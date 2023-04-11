Jobson: Queen Elizabeth was too ableist to be photographed in a wheelchair

In the last year of Queen Elizabeth II’s life, her courtiers canceled dozens of scheduled appearances on her behalf, usually claiming some version of “mobility issues.” We still don’t know exactly what was going on with her health, but there were rumors about bone marrow cancer, and there were rumors about falls and a significant physical decline, starting with her dramatic and secretive hospital stay in the fall of 2021. At some point, it was clear that QEII probably would have been up for certain events, if only she didn’t have to stand or walk. The palace treated QEII’s perfectly reasonable need for a wheelchair like it was something so heinous and shameful. It felt like QEII’s ableism was backed up at every turn by her advisors, her family and her staff, all of whom treated the idea of “the queen being photographed in a wheelchair” like it would be the fall of the monarchy.

Well, in Robert Jobson’s new book, sources described how heavily coordinated QEII’s last appearances were because (guess what) she refused to be seen in a wheelchair. The worst part of this ingrained and offensive ableism is that these stories are being promoted as if QEII was stoic and brave for being so stubborn about wheelchairs.

Resplendent in a stunning emerald green outfit, the late Queen’s surprise appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony marked the joyous culmination of last year’s Platinum Jubilee. Now a sensational new book by veteran royal correspondent Robert Jobson reveals Queen Elizabeth’s extraordinary effort to give a poignant ‘last salute’ to the tens of thousands of well-wishers who packed the Mall to celebrate her 70-year reign. Serialised in the Mail on Sunday and Daily Mail, Our King reports how the 96-year-old Queen ‘didn’t feel strong enough’ to attend the final celebrations during last year’s historic four-day Jubilee weekend. The book reveals that while the then Prince Charles was sympathetic to his mother’s increasing frailty, he also felt it important that she should acknowledge the vast crowds that had gathered in London and ‘implored her to make a massive effort.’ With the Queen’s agreement, arrangements were put in place for her to fly by helicopter from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace and for her to use a wheelchair – although a meticulously orchestrated plan was put in place to ensure that she was not seen using it in public. ‘On her insistence, a military-style exercise was put in place so that no one could see she was having to use a wheelchair,’ the book states. ‘In considerable discomfort, Her Majesty was taken by wheelchair to the helicopter pad at Windsor. At the Palace, she was wheeled right up to the balcony doors, then helped to her feet so that she could stand – with the aid of a walking stick – alongside Charles and Camilla, plus William and his family. After a firework display, the Queen smiled with delight. It was her last salute to her people.’ After joining her family on the balcony to witness a spectacular RAF fly-past on Thursday June 2, she was unable to attend a thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral the following day after suffering discomfort. The service was dominated by the attendance of Prince Harry and Meghan, making their first joint royal appearance since quitting their duties. The Mail on Sunday revealed in March 2022 how Queen Elizabeth had made it clear that her presence at events of personal significance, such as the Commonwealth and Cenotaph services, should not come at any cost. In particular, Palace aides were anxious not to replicate a photograph of the Queen’s late sister, Princess Margaret, in a wheelchair, six months before she died. ‘It’s a haunting image and not one the Queen remembers fondly,’ a source told this newspaper.

[From The Daily Mail]

Yeah, QEII was too vain and her courtiers, advisors and handlers reinforced that. At no point did someone say “stop being an a–hole and just get in a wheelchair.” She was 95-96 years old – it’s insane that people expected her to be spry and mobile constantly, especially if she was actually dealing with cancer!! Add to that, it was simply a missed opportunity for handicap-visibility. Instead, it became a months-long ordeal in which the queen’s ableism was reinforced at every turn, and people are *still* treating physical disabilities and wheelchair-usage as something shameful.