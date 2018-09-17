Kristen Stewart wore an incredible, slouchy Chanel sweater-dress at TIFF

Here are some photos of Kristen Stewart at the TIFF premiere of Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy this weekend. Kristen is such a regular at these film festivals, although I more closely associate her with Cannes. She knows how to do the whole thing though – she knows how to make a film festival fashion statement, she knows how to shill and quickly promote her movie, and then she gets the hell out of Dodge. She’s no longer the awkward lip-biter who eye-rolls her way through a promo tour – she’s a seasoned professional now, and she acts like it. Good for her.

I sort of loved her slouchy Chanel dress at the premiere? It looks amazing in general, and on her specifically, it’s a great fit. It’s basically a slouchy sweater dress with extra sparkle. I would wear the sh-t out of it, and I don’t think I’ve ever said that about a Chanel look.

The film is a true story, and it’s a bio-pic of sorts. It’s the true story of Laura Albert, who wrote several successful books under the name JT LeRoy. Albert is played by Laura Dern. Albert ropes her sister-in-law Savannah Knoop (played by Kristen Stewart) to play the “fictional persona” of JT LeRoy in interviews and appearances. Shenanigans ensue. The film isn’t getting great reviews, but critics say that both Dern and Stewart are good in a mediocre film.

Meanwhile, Kristen was asked about the Charlie’s Angels reboot, which she’s already signed onto. She told Variety that this version is “kind of like a ‘woke’ version… there’s a kitsch nature to the last ones that was super fun. But nowadays, if you see a woman in combat, everything should be completely and utterly within their ability.” Kristen also says that there will be more than three Angels and there’s a “whole network of angels.” Say what you will about the Drew Barrymore Angels movies, but the stunts were good for the time. They didn’t treat the Angels like delicate flowers who were incapable of combat. So I don’t really know what Kristen is talking about here?