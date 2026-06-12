Prince William revealed that he ‘still rides’ motorcycles, ‘quietly’ and with disguises

On Wednesday, Prince William attended the London Tech Week conference and announced a completely bonkers data-mining scheme which uses AI to “predict and track homelessness” via bank records, cell phone data and more. As of this writing, no one in the British media has raised any alarms or criticized William’s asinine privacy invasion. On Thursday, William had a completely different event in Norfolk. He visited Blood Bikes, a volunteer organization for people who transfer blood donations to hospitals. The volunteers do this on motorcycles, so of course William had to talk about how much he loves motorcycles and how he still rides.

Prince William has revealed that he still pursues a speedy hobby that Kate Middleton isn’t into. The Prince of Wales, 43, spoke about his passion for motorcycle riding while visiting Norfolk Blood Bikes during a day of engagements in the area on Thursday, June 11.

While checking out a line of bikes at the volunteer-led initiative, Prince William admitted, “I love bikes,” Hello! magazine reported.

“I do still ride now and again, quietly,” the heir to the throne revealed and added with an evocative nod, “Disguise.”

Norfolk Blood Bikes undertakes the vital work of transporting blood, plasma, platelets, samples, vaccines and any other urgent medical necessities to hospitals in Norfolk, where the Prince and Princess of Wales have a country home called Anmer Hall. The couple even gave a donation to the group for a new car in 2025, which has been named the “Prince William” and was unveiled by the royal himself on Thursday.

The heir to the throne has long loved motorcycles, despite his wife’s feelings about the hobby.

“He’s still riding it. It always fills me with horror when he goes out on it,” Kate said in Scotland in 2015. “I’m terrified. Hopefully I’m going to keep George off of it,” she mentioned then, referring to their son Prince George, now 12.

Prince William told reporters in 2018 that he had to “tone it down” after becoming a father of three; he and Princess Kate also share younger children, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8. However, the royal has apparently found another outlet to quench his need for speed and has ridden an electric scooter around the grounds of Windsor Castle.

[From People]

LOL not the mention of scooters!! Dear god. I have no idea if William truly still has and rides motorcycles, but if he does, I guess it’s probably a Norfolk-only thing for him. Riding over to Houghton Hall to hang out with Rose and Rocky, or maybe just using his motorcycle to go back and forth between Anmer Hall and the big house in Sandringham, which we know he uses often. He probably uses scooters exclusively at Windsor Castle. Anyway… it will be interesting to see if the weekend papers include any commentary about the homelessness privacy invasion.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

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16 Responses to “Prince William revealed that he ‘still rides’ motorcycles, ‘quietly’ and with disguises”

  1. Lady Esther says:
    June 12, 2026 at 10:08 am

    That’s quite a hug, William! A bit over the line of politeness no?

    Reply
    • StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
      June 12, 2026 at 4:04 pm

      They are bringing back sexy william. Why? Because during peter’s wedding – nodoby cared about scooter will, absolutely no coverage on him lol (bea and eugenie’s hubbies had more pics than him lol) so remember meeee and remember he’s available and incognito on the streets of england looking – now he’s not running, he’s disguised and on his bike! See how coooool he is?

      Reply
  2. Nic919 says:
    June 12, 2026 at 10:19 am

    A while back William had Ducatis which are not slow at all.

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      June 12, 2026 at 10:28 am

      IIRC there was an article a while back that said he owned several high end motor bikes (inc vintage ones) as well as a fast vintage car collection that would rival his fathers.

      The question should be – who is or has paid for them?

      Reply
      • Lady Esther says:
        June 12, 2026 at 10:59 am

        First guess, taxpayers. Always and especially with William, because no one can check what he does financially. William doesn’t do “transparency” unless it comes to the homeless, oops excuse me “potentially homeless”.

        It should be paid from his “personal” Duchy of Cornwall income, but he’s probably found a way to label motorcycle transportation among his homes as an expense like his helicopter and private jet travel, so that would be, you guessed it, charged to taxpayers and definitely unavailable for public scrutiny.

        This is a man who reportedly had a portrait painted of his favorite polo ponies (!!) so you can only imagine what he’s doing with his motorcycle collection, I bet Jay Leno would blush

      • First comment says:
        June 12, 2026 at 11:57 am

        He has even taken one family picture for the holidays in a vintage motorbike, I think.

  3. Gabby says:
    June 12, 2026 at 10:22 am

    This doesn’t change anything. He’s still a greedy racist tool.

    Reply
  4. Amy Bee says:
    June 12, 2026 at 10:29 am

    I do remember the press talking about William getting his motorbike licence at the time he got his driving licence. And he did visit a motorcycle factory some years ago. I distinctly remember him sitting on a bike in a suit and tie.

    Reply
  5. Jais says:
    June 12, 2026 at 10:29 am

    Motorcycles and disguises. This man really thinks he’s James Bond. Spying on people’s bank accounts. A real hero/s.

    Reply
    • Lurker says:
      June 12, 2026 at 3:48 pm

      Laughed out loud about the “disguise”. You mean you put a helmet on your egghead, Scooter? Following the law and basic common sense? No neon sign on your jacket or bike saying “here comes the king”?

      Reply
  6. First comment says:
    June 12, 2026 at 11:55 am

    I think it’s the second time in a few weeks that I heard William disguising (this time, by his own words, last time from a friend(?). It makes me wonder what does he want hidden…I can’t imagine anyone being really interested in whatever he’s doing (especially since nobody is willing to say or write anything about it/everyone covers him). After all, he isn’t a very famous singer or actor…Why does he have to ride in disguise? If he wears a helmet, nobody can identify him. Unless he goes out with friends and he doesn’t want to have his photos taken with the other person. The previous time I read about his disguising it was when out with his friends. I find this disguising practice very telling.

    Reply
  7. Beverley says:
    June 12, 2026 at 12:00 pm

    Sorry Pegs. Motorcycles won’t improve your petty, small man energy. You probably look as ridiculous on a bike as you do on your silly scooter. Try harder, Scoot.

    Reply
  8. jferber says:
    June 12, 2026 at 12:09 pm

    This idiot. I can’t stand it. Why doesn’t he tell us some secret charity or good deed he did? Because he only does fun stuff to please himself. Is this supposed to make him look cool? To whom?

    Reply
  9. Chaine says:
    June 12, 2026 at 12:33 pm

    I recently saw the movie “Pillion” so thinking of his possible biker disguises sent me into a fit of giggles 🤭

    Reply
  10. HuffnPuff says:
    June 12, 2026 at 2:07 pm

    So basically be on the lookout for a tall lanky dude on a bike with an entourage of other guys on bikes. No way he’s going out in the world without royal protection.

    Reply
  11. Jferber says:
    June 12, 2026 at 2:40 pm

    If and when he’s king, he’ll probably continue with the disguises full-time so no one can ask him to do his job.

    Reply

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