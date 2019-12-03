Billie Eilish, 17, doesn’t know Van Halen and why would anyone expect her to?

There’s a weird subset of people who get off on judging people for not “knowing” who or what certain pop culture references are. I have fallen into that trap too – I recently got irrationally mad at Phoebe Waller-Bridge (who is 34 years old) because I saw an interview where she described never having seen any of the Star Wars movies, not even before she AUDITIONED for a Star Wars movie. That bugged me, honestly. It’s not just the “I’ve never seen this enormous pop culture phenomenon” thing, it’s that she walked into an audition knowing nothing about the franchise whatsoever. GRRRR. This subject is often applied the garbage youth generation, especially the teens who have grown up on social media and who think Kylie Jenner invented lipstick. Billie Eilish is only 17 years old. She doesn’t know what the hell happened in the 1980s. About a week ago, she confessed, on Jimmy Kimmel Live, that she had no idea who Van Halen is. I’ve cued up that moment:
I honestly don’t think Kimmel was trying to make Billie look stupid, and again, she’s 17!! She was born in the 2000s. It’s crazy. Personally, I’m not mad that she doesn’t know a Van Halen, but apparently some people on the internet were making fun of her for being young and not knowing this stuff.
Enter Wolfgang Van Halen, the 28-year-old son of Eddie Van Halen and bassist for the almost entirely defunct band. Wolfgang tweeted this:
If you haven’t heard of @billieeilish, go check her out. She’s cool. If you haven’t heard of @VanHalen, go check them out. They’re cool too.
Music is supposed to bring us together, not divide us. Listen to what you want and don’t shame others for not knowing what you like.
Super-classy, actually. Of all the people and things to yell about, why yell at Billie for not knowing Van Halen? Especially since a second later, she said she had never seen the original Ghostbusters!! DAMN IT, BILLIE. To make her feel better, I’m trying to think of some shocking generational blasphemy/confessions to make… I saw Reality Bites in the theater and I f–king hated it. I’ve never seen Titanic from start to finish. I’ve never seen Avatar, or Wolf of Wall Street, or The Revenant. Tupac was more talented than Kurt Cobain. I liked Frasier more than Friends. THERE.
Do you know how many bands were active in that era? How many careers overlapped?
I don’t expect Billie to know the ones who have done so little to cultivate their own legacies or keep themselves at least nominally in the public eye.
Def Leppard played the iHeartRadio festival. What the hell has Eddie done recently?
If your old school band doesn’t have a cameo in an enduring movie or a tee shirt in hot topic, how do you expect them to hear about you?
I think Eddie has been a bit busy lately fighting cancer again.
Never heard that about Phoebe Waller Bridge (I liked Fleabag fine, think she’s really talented, but she comes off as a little lah-di-dah jolly hockey sticks for me, and it’s obnoxious not to do research before an audition.)
I loved Wolf’s tweet, very gracious and cool.
Billie Eilish comes off as very try-hard to me.
I thought Wolf Van Halen’s Tweet was just about perfect.
Van Halen was probably one of the top 5 most successful bands in the early eighties so I’m surprised.
I am a huge music lover and I know much older music than that. If you are musician I think that’s kind of shameful not to know who they are.
If you love music you will know artists from other genres and decades. I was born before big band but yes I know who Sinatra and Martin are. I have listened to Doris Day too. Being young doesn’t give you an excuse to not know who these people are – especially if you are in that field.
My kids know who the Bee Gees are! They are (forced) to listen to Broadway musicals too. Forced because that’s what’s on when I cook.
Especially when you at in that field trying to be a rocker or whatever she’s doing. Thank u
It’s impossible to know every band from every decade, give me a break. I’ve heard of Van Halen, but I couldn’t name one song of theirs. I’m 31. I think it’s ridiculous to say it’s shameful that A SEVENTEEN year old might not know a semi popular band in the 80’s. I can’t believe these comments.
yeah that’s why I’m surprised. Van Halen was one of the biggest bands of the 80s. Maybe she doesn’t know “van halen” but I’m kind of assuming she has heard their songs? Maybe not though.
I don’t get the whole “of course she wouldn’t know bands from the 80s.” I know bands from the 70s, 60s, 50s – I don’t think its insane that she doesn’t know Van Halen but I don’t think its crazy to expect that she does, either. I think both extremes are annoying (the people who are SO SHOCKED that she doesn’t know them and the people who are like “meh, why should she know them.”)
Completely agree with all of Kaiser’s “confessions.” For all of the talent in Reality Bites, why did it have no bite?
I get salty about people auditioning for or taking on roles for long-standing franchises and not having watched (or read) the originals. This is your job. Do the research. Like Michael Gambon proudly talking about how he never read or seen Harry Potter before taking on Dumbledore – that’s how we got Dumbledore violently yelling at Harry about the Goblet of Fire.
That said, there’s zero reason or need for Billie Eilish to know every band that came out 20 years before she was born. I’m a younger Gen-Xer. I know those bands and bands from the 60s & 70s because of who my parents listened to. Doesn’t mean I know or even like all of them. It would be a bit different if she were going to cover their songs, but she’s not, so why the need to hound her about it?
As someone who was a teen in the 90s and still loves that era, I never watched Reality Bites because I couldn’t stand Ethan Hawke.
Frasier being better than Friends is not an opinion. It’s a fact.
I’m jealous of people out there who didn’t spend two plus hours watching The Revenant.
Or the three hours of Wolf of Wall Street.
Frazier was definitely better than Friends. The episode when they ran the restaurant is probably one of the greatest 30 minutes of TV of all time. Daphne with the eel is probably one of the greatest scenes of all time. Cherries flambé!
Yes to all of this. Billie is essentially a kid still. There are LOTS if things we grew up with that kids dont know about or havent seen. Let’s not all become the old man yelling “get off my lawn”.
Also I want to play as well so here goes (gird your loins): The Rolling Stones and The Beatles are BOTH overrated. Avatar was crap. Friends is funnier than Seinfeld. That felt good! Lol.
OMG YES to the Beatles and Rolling Stones. There are a few of their songs that I like but they are so overrated.
I’ve never seen gone with the wind or miracle on 34th street or it’s a wonderful life and I’m 44 but I really like Eilish, she’s so creative and cool, and I like Van Halen. There’s sooooo much art out there for us to enjoy and experience that it’s impossible get through even a tiny fraction if it in our lifetime and we each have the good fortune to pick and choose which ones we will observe. It’s funny how your own tastes and reactions to a particular art can be construed as an insult to someone else who’s opinion differs. For example, I detest Frasier and Mrs Maisel. Do you take offense to that? You shouldn’t!
The original Ghostbusters was not that special, never seen Titanic, never seen Avatar, hated WOWS, loved The Revenant. Frasier was/is a great show.
And I’ll be honest-for the past many years whenever SNL’s musical guest comes on that’s the time for a potty break, either for me or my dogs. But that’s okay. I’m not their demographic. They were featuring my bands back when they first started.
When I was little, I couldn’t tell Seinfeld and Mr. Bean apart. Same thing with all the male latin popstars from the 90s (Ricky Martin, Enrique Iglesias, Chayanne, Luis Miguel). I thought they were all the same. Not anymore, of course. I, too, have never seen Titanic in full. I love, love, love Billie and Wolfgang’s answer was awesome.