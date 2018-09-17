Kristen Stewart wore an incredible, slouchy Chanel sweater-dress at TIFF

Here are some photos of Kristen Stewart at the TIFF premiere of Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy this weekend. Kristen is such a regular at these film festivals, although I more closely associate her with Cannes. She knows how to do the whole thing though – she knows how to make a film festival fashion statement, she knows how to shill and quickly promote her movie, and then she gets the hell out of Dodge. She’s no longer the awkward lip-biter who eye-rolls her way through a promo tour – she’s a seasoned professional now, and she acts like it. Good for her.
I sort of loved her slouchy Chanel dress at the premiere? It looks amazing in general, and on her specifically, it’s a great fit. It’s basically a slouchy sweater dress with extra sparkle. I would wear the sh-t out of it, and I don’t think I’ve ever said that about a Chanel look.
The film is a true story, and it’s a bio-pic of sorts. It’s the true story of Laura Albert, who wrote several successful books under the name JT LeRoy. Albert is played by Laura Dern. Albert ropes her sister-in-law Savannah Knoop (played by Kristen Stewart) to play the “fictional persona” of JT LeRoy in interviews and appearances. Shenanigans ensue. The film isn’t getting great reviews, but critics say that both Dern and Stewart are good in a mediocre film.
Meanwhile, Kristen was asked about the Charlie’s Angels reboot, which she’s already signed onto. She told Variety that this version is “kind of like a ‘woke’ version… there’s a kitsch nature to the last ones that was super fun. But nowadays, if you see a woman in combat, everything should be completely and utterly within their ability.” Kristen also says that there will be more than three Angels and there’s a “whole network of angels.” Say what you will about the Drew Barrymore Angels movies, but the stunts were good for the time. They didn’t treat the Angels like delicate flowers who were incapable of combat. So I don’t really know what Kristen is talking about here?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
The dress is cool (although I feel like you could find it at any mall shop) but wtf are those shoes? I thought she was falling out of them but they just don’t have backs? Me no likey.
There’s a clear plastic band across the top that holds the shoe onto her foot even without a back. They looked weird to me too so I zoomed in! They actually look pretty wearable, since the band seems to really be securing the shoe.
I hate this trend of high heels with plastic elements. Looks just cheap, like the plastic part is supposted to be invisible, but it is not so I am not enjoying the fact that it is hard to find the right pair of shoes and now it is even more difficult with increasing amount of shoes with that plastic thing.
As for Kristen. The dress looks cozy and comfortable, but that hair – no bueno!
I get what she’s talking about – the stunts in those movies were more like superhero moves (hanging onto a helicopter then escaping from an exploding helicopter?) I know a lot of movies do that, but I prefer something that’s not completely out of the realm of reality.
Exactly. They were fun but not in the realm of actual possibility. So she’s suggesting that these will be in the realm of possibility. Like how Atomic Blonde has her taking real hits and feeling them and fight using her elbows etc. more – fighting like an actual woman would.
Yeah, I got it, too. They were Mission Impossible level stunts – not realistic at all. She’s saying that you won’t have to suspend disbelief to watch this new one.
There is a wide plastic strap that keeps her in the shoes 🔍👀
She looks like a Twiggy/Edie Sedgewick (so) kind of combo.
Re the film, I’m sure she just means that it will be less campy and will be SERIOUS.
Yeah I think she just meant grittier, more realistic action sequences not six-flips-on-a-wire-in-a-mini-skirt. I liked the Drew version but I am also willing to check out this new one. No conflict.
Yes, so much Edie Sedgewick cuteness about her clothes, makeup and hair situation. Looks good on her.
I think she means that some of the fight scenes, like in the alley etc- were physically impossible (stopping in mid air) so this one will be more realistic?
Good G-d! She’s smiling!!!
It’s not great, but it’s the best she’s looked in Chanel so far, and she’s not slouching and scowling, she’s finally happy looking. Oh please, no reboot of Charlie’s Angels! Kristen isn’t right for the part, and reboots need to stop
I don’t like the dress, but makeup and hair look amazing to me.
I don’t think it’s such a great dress. Looks sort of like a vanilla Hostess Sno Ball.
