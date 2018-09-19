“Blake Lively is still suiting up for the European promotional tour” links

I would enjoy Blake Lively’s suit without the tie (and the collar on the blouse, honestly). Her whole ensemble is Ralph Lauren. [Go Fug Yourself]
I still don’t get the pants-long-enough-to-trip-on thing.
Same. I see that all stylists and fashion people wear those pants that way and I don’t get it. It still could be long, but without the fabric touching the floor.
It just seems so dirty to me. Are the pants ruined after one wear?
Blake is trying to be Annie Hall-ish. Unfortunately, she does not possess Diane Keaton’s soul or brain.
I don’t know… people don’t complain much about dresses/skirts the same length, I don’ t see why it’s different? Its kind of a graceful look. I can’t do it, because I have abandoned heels, but I appreciate it on other people.
Most of the clothes are borrowed from designers. They are cut for models in heels, so would be too long on anyone not model height. They won’t alter loaner clothes too much and fixing a hem would make it unwearable for a model.
You can easily pin a hem up in a temporary way.
As someone prone to tripping, and incapable of wearing heels, I agree!
Hate it, looks sloppy.
I like Blake but not a fan of her style but props to her – its hers and she owns it, go girl!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed.
I ❤ that she has fun with it. And this us one of the better suits she’s worn.😏
Thing is, she doesn’t own it.
She looks over-accessorised and uncomfortable in every one of the suits she has been wearing recently.
You know who owned a suit yesterday? Evan Rachel Wood. She looked sleek and modern and powerful.
Blake’s suits are just… fussy.
@Maum – Blake is soooo tallll I believe she figures she can carry anything off, and she almost can – but not quite. I don’t like the suit, it’s Too Much of a Good Thing.
I do think she is beautiful, though, and not cookie-cutter pretty, either, it’s a strong face, I like that. She and Kendrick were so perfectly cast!
@Maum
Totally agree. She hasn’t the charm to pull it off. Cate Blanchett did the pantsuit thing too for Ocean 8 promotion and she was on a whole other leverl!
ERW always looks great in a suit. She also generally has great taste in gowns as well.
Blake & Anna were fan-damn-tastic in the movie.👌👊
The review raves were spot on!🙌😎
So happy to hear this!! I’m going to see it tomorrow
@CityGirl – Saw it this weekend, hubby and I loved it. Both women were fabulous (and Henry Golding is HOT – he was much more impressive in this noir role than in Crazy Rich Asians – I thought his talent kind of wasted in that).
Enjoy!
I really want to see this too
Awesome! I meant to see it over the weekend and didn’t get around to it, going to try and make it happen Friday!
I’m going tonight! So glad to hear it!
Her suits would work if they they were properly fitted. They are swimming on her.
I liked her movie.
That DiCaprio story is amazing! He really is just a tired cliche. Sending out sycophants to invite girls into the VIP section and then ignoring them? “Friends” with anyone willing to spend enough money on him? All just for appearances.
Is she only allowed to wear one type of clothing at one time? For awhile there it was the Boobs Legsly, then all the fringe Ice Skater Fug, now all these ill-fitting and yes, fussy, suits. It makes me irrationally angry.
She can’t pull it off like Evan Rachel Wood. I think her hair, makeup, and accessories never seem to go with her outfits. It always looks like she’s playing dress up, not effortless like others.
Her outfits are always too much, she always overdoes it.
The top half seems too stiff/busy to pair with those flowy pant legs. Instead of contrasting it just looks like two different suit looks that just happen to be the same color.
