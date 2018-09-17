If the GOP doesn’t get Brett Kavanaugh on the court, they’ll nominate someone worse

Judge Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearing

Earlier, we discussed the situation with SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh. A woman, Christine Blasey Ford, has come forward to accuse him of pinning her down and sexually assaulting her when they were both 17 years old. What’s clear to me (and to many others) is that the Republicans on the committee were well aware of Ford’s accusations before she even went public: they had a list of women whom Kavanaugh had NOT sexually assaulted at the ready. Which is shady, of course. It’s almost like Kavanaugh is a serial sexual predator and the GOP knew that at least one of his victims was likely to come forward, so they prepared a list of women just in case.

So will Professor Ford testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee? Several senators – Republicans and Democrats – have made some noise about asking her to testify. But her lawyer was on the morning shows and this was what she said:

So there are two concerns: that Ford won’t even get to testify, or that she will be asked to testify and she’ll be hung out to dry by the systemic rape culture of the Republican Party.

Meanwhile, Axios has a new report, with GOP sources claiming that the GOP plans “to use aggressive tactics this week in response” to Ford’s story. Sources also say that “if Democrats sink Kavanaugh ‘we’ll just bring in someone more conservative.’” Charming.

55 Responses to “If the GOP doesn’t get Brett Kavanaugh on the court, they’ll nominate someone worse”

  1. StellainNH says:
    September 17, 2018 at 9:21 am

    Get rid of Kavanaugh and hold out until after the midterm elections. That is what we have to do America!

  2. Swack says:
    September 17, 2018 at 9:25 am

    Of course they will because all they ever do is threaten people. Look at Trump, doesn’t like what he sees, threaten more, call names, just like a school yard bully.

  3. Bella DuPont says:
    September 17, 2018 at 9:26 am

    They just need to find a way to delay this nonsense until the mid-terms. The republicans would have found a way, they need to do the same…..this man feels (and looks!) far too evil to be anywhere near the Supreme court.

    It would be like McConnell being sworn into the Supreme Court…..imagine the damage….

  4. Maya says:
    September 17, 2018 at 9:27 am

    Democrats start playing dirty against those vile Republicans. They don’t give a sh*t about anything and it’s time we start bringing guns to a fight instead of of a knife.

  5. Esmom says:
    September 17, 2018 at 9:27 am

    Sounds about right. Finding the worst nominees possible to own the libs.

  6. Lala11_7 says:
    September 17, 2018 at 9:36 am

    Personally, I’m…LOVING everything that is happening…because WE THE PEOPLE just need TWO SEATS to flip in the Senate and ramming this POS down the WORLD’S throat…who is a liar…WHOA IS HE A LIAR…and a gambler…whose past indiscretions leaves him OPEN to blackmail and everything else…and whose character shows that he…really doesn’t have any…will make it THAT much easier to make my dream of a majority come true…

    People are TRULY LIVID regarding this whole thang….

  7. Indiana Joanna says:
    September 17, 2018 at 9:38 am

    Politico reporter Daniel Lippman contacted all 65 women who signed the letter vouching for Kavanaugh’s character. Only two said they still supported him. Several didn’t return his calls.

  8. IlsaLund says:
    September 17, 2018 at 9:38 am

    So, they’ll do to Christine Ford, what was done to Anita Hill?

  9. Juls says:
    September 17, 2018 at 9:41 am

    “they had a list of women whom Kavanaugh had NOT sexually assaulted at the ready. Which is shady, of course. It’s almost like Kavanaugh is a serial sexual predator and the GOP knew that at least one of his victims was likely to come forward, so they prepared a list of women just in case.”
    How much you want to bet they also have a list of women that he HAS assaulted? They probably told him to divulge his skeletons early on so they could be prepared to head off any stories that may come out. How many women has the GOP sent thugs out to silence with fear, intimidation, gaslighting, blackmail and bribery? There is zero chance that Dr. Ford is the only victim of this bag of human excrement.

  10. Jenns says:
    September 17, 2018 at 9:43 am

    Who is “we”? The only reason this guy was nominated is because Trump wanted someone who would cover his butt. The GOP wasn’t thrilled with this choice.

  11. Lolo says:
    September 17, 2018 at 9:48 am

    Because it bears repeating, Dems do not have the power, on their own, to sink Kavanaugh. They NEED Republican help. So even though it’s directed at Dems (and ultimately will be “blamed” on Dems), this is a message to their own members to fall in line behind a nominee who was already problematic BEFORE these latest revelations. This is a get in line, or else, to Repubs, especially people like Susan Collins, who was already going to have trouble with this vote back home (not that she wasn’t going to do it anyway, just that she was going to have trouble with it). It will be interesting to see if Repubs like Flake or Corker, who ostensibly have nothing left to lose, will actually hold out for the greater good or will ultimately fall in line. Their stock in trade lately is basically making disapproving noises and then caving immediately. So I have little hope.

  12. FluffyPrincess says:
    September 17, 2018 at 9:53 am

    Oh so it’s “Let this guy in or ELSE?” NO! Here’s my double middle fingers to that threat. Gaaaah! They are all such schoolyard bullies!!! I want to slap them all!

  13. Darla says:
    September 17, 2018 at 9:55 am

    They can shit talk, but they have a problem:

    Trump Wants Kavanaugh.

    Trump nominated him for one reason only – Kavanaugh will rule against Mueller or any case brought to the supreme court involving trump. He wants him there to protect trump. Period.

    So there is no replacement for Kavanaugh as far as trump goes. And that’s the R’s problem. They know that’s their problem. Their shit talking notwithstanding.

  14. CK says:
    September 17, 2018 at 10:08 am

    If they could have got someone “more conservative”, they would have. Kavanaugh was picked because he could bs his way to a seat with his arch conservatives and give Collins and Murkowski some cover for running the bus over women and minorities for corporation friendly rulings. Anything more conservative and they can’t sell it to their constituents.

  15. VeronicaLodge says:
    September 17, 2018 at 10:16 am

    Follow the money! I’m an accountant, financial accountant, not a CPA or forensic accountant, but I have a masters. Money is what brings these d-bags down. One of the things I love about my job, I know where all the bodies are buried, so to speak and these special types of ass hats always get buried by the money trail.

  16. Jess says:
    September 17, 2018 at 10:30 am

    I saw a meme that said something like “Kavenaugh always looks like he’s trying to keep 12 spiders from escaping his mouth”. Every time I see a photo of him now I just think that he’s got 12 spiders in there…

  17. Rapunzel says:
    September 17, 2018 at 10:35 am

    The Republicans have been using these “do this and you’ll make things worse” tactics since Trump got elected. Consider:

    1. If Trump’s impeached, Pence will be worse.– to intimidate folks into not demanding impeachment.

    2. This (calling out racism, sexism, the stupidity of Trumpsters) is why Trump got elected. If you keep behaving this way, he’ll get reelected.– to intimidate folks into shutting up.

    3. We must understand Trumpsters to prevent a future Trump– if we don’t treat Trumpster’s kindly and with kid gloves, there will be no stopping them.

    4. Hillary needs to shut up because she’s making things worse for the Dems by continuing to associate with them- intimidation to silence the woman who should be President.

    5. Dems need to “go high” because their dirtiness was what cost them the election.– intimidation again.

    Now it’s “approve Kavenaugh or we’ll approve worse.” BULLSH*T. This intimidation needs to stop and Dems need to stop buying into it.

  18. Nic919 says:
    September 17, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    The list provided by the Federalist society are all anti choice people so that is not really a threat. Maybe there is one who would be for the rule of law as well. Kavanaugh was picked because he was a GOP operative for decades and is prepared to bend the rules to save “their guy”. McConnell didn’t even want him as the choice so you know he knew there were going to be issues.

    • holly hobby says:
      September 17, 2018 at 1:27 pm

      Kavan naw was also not on the original short list of judges. Also, he clerked for disgraced Ninth Circuit Judge Alex Kosinski. Kosinski was brought down by sexually harrassing his female law clerks. Don’t tell me ole Brett didn’t know about that or favored it.

  19. Lorelei says:
    September 17, 2018 at 12:44 pm

    I wonder if there’s any chance that Kavanaugh will remove himself at this point. His reputation is shredded, his wife and daughters are humiliated, it’s all become such a horrible mess.

    On the other hand, he might be looking at Clarence Thomas and counting on everyone to forget all this.

  20. holly hobby says:
    September 17, 2018 at 1:16 pm

    They can’t bring in anyone more conservative because the clock just ran out. The next time this is broached, hopefully, the DEMS would have already taken over Congress.

  21. Liz version 700 says:
    September 17, 2018 at 2:17 pm

    It was all sooo shady, I am not sure I could remember 65 people I went to school with much less have them on standby to verify I never attached someone. I say bring it! They are already trying to slide this guy in and pretend he isn’t horrible. At least now we are operating out in the open about how much Republicans hate women.

