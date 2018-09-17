Kristen Stewart wore an incredible, slouchy Chanel sweater-dress at TIFF

43rd Toronto International Film Festival - Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy - Premiere

Here are some photos of Kristen Stewart at the TIFF premiere of Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy this weekend. Kristen is such a regular at these film festivals, although I more closely associate her with Cannes. She knows how to do the whole thing though – she knows how to make a film festival fashion statement, she knows how to shill and quickly promote her movie, and then she gets the hell out of Dodge. She’s no longer the awkward lip-biter who eye-rolls her way through a promo tour – she’s a seasoned professional now, and she acts like it. Good for her.

I sort of loved her slouchy Chanel dress at the premiere? It looks amazing in general, and on her specifically, it’s a great fit. It’s basically a slouchy sweater dress with extra sparkle. I would wear the sh-t out of it, and I don’t think I’ve ever said that about a Chanel look.

The film is a true story, and it’s a bio-pic of sorts. It’s the true story of Laura Albert, who wrote several successful books under the name JT LeRoy. Albert is played by Laura Dern. Albert ropes her sister-in-law Savannah Knoop (played by Kristen Stewart) to play the “fictional persona” of JT LeRoy in interviews and appearances. Shenanigans ensue. The film isn’t getting great reviews, but critics say that both Dern and Stewart are good in a mediocre film.

Meanwhile, Kristen was asked about the Charlie’s Angels reboot, which she’s already signed onto. She told Variety that this version is “kind of like a ‘woke’ version… there’s a kitsch nature to the last ones that was super fun. But nowadays, if you see a woman in combat, everything should be completely and utterly within their ability.” Kristen also says that there will be more than three Angels and there’s a “whole network of angels.” Say what you will about the Drew Barrymore Angels movies, but the stunts were good for the time. They didn’t treat the Angels like delicate flowers who were incapable of combat. So I don’t really know what Kristen is talking about here?

43rd Toronto International Film Festival - Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy - Premiere

43rd Toronto International Film Festival - Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy - Premiere

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

15 Responses to “Kristen Stewart wore an incredible, slouchy Chanel sweater-dress at TIFF”

  1. AmandaPanda says:
    September 17, 2018 at 7:20 am

    The dress is cool (although I feel like you could find it at any mall shop) but wtf are those shoes? I thought she was falling out of them but they just don’t have backs? Me no likey.

    Reply
  2. Renee2 says:
    September 17, 2018 at 7:21 am

    She looks like a Twiggy/Edie Sedgewick (so) kind of combo.
    Re the film, I’m sure she just means that it will be less campy and will be SERIOUS.

    Reply
  3. Christine says:
    September 17, 2018 at 7:24 am

    I think she means that some of the fight scenes, like in the alley etc- were physically impossible (stopping in mid air) so this one will be more realistic?

    Reply
  4. InquisitiveNewt says:
    September 17, 2018 at 7:32 am

    Good G-d! She’s smiling!!!

    Reply
  5. Beth says:
    September 17, 2018 at 7:37 am

    It’s not great, but it’s the best she’s looked in Chanel so far, and she’s not slouching and scowling, she’s finally happy looking. Oh please, no reboot of Charlie’s Angels! Kristen isn’t right for the part, and reboots need to stop

    Reply
  6. Eleonor says:
    September 17, 2018 at 7:37 am

    I don’t like the dress, but makeup and hair look amazing to me.

    Reply
  7. Nikki says:
    September 17, 2018 at 7:41 am

    I don’t think it’s such a great dress. Looks sort of like a vanilla Hostess Sno Ball.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment