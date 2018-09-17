Kourtney Kardashian got a new younger model after Younes passed his useful date



You know how Kourtney Kardashian is the sister who seems the most normal and the least hard-working? (Even according to her sisters she’s not upholding the family brand.) She’s good at getting papped with whichever guy she’s dating, wearing clothes we’ll talk about when we’re bored because they aren’t as fug as her sisters’ outfits, and posting revealing photos of herself to Instagram. She has a formula and she sticks to it. Sometimes she’ll post pseudo-scientific wellness junk, but overall she stays with what she knows, and that’s dating younger guys and looking hot.

Kourtney, 39, was spotted out in LA going to dinner with a 20 year-old model named Luka Sabbat. She was last with a 25 year-old model named Younes Benjamin for a little over a year, but Younes didn’t like it when Kourtney posted thirsty pics to Instagram. They broke up, got back together for a minute, Younes cheated on Kourtney (or broke his contract by being seen with another woman) and they have obviously broken up again because Kourtney replaced him with another younger model already.

On Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, was seen outside The Nice Guy in Los Angeles with 20-year-old actor and model Luka Sabbat. Kardashian dressed up for the occasion, wearing a sparkly white mini-dress that clung to her curves, while Sabbat wore a low-key black t-shirt with matching pants and sneakers. Sabbat is close with the famous siblings and was one of the lucky famous faces who scored an invite to Kylie Jenner‘s 21st birthday party in August. He also was in attendance for the Kardashian’s Labor Day party earlier this month, as was the newly single reality star.

[From People]

Doesn’t Kourtney know about the “half your age plus 7″ rule? Neither of guys pass that by a wide margin. Do you remember when Madonna turned 50 and dated two young models in somewhat rapid succession? Kourtney is going to be like that. She’s going to get older and still be as hot because she’s Kourtney and doesn’t look half as plastic as her sisters, and her boyfriends are going to stay the same age. She keeps them for a while until they get annoying and then she moves on to the next one. I don’t think this one is going to last though. Look how he’s covering his face.