Kourtney Kardashian got a new younger model after Younes passed his useful date

Kourtney Kardashian sparkles as she exits The Nice Guy with Luka Sabbat
You know how Kourtney Kardashian is the sister who seems the most normal and the least hard-working? (Even according to her sisters she’s not upholding the family brand.) She’s good at getting papped with whichever guy she’s dating, wearing clothes we’ll talk about when we’re bored because they aren’t as fug as her sisters’ outfits, and posting revealing photos of herself to Instagram. She has a formula and she sticks to it. Sometimes she’ll post pseudo-scientific wellness junk, but overall she stays with what she knows, and that’s dating younger guys and looking hot.

Kourtney, 39, was spotted out in LA going to dinner with a 20 year-old model named Luka Sabbat. She was last with a 25 year-old model named Younes Benjamin for a little over a year, but Younes didn’t like it when Kourtney posted thirsty pics to Instagram. They broke up, got back together for a minute, Younes cheated on Kourtney (or broke his contract by being seen with another woman) and they have obviously broken up again because Kourtney replaced him with another younger model already.

On Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, was seen outside The Nice Guy in Los Angeles with 20-year-old actor and model Luka Sabbat.

Kardashian dressed up for the occasion, wearing a sparkly white mini-dress that clung to her curves, while Sabbat wore a low-key black t-shirt with matching pants and sneakers.

Sabbat is close with the famous siblings and was one of the lucky famous faces who scored an invite to Kylie Jenner‘s 21st birthday party in August. He also was in attendance for the Kardashian’s Labor Day party earlier this month, as was the newly single reality star.

[From People]

Doesn’t Kourtney know about the “half your age plus 7″ rule? Neither of guys pass that by a wide margin. Do you remember when Madonna turned 50 and dated two young models in somewhat rapid succession? Kourtney is going to be like that. She’s going to get older and still be as hot because she’s Kourtney and doesn’t look half as plastic as her sisters, and her boyfriends are going to stay the same age. She keeps them for a while until they get annoying and then she moves on to the next one. I don’t think this one is going to last though. Look how he’s covering his face.

Kourtney Kardashian shines as she exits The Nice Guy after kicking off the weekend

Kourtney Kardashian sparkles as she exits The Nice Guy with Luka Sabbat

View this post on Instagram

shut it

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

View this post on Instagram

thank you for all of my birthday wishes

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

38 Responses to “Kourtney Kardashian got a new younger model after Younes passed his useful date”

  1. Leigh-Klein says:
    September 17, 2018 at 9:42 am

    Is this yet another Kardashian sister trying to morph into Kim?

    Reply
  2. ValiantlyVarnished says:
    September 17, 2018 at 9:46 am

    Kourtney has always dated younger men. Scott Disick is younger than her as well. Not by a ton but he was in his early twenties when they started dating. I always liken dating younger men to dog years in reverse. If you are dating a guy in his twenties when you’re in your thirties you’re basically dating a teenager.

    Reply
  3. Tw says:
    September 17, 2018 at 9:47 am

    Gross. When Leo does it, when Ben does it and when she does it. Gross.

    Reply
  4. Babs says:
    September 17, 2018 at 9:51 am

    That face is YUGE.

    Reply
  5. skipper says:
    September 17, 2018 at 9:51 am

    I read that he is just a mutual friend or something of that sort. Either way, this is good publicity for all involved.

    Reply
  6. BlueSky says:
    September 17, 2018 at 9:56 am

    Luka is on the show, “grown-ish” which is a spin off of “black-ish”

    Reply
  7. Clare says:
    September 17, 2018 at 10:04 am

    I feel like she is actually the meanest Kardashian.

    Reply
  8. Mela says:
    September 17, 2018 at 10:13 am

    What is wrong with her? And all these kardashians, to be honest. Twisted people.

    Reply
  9. Tracy says:
    September 17, 2018 at 10:14 am

    Uh who is this?

    Reply
  10. mexicalidesi says:
    September 17, 2018 at 10:38 am

    That is kind of gross, y’all. He looks even younger than 20, like a little kid.

    Reply
  11. ao says:
    September 17, 2018 at 10:39 am

    the only good thing about that guy is he wore an Aphex Twin shirt. He is ugly. She can do so much better.

    Reply
  12. prissa says:
    September 17, 2018 at 10:46 am

    WOW! She looks just like her mom in the last picture in front of the door.

    Reply
  13. Jh says:
    September 17, 2018 at 10:49 am

    Dear, Lord, woman. He can’t even legally drink. This is embarrassing.

    Reply
  14. Pandy says:
    September 17, 2018 at 10:53 am

    Wow can’t land a dude her own age – she needs a kid who wants publicity? How does he feel dating his mother? Ew.

    Reply
  15. TheHeat says:
    September 17, 2018 at 11:01 am

    Seems to me like she’s more threatened by/jealous of Scott Disick’s relationship with Sofia Ritchie than she is willing to admit.
    “If you can have an almost-teenager, then so can I”.

    Reply
  16. mike says:
    September 17, 2018 at 11:18 am

    Look at me Scott….LOOK AT ME!!!!

    Reply
  17. stinky says:
    September 17, 2018 at 11:41 am

    she shaved down her chin/jaw area and its been many months now …….
    so shes more pointy than before and looks more like Kris (to me)

    Reply
  18. Happy21 says:
    September 17, 2018 at 11:51 am

    She looks like a booblehead in a couple of those shots.

    Reply
  19. PodyPo says:
    September 17, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    She is in sequins and he has dirty sneakers on. That’s the least of the things wrong with this situation but the only one I care enough to comment on.

    Reply
  20. minx says:
    September 17, 2018 at 3:51 pm

    She’s weird, just like all of them.

    Reply
  21. Nev says:
    September 17, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    I think she is just stunning.

    Reply
  22. Mad Madge says:
    September 17, 2018 at 4:55 pm

    Not for a Billion dollars would I ever date a 20 year old guy again.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment