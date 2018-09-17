Tom Arnold claims Mark Burnett choked him, attacked him over the Trump tapes

I avoided reading this story all morning, and now I don’t know why, because it’s actually so bizarre and fascinating. The backstory is this: for months (years, really), Tom Arnold has insisted that Mark Burnett has a huge back catalogue of tapes from The Apprentice. Tom Arnold says that on those tapes, Donald Trump can be seen and heard doing any number of offensive things, from using racist epithets, to acting creepy towards his daughter, to sexually harassing various women and more. This has been Tom Arnold’s crusade, to somehow get Mark Burnett to release the tapes. Well, this happened at a pre-Emmy party:
Mark Burnett just went apeshit & choked me at this huge Emmy party then he ran away with his torn Pink shirt & missing gold chain. I’m waiting for LAPD
— Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) September 17, 2018
After which Mark Burnett’s wife Roma Downey posted this:
Got this bruise tonight when Tom Arnold tried to ambush my husband Mark and me at a charity event. Is your TV show worth it Tom?Please stop pic.twitter.com/lXvuKjIMI2
— Roma Downey (@RealRomaDowney) September 17, 2018
Tom Arnold replied: “Bulls—t. You lie your crazy husband attacked me you psycho. I’m filing police report & suing you for defamation…. Roma knocked Bryan Fogel’s phone out of his hand after Mark Burnett chocked me. Bryan came with me. He won the Oscar this year for his amazing documentary Icarus. He has tape.”
Tom says he waited for the LAPD and gave a statement, although when The Hollywood Reporter asked the LAPD for an update, they says they were “aware” of an incident but no police report had been filed. Did this really happen? Something happened, I’m sure. But I do kind of think it was some kind of promotion for Tom’s new Viceland show, The Hunt for the Trump Tapes. Or did Burnett really try to choke him? I can’t wait to see the tape.
FYI: Kevin Bacon is a solid reliable brawl witness. Sosie Bacon is a wingman.
— Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) September 17, 2018
I’m with @TomArnold, everyone. He’s okay. We gotta protect this brutal angel. pic.twitter.com/9grT4QTVZK
— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 17, 2018
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I…….believe Tom, I really do. Burnett always struck me as someone who was one word away from beating the crap out of someone.
I know. Who knew this is where we’d be when Tom Arnold first entered the public realm? Is he legit? Who knows. There’s probably a lot of exaggeration, but, yeah, at it’s heart I believe the Burnett’s are awful people.
RIGHT ????!!!! He will have a lot more to lose if he was hellbent of lying about those tapes.
Something about Burnett and Roma has always struck me as off. Their hyper religiousness coupled with their ‘put anything on tv and make money’ drive, puts me off.
Yeah. Religious hypocrites just like the rest of Trump’s wicked, evangelic-sheep-followers.
I’m picturing all of these events happening with Tom Arnold’s hyper kind of energy and his breathless way of speaking.
I’d love to see Burnett go down based on the lousy crap he puts on tv. If it can also take down Sh1thead-in-Chief, so much the better.
Maybe the tapes are in David Pecker’s safe. Jesus these people are the scum of the earth.
I wonder if Mueller has the full contents of that vault.
I generally don’t find Tom Arnold to be a trustworthy/reliable type person, and him doing this for a TV show definitely adds to that, but…I also believe Dump did and said those things on tape, and that Burnett is covering for him. So I guess I’m Team Tom on this one.
I’m sure there are tapes. I totally believe it. However, Tom Arnold has no more credibility with me than Mark Burnett. They are both opportunists.
Hmmm, that bruise came on really quickly for something that had happened that night
just what I said below. plus, it looks a little faded, like an older one.
That’s what I was thinking. That looks like an older bruise.
Not defending her, however I bruise very easily and quickly. It’s even more fun the older I get.
That definitely doesn’t look like a new, fresh bruise. I bruise easily, and new bruises are darker, that looks like it’s faded and at least a week old
My whole thing is – what could possibly be on those tapes that isn’t already available on regular public viewing? His supporters aren’t going away. They’re terrible people supporting a terrible man. They don’t care. He validates their awfulness.
Yeah, sigh, I tend to agree. He could have tapes of Trump murdering someone in cold blood and I don’t think it would matter.
I think if he is on tape insulting southerners (like he did to Jeff Sessions) or people who live in rural areas, it might make a difference. I don’t think they would care about racial slurs or misogynistic language.
that bruise looks like a older, faded one.
do bruises show up that quickly? I ask because I’ve NEVER had one show up that soon after the trauma/impact. usually, it shows up a day or two later and I’m like “how’d I get that?”.
I believe Tom Arnold.
Several people posted typical bruise color charts to her feed, so I think others noticed.
My next question is, why did she allegedly feel a need to knock a phone (camera) out of another person’s hand, especially if she believed her husband was being attacked? Wouldn’t she want it documented?
There are tapes but think Tom exagerrates a lot despite it…the whole lot a bunch of high school fools.
Alyson Hannigan was also there and Tweeted about it here: https://twitter.com/alydenisof/status/1041587349535129601
and here https://twitter.com/alydenisof/status/1041589481734758400
Thanks for the link. Her perspective seems to be sadly inconclusive, she didn’t see who initiated it. Rats.
Man is a fool.
Wow, what? I can’t even follow what is happening. FWIW, Alyson Hannigan was literally behind Tom when this ish broke out, and even she didn’t quite know what happened. Nuts.
If an Academy Award winner, Kevin Bacon and Patton Oswalt are his witnesses of course he’s not lying. And Mark Burnett is a coward for sitting on those tapes. He could have ended Trump ages ago. History will judge him.
omg I had NO idea she was married to Mark Burnett! I vaguely remember her from that angel show, which my mom loved and i hated.
I think there was a fight only because of Alyson Hannigan saw it. But I agree Arnold is not trustworthy. I also believe there absolutely are tapes that Burnett is sitting on.
Hahaha I used to love Touched by an Angel! My grandmother loved the show and this was when I was still young and impressionable and still believed in all the mystical elements of Catholicism. The show held a magic for me which today I would probably find extremely preachy and corny. But honestly Della Reese was the best (I still remember her singing the theme song).
Rich people can be so trashy and yet they give poor people so much sh-t.
Maybe Mark doesn’t want any tapes released because some may also show himself acting badly? When the Access Hollywood recordings came out Billy Bush’s career went down in flames, yet 45 still managed to become president with little if any fallout. Same thing could happen again with Mark
good point. he is Mr. IMACHRISTIAN! so if he’s on those tapes saying anything untoward, he could go down in flames, too.
Burnett is financially connected to the Dump mob family. I don’t know if he’s “acted badly” so much as he has some shady investments with them.
I think it’s pretty sh*tty of Tom Arnold to make a TV show and make money off these tapes.
I also think Trump is paying Burnett bigly money to hide the tapes.
I’ve heard so much about these tapes, from Trump groping Ivanka to beating Malania in an elevator, which TMZ is helping to cover up. I also just saw a tweet that said Ronan Farrow now has the tapes.
And sadly, I wouldn’t be surprised at this point if all of it was true. That’s where we are now.
TMZ probably has damaging information on so many celebrities. They seem to have “sources” all over the place. Maybe one day Ronan Farrow could do a expose on Harvey Levin’s dirty secrets. He is slime
Tom was married to Rosanne. He’s garbage…. but on a side note…Trump supporters do not care about his past. I mean…he is already on tape saying some gross things and not one supporter cared. These people are not looking for a perfect, upstanding man. They appreciate his flaws…it makes him appear authentic. All this does is rally everyone that supports him.
