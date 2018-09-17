Tom Arnold claims Mark Burnett choked him, attacked him over the Trump tapes

On Your Feet Emilio and Gloria Estefan Premiere

I avoided reading this story all morning, and now I don’t know why, because it’s actually so bizarre and fascinating. The backstory is this: for months (years, really), Tom Arnold has insisted that Mark Burnett has a huge back catalogue of tapes from The Apprentice. Tom Arnold says that on those tapes, Donald Trump can be seen and heard doing any number of offensive things, from using racist epithets, to acting creepy towards his daughter, to sexually harassing various women and more. This has been Tom Arnold’s crusade, to somehow get Mark Burnett to release the tapes. Well, this happened at a pre-Emmy party:

After which Mark Burnett’s wife Roma Downey posted this:

Tom Arnold replied: “Bulls—t. You lie your crazy husband attacked me you psycho. I’m filing police report & suing you for defamation…. Roma knocked Bryan Fogel’s phone out of his hand after Mark Burnett chocked me. Bryan came with me. He won the Oscar this year for his amazing documentary Icarus. He has tape.”

Tom says he waited for the LAPD and gave a statement, although when The Hollywood Reporter asked the LAPD for an update, they says they were “aware” of an incident but no police report had been filed. Did this really happen? Something happened, I’m sure. But I do kind of think it was some kind of promotion for Tom’s new Viceland show, The Hunt for the Trump Tapes. Or did Burnett really try to choke him? I can’t wait to see the tape.

CHANEL Dinner Celebrating Our Majestic Oceans, A Benefit For NRDC

Photos courtesy of WENN.

36 Responses to “Tom Arnold claims Mark Burnett choked him, attacked him over the Trump tapes”

  1. Tiffany says:
    September 17, 2018 at 11:03 am

    I…….believe Tom, I really do. Burnett always struck me as someone who was one word away from beating the crap out of someone.

    Reply
  2. Natalie S says:
    September 17, 2018 at 11:16 am

    I’m picturing all of these events happening with Tom Arnold’s hyper kind of energy and his breathless way of speaking.

    Reply
  3. Jerusha says:
    September 17, 2018 at 11:17 am

    I’d love to see Burnett go down based on the lousy crap he puts on tv. If it can also take down Sh1thead-in-Chief, so much the better.

    Reply
  4. tw says:
    September 17, 2018 at 11:20 am

    Maybe the tapes are in David Pecker’s safe. Jesus these people are the scum of the earth.

    Reply
  5. lucy2 says:
    September 17, 2018 at 11:28 am

    I generally don’t find Tom Arnold to be a trustworthy/reliable type person, and him doing this for a TV show definitely adds to that, but…I also believe Dump did and said those things on tape, and that Burnett is covering for him. So I guess I’m Team Tom on this one.

    Reply
  6. Renee says:
    September 17, 2018 at 11:30 am

    I’m sure there are tapes. I totally believe it. However, Tom Arnold has no more credibility with me than Mark Burnett. They are both opportunists.

    Reply
  7. JaneEyreApparent says:
    September 17, 2018 at 11:34 am

    Hmmm, that bruise came on really quickly for something that had happened that night

    Reply
  8. Veronica S. says:
    September 17, 2018 at 11:36 am

    My whole thing is – what could possibly be on those tapes that isn’t already available on regular public viewing? His supporters aren’t going away. They’re terrible people supporting a terrible man. They don’t care. He validates their awfulness.

    Reply
  9. whatWHAT? says:
    September 17, 2018 at 11:38 am

    that bruise looks like a older, faded one.

    do bruises show up that quickly? I ask because I’ve NEVER had one show up that soon after the trauma/impact. usually, it shows up a day or two later and I’m like “how’d I get that?”.

    I believe Tom Arnold.

    Reply
    • Christin says:
      September 17, 2018 at 11:44 am

      Several people posted typical bruise color charts to her feed, so I think others noticed.

      My next question is, why did she allegedly feel a need to knock a phone (camera) out of another person’s hand, especially if she believed her husband was being attacked? Wouldn’t she want it documented?

      Reply
  10. isabelle says:
    September 17, 2018 at 11:41 am

    There are tapes but think Tom exagerrates a lot despite it…the whole lot a bunch of high school fools.

    Reply
  11. klutzy_girl says:
    September 17, 2018 at 11:41 am

    Alyson Hannigan was also there and Tweeted about it here: https://twitter.com/alydenisof/status/1041587349535129601

    and here https://twitter.com/alydenisof/status/1041589481734758400

    Reply
  12. Icantremembermyusername says:
    September 17, 2018 at 11:42 am

    Man is a fool.

    Reply
  13. Janet says:
    September 17, 2018 at 11:44 am

    Wow, what? I can’t even follow what is happening. FWIW, Alyson Hannigan was literally behind Tom when this ish broke out, and even she didn’t quite know what happened. Nuts.

    Reply
  14. Annie says:
    September 17, 2018 at 12:07 pm

    If an Academy Award winner, Kevin Bacon and Patton Oswalt are his witnesses of course he’s not lying. And Mark Burnett is a coward for sitting on those tapes. He could have ended Trump ages ago. History will judge him.

    Reply
  15. Darla says:
    September 17, 2018 at 12:13 pm

    omg I had NO idea she was married to Mark Burnett! I vaguely remember her from that angel show, which my mom loved and i hated.

    I think there was a fight only because of Alyson Hannigan saw it. But I agree Arnold is not trustworthy. I also believe there absolutely are tapes that Burnett is sitting on.

    Reply
    • Amelie says:
      September 17, 2018 at 2:59 pm

      Hahaha I used to love Touched by an Angel! My grandmother loved the show and this was when I was still young and impressionable and still believed in all the mystical elements of Catholicism. The show held a magic for me which today I would probably find extremely preachy and corny. But honestly Della Reese was the best (I still remember her singing the theme song).

      Reply
  16. C says:
    September 17, 2018 at 12:15 pm

    Rich people can be so trashy and yet they give poor people so much sh-t.

    Reply
  17. RBC says:
    September 17, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    Maybe Mark doesn’t want any tapes released because some may also show himself acting badly? When the Access Hollywood recordings came out Billy Bush’s career went down in flames, yet 45 still managed to become president with little if any fallout. Same thing could happen again with Mark

    Reply
  18. KidV says:
    September 17, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    I think it’s pretty sh*tty of Tom Arnold to make a TV show and make money off these tapes.

    I also think Trump is paying Burnett bigly money to hide the tapes.

    I’ve heard so much about these tapes, from Trump groping Ivanka to beating Malania in an elevator, which TMZ is helping to cover up. I also just saw a tweet that said Ronan Farrow now has the tapes.

    And sadly, I wouldn’t be surprised at this point if all of it was true. That’s where we are now.

    Reply
  19. Andrea says:
    September 17, 2018 at 3:28 pm

    Tom was married to Rosanne. He’s garbage…. but on a side note…Trump supporters do not care about his past. I mean…he is already on tape saying some gross things and not one supporter cared. These people are not looking for a perfect, upstanding man. They appreciate his flaws…it makes him appear authentic. All this does is rally everyone that supports him.

    Reply

