Casey explained, noting that he and Ben “come from a long line of alcoholics.”
“Ben is an addict and an alcoholic. Most of my grandparents are alcoholics. My father is an alcoholic, as bad as you can be, and he’s been sober for about 30 years. I’ve been sober for about six years,” the 43-year-old actor said. “Ben is trying to put it together, and it can be a very hard thing to do. He has the kind of resources and time, luckily, to take the time and go to a good facility.”
This is a PR-crafted message and it’s a decent one. Alcoholism is a family disease, it runs in the family and affects the whole family. Casey’s message is not supported by Ben’s behavior at all. He’s going home every day, he has a very young girlfriend who is more than happy for the attention, and he doesn’t seem to be taking this seriously. I am surprised to hear that Casey has been sober for six years. Maybe he’ll be a decent influence on Ben. I still can’t stand him though.
Here’s Casey at TIFF with his costars Tika Sumpter and Floriana Lima
photos credit: Backgrid and WENN
I hate the coverage that’s like “which woman is fixing Ben the right way and which woman isn’t doing enough to fix him? Which woman is to blame for his demise?!”
Ben is a grown GROWN man. What he does or doesn’t do is his own decision. He isn’t being led around by the dick like some 16 year old boy. People are always looking for a woman to blame, a woman who didn’t do enough or did too much etc.
I have lost even more respect for Ben. Just stay your ass in rehab, you are putting your family and your kids through hell.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes isn’t it too bad the 22 year old girl he was dating for five minutes isn’t keeping him on track? 🙄 Grow up Affleck.
Why in the world is she going to his FAMILY sessions?!?! I’m not sure they’ve been dating long enough for him to know when her birthday is! This is bizarre and goes to a pathology well beyond alcoholism. He needs major ongoing therapy…none of which is on this young woman.
(Don’t get me wrong, she knows what she’s doing, but the rest is his MESS!)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When a problem like this keeps coming back again and again then there is usually something at the root of it. Just treating the alcoholism might come down to only treating the symptoms instead of the actual disease. From afar he seems to be some kind of manchild who on the one hand needs a woman to save him but on the other hand seems to resent being controlled like that. It was fine when he didn’t have kids because the most damage he could do is cause broken hearts but with kids he needs to grow up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She clearly has an agenda, but he’s a grown man and should take care of himself, period.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Medusa, When you put it like that it makes sense and makes me wonder what Ben’s relationship with his mother is/was like. I dated a guy very much like that in college and he was spoiled and coddled by his mother growing up beyond belief. He hated her unceasing hovering but loved how she bailed him out of the messes he got himself into. It’s what our dynamic ended up being, love-hate. It was horrible and I stayed way too long.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THANK YOU! I was just coming to post that I’m not here for blaming the brand new girlfriend for his lack of dedication to sobriety. This is all him. If she was trying to influence him to stay there he’d probably just find another new gf who won’t push. But in any event it’s not anyone’s responsibility but his own.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for this so many of the comments below are blaming Shauna for Ben lack sobriety.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nanny O did it better.
No , but really it’s not her “fault” because Ben *is* the one who needs to be committing to his rehab but by not backing off in his best interest she’s really showing herself as a thirsty, permissive, and emotionally immature (but, I mean, 22 can go both ways).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ben
Has a TYPE!!!!
I laughed when i read this… because the man has a certain kind of young lady he will exclusively mess with.
Smart, beautiful, unhinged and willing to threaten his very livelihood and life…
How blissfully consistant……. *driving off in my droptop Lexi with a good five digit amount in my bank*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If there weren’t three kids in the mix I would happily chortle at his cocktail waitress antics forever … cheers to Nanny O, may she, the infamous droptop Lexi, and that boyfriend she never broke up with frolic on some beach on Ben’s dime for years to come!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One word comes to mind about the article above: MESSY. so messy. This is not going to end well. On what planet do any of these people think this is going well??? Sheesh
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right? This is a joke of a rehab story. Ben’s only vaguely going through the motions. But the facility is getting paid $$$ and Shauna is enjoying the attention! Sick users both of them, but ultimately irrelevant. This rehab stay is a total failure and pretending otherwise is stupid. Ben’s not yet serious about rehab is the bottom line. He thinks he’s smarter than the addiction and can “manage” it his own way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ben is not interested in getting sober. Jen should do full custody with visitation for him. Done. And he can go off and continue to make an ass of himself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
On a lighter note, can we discuss her badly painted on abs in the first picture. But for why?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg is that what she did? I was looking at that photo, wondering what the heck was going on. Thirsty!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her ab contour needs to be better blended!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha I didn’t even notice that I think I was looking at the dog. It’s so obvious though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously…. why?????? You can’t deny she is gorgeous with a beautiful body…
She is just a messy girl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For real? People do that? I had no idea that ab-contouring is a thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL!
She is the gossip gift that keeps on giving!
Seriously though, someone needs to remind him he is raising daughters. What kind of message is he sending to them (they have eyes and access to the internet) when he replaces their mom with a vapid valley girl? You want daddy’s love and attention? Have a bangin’ bod, know how to party and ask nothing of me.
Addiction is bad enough, but to not recognize the damage his louche ways and objectification of women has on his impressionable daughters, not to mention the example he sets for his son is criminal. Makes his PR statements about caring about his family and them being the priority that much more hollow. How is this not part of the conversation?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think his PR statements rarely agree with his actions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I though it looked like dirt at first. Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh dear. If you’re going to paint abs on with bronzer, don’t wear a top with straps across the belly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
An enabler. Old Ben got himself a silly little girl woman who he can manipulate. And who will end up being blamed for any relapse old Ben will have. If he truly wants to get sober, he has to cut off anyone who will distract him now. I just think he is going through the motions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She doesn’t care about his health and sobriety. She wants fame for herself even it means sacrificing Ben.
I know Ben is a typical d-bag but his addiction could kill him. I just hate to see people like her enable and cause further damage to an already very sick person.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s a grown man ffs. She isn’t doing anything to him that he doesn’t want done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. He definitely wants her to enable him so he can do what he wants with his addiction but does that mean that she is in the right and innocent in this equation? If she cared about him, she wouldn’t be doing this and she is contributing to his addiction. All addicts want an enabler even if the enabler doesn’t care about them (which his girlfriend clearly doesn’t) but that doesn’t make it right. I see both sides though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Skipper
Your not seeing both sides, what your doing is making excuses for Ben’s lack of sobriety and blaming Shauna for it. Fact is an Ben is going to do what he want regardless of weather Shauna is in his life or not. Fact is Ben has not been taking his sobriety seriously long before Shauna came along, so to put everything on her feet is completely unfair.
Ben was married to Jen for how long and he still was drinking. His marriage and kids didn’t magically solve his problem.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
O pleaces take that crap some place eles. Ben is the one deciding to leave rehab every day to spend time with his girlfriend. He’s the one giving the okay for her to visit him in rehab if he didn’t want her there they wouldn’t let her in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m good here. On a celebrity gossip site. Offering my opinion on the topic at hand just like you. That’s how it works on this site.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ben is a total loser and he picked Shauna because she is a doormat and will do what he wants and allow him to party. Who else but a trashy 22 yr old would begin to date someone while they are in rehab? They had like two dates before he went to rehab? Most sane women would back off and let the family take over no matter what the addict said. Its not like he has no one – he has a WIFE and kids to support him. She should back off but again, Benny choose her because he knows she will do anything he says
He can only date mediocre 22 year olds because no grown woman would ever believe his BS or have anything to do with him.
He probably kicked Shookus tot he curb because she tried to hold him accountable for his bad behavior. Out the door she went!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And she is 22, I didn’t know anything about addiction at 22. Ben picked her because she doesn’t know. Lindsay did know and got the boot. Just saying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
May the innocent dog now called Lindsay get a good home out of this thirsty mess.
That cute dog is probably saying, “Look, you can call me Rapunzel if you want, as long as I get a sunny walk and maybe a person out of the deal.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not a fan of Jen but I feel for her. I could not imagine marrying & having children w someone who has such battles w addiction. I was in a year long relationship w someone who was addicted to pain killers & passed away shortly after we broke up due to accidental overdose. Trying to help someone who is not ready or willing to help themselves is the hardest thing I had ever done. It sucked the life out of me, and I couldn’t let his addiction bring me down any further. Had we had kids, I’m sure the circumstances would have been different, I would have fought so much longer for the sake of my child but I can’t imagine I would have been able to fight any harder than I had already had. It was emotionally exhausting, mentally draining & utterly heartbreaking. I hope Ben realizes just how much everyone is doing to get him on the right path. But ultimately, no amount of help will matter until hes really ready.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And now she knows her kids are at risk of the same addiction disease. That’s heartbreaking
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cracking up that this girl he dated for like one week is attending his “family” sessions in rehab. I bet she adds a lot of depth to those…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He hasn’t hit rock bottom, as his behaviors, which are destructive for him, obviously…has not changed…and for someone like him…he may NEVA hit rock-bottom…he will continue to drag EVERYBODY down with his continuing drama…and it will be….
EXHAUSTING!!!!
I guess Lindsay saw this…and got the hell out…it’s cute when you dipping off on the side for quick mini sex breaks and pap strolls…but it don’t look so cute, when you start spending CONCENTRATED time with someone that’s so self-destructive…AND couple THAT with the fact that Ben’s career…which for the past few years have been wrapped up in the DC movie quagmire…HAS NOT GONE GREAT…and Ben is ABOUT his career and being the “Golden Boy”….oh yea…this just fosters AN APPETITE FOR ETERNAL DESTRUCTION!
Folks like Ben will suck the LIFE FORCE out of you…and leave you a withering husk…while they thrive and reach for another whiskey bottle and ANOTHER inappropriate partner…believe me…I KNOW!
Bump THAT noise!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually use a different word than ‘bump’ in that phrase, Lala 11_7. I commend you for your class😁
Report this comment as spam or abuse
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You describe my abusive ex addict boyfriend eerily well.
This is the truth – they r leeches. How do you think this will play out for Ben ?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The putrid infrastructure (REGARDING EVERYTHANG) is setup for him to not only survive…BUT THRIVE…even with his many indiscretions…
As long as his health holds out…and Jennifer don’t wild out on his trifling tail….
He will be…FINE!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
sad but true!!! if you start a blog can you let us know? lol i like your posts
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cosign, Stacey. Lala’s posts are gold
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow she sure looks young in her 90s outfit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Funny to think she wasn’t even alive for most of the 90’s…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve said it once, and I’ll say it again: Grow up Ben Affleck. Also, this girl is a 22 year old that he chose to mess with, how is his bull her fault? He’s been a famous mess longer than she’s been alive almost.
Edt: cute dog though
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is not serious enough about this, after I ended rehab I waited six months to get a dog. Who admittedly was/is a huge emotional boost, although I don’t think needy young girlfriends work the same way. I think he is still a long way from hitting bottom.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Uh, this isn’t Ben’s first trip to rehab in his life. It’s not even his first trip this year. He knows how it all works. No one is responsible for his life and his decisions except HIM. Shauna isn’t forcing herself on him, and he is inviting her to spend time at his house and with him in rehab. That’s on him. Why are we always trying to blame a woman for Ben’s myriad of issues? If it’s not Jen’s fault, it’s Lindsay’s. If not hers, now it’s Shauna’s. Waiting for the day when Ben’s daughters are taking the blame in the press for his lack of sobriety!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope Ben has had a vasectomy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Obviously Ben has not been paying her Off or buying her new clothes. She has no style and looks cheap. Talk about being famous for all the wrong reasons.
We all know why Ben dates her. I hesitate to even call it dating because we all know there are no feelings involved. I cant even feel comfortable calling it friends with benefits. Ben is a friend to no one. That man is destined to end up alone. He is a vortex of drama and brings down everyone around him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pregnancy by fall. She is gonna attach to him and I can see him never getting rid of her. This girl is gonna be his downfall and he is too stupid to realize. How can you hook up with some random and let them drive your cars, stay
in your house. I get pissed when my husband gets in mine. Is his mother also an alcoholic? Anyone know? Jen honey get the money for you and you children, cut him loose. He will be lucky to be alive next year. He is never going to take this serious. His eyes are dead.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stop blaming this women for Ben problems. Ben is going to be the cause of his own downfall she has nothing to do with that. He gave her access to his house in his cars that is not on her that is on him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is too drunk to see he is like a freight train going towards a brick wall and that choosing to get involved with a gold digging 22 year old Shauna is like hitting the gas pedal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not the 17th century, men don’t have to marry or even have anything to do with a woman just because she gets pregnant. And she may be perfectly happy with the fame boost (or to simply be having fun with Ben, or maybe she actually likes him?) and have no interest in “landing the ring.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think they deserve each other and Lindsay deserves a loving home. I’m okay watching the Ben show continue on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry, she happens to be a very immature 22 year old with huge $ signs in her eyes! She probably has no idea how just how bad Ben can be when he is on a bender! Maybe she needs to see him at his rock bottom? ( Ben clearly is not there) Then she can handle Ben. Shame on her for not having enough sense to realize what a trainwreck Ben has become & walk away from this mess! Obviously the money & fame are most important to her! If Ben was a just a regular rehab patient, do you honestly believe that she would give him the time of day?! ! She has zero repect for herself! The man has 3 children for god’s sake!
Shauna is not solely to blame for Ben’s problems BUT she is certainly not helping him get well! She is a major distraction for him & for that rehab facility. Ben is 46 years old, way past time he grows up & realizes that he has 3 children to raise!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People are/were giving Shookus grief for leaving this addict when he started abusing substances again. Some are praising Garner for continuing to hold his hand, while others are calling her a doormat for not establishing boundaries and letting him fix himself.
Which is it? Are the women in his life supposed to enable him or protect themselves from him and walk away? At least be consistent. According to X17, Shauna spent more than 7 hours with Ben at rehab this weekend.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can you imagine being 22 and going to hang out with a 46 year old stranger at REHAB on your weekend?
HAHA
When I was 22 I was whoopin it up in college with other 20-somethings having some of the best days of my life…This girl is probably really gross to her peers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shauna is not a distaction for Ben. Ben is not serious about rehab and this rehab facility is a jock. If this was a real rehab and not some glorified spa Ben would not be allowed visitors/phone calls for the first couple of months, let alone be allowed to come and go as he please. If Ben was serious about his sobriety nothing or no one would distract him from it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@treelover
Ben is certainly not focused on his program when a 21 year old Playboy model is spending 7 hrs. in one day visiting him in rehab.
This is why rehab facilities strongly discourage their patients to begin a realrionship while in rehab. They want their patients to FOCUS on themselves not someione else.
Sadly, i give him 28 days to a month & he will leave rehab because he thinks he is “fixed…”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m appalled by this facility. These are supposed professionals allowing this nonsense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
his GF’s face looks so young, right? I’m in my mid 30s now and I see pictures on facebook from friends when we studied abroad together when I was 20 and we look like babies. I see kids that age now and they look so young-I don’t see how ben can look at a girl that young and see her in a sexual way as opposed to ‘wow, she looks so young. I feel kinda pervy’ I think age differences matter less the older BOTH people are but she looks so young in her face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally not the point, but I’m amazed she, a skinny toned model, still managed to find a jeans/boot combo that made her ankles look fat.
I disagree with any narrative that puts the blame of the failed rehab on anyone but Ben.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ben definitely has a lot of flaws, but alcoholism is a sad, sad addiction with a struggle I wish on no one. Nothing and no one can make you do the internal work until you want do, no matter how bad everything externally is. Wishing him the best in what I hope becomes a full recovery
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her facial features are so small. Her tiny mouth is all I can see!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Has he ever NOT blamed a woman for his crappy choices??? From blaming Jennifer Lopez for Gigli and his career taking a dive, to now this girl for not being able to handle rehab?! And what is the matter with his PR team that this is their strategy? If he was serious about rehab he wouldn’t be “dating” her. This is just par for the course for him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t believe Jen Garner commented on Ben. She’s still desperately clinging to him and his situation. Why won’t she accept that her relationship with him is over and move on? She is so pathetic it hurts my head. Their children are not an excuse for her to be a stage 10 clinger.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Casey claiming that most of their grandparents, their father, & even Casey himself are ALL alcoholics really explains how hard these demons are going to be for Ben to overcome! And sadly, i think we all realize by now that Ben is not just addicted to alcohol!
I really do hope Ben is able to maintain his sobriety & Casey continues to maintain his sobriety!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not sure how this is all Shawna’s fault. He has been an alcoholic with JLo, Garner, Shookus. Jennifer Garner also doesn’t give him room to breathe she is up his a$$ every second. I understand the children will see him but his mom or brother can take the kids to visit too. Jennifer doesn’t have to step into every situation. There can be boundaries. This will be dependant on Ben if he decides to beat this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In Ben’s eyes, Shauna is perfect. She is young and able to devote herself 100 percent to him. I feel for his family because he cannot be alone. He will forever be chasing the next great love. In the meantime, the kids are getting older and he has already lost precious time with them. Jennifer Garner has custody of those kids and probably always will. Ben probably wants to be sober for them but I just don’t think he will ever be able to commit full time to his family. Side note: Lindsay’s instagram is back up today. Maybe because of the Emmy’s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse