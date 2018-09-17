Tom Arnold claims Mark Burnett choked him, attacked him over the Trump tapes

I avoided reading this story all morning, and now I don’t know why, because it’s actually so bizarre and fascinating. The backstory is this: for months (years, really), Tom Arnold has insisted that Mark Burnett has a huge back catalogue of tapes from The Apprentice. Tom Arnold says that on those tapes, Donald Trump can be seen and heard doing any number of offensive things, from using racist epithets, to acting creepy towards his daughter, to sexually harassing various women and more. This has been Tom Arnold’s crusade, to somehow get Mark Burnett to release the tapes. Well, this happened at a pre-Emmy party:

Mark Burnett just went apeshit & choked me at this huge Emmy party then he ran away with his torn Pink shirt & missing gold chain. I’m waiting for LAPD — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) September 17, 2018

After which Mark Burnett’s wife Roma Downey posted this:

Got this bruise tonight when Tom Arnold tried to ambush my husband Mark and me at a charity event. Is your TV show worth it Tom?Please stop pic.twitter.com/lXvuKjIMI2 — Roma Downey (@RealRomaDowney) September 17, 2018

Tom Arnold replied: “Bulls—t. You lie your crazy husband attacked me you psycho. I’m filing police report & suing you for defamation…. Roma knocked Bryan Fogel’s phone out of his hand after Mark Burnett chocked me. Bryan came with me. He won the Oscar this year for his amazing documentary Icarus. He has tape.”

Tom says he waited for the LAPD and gave a statement, although when The Hollywood Reporter asked the LAPD for an update, they says they were “aware” of an incident but no police report had been filed. Did this really happen? Something happened, I’m sure. But I do kind of think it was some kind of promotion for Tom’s new Viceland show, The Hunt for the Trump Tapes. Or did Burnett really try to choke him? I can’t wait to see the tape.

FYI: Kevin Bacon is a solid reliable brawl witness. Sosie Bacon is a wingman. — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) September 17, 2018

I’m with @TomArnold, everyone. He’s okay. We gotta protect this brutal angel. pic.twitter.com/9grT4QTVZK — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 17, 2018