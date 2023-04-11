Maybe Prince Harry will skip the coronation & play polo in Santa Barbara instead

As of this moment, Prince Harry still hasn’t confirmed his attendance at his father’s coronation either way. The longer this goes on, the more I hope/believe that he’s not going. It will be amazing if the Sussexes release a statement detailing all of the reasons why they aren’t going, if that’s what they decide. I mean, it’s been abundantly clear for months that the entire royal establishment is gearing up to treat them like sh-t, so I would love for a detailed explanation on how they feel about that. But they might choose a more convenient excuse. Perhaps they have their hearts set on celebrating Archie’s birthday in California. Perhaps Meghan is recording a new Archetypes podcast on that day. Perhaps… Harry needs to prepare for a polo match.
Prince Harry’s busy polo schedule has raised fresh questions over whether he will attend the coronation. A tournament at the Santa Barbara polo club in California, where he plays, is due to take place on the days before and after his father’s May 6 crowning in London.
Sources say Harry has not yet confirmed whether he will take part in the matches on May 5 and 7. And club officials yesterday declined to comment on the issue.
If his four-man team Los Padres does play they could find a sub to replace him for any games he misses.
A source said: “The club has received no word yet on Harry’s plans for the tournament. But he’s expected to play again this season. The speculation is that Harry will be returning for the coronation so probably won’t be taking part in the polo that weekend.”
[From The Sun]
Imagine the optics of Harry looking strong and sexy on a polo pony with Meghan cheering him on from the sidelines on coronation day. Perfect, that’s what I want now. I actually didn’t know that polo szn started so soon? I thought it was mostly a summer-month thing, but they’re playing polo in early May? I guess they are in Santa Barbara. If Harry does decide to play polo, that means he’s choosing his real brother Nacho over his trash family.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
-
-
Santa Barbara, CA – Prince Harry plays his last polo game in Santa Barbara before heading to London with his family to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee. Harry’s side Los Padres won the Lisle Nixon Memorial Final event in “sudden death” extra time 15-14 against Mokarow Farms on Sunday (May 29). Harry’s Argentinian friend and teammate Nacho Figueras scored the winning point. There was no sign at the game of Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle. Harry was named as “H. Wales” on the scoreboard.
Pictured: Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 29 MAY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Santa Barbara, CA – Prince Harry plays his last polo game in Santa Barbara before heading to London with his family to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee. Harry’s side Los Padres won the Lisle Nixon Memorial Final event in “sudden death” extra time 15-14 against Mokarow Farms on Sunday (May 29). Harry’s Argentinian friend and teammate Nacho Figueras scored the winning point. There was no sign at the game of Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle. Harry was named as “H. Wales” on the scoreboard.
Pictured: Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 29 MAY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Santa Barbara, CA – Prince Harry plays his last polo game in Santa Barbara before heading to London with his family to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee. Harry’s side Los Padres won the Lisle Nixon Memorial Final event in “sudden death” extra time 15-14 against Mokarow Farms on Sunday (May 29). Harry’s Argentinian friend and teammate Nacho Figueras scored the winning point. There was no sign at the game of Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle. Harry was named as “H. Wales” on the scoreboard.
Pictured: Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 29 MAY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Santa Barbara, CA – Meghan Markle watches her husband, Prince Harry, at this latest polo game. The royal played for Los Padres at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club on Friday (June 17). Harry’s side is taking on Folded Hills.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Santa Barbara, CA – Meghan Markle watches her husband, Prince Harry, at this latest polo game. The royal played for Los Padres at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club on Friday (June 17). Harry’s side is taking on Folded Hills.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
The Duke of Sussex at a polo match during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Aspen Valley Polo Club in Carbondale, Colorado in the United States.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Carbondale, Colorado, United States
When: 25 Aug 2022
Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Images/INSTAR/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
The Duke of Sussex at a polo match during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Aspen Valley Polo Club in Carbondale, Colorado in the United States.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Carbondale, Colorado, United States
When: 25 Aug 2022
Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Images/INSTAR/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
The Duke of Sussex at a polo match during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Aspen Valley Polo Club in Carbondale, Colorado in the United States.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Carbondale, Colorado, United States
When: 25 Aug 2022
Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Images/INSTAR/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
The Duke of Sussex at a polo match during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Aspen Valley Polo Club in Carbondale, Colorado in the United States.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Carbondale, Colorado, United States
When: 25 Aug 2022
Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Images/INSTAR/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
The Duke of Sussex at a polo match during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Aspen Valley Polo Club in Carbondale, Colorado in the United States.
Featuring: Grant Ganzi, Nacho Figueras, Prince Harry, Steve Cox
Where: Carbondale, Colorado, United States
When: 25 Aug 2022
Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Images/INSTAR/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
The Duke of Sussex at a polo match during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Aspen Valley Polo Club in Carbondale, Colorado in the United States.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Nacho Figueras
Where: Carbondale, Colorado, United States
When: 25 Aug 2022
Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Images/INSTAR/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
The Duke of Sussex at a polo match during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Aspen Valley Polo Club in Carbondale, Colorado in the United States.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Carbondale, Colorado, United States
When: 25 Aug 2022
Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Images/INSTAR/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Now that is something that I would watch. Are these televised or no?
@susan Collins, yes a polo match for the Prince Archie cup, in honour of his birthday with all profits doing what they always do, get donated to charity
THIS. Stay home, Harry! Celebrate your little boy’s birthday and play polo! None of us can choose our family, but we can choose our friends. It’s the people who surround you when you need them the most that tell us who they are.
Let’s keep our fingers crossed for the scenario that he IS playing polo in SB. That or pap pics of elton john arriving for archies birthday party at casa montecito
Lol this would be my move no doubt. I have no interest in spending time with people who treat me like crap. Polo sounds way more fun.
It’s been a week since they said “any day now” Harry and Meghan would confirm their plans since Biden has confirmed his.
I guess they’re looking for any excuse now since all their other story lines have run their course.
And I bet Biden is pissed. He didn’t want to go, but the press basically blackmailed him with all this “snub” garbage.
The UK should expect zero grace on ignoring the Good Friday Accord now.
POTUS and FLOTUS can still change their mind. Nobody on American soil, with sense anyway, will care if he doesn’t go.
I read President Biden already said he’s not going but Mrs Biden is.
That’s perfect, imo. I’ll be interested in her outfit. That’s the only reason I’ll be watching – the clothes!!!
@Kaiser, I think their matches were May and June of last year too. Six weeks starting second week of May.
I think they won’t say anything publicly because of valid security concerns, but I did see an article this weekend about the vaunted 28-day notice having passed so fingers crossed they aren’t going. I sincerely hope that weekend they play Polo, have a party for Archie with the people that have shown their love for them, and enjoy being an environment where they are celebrated not tolerated.
The 28 day advance notice thing isn’t in place, it is part of Harry’s ongoing issue with RAVEC decision-making. He’s questioning why he would be required to give such advance notice when others aren’t. None of that has been decided yet.
If the royals had known he was going to appear in London in court recently, they NEVER would have kept that quiet. They didn’t leak it because they didn’t know.
I think if they go, they’re going to go at the last minute for security reasons, like every other time they’ve gone to the UK.
@Jennifer: Was their announcement that they were going to the Jubilee last minute? I can’t remember. It’s possible to announce that they’re going and still keep the date and time they arrive in the UK secret.
Yeah, my money is on them both attending the bare minimum of the coronation service. Fly in, fly out, same day. I wish he wouldn’t, but I understand why they will.
The only thing Charles has EVER cared about is the monarchy. Harry knows that “I will come to watch you parade around in an enormous robe, carry stolen jewels, and wear a ridiculous crown” means more to his father than any “I love you” ever could.
It may be the last thing Harry ever does with the royals, but he’s still a child who desperately wants the love of his only living parent. I really think he goes.
So um, when are Harry and Nacho’s polo games going to be televised? You know, for charity.
🤣💗🤣
I would absolutely pay to watch this. For the charities.
Pay per view!!! YESSSSSS lol.
Take. My. Money.
Absolutely, after all charity begins at home. Do it for us at home Harry and nacho . For us at home.
LMAO! I have never watched polo for even five minutes, but Harry and Nacho playing together make me a true fanatic. For charity, of course!
The Sun called the polo club to ask about Harry’s attendance at the tournament. These people are so obsessed, I can’t even sometimes lol.
And yes, I would love images of Harry looking sexy on a horse and Meghan looking relaxed and unbothered at polo before they celebrate Prince Archie’s bday.
I looking forward to Harry attending the court proceedings for that upcoming trial…
By that time, may providence grant Dominion a win in the US.
Any media which would monitor how the grass grows on an American lawn would absolutely call their polo club for inside information. I mean, these people also studied how Archwell was incorporated as well, so nothing is beneath them.
I would also like to see Harry playing polo with Los Padres that weekend and celebrating his son’s birthday in the U.S., but that’s only because I love charity. Yeah, that’s it, charity.
This is my favorite option so far! Polo then birthday cake! That’s a lovely way to spend a day.
Who are these sources? All the Sun knows is there will be a polo tournament around the time of the coronation. I’m loving the press’ reaction to not knowing whether Harry and Meghan are going. The press wanted Harry and Meghan to shut up and now that they are silent the press is upset. But I agree with Kaiser that the longer we don’t hear anything the more likely they’re not going to the coronation.
Almost everything you’ve said and silence is a response.
It is enough of a healthy and respectful response.
What they do not need to do is react, that would only indicate that there is more work to do concerning their emotional healing…
It can only be considered, not follow through….
Yes!!! A polo match with Meghan looking happy from the sidelines, followed by Archie’s birthday party seems perfect! That will live rent free in Angela Levin’s head for the rest of her hateful life.
I hope Harry and family have a lovely, fun birthday with Archie at home in CA.
No press or stress just a good day.
From your lips to God’s ears….
What a lovely way to spend a sun-kissed California Sunday! Playing polo and hosting Prince Archie’s birthday with chosen family and friends. 💝
The clock is ticking. With each passing day, it becomes more likely that they will stay home for Archie, for polo, or just to watch the grass grow in Montecito. Any of those activities would be more worthwhile. Tick, tick. 🕛🕧🕐⏰
Yes, one would think if they were going they would have said so by now. “No” is usually the one you avoid confirming. Of course that’s regular people stuff. And while I’d also love a reasoned decline, I don’t think we’d get one.
So stay and play polo my dear boy. I know which “brother” is more deserving of his company that weekend.
Well said.
Oh I hope they stay home and have a perfect weekend celebrating Archie’s birthday and Harry playing polo
Icing on the cake :
Adele and Ed Sheeran show up to the party to sing Archie Happy Birthday
Biden is seen in the crowd cheering Harry on for
Hmm quite the tone change. When they thought Harry would play polo and miss QE2’s jubbly he was painted as selfish and ungrateful. Either they realize Chuck looks like such a trash dad that Harry preferring polo is understandable or they’ve hit the bargaining stage of grief.
If they can’t get photos of the Sussexes at the Con then polo photos sell just as well.
It’s not a tone change, they just don’t know if Harry’s going to play polo or if he’s going to the coronation. It’s a wait and see approach at the moment. If the press knew for sure that Harry was playing polo then they would be attacking him. Last year polo season had already started and it was easy to push the story that he was playing polo instead of going to the Jubilee.
I just double checked and their confirmation for the Jubilee was just under a month before the church service (confirmation was on Archie’sbirthday and the servicd was June 2nd). I knew before i looked that it wasn’t confirmed when they were at Invictus in April because Harry gave an interview where he said it was still being talked through but that is the big difference here; with the Jubilee Harry and their team were in contact with the Queen and BP on accommodations to make things work.
I really haven’t seen anything that suggests that either a) Harry has talked to his father about this or was even invited by him or that b) his team has been in talks with BP. All the Archewell spokesperson said is that they received “email correspondence” about the coronation and that was a month ago and there have been no updates since. This thing is only 3 weeks away; it’s starting to feel like whether the Sussexes go or not they will not be releasing a statement on it which is smart tbh. You know the rota has their articles drafted ready to go on the attack the moment they do.
Oh god, they’re focusing on the polo schedule just like they did last year when it wasn’t certain if Harry and Meghan would be at the Jubbly.
Honestly, I would be pleasantly surprised if Harry and Meghan didn’t show up to Chuck’s “I’m king!!!” party. I remember people were convinced at one point that the Jubbly was a no-go, and then we got the confirmation that they’d attend. I know those were very different circumstances, but I hope people won’t freak out like they did last year if the Sussexes do decide to attend.
The situation has become so connected to politics that things have really escalated from a media and security standpoint-so wouldn’t blame them for not attending the Chubbly. I think Harry and Meghan hold all the cards PR wise at this point and I think silence and graciousness should be their goal. Everyone knows how they have been treated. I go back and forth on whether or not they go, but to keep their future life options and that of their children I just don’t think they can blow off Dad’s ascension to the throne. Wondering if they can fly in from a weird airport-as Harry recently did when he flew in from Miami-the night before might work. Attend the ceremony, looking fabulous. Sit with the cousins, issue a warm congratulatory statement-and then drive directly to the airport after the ceremony is over. Don’t attend anything but the coronation itself. Change on the plane, at the airport, whatever, and fly directly home before the balcony even happens. Harry honors his father’s position, they appear respectful and that they are taking the high road. If Harry needs to be there for the court case maybe he could take Meghan to the airport then go hide out at a friends house. Or maybe they could set up a base in Italy, Bermuda something sort of close with kids and he could spend time there and return to UK for May 9.
Holy moly, that photo of Harry and Nacho …
That’s all I’ve got. I think my brain short-circuited.
I think they’re coming on the condition that is not revealed for security reasons.
I don’t think it possible for the Palace to keep any information about Harry and Meghan private. We saw what happened with the docuseries and Lili’s christening.
Hell yes , bring me polo Harry and his wife hot for his polo sweaty self . Who cares about the chubbly. It could be an Archie birthday polo fundraiser for kids in need. Then after that .
I say give Archie a polo birthday party.
Harry and nacho needs to do this for the love of pants and packages
My running thought at this point is that HM are going to the conanation but have told Charles that in no uncertain terms that if it comes out in the press between now and then that he is coming that it’s off the table period end of discussion. His family is absolute basura but I think the only reason Harry still tries is because Chucky is the parent he has left. His grandparents are gone, his brother is a complete and total AH and while Eugenie is cool as are his Spencer aunt’s, he misses whatever relationship he had with his father. If he can keep a cordial one he will.
Another well thought out possibility.
I actually think they won’t attend. It’s not clear how seriously Chuck actually wants them there. Harry publicly said at the time of Spare’s release, his family would have to show a good faith effort towards him. Let’s assume he said so, straightforwardly, to Chuck and William as well. There’s no evidence that either man took him seriously and responded. Instead, his dad took aware Frogmore cottage, they both declined to come to his daughter’s christening, and there’s been a lot of nonstop messaging against them, including the vitriolic and dangerous comments about holding Archie over the balcony.
If Chuck wanted them there, all of those situations would’ve played out differently. In the absence of any care or concern from his dad or brother, I just don’t think he goes, just from a family dynamics perspective.
I think he’s probably pretty bummed about it, that they haven’t shown any care or loving behavior at all, and the silence is, in part, disappointment.
Harry also stated at the end of the docu- series, that as a family they are prepared to accept that their considerations would be ignored.
If Charles wanted them there, he wouldn’t have William as part of the committee.
It is a poor attempt at gaslighting, say all the nonsense about love and wanting to see grandchildren in the public, but privately sic a bully and unstable person to leak his hateful rhetoric to remove any trace of good will.
It did not work when his marriage to Princess Diana disintegrated, it wouldn’t either in this situation.
What it did is provide the facade of a contrast as loving father versus hateful brother.
More importantly, Harry’s & Meghan’s charisma and dynamism will never be a part of William’s reign, if he have a change of 💙 or get the help that he obviously needs (whichever comes first). Just as they are missing from his.
They are discussing openly about shuffling of duties amidst the braying of slimmed down monarchy.
There is need for more bodies, that’s the reason Edward eventually got his DOE and why Andrew maybe allowed in.
The Wales simply cannot cut it…..
I hope they stay in Montecito and release a v cute photo of PA and PL wishing grandad a happy clowning on KC’a big day – that would make all the front pages for sure, and the courtiers, KC/QCC would be apoplectic. Just desserts!
I’d like him to be home at his son’s birthday party. Too many people in the audience for a polo match. I’d be worried there’d be too much opportunity for a deranger to do harm.
They just looked at the 2023 polo schedule from the Club. They seem to have forgotten to talk about the Early Bird Chukkers, April 22-30, and Spring Pro-Pool & 8 Goal ProAm League, May 4-June 25. See, all kinds of polo games. This is a story because someone needed one.
Wow, Nacho! Good looking man. 👍