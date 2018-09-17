Eva Mendes: ‘I’m just so obsessed with my kids that I don’t want to leave them’

Back in the day, Eva Mendes would pap stroll a few times a month, whenever she was really feeling her outfit that day, or whenever she wanted us to see her dog, or whatever. She used to be a much more “public” celebrity. Even in the early days of her relationship with Ryan Gosling, she was still pretty public – they would pap stroll (and yes, both of them) quite often when they had a film to promote. But then Eva got pregnant with her first daughter, and suddenly we could go a year or longer without seeing her at all. We didn’t even know about her first pregnancy until she was just about to give birth. Eva and Ryan welcomed their second daughter with very little gossip too. And so for years, we barely even see Eva. She didn’t even come to any events for Ryan’s Oscar campaign last year.
But one thing Eva consistently promotes is her line with New York & Company. She’s had a deal to design and promote New York & Company for five years, and that’s basically the only time we see her. She did an event for the fashion line this weekend in LA, and she chatted with E! News about why she’s not going to return to acting any time soon:
E! News spoke with the actress at the Eva Mendes Collection for New York & Company at the Palace Theater in Los Angeles all about her family, working and how she balances it all.
“I’m just so obsessed with my kids that I don’t want to leave them,” Mendes told E! News’ Erin Lim in terms of whether or not she would get back into acting. “They’re just still so little.”
Mendes and her beau Ryan Gosling are parents to 4-year-old Esmeralda Gosling and 2-year-old Amada Gosling. Although she’s a rock star mom, designer and actress, she doesn’t do it all on her own. “I don’t feel like I have it balanced at all. I kind of have been figuring it out as I’m going along and it’s just important to have a support system,” she explained. “I have my family, I have Ryan’s family and that’s just like, invaluable to have family around supporting you.”
Mendes, who is in her fifth year of designing for New York & Company, hasn’t passed on the fashion bug to her kids just yet. They aren’t rocking any haute couture at the moment. “They live in jammies, you know. They’re still in diapers—well, one of them’s still in diapers, so they’re just being babies as they should be,” she told E! News.
If she doesn’t want to get back into acting, that’s fine. Her girls are very young, and I get the feeling that Eva is pretty much over the whole acting thing anyway. I also get the feeling that… Ryan likes that. He likes that Eva just wants to be a stay-at-home mom with their daughters. I also get the feeling that Eva’s family in particular – more than Ryan’s family – is very involved. I would guess that Eva’s mom and sisters are around constantly, which she says in this interview too. And if the kids aren’t going anywhere, why not just keep ‘em in pajamas all day long? That’s one thing Hugh Hefner got right – pajamas should be worn as daywear.
I have seen lots of new mothers like that – they refuse to even leave the children for a few hours.
Most of them grow out of that overprotective feeling eventually.
Now something superficial, I want Eva’s hair….thick and glorious…
I’m sure she is doing into being a mother and the toddler years are awesome years with kids but I am also highly doubtful that her door is being beaten down with great offers for scripts, which kinda sucks because she is not a bad actress. Maybe she can return once her kids are older.
I dont know if it’s just because I havent seen pics of her in awhile but her face looks different. Maybe some cheek fillers? I could be completely wrong. I havent seen her in a hot second.
I get wanting to stay home with the kids and I guess if people have the luxury they should take advantage of it.
When I first saw these photo’s I almost didn’t recognise her but yeah she’s had work done. Dunno about cheek’s, def on the lips.
Eva and Ryan found a balance that works for their family and good for them. I do miss Eva on screen, though. She has such an incredible presence.
I like them, I especially appreciate the fact they are really private and keep their life and family sacred, unlike most of celeb couples who claim to be oh so private but pimp themselves/their kids/their marriages every chance they have.
Proof you can be famous and have privacy if you really want it.
Yes to day pj’s. I wear pajamas a good portion of the day, but not the same ones I sleep in. I have house pajamas and bed pajamas and occasionally my house pajamas become dog walking pajamas or quick trip to the grocery store pajamas.
If I ever had the option I’d also be a STHM, especially in their toddler years. It’s a luxury most people can’t afford but if you can, I’m with it.
Good for her. If her choice is to stay home and she has that ability and enjoys it, more power to her. Proof that celebs can go underground if they want to.
With my first two kids I had this thing of only having them go to nursery when they could walk. Then the third one was a mix of that and a nanny. The fourth one was at the sitter from 6 months on because I love my work and my career evolved (I had kids young). I couldn’t take care of four children only and neither could my husband.
I find it strange when women just stop everything at her age and are not eager to work. Although she is working as a designer I guess?
BUT what is it with stars designing? What does that even mean? Do they have the ability to do so? Is it really a job? Do they just land a husband, start making kids and are content with that?
I don’t get it. Crucify me right away but I don’t get how you can be content with kids without having a societal role outside of raising humans and having a placebo job like “designing”. That is why we keep getting called “mumpreneurs” and “active mums” instead of “professionals”.
I get the hiatus thing – like (argh) Gwyneth did if you can do it – but not this hybrid I am working but not really thing lots of celebs have going on. And it’s not realistic for people who can wind up bankrupt should something happen to their husbands / wives.
Both my daughters were distraught when their 3 month maternity leave ended and they had to go back to work. When you’re kid is that little, especially if you’re nursing, I don’t think Mother Nature and all her manipulative hormones make it easy for you to leave your kid for 9 hours. I TOTALLY understand why being a mom would be quite enough of a job, especially when they are real little. I think the ideal is if you could work part time: have time with your kids, and yet keep a broader societal identity. But who’s that privileged?? I stayed home with 3 kids and tutored from home and played night gigs until my youngest was in kindergarten, but it really hurt my career progress, especially compared to my husband’s, whose in my same field.
I don’t recall Eve being pap happy. I think she just didn’t care. I don’t know why every time a celebrity is photographed it’s called a pap stroll. I’m sure most of the time celebrities think screw it and just let the paps follow them. Celebrities always tell how they avoid the paps – switching cars, different routes, decoys, etc. It seems like a lot of trouble to do that every time they want to go to the grocery store.
Truth be told she was never a great actress anyway. She never had a career like Ryan. She was mostly in these action/comedy flicks as the hot girl. She’s still good looking, but obviously those offers will dry up over time. She’s wise to prioritize her private life.
You got to admire her for being so comfortable with being a wife, a mother and a homemaker. It’s rare for a woman to say that is content with something, be it a job or being a stay at home mom. We are all constantly forced to feel like we have to do it all and feel torn.
