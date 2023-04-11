Millie Bobby Brown, 19, is engaged to 20-year-old Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown has grown up so fast. She had to, out of necessity. She has stage parents and she is the sole provider for her family. She’s been working for a decade or longer and she’s only 19 years old. For years, she’s been desperate to carve out her own life, away from her stage parents, which has led her into a couple of pretty awful relationships with really toxic douchebags. But for the past year (maybe longer?), she’s been with Jake Bongiovi, son of Jon Bon Jovi. He’s 20 years old. They just got engaged:

Stranger things have happened! Millie Bobby Brown took to Instagram on Tuesday morning seemingly announcing her engagement to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi.

The 19-year-old Stranger Things star posted a sweet black and white photo of herself grinning with Bongiovi, the 20-year-old son of on Bon Jovi, hugging her from behind while a large diamond ring was on display on her ring finger.

Brown captioned the pic with the lyrics to Taylor Swift’s song “Lover,” writing, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all”

[From ET]

I mean… they’re way too young. But God bless, honestly. I hope they make it, I hope they’re happy and I hope they find a way to take care of each other. The fact that he’s a nepo baby is actually giving me some hope, in general. Like, I know Jon Bon Jovi didn’t raise a scrub. Jake’s been around fame and the industry all his life. But yeah – two kids who are too eager to grow up. We were the same at that age too, don’t forget.

55 Responses to “Millie Bobby Brown, 19, is engaged to 20-year-old Jake Bongiovi”

  1. ML says:
    April 11, 2023 at 8:23 am

    To be fair, Jake’s dad married his high school sweetheart.

    
    • SquiddusMaximus says:
      April 11, 2023 at 8:45 am

      Y’know, my initial reaction was along the lines of “Well bless their hearts. I wanted to marry the first guy I loved, too!” Which is of course reductive.

      And then you remind me that I work with quite a few quality dudes who married really young, and they worship their wives and families.

      So, no one-size-fits-all. I should be less judgy and just wish them well!

      
      • Kitten says:
        April 11, 2023 at 8:51 am

        It’s impossible to hear the news without reacting with kneejerk cynicism but of course, you’re right that not every young marriage is somehow doomed.
        Also, it bodes well that his dad is JBJ, who has always seemed like such a good, solid dude. All in all, I hope these crazy kids make it.

      • Tacky says:
        April 11, 2023 at 9:35 am

        Wasn’t Winona Ryder engaged to Depp when she was 19? Maybe they will get married, maybe they won’t.

      • BQM says:
        April 11, 2023 at 11:44 am

        I was engaged at 19 to my first boyfriend who was 21 and I was his first girlfriend. (Two late bloomers! 😆) We’d been dating less than six months. We did wait until I was 21 and we’d be finishing college. It’s 31 years and three kids later and we’re still just as happy and in love—more so even because shared life experiences deepen the connection.

        But if one of my kids had done the same I think I’d have had a coronary! But you just never know what that magical combination is. A couple could be together years before marrying and immediately split. Another could elope after a few weeks and be happy for decades.I don’t think there’s a ‘right’ way.

        So congrats and best wishes to them both.

    • PrincessOfWaffles says:
      April 11, 2023 at 9:01 am

      I hope they make it! My husband and I were teens when we got together and it’s been a few decades now!

      
    • ABCD says:
      April 11, 2023 at 9:02 am

      I totally agree, it does bode well that he has JBJ as a role model. This is the loving family she never had and I truly root for them!

      
    • Mia4s says:
      April 11, 2023 at 10:52 am

      Yeah but to be even more fair, he married his high school sweetheart when he was 28 years old. And their first child was born when they were both in their 30s. Not the same situation at all.

      Look I’m all for wishing these kids well, and there are exceptions, but we all know the reality is this is incredibly unlikely to last. Sigh….have fun kids; pre-nup and don’t rush children.

      Hey if this starts or speeds the process of her family no longer living off of her, that’s a net positive.

      
      • Josephine says:
        April 11, 2023 at 11:00 am

        I didn’t realize that about her family. I wonder if that’s a big part of why she’s getting married, to make that separation more complete and final.

    • molly says:
      April 11, 2023 at 12:24 pm

      See also: Beckham, Brooklyn.

      I don’t think anyone getting engaged at 22 is a good idea, but his parents got engaged at that age, and they’re still together, so I understand why he did it.

      Regarding MBB, I really like this match for her. Her parents sound like the worst, so getting into a family that DOESN’T want anything from their kids is much healthier. I also like that he’s her age. The ingredients are there for a relationship with someone old like Scott Disick.

      
  2. Elle says:
    April 11, 2023 at 8:25 am

    Considering how many predators seemed to be lurking around her, I’m relieved she’s with a guy her age. It is young. I married at that age and it’s too young, in retrospect; without the pressures of fame or wealth, it was still tough getting through sometimes. But we leaned on each other. It’s been sixteen years since we got together and I wish for the same happiness for anyone taking that dive too young. Sometimes it works out. They look great. <3

    
    • Normades says:
      April 11, 2023 at 8:33 am

      Some of the predators her parents let into the house like that awful youtuber who dated her when she was underage and then said horribly sexually explicit things about her. I wonder what her relationship with her parents is now. This was such a classic case of the child bankrolling the whole family and growing up too fast.

      Jon bonjovi and his wife have been together forever and have the reputation of being good people. Hopefully she finds a stable loving family in them.

      Anyway congrats to them. She looks so happy and pretty in the pics.

      
  3. Bingo says:
    April 11, 2023 at 8:26 am

    “We’ve gotta hold on to what we’ve got
    It doesn’t make a difference if we make it or not
    We got each other, and that’s a lot for love
    We’ll give it a shot”
    Whoa, we’re half way there
    Oh-oh, livin’ on a prayer”

    
  4. Bex says:
    April 11, 2023 at 8:27 am

    Good for them. If you manage to find your person at 19, more power to you.

    
  5. Snuffles says:
    April 11, 2023 at 8:27 am

    He’s gorgeous. That’s all I’ve got. Best of luck to the two. They’re gonna need it.

    
  6. Chaine says:
    April 11, 2023 at 8:28 am

    Starter marriage

    
  7. girl_ninja says:
    April 11, 2023 at 8:29 am

    Congratulations to them. I just think that Millie has wanted to be an adult since she was a little girl. I know MOST teens are like this but actually seeing bits of her life has been concerning. I do hope that they are very happy together.

    
    • lanne says:
      April 11, 2023 at 8:34 am

      She has been an adult since she was a girl–she was the sole supporter of her family as a child. She was the breadwinner. At least now she has control over her own money and choices.

      
      • SarahCS says:
        April 11, 2023 at 10:07 am

        That’s largely my takeaway, she had to be an adult when she was a child without the independence of actually being legally adult. I completely understand her embracing being able to make her own independent choices now.

    • otaku fairy says:
      April 11, 2023 at 9:48 am

      Part of me wants to say she should wait much longer because their brains aren’t fully developed, and the misogynistic public has been circling the skies over this young woman for years. But that’s also not a great way to live life- always putting things off because misogynists are watching you and something could go wrong. Hopefully things work out well for them. Maybe they will.

      
  8. Shelly bean says:
    April 11, 2023 at 8:31 am

    An engagement post using Taylor Swift lyrics about Joe Alwyn.. ouch bad timing lol.

    Reply
  9. R says:
    April 11, 2023 at 8:32 am

    So glad she’s with someone her age and with their own money. I hope she’s happy and safe and over the course of time, away from her stage parents.

    
  10. Ameerah M says:
    April 11, 2023 at 8:33 am

    Jon married super young as well to Jake’s mother. They were high school sweethearts. He probably sees his parent’s marriage as a positive example of young marriage and young love. Which it is. I wish them the best and congrats. He seems like a decent kid and Millie is looking for stability in her life.

    
    • FHMom says:
      April 11, 2023 at 9:10 am

      He and Dorothea were 27 when they married, so not super young. I remember it and will admit to being a bit heart broken. Lol

      
      • smcollins says:
        April 11, 2023 at 11:30 am

        @fhmom Same! I was so disappointed because I knew he was meant to marry me lol. Also, him & Dorthea actually broke up for a while earlier in his career, that’s when he briefly dated Diane Lane before they got back together. Millie & Jake make a really cute couple and I wish them the best.

      • SpankyB says:
        April 11, 2023 at 11:41 am

        I remember it too. I had just been to a Bon Jovi concert the night before. I was bummed…you know, as if I actually had a chance. LOL And I was actually married at the time.

        I can’t imagine my child marrying Jon Bon Jovi and having to act normal at family functions. I’m pretty chill around celebrities, but I would totally dork out if I were around him. And it’s not that I’m a huge fan anymore, he just does something to me.

    • Normades says:
      April 11, 2023 at 12:34 pm

      This is a great story. Jon had the fame, money and women and settled with the one who probably grounded him with unconditional love.

      
  11. K says:
    April 11, 2023 at 8:35 am

    This is a sweet match. I agree that a nepo baby is a good thing for MBB. He understands fame and isn’t using her. Who knows what will happen? Mazel tov to them.

    
  12. Dutch says:
    April 11, 2023 at 8:36 am

    They may be young but they also won’t have the same economic pressures that often weigh down marriages of couples of similar ages. Plus I think having Jon in her orbit as a person who knows a thing or two about navigating superstardom at a young age and forging a lasting career in entertainment has been good for MBB

    
    • Normades says:
      April 11, 2023 at 12:29 pm

      Yea this is like Brooklyn and that Peltz girl getting married young. Even if they have kids they don’t have to worry about things normal people do.

      
  13. Nikki says:
    April 11, 2023 at 8:36 am

    His dad is a MENSCH, working behind the scenes for the poor a LOT (my girlfriend works at his pay-as-you-can restaurant), and his parents stayed married despite countless girls throwing themselves at him, so I’m guessing & hoping Jake was raised with some strong values, not just indulged as many nepo babies are. My hubby and I married young; my fingers are crossed for them! I just wish she’d had a chance to go to college, but maybe she will down the line…

    
  14. Amy T says:
    April 11, 2023 at 8:37 am

    When I was 14, my cousin got his girlfriend pregnant. He was 18, she was 16. My parents said it was the only way they could get themselves married. She dropped out of high school, they moved to a small apartment near the farms where they’d grown up. Fifty years later, they’re grandparents. He owns a successful boxing gym. She’s an attorney. And they are as mad for each other now as they were then.

    Combined, MBB and JB have grown up around a lot of love, stability, exploitation, and privilege. Wishing them all good things, and decades of happiness.

    
  15. Lens says:
    April 11, 2023 at 8:54 am

    Yeah they’re too young. I was two years older at 21 and I think I was too young. But the particular circumstance of MBB and the Bon Jovi son makes me understand why they want, and probably need, the commitment of marriage. So congrats kids!

    
  16. s808 says:
    April 11, 2023 at 8:58 am

    Engaged at 19 is a lot of way too early imo but some folks make it work. Wishing them the best.

    
  17. Digital Unicorn says:
    April 11, 2023 at 8:58 am

    Good for her and congrats. He looks soo much like his dad.

    It’s sad that she seems to think these relationships are a way to get out of under her parents control – it’s a bit like Britney who did that. In this case he seems to come from a stable home where he hasn’t been treated like the family cash cow for years.

    Millie could have a long career but she needs to take control on her career and finances – she needs to surround herself with people who understand the business. Having family run things has NEVER worked out well for ANYONE. I fear that at some stage we are going to be getting stories about her father and how he’s mismanaged her finances. There’s been rumours about him and his behaviour over the years – her success went to his head.

    
    • Concern Fae says:
      April 11, 2023 at 12:59 pm

      When I saw this, all I could think was “hope his family’s lawyers handle the prenup.” AKA there will be a financial reckoning about what is her’s and her family’s involvement in her money from now on.

      Even if they never get married, the Bon Jovi lawyers getting things in writing would be wonderful for her.

      
  18. Veronica S. says:
    April 11, 2023 at 9:01 am

    The odds aren’t great for people married under 20, but she’s definitely well ahead of most adults her age in experience, so that may offset her youth. The fact that they’ve kept it mostly quiet and aren’t performative is also a good sign. Speaks of maturity toward how they approach their relationship.

    I wish them luck! They’re a cute couple, and she’s more than earned the right to a supportive partner. Her family put a lot of stress on her.

    
  19. butterflystella says:
    April 11, 2023 at 9:06 am

    I got “oops” pregnant, engaged and married at 19. I was way too young… divorced by 25 so I doubt this will last. My daughter was 27 when she got married and I’m glad she waited.

    
  20. HeyKay says:
    April 11, 2023 at 9:12 am

    Best of Luck to this young couple.
    Maybe they both want to be together, out of the spotlight.

    
  21. lucy2 says:
    April 11, 2023 at 9:14 am

    So young…I hope this doesn’t go as most early celebrity marriages do. Maybe they will just stay engaged for a while and not rush to a wedding? And I hope it’s real love, not just an escape route from her family.
    Now that I have all my cynicism out of the way, they look cute together, his family seems pretty stable, and she certainly has way more life experience than most 19 year olds. I know at least 3 couples who married their high school sweetheart and are still going strong 15-20 years later, so I guess sometimes it works.

    
  22. AnneL says:
    April 11, 2023 at 9:25 am

    I thank Bon Jovi probably set a good example for his kid in terms of how to be a good partner, person and family man. He’s someone who seems pretty down to earth and gives back to the community. That doesn’t mean his 20-year-old son is ready for marriage, but it helps.

    One of our closest “couple friends” met in high school. It was at a boarding school, so she at least had some experience living away from home at a young age (he was a day student) and was pretty mature and grounded. Still is.

    They have been together since they were 16. They have a really good marriage and three great kids in their 20s, who are close with my kids. In a way they grew up together. It worked out for them, but they might be the exception.

    Anyway, I wish these two kids the best. And if it doesn’t work out, may their split be an amicable one.

    On a shallow note….that young man has gorgeous eyes!

    
  23. Louisa says:
    April 11, 2023 at 10:11 am

    Does anyone know what he does? I know he’s young, but does he go to school or does he work at anything? Or is he another Brooklyn Beckham?

    
    • Veronica S. says:
      April 11, 2023 at 11:11 am

      He’s done a few small acting roles but mostly seems to have a life outside the industry. Even if he’s not planning to go into it full time, I imagine he moves in those circles by merit of who his father is. You figure plenty of the kids meet due to Hollywood friendships.

      
  24. tealily says:
    April 11, 2023 at 10:15 am

    My gut reaction was “Run, Millie!” but I’ve never heard a bad word about his dad. Like others have said, he has his own money and she has hers. I can understand them wanting to lock this down. I’d still probably just date for a while if I was them, but I’m not! Life is short, go for it. I hope they’re happy, even if it ends up not being forever.

    
  25. Kirsten says:
    April 11, 2023 at 10:19 am

    They’re young, but that’s not always a negative. She seems pretty well-adjusted, he comes from about as down-to-earth a celebrity family as you could ever get… they seem cute together! Congrats to them!

    
  26. Frippery says:
    April 11, 2023 at 10:25 am

    Her 19 isn’t the average 19. She’s been working full time for years and has had to handle a lot of pressures and hurdles your average high school kid hasn’t. It also seems, although of course I don’t know her family personally, that she has raised and taken care of herself a lot. So yeah this isn’t the typical straight outta graduation rush to the altar, although those can lead make lasting loving marriages.

    Plus the $$$ helps.

    Congratulations to her and to Jake.

    
  27. Ponsby says:
    April 11, 2023 at 11:36 am

    I was sort of relieved to see the same take that I had:
    Yes, of course it’s probably way too young, but man, it seems like she’s been through a lot, her family seems so toxic, and thankfully this guy IS a seasoned “nepo-baby” because at least he has his own money, isn’t trying to nab hers, grew up in the same industry, and has a wealth of every kind of support. I hope it works out for them.

    
  28. Zoochy says:
    April 11, 2023 at 11:55 am

    I really hope these two make it work. Having Jon Bon Jovi as an in law would be a HUGE positive influence.

    
    • zazzoo says:
      April 11, 2023 at 12:48 pm

      As a Gen-Xer, I could never have Jon bon Jovi as an in-law cuz I’d want to hit that at every family gathering. But it’s probably fine for a 19 year old.

      
  29. Elo says:
    April 11, 2023 at 12:29 pm

    I’m actually not going to hate on this at all. Sometimes you meet your person and that’s it for you. They have money which relieves a lot of stress and he has a very solid example of a marriage to look at with his parents. I wish them the best.

    
  30. zazzoo says:
    April 11, 2023 at 12:47 pm

    Age is relative. This is way too young for normal people. Kids need a chance to go out into the world and figure out who they are away from their families, but these two kids may have already been through that emotional/psychological growth. Do I think this marriage will last forever? Probably not, but it might be a good partnership for them through their twenties, perhaps producing a child or two, and then they’ll part amicably as co parents and enter the next stages of their lives in their 30s. No drama to see here.

    Reply

