Prince Andrew’s Easter appearance shows he’s very much in the royal fold

Prince Andrew joined the Windsors in Windsor on Easter Sunday. Andrew was seen walking to church right behind King Charles and Queen Camilla, and walking alongside his sister Princess Anne. The message was clear: Andrew is, despite reports to the contrary, very much in the fold. I’m reminded of all of those unhinged stories designed to make Prince Harry sound bad, with royal sources emphasizing that the Windsors are totally fine with the credible accusations of rape and human trafficking, but they would never, ever forgive Harry. That’s really what it is, and they truly don’t even care about the sh-tty optics at this point.

Royal watchers were stunned Sunday to see Prince Andrew stepping out right behind King Charles at the royal family’s Easter outing. The disgraced Duke of York, who lost his title and public role after paying a multi-million dollar settlement to Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, is rarely seen with the family anymore.

But not only was he invited to the Easter Sunday service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, he walked directly behind his older brother and Queen Consort Camilla, and next to his sister, Princess Anne. Charles — along with his son Prince William — is widely believed to have advised Queen Elizabeth to strip his 63-year-old brother of his title in 2021.

One veteran royal watcher told Page Six: “I was surprised to see Andrew right behind Charles and particularly next to Anne. They are not usually that close.”

Although the photos sparked speculation that Andrew could be planning some kind of return to public life, the insider said: “There’s a strict delineation between family events like [holidays] and anything official, and it would have been awkward for Charles not to invite Andrew when his two girls, Beatrice and Eugenie, were there with their partners. But there’s no way back into public life for Andrew.”

Although Andrew will be at King Charles’ coronation, he will be barred from the balcony at Buckingham Palace, as the insider said: “That’s purely for working royals.”

The prince was given a front-row seat at his mother’s funeral last September and it’s not yet known where he will be placed at the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

Despite this, a source who knows the prince said: “Andrew will be fine.”

Even though there has been speculation that Andrew will write a tell-all book — just like his nephew, Prince Harry — a source told Page Six told this is highly unlikely.

“The way forward for Andrew is a life in service behind the scenes,” said the source who knows him.