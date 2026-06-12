Millie Bobby Brown defends Jake Bongiovi for not helping her carry the baby bags

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi were 20 and 22 when they got married in May 2024. In August of last year, they announced that they’d adopted a baby girl. Millie and Jake are adamant about protecting her privacy. We don’t know their daughter’s name and they don’t share photos of her face. Millie has praised Jake as an “amazing dad” and told British Vogue they share parenting equally.
While in London for a Stranger Things UK screening, Millie, Jake, and Noah Schnapp had a paparazzi encounter outside of The Ivy Soho Brasserie. A video showed Millie telling the paps to back up while she was holding her daughter. Noah, who was holding a diaper bag, and Jake were behind her. Fans noticed that Jake wasn’t carrying anything or telling people to leave his wife and daughter alone. Pictures then emerged of Millie carrying multiple bags and the baby in her car seat while Jake had only a backpack and empty stroller base. Of course commenters speculated about Jake’s involvement as a parent. Millie, who is currently promoting Enola Holmes 3, addressed that during a recent appearance on Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie podcast. Here’s what she told Kylie:
In a teaser clip from her upcoming appearance on Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie podcast, Millie asks: “When did women become incapable of holding their own bags, car seats, and stuff? This stems from me holding all of my suitcases and bags and my kid, and people are like: ‘…Your husband doesn’t hold a single thing?!’”
Bursting into laughter, she goes on: “And I’m like: ‘Because I’m three miles ahead! I have been planning this all night!’ We are all about empowering girls, and like: ‘You’ve got it, you don’t need a man!’ But then, when I’m like: ‘OK, I can carry my own things,’ people are like: ‘Where’s your husband?!’ And I’m like… I can also do it on my own.”
“Nobody knows my husband,” Millie continues. “My husband is the most polite, sweet, like, will do anything for me. But he also knows I’m capable.”
Kylie agreed wholeheartedly with Millie’s sentiment, saying: “I love this so much — the number of times that I have people come up to me and be like: ‘Do you need help with that bag?’ I’m like: ‘Hey, guys, I really appreciate it, but if I needed help, I’d ask for it.’ The first person I’d be asking? You’ve guessed it, my husband.”
“I enjoy the idea of chivalry, I don’t want it to be dead, I want there to be a degree of politeness and catering to your woman and whatever, but at the same time… Don’t treat me like I’m broken or dainty,” Kylie concluded, to which Millie defiantly echoed: “I’m not broken!”
While I completely agree that a woman can carry her own bags, age and experience have taught me that there is a difference between feminism, chivalry, and basic human decency. Mr. Rosie and I had so much stuff when we traveled with our first-born. There was clothing, diapers, blankets, bottles, a breast pump, toys, and more. It was a lot, and carrying all of it often felt like a Herculean task. I would have been mad if my husband didn’t help, and that has nothing to do with feminism. Feminism means that men and women share equal responsibility in their personally-defined roles. Another example is that my older son would wake up to nurse, but then almost immediately do a number two. I’d wake up to nurse him, but then hand him off to Mr. Rosie for the inevitable diaper change. I never felt like less of a feminist for sharing the responsibility, and that’s what I wish every couple would learn. Don’t let your partner make you bear the brunt of the work.
That said, Millie and Jake are both so young. They’re fortunate to have money and a supportive family, but they’re still figuring out how to work together as a couple. Millie also talked to Kylie about being a working mother, and how she and Jake split the parental duties while she was filming Enola Holmes 3. It sounds like Jake is a present father and that Millie is happy with their dynamic. I’m rooting for them and hope they make it for the long term.
He is definitely not coming out of this. I’ve never seen him trying to help as a man pic.twitter.com/UAZ9gT7nWk
— Mok (@mok_xbt) November 18, 2025
photos credit: Getty Images for Netflix
Women always do the heavy lifting and unfortunately Millie has been doing that for her entire family for years
If she is good with it, I’m good with it for her. I would not be okay if my husband did that to me.
Same! And who knows, maybe he does a lot more behind the scenes that we can’t see. Or maybe not. You can never fully know what happens in another person’s relationship.
I get so sad. I can see my younger self in Millie. Just finding ways to excuse a lack of care from my spouse. Tinkering with her looks to gain approval. I hope she opens her eyes and wants better for herself before she’s 40 (like me).
Me, too. The excuses I used to make for my ex-husband to people who would point out his obvious narcissism and lack of care. He would also say things like “You say you’re a feminist, so do x, y and z on your own, then.” As if my being feminist was an excuse for him not to do the bare minimum an equal partner would do. I’m sure SHE wouldn’t let him carry the baby and multiple bags by himself, so why is it okay for him to do it to her?
@Tuesday, 100% same, ugh
It’s possible for a new mum and a woman in general to overload herself and then meltdown before she stops to ask for help in a sensible way. Ask me how I know. 🥴😬🙄…. If Millie is reading this!!! Or any other mums, really, I found that at some point, living in the UK, surrounded by robust, practical, articulate women who were teachers, fellow mums, nannies, and friends, you do best to channel an impartial and almost impersonal coaching voice, like a children’s sporting coach, with the implied assumption being, we’re a team. Who’s got the diaper bag? Who’s got the blankie? The best part is when your child pipes up and says, “ME!” ….melting. ❤️
I feel sad for Millie as its obvs that with her marriage and now parenthood she is looking for something that she didn’t have – a stable family life and childhood. She was the family cash cow from a young age and I’ve always felt that her marriage was a way to escape her parents control. I hope am wrong and this is them just being too young yet to really understand the impact having a child has on your life.
I think you’ve nailed it. I wasn’t sure what to think of this. But yeah she’s looking for that stable family and driving decisions like adoption. He’s in love and going along for the ride but has probably never had to step up and do the work in his entire life.
I was pregnant at 19 and by 20, married with a newborn as well as a 2 yr old step child. At 25 I left, having realized this was not what I wanted and didn’t love my husband anymore. No drama just married the wrong person too young. Millie has money to insulate her, her child and I wish them well but statistics…
On one hand, we don’t have kids so I have no real understanding of the level of exhaustion that new moms feel–but I can def imagine. So I get the reflexive reaction that moms could have upon seeing these pics.
On the other hand, as someone who spent years and years as a self-sufficient, independent person, doing everything on my own, I can def relate to what Millie says here. I’ve always had a strong aversion to asking for/receiving help. I will literally struggle with four heavy grocery bags because I know my husband is already on his way to help me unload the car and I don’t want him to lol. I can do it on my own, damn it! Even when my husband merely asks “can I help you with anything?” I get annoyed. Mostly, I think we should trust women to know and understand their own boundaries and needs. I DO occasionally ask for help-like, if something is too heavy for me to carry. I just think some women are fiercely independent and like to do things on their own, in their own way.
ha! i mostly agree. i grew up as a latch key kid and am happily single and middle aged right now, so i’m pretty self-sufficient and can do most things myself (you only take one trip from the car to the house for groceries or shopping, no matter how many bags there are!). but also i am lazy so i love when people ask me if i need help carrying stuff. i’m like, yes, sweetie, thank you so much!
I think she also married a trust fund baby who probably hasn’t had to do much for himself or other people. It may take him time to learn to be more thoughtful. As well, it’s literally a snapshot of one moment. Who knows what things actually are happening.
I feel badly that Millie has to bear the brunt of criticism of her husband, but when says “ And I’m like: ‘Because I’m three miles ahead! I have been planning this all night!’” she’s not helping his case.
So she acknowledges she’s bearing the mental and physical load because she’s more capable…
I have a hard time when people want to help me carry things. My autistic mind has made a plan and needs to execute the plan. Having other people interfere with the plan doesn’t make me happy, just antsy. So I definitely understand this. People see me carrying stuff around, but they don’t see my husband doing all the behind the scenes things like organizing child care, preparing lunches and packing bags.
They seem happy. People should leave them alone.