Jobson: Queen Camilla is in charge of culling & merging Charles’s staff

Robert Jobson’s new book, Our King, is heavily – but not exclusively – sourced from the court of King Charles. Jobson is clearly a “Charles and Camilla” rota rat, but in reading through the one million excerpts of the book, I’ve been shocked by how many stories are straight from Prince Harry’s Spare, only with a horsey royal twist. I’m also left with the impression that Camilla is absolutely in charge, and that she’s been waiting to put her mark on everything. These are some miscellaneous excerpts I found interesting, including Charles suddenly realizing that he needs to sound close to Prince William’s children and not just Camilla’s grandchildren.
Top-heavy royal staff: As it stands, his Clarence House staff have been merged with the veritable army of the late Queen’s household – which, according to insiders, he and the Queen Consort have noted is ‘top-heavy’. Some of Her late Majesty’s team are already finding the King’s way of doing things challenging. ‘When he says he wants something done, he expects it to be acted on immediately,’ said one insider. ‘Those who worked for the late Queen are finding that when they say “But that’s how we have always done it”, it won’t wash.’
Camilla is in charge: With so many new responsibilities, Charles has turned to Camilla to start the ball rolling over the staff merger, and she has already begun making subtle changes. There were raised eyebrows, say informed sources, when the Master of the King’s Household, Vice-Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt – who runs below-stairs operations – produced a ‘mission statement’ for staff. Every worker was handed a document that read: One Team, One Standard. ‘It makes working for the Royal Household very corporate, like a hotel,’ one aide complained.
William’s streamlined team: William, too, has already started streamlining his own team, saying that as heir to the throne, he will ultimately employ far fewer people on his staff.
Charles & Camilla are still living in Clarence House: For now, Charles and Camilla continue to live at Clarence House, though the King commutes most days to his offices at Buckingham Palace. Eventually, he hopes to turn the residence of British sovereigns since 1837 into more of a ‘people’s palace’. Neither Charles nor Camilla is in any rush to move in permanently.
Charles’s grandchildren: On the personal front, Charles dotes on William’s children, who call him Grandpa Wales, and an aide confirms they ‘absolutely adore’ him. When he reads to them, doing the voices of all the characters, he has them spellbound; they particularly enjoy Harry Potter books. Prince Louis, who will be five later this month, has formed a particularly close bond with his Grandpa Wales.
Charlotte’s future titles: Sensitive to the fact that nine-year-old Prince George’s future is already mapped out, Charles has been careful to reserve one of the grandest titles for Princess Charlotte – currently called Lottie by her mother and Mignonette (French for cute little thing) by her father. Although the King has made his brother Edward the new Duke of Edinburgh, the title is only for life. After Edward dies, Charles has made it clear Charlotte (now aged seven) should become Duchess of Edinburgh.
"When he reads to them, doing the voices of all the characters, he has them spellbound; they particularly enjoy Harry Potter books" – we heard almost the exact thing about Charles reading to Camilla's grandchildren. My guess is that none of it is true – I doubt Charles spends much time with Cam's grandkids, nor his own. He doesn't "dote" on anyone but Camilla. As for Charlotte's nicknames… I believe Kate probably calls her "Lottie" (which is, imo, a cute nickname) but I do not believe William calls her Mignonette.
Incidentally, I’ve been surprised by how little we’ve heard about disgruntled royal staffers or mass firings. In Charles’s first six months on the throne, I don’t think he’s fired many people at all. I think he literally has two sets of staff now – his old PoW staff and his mother’s staff. I also doubt that William will streamline his office whatsoever.
After Edward dies, Charles has made it clear Charlotte (now aged seven) should become Duchess of Edinburgh.
Once again, congrats to celebitches, many of you had been saying this, that hCarles would want want Ed´s titles for Bulliam´s spares and this seems to confirm it, thoigh it implies HE will be the one ghranting the title, it is more likely that Bulliam convicned him to have Edimburg revert to the Crown so HE could dispose of it.
My question is how he’s going to do that because as far as i know females can’t inherit such titles? Or is he planning to make her future husband the duke of Edinburgh, making her subsequently the duchess of Edinburgh? Providing that she marries in the future and marries a male of course.
Anne Boleyn was created Marquess in her own right prior to marrying Henry VIII, so there is precedent. (500 year old precedent, but hey!)
Women can inherit titles if that’s the rule put in place when the title is created. The Mountbatten title can pass to women because Louis Mountbatten had two daughters and no sons and wanted it that way.
Therefore, Charlotte can be Duchess of Edinburgh in her own right and it can be set up so her eldest child or eldest son inherits from her if they want, or it can remain a life title as with Edward.
The Countess of Buccleuch, wife of James Scott Duke of Monmouth and the eldest illegitimate son of Charles II, was created Duchess of Buccleuch in her on right with the peerage passing to HER descendants.
The “remainder” of any peerage can be written any way the grantor (King or Queen) wants it written. See Dukedom of Marlborough, Dukedom of Roxburghe, Earl of Mar and Earl of Dumfries for examples of peerages passing to and/or through women.
Yes, well, Charles’ parents made it clear that the DofE title should go to Edward, but look how long it took Charles to finally get around to doing that. After his death, it doesn’t matter what Charles wants, Willie gets to decide & if he wants Louis to have that title, he can do that.
Unless George is already married with kids of his own and wants the title to go to his youngest child.
Charlotte will probably also have the title of Princess Royal after Princess Anne passes away. And Charles probably won’t be the one giving Charlotte the Duchess of Edinburgh title. Who knows if Scotland will even be part of the UK by the time Charlotte is an adult!
Elizabeth Kerri Mahon, I think Charlotte will be Princess Royal after Anne’s death, too. I keep think that Louis will be Duke of Edinburgh, assuming Scotland isn’t a republic by then.
“ When he says he wants something done, he expects it to be acted on immediately,’ said one insider.
Oh, and when Meghan wanted things done it was considered problematic? Now that KC does, this is okay?
They literally say that it’s not okay when he does it.
ABCD, the queen’s staff pushes back, but the RR does not. Meghan’s staff complained and the tone of the RR was along the lines of “how dare she!” Here, the queen’s staff is unhappy because they’ve always functioned a certain way as opposed to Charles’ staff, but no one is yelping about this being a moral failing.
I do remember him calling Charlotte Mignonette once on video. It was when he and the kids visited Kate’s garden exhibition. It stuck out to me because I lived in France for a year and am a Francophile. Saying that, I very much doubt he is fluent in French. He probably just likes the nickname.
Yep, William called her mignonette during that video of them playing in the Chelsea garden which Kate “designed” in 2019.
I can’t find a clip of it, but it was in the televised show. It really struck me as odd at the time, which is why I remember it. (Plus I love the Chelsea garden show.)
@teecee – They do not have to figure out a way to make The Dukedom of Edinburgh hereditary. When Edward dies, the Dukedom of Edinburgh reverts back to the crown. The reigning monarch can then bestow the Dukedom of Edinburgh on anyone he/she chooses with a “remainder” written anyway he chooses allowing any type of inheritance he/she chooses.
If anything now that William is the PoW he will be hiring more staff. When are stories about Charles bullying BP staff going to come out?
They’ve been out for years – that he tried to strangle someone, ripped sinks out of walls, has a quick and terrible temper, is aa relentless task master etc. etc. There are public stories about his siblings abusing staff as well. None of these are vague or anonymous. No one batted an eyelid.
“There are public stories about his siblings abusing staff as well.”
They only sibling with no stories about abusing staff is Anne. Anne saves her abusing ability for royal reporters and tabloid media personnel she does not like. This is well documented.
@BayTampaBay There are stories about Anne abusing staff. She reportedly called one a “fucking incompetent twat” in front of other people.
@Root – Thanks for the update. I have never read anything about Anne verbally abusing staff. Being demanding yes, but not verbal abuse.
I thought I read somewhere that Camilla also was going to be in charge of who gets which Crown Estate property and at what cost (if any) to them.
Parliament decides the Line of succession. Cam cannot get her kids in the line of succession and the chances of hereditary titles are slim to none.
Charles can pull out his personal check book and issue a check for any amount that does not exceed his bank balance to whomever he chooses. Charles can give a lifetime “Grace & Favor” leasehold on almost any property with any amount of rent he so chooses (see QEII and Margaret Rhodes) to whomever he chooses.
What KFCIII cannot do is transfer the freehold of any property controlled by him by right of being the Monarch. However, if KFCIII actually tried to to privately purchase property for any of Camill’s brood, the tabloid media (in the UK and USA) would have a field day.
I few days after the queen died and before she even was buried, there was a tabloid story that about a 100 staff members of the QEII had been served layoff letter, while they where contributing to the 10 days long funerial. Some of the staff were very angry and terrified to lose their jobs, according to the tabs.
It was also reported that Charles’s private secretary (the wasp) would replace Edward Young (the bee), who was the queens private secretary, within 3 mounts, in that new rol to king Charles. (they both would work together during the 3 mounts of transition).
So, if Jobbo is to believe, what happen to that ‘layoff a 100 of QEII’s staff’ plan?
