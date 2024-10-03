Millie Bobby Brown shows off her wedding photos & Galia Lahav wedding gown

Last year, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi got engaged. They were and are very young, but they seem to adore each other and people were really rooting for them. Back in May of this year, they announced that they had gotten secretly married. Now both Millie and Jake have posted photos of their May wedding in Italy! They did a destination wedding at Villa Cetinale in Italy, and the photos are gorgeous. The bride wore a custom Galia Lahav gown to the ceremony, which looks like a classier, more elegant version of a Dolce & Gabbana gown. MBB also wore vintage Valentino, Vivienne Westwood and de la Renta to the reception and parties.
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are sharing a glimpse into their dreamy wedding day! After secretly marrying in May, the couple posted photos on Instagram on Wednesday, Oct. 2, from their celebration at Villa Cetinale in Italy with family and friends.
“Forever and always, your wife,” the actress captioned the carousel, which features photos from their nuptials and Brown’s two stunning bridal gowns.
For the ceremony, Brown wore a custom Galia Lahav gown with intricate lace details. She paired the dress with a sheer veil from Monvieve with the same lace detail, and kept her jewelry and makeup minimal. Later in the evening, she changed into a satin off-the-shoulder gown.
In a press release, Galia Lahav’s head designer Sharon Sever shares that creating Brown’s custom dress was a “true honor.”
“Millie Bobby brought depth & complexity to her iconic role in Stranger Things, and now she brings grace & beauty to her special day in another iconic way,” Sever says. “I can’t wait to see her shine as she steps into a new chapter of her life and wish her and Jake only happiness, love & health for their future together.”
The photos are really beautiful, and Jake really does look like his father, my god. I think Millie is probably too young to understand that Jake reminds everyone of Jon. Anyway, I love that they were able to keep their wedding photos private for so long and that they’re showing them now, on their own terms. She was a beautiful bride!
Photos courtesy of Instagram, Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Her parents seem terrible and I had fears that she would go down the path of Lindsey Lohan, especially after MBB mentioned Drake was her good texting friend. Marrying young into what appears to be a stable and close family is probably a good thing regardless of how this marriage works out long term.
I hope they last. I know couples who went into marriage that early and are still together. It is not impossible especially since they do not have to care about the money and have what seems like a great support system from his side of the family.
My brother got engaged at 19 and married at 23 (only waited because both families told them they needed to save some money first) and he and his wife are still together after 31 years. They still act very in love and it’s really sweet. So agreed – there are couples who marry young who make it for the long haul.
I believe these are from their celebration in Italy this past weekend, not their ceremony in May.
I LOVE that shorter lace dress where she is on the left.
Why so serious though? I’m sure they were going for a look in the pictures but you are 20, lighten up in the pics.
They may be young, but she seems like a smart girl, and sometimes, when you know, you just know. I really hope it works out for them, and it’s nice to see MBB marrying into a close, caring family. Millie looked stunning and has excellent taste (I’m admittedly a bit biased, as one of my wedding dresses was Galia Lahav), and good Lord, Jake is dreamy, isn’t he?
(As a sidenote, MBB’s skin and beauty line is one of my new favorites. Highly recommended!)
Jake is 1000x more beautiful than his dad, Millie is a lucky girl.
They both look so happy and pretty. I wouldn’t advise anyone to marry this young, but considering Millie’s family, having a supportive husband and in-laws would give her a better chance in life.
I’d typically be skeptical of getting married this young but I think this is probably good for her and his family seems wonderful to her and for her. Her family is pretty awful and it seems like they have a lot of support from his. They look gorgeous, and the way he looks like his dad but better is adorable.
I agree with the above poster that she’s got awful stage parents. I hope the Bongiovis are a stable family (I can’t say I’ve ever heard anything scandalous about them) and that she finds lots of happiness and normalcy (as much as a famous family can) through her marriage. The photos really are gorgeous and they are a beautiful couple who look very happy together.
And yeah – I’m an 80s kid. My sister had a Bon Jovi poster on the wall of our shared bedroom with the big hairsprayed rock hair and everything. I feel so old seeing Eleven marrying his son lol.
Rooting for those good-looking kids!
Villa Cetinale is owned by Ned Lambton, Marina Hanbury’s husband, Rose Hanbury’s BIL.
Seeing Jon Bon Jovi with that white grandad hair makes ME feel so old 😫
I wish her luck. She was forced into a lot of early responsibility by her family, so she does feel more mature than many her age. Maybe it’ll work out with his family being moneyed but relatively out of the spotlight. I do hope she manages an adult transition into acting, too. She could have a nice little career into television if she wanted.
If marriage is how you need to get adopted into a better family – so be it.
I’m a sucker for a lace wedding gown. And that veil is stunning!
That’s a lot of boob for a wedding. Guess I’m old-fashioned and crusty since I don’t want to see all that. Good luck to them, but I give it 3 years.
I saw them in Florence this summer while they were honeymooning. They ate at the same restaurant. Quite anonymous except the clothes they were wearing, clearly couture and expensive. they shared a tiny table. was trying to figure out why they looked familiar and then I finally recognized her. they seemed very in love and were relatively anonymous.
My husband and I met at 20 and 21 and got married at 22 and 23. We hit 25 years together (23 years married) this year. We were such babies but it was right for us.
Also, our parents met and got married young. My parents are still together. His dad passed away 15ish years ago but I have zero doubts his parents would still be married today.
Im sorry, as handsome as young bon jovi is, I just don’t see this crazy striking resemblance that everyone is talking about. Yes, the eyes are similar, but other than that… To me, one of the best examples of parent/child doppelganger us Dhani and George Harrison. The important thing is he seems like a good guy, and they seem truly happy
I’m with you.. eyes and maybe face shape. If I didn’t know they were father/son, I wouldn’t look at Jake and think, “Bon Jovi!”
Thanks! I was beginning to think I might need new glasses!
I knows people that got married halfway through college, everyone was surprised because it wasn’t shot gun wedding, they were both young, in love and they were sure of it. They are together over a decade now. I asked them once if it was difficult and the answer was yes and no. They had ups and down but if you want to really make it work on both sides and there’s mutual love and respect. Its possible. They both had to compromise but hey, that’s marriage. I wish Millie and Jake well.
THAT FLOWER ARCH OMG. If I was rich I would get married all over again just to have that.
She looks lovely, nice pictures. I honestly don’t think they’ll hit the 5yr mark but I’m glad she has a safe space and normal adults in her life while she gets a chance to mature a bit without the pressure of her parents. At least I hope they were told to step off.