Kourtney Kardashian got a new younger model after Younes passed his useful date

You know how Kourtney Kardashian is the sister who seems the most normal and the least hard-working? (Even according to her sisters she’s not upholding the family brand.) She’s good at getting papped with whichever guy she’s dating, wearing clothes we’ll talk about when we’re bored because they aren’t as fug as her sisters’ outfits, and posting revealing photos of herself to Instagram. She has a formula and she sticks to it. Sometimes she’ll post pseudo-scientific wellness junk, but overall she stays with what she knows, and that’s dating younger guys and looking hot.
Kourtney, 39, was spotted out in LA going to dinner with a 20 year-old model named Luka Sabbat. She was last with a 25 year-old model named Younes Benjamin for a little over a year, but Younes didn’t like it when Kourtney posted thirsty pics to Instagram. They broke up, got back together for a minute, Younes cheated on Kourtney (or broke his contract by being seen with another woman) and they have obviously broken up again because Kourtney replaced him with another younger model already.
On Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, was seen outside The Nice Guy in Los Angeles with 20-year-old actor and model Luka Sabbat.
Kardashian dressed up for the occasion, wearing a sparkly white mini-dress that clung to her curves, while Sabbat wore a low-key black t-shirt with matching pants and sneakers.
Sabbat is close with the famous siblings and was one of the lucky famous faces who scored an invite to Kylie Jenner‘s 21st birthday party in August. He also was in attendance for the Kardashian’s Labor Day party earlier this month, as was the newly single reality star.
Doesn’t Kourtney know about the “half your age plus 7″ rule? Neither of guys pass that by a wide margin. Do you remember when Madonna turned 50 and dated two young models in somewhat rapid succession? Kourtney is going to be like that. She’s going to get older and still be as hot because she’s Kourtney and doesn’t look half as plastic as her sisters, and her boyfriends are going to stay the same age. She keeps them for a while until they get annoying and then she moves on to the next one. I don’t think this one is going to last though. Look how he’s covering his face.
Is this yet another Kardashian sister trying to morph into Kim?
That’s who I thought it was when I first glanced at the picture.
I wonder how she reconciles her alleged extremely restrictive ‘natural’ diet with whatever it is she’s done to her face. Or is it ‘just make up?’
I thought it was Khloe….lol. Kim and Kourtney are close in age and obviously resemble each other. Kourtney is tinier than Kim, with or without the implants. I’ve never found her as repulsive as the rest. She’s playing the game to support herself and kids, but I don’t think she’s as vile as the sisters. Supposedly, she gets along the best with Kendall who isn’t attacking her of late, like the other two. Say it all the time, but when is their expiration date.
100% I thought…finally Kourtney bites the Kim gravy train
Kourtney has always dated younger men. Scott Disick is younger than her as well. Not by a ton but he was in his early twenties when they started dating. I always liken dating younger men to dog years in reverse. If you are dating a guy in his twenties when you’re in your thirties you’re basically dating a teenager.
Gross. When Leo does it, when Ben does it and when she does it. Gross.
That face is YUGE.
Is it photoshop? Because in those close up selfies her face looks really odd – like too narrow and her eyes are almost in the side of her head. Has she lost a tonne of weight or has she just messed around? It just seems really off to me.
Read somewhere she weighs 98 lbs. Not sure if that is too low of a weight for her as I don’t know her height and what is a good range for her.
Alien?
I read that he is just a mutual friend or something of that sort. Either way, this is good publicity for all involved.
Luka is on the show, “grown-ish” which is a spin off of “black-ish”
THANK YOU!!! I was like, he looks so familiar!
He’s younger than her youngest sibling. Grossss! Like, is she following in her step brother’s ex stepfather’s footsteps? David Foster much?
I feel like she is actually the meanest Kardashian.
What is wrong with her? And all these kardashians, to be honest. Twisted people.
Uh who is this?
That is kind of gross, y’all. He looks even younger than 20, like a little kid.
the only good thing about that guy is he wore an Aphex Twin shirt. He is ugly. She can do so much better.
saw!
WOW! She looks just like her mom in the last picture in front of the door.
Dear, Lord, woman. He can’t even legally drink. This is embarrassing.
Wasn’t she hooking up with Justin Bieber for awhile too?
Wow can’t land a dude her own age – she needs a kid who wants publicity? How does he feel dating his mother? Ew.
He’s friends with Kylie and Kendall. They had dinner together. She supposedly is still madly in love with this kid’s predecessor, who is also too young for her. Scott is seven or eight years younger. She said she wants another kid, so maybe that’s the model’s (Younes) job. I don’t see her getting married. Quite the opposite of her sisters, Kim on her third and Khloe fervently trying for #2. Run Tristan run…..
Scott is only 4 years younger actually ….
Seems to me like she’s more threatened by/jealous of Scott Disick’s relationship with Sofia Ritchie than she is willing to admit.
“If you can have an almost-teenager, then so can I”.
Look at me Scott….LOOK AT ME!!!!
He’s too busy looking at Sofia.
I think the Disick theories carry a lot of weight ….
Scott was the one who wanted to get married. She never did. He wouldn’t clean up his act. The mother wants him around because it’s good for the show, all the flipping drama. His girlfriend is 19. It’s ridiculous. I don’t think he was much more than a sperm donor to her in the later years. He’s a good looking guy with an alcoholic addiction and what appears to be a penchant for living large and not working, another reason for him to stick around. KUWTK, it’s gotta end eventually
she shaved down her chin/jaw area and its been many months now …….
so shes more pointy than before and looks more like Kris (to me)
She looks like a booblehead in a couple of those shots.
She is in sequins and he has dirty sneakers on. That’s the least of the things wrong with this situation but the only one I care enough to comment on.
She’s weird, just like all of them.
I think she is just stunning.
Not for a Billion dollars would I ever date a 20 year old guy again.
Right??
