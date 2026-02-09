Is King Charles ‘incandescent’ over Keir Starmer’s comments about Prince Andrew?

I’ve paid more attention to the controversies of the Windsor family in the past month, but it’s also been an exceptionally bad time for Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Starmer is also mired in controversy related to Jeffrey Epstein and FBI’s Epstein Files. While Starmer wasn’t hanging out with Epstein on the island (at least not as far as we know), he did appoint at least one guy who was a friend-of-Epstein, Peter Mandelson. Mandelson was one of Starmer’s political kingmakers, and Starmer claims he had no idea about the extent of Mandelson’s friendship with Epstein. Mandelson is now facing a police inquiry and a lot more. More than the degenerate formerly known as Prince Andrew is facing. Anyway, once the latest Epstein Files came out, Starmer was very quick to issue a thorough statement condemning Andrew and calling on Andrew to testify before Congress. Well, according to Tess Dunlop’s sources, King Charles was (is?) furious about Starmer’s interference in the royal coverup!
Finally a member of the Royal Family has been forced to give his opinion on Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and the latest Epstein revelations. The ex-prince’s younger brother Edward, trapped on stage in a Dubai conference centre, reluctantly stumbled his way into a response. “With the best will in the world I am not sure this is the audience that is probably the least bit interested in that.” No Edward, take it from me, it was the only thing anybody in the room was thinking about.
Jolly fortunate then that Edward managed to stay on track: “It is all really important always to remember the victims. And who are the victims in this?…A lot of victims in this.” Given the level of media attention this story has garnered since Friday’s three million-plus photo-cum-document dump it is surprising that the Duke of Edinburgh wasn’t better prepared. But the Royal Family doesn’t operate along the same lines as the rest of us.
Until the weekend the Palace believed their defenestration of Andrew late last year drew a line under the matter. However, the British Prime Minister clearly had other ideas. Like Edward, unremarkable Sir Keir Starmer was jumped into an Epstein response over the weekend. Caught on the hoof (and no doubt keen to deflect from the sordid behaviour of his own ex-US ambassador, Peter Mandelson), when asked about Andrew, Starmer insisted that ‘you can’t be victim-centred’ unless you are prepared to testify and share any information. This was a significant departure from the Prime Minister’s previous conclusion that giving evidence in America’s congressional court was a matter for Andrew alone.
Starmer’s politicisation of what the Royal Family now believe is a private issue has, by all accounts, left the palace fuming. One source suggested that the King was “incandescent” the Prime Minister had suggested it at all, and worst still didn’t bother to consult His Majesty first. To be fair, Starmer was en route back from a week-long tour of Asia and unlike Edward did not have a lead-in time of four days.
Nonetheless it was constitutionally clumsy of the Prime Minister. Convention dictates that the palace is consulted over matters concerning the Royal Family. I would pay to be a fly-on-the-wall at the weekly audience between the monarch and his first minister.
In these torrid times the British brand needs Charles on side, royalty keeps Trump in the room like little else and there is a trip planned for both king and consort in April. The old monarch could so easily decide he is not well enough to travel. Presumably it won’t come to that. I put my source’s claims to the palace, but have yet to hear back.
Don’t expect to hear any more from Starmer on the subject of Andrew, meanwhile the Windsors will continue to hope that if they batten down the hatches for long enough this sorry saga will disappear.
The idea of Charles threatening to withdraw from the April state visit to the US because he’s mad at Starmer is… actually sort of hilarious? At Davos, just last month, the British anger towards Donald Trump was across the political spectrum, and I honestly believed that Starmer likely used the state visit as a bargaining chip to get Trump to back down. My point is that if Charles backed out now, Starmer could come up with twenty reasons why that decision is a great idea. As for Charles being mad at Starmer’s comments about Andrew… lol. In this Epstein mess, Starmer and the king are practically in the same boat. Charles might have rolled his eyes at Starmer’s statement, but I guarantee that Charles has done and said things which Starmer would have liked to have seen handled differently. “Convention dictates that the palace is consulted over matters concerning the Royal Family.” I’m sure Charles believes that, but Starmer clearly (and correctly) believes that Andrew’s situation is a criminal matter.
Charles got heckled again today.
"How long have you known about Andrew and Epstein?".
King Charles is heckled during a visit to Lancashire. pic.twitter.com/mKrOWhUUoY
— Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) February 9, 2026
Republican activist reports Andrew to police
A leading republican activist in the UK says he has reported Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to the police over revelations in the Epstein files.
Graham Smith posted on X:
“I have now reported Andrew to [Thames Valley Police] for suspected misconduct in public office and breach of official secrets in relation to these specific allegations. I cannot see any significant difference between these allegations and those against Peter Mandelson.”
He acted in response to an email in the new file release that suggests Mountbatten-Windsor sent confidential documents to Epstein in 2010 when he was UK trade envoy
The former prince vigorously denies any allegations against him in relation to Epstein.
Smith is the chief executive of the Republic campaign group, which regularly holds events calling for the abolition of the monarchy.
A crowdfunding effort with the goal of bringing a “private prosecution” against Andrew has so far raised more than £24,000.
After Maxwell’s non-testimony this morning in the US, Democrats were asked about Pedo Andy. One said he felt that this could bring an end to the British monarchy because they obviously knew what the pedo prince was doing and refused to answer questions. The queen was just a human being, etc. He’s not wrong. Titles no longer mean a thing, or shouldn’t anyway. These so called royals are nothing but grifters perverted by the power of tradition. Some traditions need to end. No more kings, queens, princes or princesses would be a good thing.
I’ve been waiting to see what the Republicans do. This is fantastic.
What’s a ‘private prosecution’? Does that mean it’s a civil case & not a criminal case?
Too bad for Starmer, Jeremy Corbin is apparently not the kind of Chomsky who would hang out with Jeffrey Epstein.
“Convention dictates that the palace is consulted over matters concerning the Royal Family.”
Yet they try to convince the public that Charles did now guide RAVEC’s decision to remove Prince Harry’s security and deny him RPO protection when he is in the UK. 🤨
This scandal is helping to validate everything Prince Harry said about the the The Establishment (royal family and institution).
It sure is.. I wonder if they even realize it yet?
It’s easy to see why the King didn’t want Harry to go to court on that one.
I hope that Chucks decision to protect his brother stains the rest of his days. May this be his legacy, he is a lifelong child predator protector. I now find myself questioning if Chuck is also..
Same, Hypocrisy.
On another thread I likened the Andrew stain to the blood on Macbeth’s hands. It will never be washed away. And I hope it haunts Charles.
Yes. Didn’t Charles also have close relationships with other suspected pedophiles/ deviants in the past besides Lord Mountbatten (’60s -’80s)? That needs to be revisited again!
Never forget Chucks rapist bestie was Jimmy Saville for years and he was beyond evil also… he was protected by his friendship with Chuck until the truth filtered out after his death.
Yes, the public needs to talk about Charles’ connections more. And how much Camilla knew as well.
Uncle Louis, Jimmy Saville, Bishop Ball… There’s really only one reason to have that many “friendship level” connections to high profile child rapists… and that’s if they’re part of a ring.
Also I think Graham should have added Fergie to his referral, because she hit Jeffrey up for cash which begs the question what did she offer in exchange? She’s an accessory at minimum.
I’m sure he is. Andrew must be protected at all costs.
” ‘you can’t be victim-centred’ unless you are prepared to testify and share any information. ”
That’s why the RF aren’t interested in the victims, which ones have put pressure on Andrew to talk to the FBI even if it is only over the phone. They don’t give a …. none of them. Starmer has said what needed to be said. Of course sky is right wing so they would criticise him.
I’m no Starmer fan, but he had a moment of clarity there. And that’s what got Charles’ knickers in a knot! And Sky News is the worst.
The prime minister while correct about Andrew is using the former prince to deflect headlines away from his friend Peter Mandelson. Mandelson is noted in the Epstein files to have passed on secret information. He was in a position to know much more than the former prince.
I think that Charles believes the RF are above the law. That crowd booing apparently agrees. All the pedo protectors are complicit. They only threw out Andrew’s name because they knew he would be protected.
They should alllll be criminally investigated without the charges being dropped, just bc they’re a member of the RF. And good that there was more heckling today. Bring on the heckling. Everyday.
Legally speaking, whether the palace is “consulted” or not, regardless of convention, the fact is that in the royal family, ONLY the monarch cannot be prosecuted for crimes committed. All the others have a duty to follow the laws of the land and to answer legal summons, despite the subterfuge by palace and media. So many “royal experts” have shown in recent years how LITTLE they know about their own supposed area of speciality. See how many, even Maureen Eden, were adamant that A and L could not be “given” titles unless the king granted this, when just like his kingship, this was automatic upon the queen’s death. Of course, this is a far graver matter. It’s a no-brainer that anyone as deeply implicated in crimes as Andrew (and with photographic evidence – that is no “woman” he’s bending over in that photograph, despite how many times people with young children of their own insist that s/he is) should be compelled to testify in a court of law.