Eva Mendes: ‘I’m just so obsessed with my kids that I don’t want to leave them’

Back in the day, Eva Mendes would pap stroll a few times a month, whenever she was really feeling her outfit that day, or whenever she wanted us to see her dog, or whatever. She used to be a much more “public” celebrity. Even in the early days of her relationship with Ryan Gosling, she was still pretty public – they would pap stroll (and yes, both of them) quite often when they had a film to promote. But then Eva got pregnant with her first daughter, and suddenly we could go a year or longer without seeing her at all. We didn’t even know about her first pregnancy until she was just about to give birth. Eva and Ryan welcomed their second daughter with very little gossip too. And so for years, we barely even see Eva. She didn’t even come to any events for Ryan’s Oscar campaign last year.

But one thing Eva consistently promotes is her line with New York & Company. She’s had a deal to design and promote New York & Company for five years, and that’s basically the only time we see her. She did an event for the fashion line this weekend in LA, and she chatted with E! News about why she’s not going to return to acting any time soon:

E! News spoke with the actress at the Eva Mendes Collection for New York & Company at the Palace Theater in Los Angeles all about her family, working and how she balances it all. “I’m just so obsessed with my kids that I don’t want to leave them,” Mendes told E! News’ Erin Lim in terms of whether or not she would get back into acting. “They’re just still so little.” Mendes and her beau Ryan Gosling are parents to 4-year-old Esmeralda Gosling and 2-year-old Amada Gosling. Although she’s a rock star mom, designer and actress, she doesn’t do it all on her own. “I don’t feel like I have it balanced at all. I kind of have been figuring it out as I’m going along and it’s just important to have a support system,” she explained. “I have my family, I have Ryan’s family and that’s just like, invaluable to have family around supporting you.” Mendes, who is in her fifth year of designing for New York & Company, hasn’t passed on the fashion bug to her kids just yet. They aren’t rocking any haute couture at the moment. “They live in jammies, you know. They’re still in diapers—well, one of them’s still in diapers, so they’re just being babies as they should be,” she told E! News.

[From E! News]

If she doesn’t want to get back into acting, that’s fine. Her girls are very young, and I get the feeling that Eva is pretty much over the whole acting thing anyway. I also get the feeling that… Ryan likes that. He likes that Eva just wants to be a stay-at-home mom with their daughters. I also get the feeling that Eva’s family in particular – more than Ryan’s family – is very involved. I would guess that Eva’s mom and sisters are around constantly, which she says in this interview too. And if the kids aren’t going anywhere, why not just keep ‘em in pajamas all day long? That’s one thing Hugh Hefner got right – pajamas should be worn as daywear.

