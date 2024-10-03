Millie Bobby Brown shows off her wedding photos & Galia Lahav wedding gown

Last year, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi got engaged. They were and are very young, but they seem to adore each other and people were really rooting for them. Back in May of this year, they announced that they had gotten secretly married. Now both Millie and Jake have posted photos of their May wedding in Italy! They did a destination wedding at Villa Cetinale in Italy, and the photos are gorgeous. The bride wore a custom Galia Lahav gown to the ceremony, which looks like a classier, more elegant version of a Dolce & Gabbana gown. MBB also wore vintage Valentino, Vivienne Westwood and de la Renta to the reception and parties.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are sharing a glimpse into their dreamy wedding day! After secretly marrying in May, the couple posted photos on Instagram on Wednesday, Oct. 2, from their celebration at Villa Cetinale in Italy with family and friends. “Forever and always, your wife,” the actress captioned the carousel, which features photos from their nuptials and Brown’s two stunning bridal gowns. For the ceremony, Brown wore a custom Galia Lahav gown with intricate lace details. She paired the dress with a sheer veil from Monvieve with the same lace detail, and kept her jewelry and makeup minimal. Later in the evening, she changed into a satin off-the-shoulder gown. In a press release, Galia Lahav’s head designer Sharon Sever shares that creating Brown’s custom dress was a “true honor.” “Millie Bobby brought depth & complexity to her iconic role in Stranger Things, and now she brings grace & beauty to her special day in another iconic way,” Sever says. “I can’t wait to see her shine as she steps into a new chapter of her life and wish her and Jake only happiness, love & health for their future together.”

The photos are really beautiful, and Jake really does look like his father, my god. I think Millie is probably too young to understand that Jake reminds everyone of Jon. Anyway, I love that they were able to keep their wedding photos private for so long and that they’re showing them now, on their own terms. She was a beautiful bride!