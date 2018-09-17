If the GOP doesn’t get Brett Kavanaugh on the court, they’ll nominate someone worse

Earlier, we discussed the situation with SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh. A woman, Christine Blasey Ford, has come forward to accuse him of pinning her down and sexually assaulting her when they were both 17 years old. What’s clear to me (and to many others) is that the Republicans on the committee were well aware of Ford’s accusations before she even went public: they had a list of women whom Kavanaugh had NOT sexually assaulted at the ready. Which is shady, of course. It’s almost like Kavanaugh is a serial sexual predator and the GOP knew that at least one of his victims was likely to come forward, so they prepared a list of women just in case.

So will Professor Ford testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee? Several senators – Republicans and Democrats – have made some noise about asking her to testify. But her lawyer was on the morning shows and this was what she said:

Debra Katz, attorney for Christine Ford, on GMA: "If we're really trying to get at the truth, hearings should not be used to be weaponized against those who accuse against powerful men and that’s how this is being set up." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 17, 2018

Debra Katz, Christine Blasey Ford's attorney, tells CNN that no one has asked her to testify yet. "We've heard from no one. We've seen various statements made on television, but statements that are being bandied about for political reason. But no one's asked her." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 17, 2018

So there are two concerns: that Ford won’t even get to testify, or that she will be asked to testify and she’ll be hung out to dry by the systemic rape culture of the Republican Party.

Meanwhile, Axios has a new report, with GOP sources claiming that the GOP plans “to use aggressive tactics this week in response” to Ford’s story. Sources also say that “if Democrats sink Kavanaugh ‘we’ll just bring in someone more conservative.’” Charming.