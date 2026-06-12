Millie Bobby Brown defends Jake Bongiovi for not helping her carry the baby bags



Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi were 20 and 22 when they got married in May 2024. In August of last year, they announced that they’d adopted a baby girl. Millie and Jake are adamant about protecting her privacy. We don’t know their daughter’s name and they don’t share photos of her face. Millie has praised Jake as an “amazing dad” and told British Vogue they share parenting equally.

While in London for a Stranger Things UK screening, Millie, Jake, and Noah Schnapp had a paparazzi encounter outside of The Ivy Soho Brasserie. A video showed Millie telling the paps to back up while she was holding her daughter. Noah, who was holding a diaper bag, and Jake were behind her. Fans noticed that Jake wasn’t carrying anything or telling people to leave his wife and daughter alone. Pictures then emerged of Millie carrying multiple bags and the baby in her car seat while Jake had only a backpack and empty stroller base. Of course commenters speculated about Jake’s involvement as a parent. Millie, who is currently promoting Enola Holmes 3, addressed that during a recent appearance on Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie podcast. Here’s what she told Kylie:

In a teaser clip from her upcoming appearance on Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie podcast, Millie asks: “When did women become incapable of holding their own bags, car seats, and stuff? This stems from me holding all of my suitcases and bags and my kid, and people are like: ‘…Your husband doesn’t hold a single thing?!’” Bursting into laughter, she goes on: “And I’m like: ‘Because I’m three miles ahead! I have been planning this all night!’ We are all about empowering girls, and like: ‘You’ve got it, you don’t need a man!’ But then, when I’m like: ‘OK, I can carry my own things,’ people are like: ‘Where’s your husband?!’ And I’m like… I can also do it on my own.” “Nobody knows my husband,” Millie continues. “My husband is the most polite, sweet, like, will do anything for me. But he also knows I’m capable.” Kylie agreed wholeheartedly with Millie’s sentiment, saying: “I love this so much — the number of times that I have people come up to me and be like: ‘Do you need help with that bag?’ I’m like: ‘Hey, guys, I really appreciate it, but if I needed help, I’d ask for it.’ The first person I’d be asking? You’ve guessed it, my husband.” “I enjoy the idea of chivalry, I don’t want it to be dead, I want there to be a degree of politeness and catering to your woman and whatever, but at the same time… Don’t treat me like I’m broken or dainty,” Kylie concluded, to which Millie defiantly echoed: “I’m not broken!”

[From Buzzfeed]

While I completely agree that a woman can carry her own bags, age and experience have taught me that there is a difference between feminism, chivalry, and basic human decency. Mr. Rosie and I had so much stuff when we traveled with our first-born. There was clothing, diapers, blankets, bottles, a breast pump, toys, and more. It was a lot, and carrying all of it often felt like a Herculean task. I would have been mad if my husband didn’t help, and that has nothing to do with feminism. Feminism means that men and women share equal responsibility in their personally-defined roles. Another example is that my older son would wake up to nurse, but then almost immediately do a number two. I’d wake up to nurse him, but then hand him off to Mr. Rosie for the inevitable diaper change. I never felt like less of a feminist for sharing the responsibility, and that’s what I wish every couple would learn. Don’t let your partner make you bear the brunt of the work.

That said, Millie and Jake are both so young. They’re fortunate to have money and a supportive family, but they’re still figuring out how to work together as a couple. Millie also talked to Kylie about being a working mother, and how she and Jake split the parental duties while she was filming Enola Holmes 3. It sounds like Jake is a present father and that Millie is happy with their dynamic. I’m rooting for them and hope they make it for the long term.

He is definitely not coming out of this. I’ve never seen him trying to help as a man pic.twitter.com/UAZ9gT7nWk — Mok (@mok_xbt) November 18, 2025