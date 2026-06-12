On Wednesday, Prince William attended the London Tech Week conference and announced a completely bonkers data-mining scheme which uses AI to “predict and track homelessness” via bank records, cell phone data and more. As of this writing, no one in the British media has raised any alarms or criticized William’s asinine privacy invasion. On Thursday, William had a completely different event in Norfolk. He visited Blood Bikes, a volunteer organization for people who transfer blood donations to hospitals. The volunteers do this on motorcycles, so of course William had to talk about how much he loves motorcycles and how he still rides.

Prince William has revealed that he still pursues a speedy hobby that Kate Middleton isn’t into. The Prince of Wales, 43, spoke about his passion for motorcycle riding while visiting Norfolk Blood Bikes during a day of engagements in the area on Thursday, June 11.

While checking out a line of bikes at the volunteer-led initiative, Prince William admitted, “I love bikes,” Hello! magazine reported.

“I do still ride now and again, quietly,” the heir to the throne revealed and added with an evocative nod, “Disguise.”

Norfolk Blood Bikes undertakes the vital work of transporting blood, plasma, platelets, samples, vaccines and any other urgent medical necessities to hospitals in Norfolk, where the Prince and Princess of Wales have a country home called Anmer Hall. The couple even gave a donation to the group for a new car in 2025, which has been named the “Prince William” and was unveiled by the royal himself on Thursday.

The heir to the throne has long loved motorcycles, despite his wife’s feelings about the hobby.

“He’s still riding it. It always fills me with horror when he goes out on it,” Kate said in Scotland in 2015. “I’m terrified. Hopefully I’m going to keep George off of it,” she mentioned then, referring to their son Prince George, now 12.

Prince William told reporters in 2018 that he had to “tone it down” after becoming a father of three; he and Princess Kate also share younger children, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8. However, the royal has apparently found another outlet to quench his need for speed and has ridden an electric scooter around the grounds of Windsor Castle.