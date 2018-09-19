“Blake Lively is still suiting up for the European promotional tour” links
  • September 19, 2018

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

A Simple Favour UK Premiere

I would enjoy Blake Lively’s suit without the tie (and the collar on the blouse, honestly). Her whole ensemble is Ralph Lauren. [Go Fug Yourself]
Tom Arnold says Ronan Farrow has the elusive Apprentice tapes. [Dlisted]
Even Leo DiCaprio has a price, and even he gets scammed. [LaineyGossip]
Jimmy Kimmel has been interviewing Glenn Weiss. [Pajiba]
The backstory is complicated, but trust that this guy is a douche. [Jezebel]
A Bravo reality star was a rapist this whole time. [Buzzfeed]
Accent expert analyzes terrible movie accents. [OMG Blog]
Why did Bristol Palin & Dakota Meyer get divorced? [Starcasm]
Faye Dunaway is still a diva and a terrible person. [Wonderwall]

A Simple Favour premiere in London

27 Responses to ““Blake Lively is still suiting up for the European promotional tour” links”

  1. Alix says:
    September 19, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    I still don’t get the pants-long-enough-to-trip-on thing.

  2. Digital Unicorn says:
    September 19, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    I like Blake but not a fan of her style but props to her – its hers and she owns it, go girl!

  3. Maum says:
    September 19, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    Thing is, she doesn’t own it.
    She looks over-accessorised and uncomfortable in every one of the suits she has been wearing recently.

    You know who owned a suit yesterday? Evan Rachel Wood. She looked sleek and modern and powerful.
    Blake’s suits are just… fussy.

  4. Amide says:
    September 19, 2018 at 12:44 pm

    Blake & Anna were fan-damn-tastic in the movie.👌👊
    The review raves were spot on!🙌😎

  5. sommolierlady says:
    September 19, 2018 at 12:57 pm

    Her suits would work if they they were properly fitted. They are swimming on her.

    I liked her movie.

  6. Mia4s says:
    September 19, 2018 at 1:12 pm

    That DiCaprio story is amazing! He really is just a tired cliche. Sending out sycophants to invite girls into the VIP section and then ignoring them? “Friends” with anyone willing to spend enough money on him? All just for appearances.

  7. Erin says:
    September 19, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    Is she only allowed to wear one type of clothing at one time? For awhile there it was the Boobs Legsly, then all the fringe Ice Skater Fug, now all these ill-fitting and yes, fussy, suits. It makes me irrationally angry.

  8. jammypants says:
    September 19, 2018 at 2:01 pm

    She can’t pull it off like Evan Rachel Wood. I think her hair, makeup, and accessories never seem to go with her outfits. It always looks like she’s playing dress up, not effortless like others.

  9. jessamine says:
    September 19, 2018 at 2:59 pm

    The top half seems too stiff/busy to pair with those flowy pant legs. Instead of contrasting it just looks like two different suit looks that just happen to be the same color.

