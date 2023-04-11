King Charles foraged for mushrooms in Scotland is his mother’s last hours

Robert Jobson’s new book, Our King, is being serialized by the Daily Mail. Jobson long has the reputation of someone close to King Charles’s court, and I think people are correctly surmising that the bulk of gossip from this book has come directly from Charles, Camilla and their people. I’d also like to point out that Jobson has “adopted” many of Prince Harry’s stories in Spare, basically confirming what Harry wrote, and then trying to put a royal-friendly spin on things. All of which to say, I’m surprised that Jobson actually admitted that then-Prince Charles didn’t believe that his mother was going to die within hours, and that Charles went out foraging for mushrooms in the last hours of his mother’s life.
King Charles has become accustomed to being mocked for talking to plants or otherwise communing with nature. However, such carping doesn’t matter to him. At moments of great stress, he always finds respite in the natural world – and the day that his mother died was no exception.
The night before, while presiding over a function at Dumfries House in East Ayrshire, he had been alerted that the Queen’s health had suddenly deteriorated. The following morning, on September 8, 2022, he was flown by helicopter to Balmoral Castle and joined Princess Anne at their mother’s bedside. At first, there seemed no immediate reason for alarm.
After spending a few hours with his mother, the Prince returned to Birkhall, his nearby estate on Royal Deeside. His intention? A walk in the surrounding woods, armed with a walking cane and a basket. As the Queen’s life ebbed away, her heir was foraging for mushrooms. More importantly, he was drawing solace and strength from the trees, the smell of the earth and the murmur of the River Muick.
Understandably lost in thought, the Prince knew that the defining moment of his life, at the advanced age of 73, was fast approaching: the death of his mother and his accession as King. His personal protection officers had deliberately hung back to give him some privacy, though they were aware of which part of the woods he was in at any given moment. It was one of these officers who went to find Charles to inform him that the Queen’s condition had dramatically worsened.
Advised to return to Balmoral immediately, the Prince reached her bedside before she died at 3.10pm. The only others present were his wife Camilla, Anne – who had never left her mother’s side – and the Queen’s doctor, GP James Glass, who had been treating her for more than 30 years.
Prince William, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward – and Edward’s wife Sophie, who had been very close to the Queen – arrived at Balmoral at about 5pm, almost two hours too late. As for Prince Harry, he didn’t turn up until just before 8pm. Close sources said he had decided not to fly up to Scotland with his brother and uncles after a disagreement over his wife, Meghan. When Harry insisted that she should accompany him, it was his father who told him she couldn’t come. Harry’s demands, said an insider, ‘did not go down well with the family – they were all shocked by his behaviour’.
The original story was that Harry was told that no spouses were coming, except that Sophie was there, as was Anne’s husband Tim, not to mention Camilla. The only spouse who wasn’t “invited” was Kate – and when Harry and Meghan wanted to travel to Balmoral together, Charles called him and ordered him to leave Meghan behind, and Charles said insulting things about Meghan. As QEII lay dying. It also wasn’t Harry’s choice to take a different plane to Scotland – he was not invited to fly up with his brother.
As for Charles going foraging for mushrooms as his mother died… well, it was a choice. It was a choice for Charles and his staff to leak that information strategically too. I mean, there were questions about who was there in QEII’s final hours, and it seems abundantly clear that Anne was the only one who actually understood that the end was near.
Jobson is not doing Charles any favors writing this.
The story at the time was they rushed out of Dumfries house, flew to balmoral and got there late morning if I’m correct? Time of death was 3pm so how could he spend a few hours with her, go off to the woods alone, fight with Harry and be back in time??? What kind of child even leaves? I drove 7 hours when my mums health took a turn, she came home from hospital on a Saturday lunchtime and passed on the Monday evening, as a family she always had at least 2 of us right by her side until the last few hours when we didn’t leave the room, not once did I feel the need to go off for a hike in the woods at some point!!
So what I’m hearing is that Camilla and Anne are the only ones who would be able to tell the world if Our King actually was not there when she died?
Exactly. It seems to me that the more likely story is that Chuck farked off to go play in the woods and only Anne was with QII when she died. Jobson is so dumb.
LOL, I don’t get why Jobson is dumb for reporting a fact. I personally don’t think Charles loved his mother. I think he even resented her for living too long and making him wait. I believe he knew his mother was dying but didn’t care enough to be by her side as she passed on. He felt that foraging for mushrooms was more important that being with is mother in her last hours. Charles has always been stone cold heartless and will die so. Also, his disdain for both his parents is an open secret. That’s another reason he hates Harry because queenie and Phil were closer to Harry than they were to Chucky. Chucky probably was just counting the hours left till TQ dies so he can become king.
So there’s the pronounced and enduring focus on nature (but not in a cute Greta sort of way), the horrific inability to express empathy towards his first wife that everyone loved, there’s the inability to connect with his subjects despite being given every advantage to do so, there’s the mishandling of his relationship with his son (and that is an understatement), and reportedly low threshold to fly in to a tantrum, the sample of his game with women that has been release (tampon king) is less than relatable, list goes on….
I say this with the caveat that I’ve met multiple autistic people who actually make great, caring, loyal spouses and I’ve looked at their partner and thought wow they lucked out with that one.
But there’s also a spectrum with autism too, and it can look quite different from person to person.
Could there be a meurodevelopmental condition that explains his behavior?
There’s also the brother who reportedly tantrums over a teddy bear being not placed perfectly on his (adult!!!) bed….. he son who makes amazing public gaffes like criticizing the cupcakes he was served from someone who did not appear to be anywhere close to a catering budget…. list goes on….
That is an interesting theory, however, I think it is more likely that Chuckles is a narcissist.
IIRC, The Princess Royal and Commander Tim had been at Balmoral with QEII for a couple of days (maybe a week??) before she passed. Therefore, I think Commander Tim’s presence was just that “he was already there”.
I have always wondered why Andrew was not there as he really had no other place to be nothing else valuable to do. Why was Andrew not there like his sister was??? You would think he would have been by his mother’s side for a couple of days (maybe a week??) before she passed.
This just so perfectly demonstrates the self-absorption of Charles. He leaves the physical and emotional labor of tending his dying mother’s bedside to his sister. He shows up at the last minute to say goodbye. And then he rushes back to his house to get on with his dinner and doesn’t even bother to meet with his youngest son. It sounds like he’s never had to sacrifice one ounce of his physical comfort for others; my guess is that Camilla has lasted so long because she understands and supports that.
Camilla was the last woman standing and she has great manipulative skills. Charles also had to spin the relationship into the thwarted live story even though he already told his.biographer he did not want to marry Camilla when he first met her and she was single.
I guess this is one thing I don’t understand about monarchists in the UK and the Commonwealth. He’s such a delicate little coddled thing – pampered with the best wines and food, swathed and tailored into the finest fabrics, surrounded by opulence and fine art and the best furniture in the richest castles. This is a man who loses his mind when he’s seated at a table with leaky pens. HOW can the average person get behind this? All of those people who are hungry and cold, with declining healthcare…how do they look at this cosseted little troll and say, “Sure, I’ll bow to that?”
Well said!
Well it could be that, just as the title “Spare” has multiple meanings, so does “Our King” – as in, “Take a look at this weakling; he’s our king.”
Camilla is Charles Wallis Simpson. Wallis knew how to manipulate . She saw off Edward s other mistresses s
Wallis stole Edward from her good friend Thelma Furness who was his mistress at the time. She totally lacked integrity and ethics.
Reminds me of the person who says they’ll help you with moving and shows up (deliberately) late, when the last things are being moved, with an excuse, arriving just in time for when the pizza is ordered and everyone gets to sit down and rest. Happens consistently with a particular person.
Not a great look for Charles. At all.
Also, that part about Harry. He was detained because there was an argument about his own wife being frozen out? That is a terrible look for petty Charles. But thank goodness everybody at the bedside was white. Way to go, Charles.
It sounds like there was a period of time when Charles was hiding out in the woods that everyone could have been notified and been allowed to see QE before she died. I like how he only bothers to be concerned with certain ones. When did the cousins get notified to be allowed to come to Balmoral? And PH didn’t arrive until later because PW had the plane leave without him. If the intent was for this to make the royals look good, it really does not.
yeah so he helicopters over in the morning, spends a few hours with her, then goes out foraging and then she passes at 3 and it sounds like he made it back just in time for that. the other royals didnt arrive until 5 and Harry not until 8. I’m not sure how long the flight is from Windsor to Balmoral, but it sounds like she was certainly already dead by the time Harry left. At which point…..why not let Meghan come? I know I know, the cruelty is the point, but geez louise, this family.
Were they at least truffles?
In a sort of parallel comment, mushrooms feed on dead and decaying matter; it seems bizarrely fitting that KC ran out of his mother’s dying presence to go in search of toadstools. Good grief.
They were ‘shrooms.
Jabba book is Plagiarism from Harry’s book.
I said on the other thread that Jaba’s book is the “never complain, never explain” response to Spare. Our King is written to refute and put the Royal Family’s spin on Spare.
So he was communing with nature instead of being with his dying mother and wants people to know that? What a POS.
@M, yep because a mushroom has the same intelligence and empathy levels as chuck. Not only that, the mushroom should be the new family motto for this shower, instead of Never Complain, Never explain, it’s “keep them in the dark and feed them bullsht”. Them being the British public. And Harry arrived at 8 because that sht William didn’t ask him into the flight and left Harry to find his own way. Plus Harry only found out the Queen had died from the news while he was travelling to Scotland
This….is not a good look for Charles. They can try to spin it as “seeking solace in the trees” but it just sounds like he saw his mother was sick and sort of said “oh well, there are mushrooms to be found!” and went out for a walk. Anne clearly seemed to understand how serious it was.
And for the line about Harry not arriving until 8….because those m-fers didn’t offer him a ride. Sure, lets remind everyone about that, Jobson!
There was no reason Meghan could not have gone. She didn’t have to be in the room when the Queen passed (even traveling with William et al she would have missed that), but the idea of a spouse lending comfort during a time of grief and loss is not really that strange. Sophie was there, Tim Lawrence was there, Camilla was there.
It was a move designed to hurt Harry and Meghan, and to further show them that Meghan was not part of the family. And also, to provide cover for Kate not going.
The idea of a spouse lending “comfort during a time of grief and loss” is totally alien to these people. Just as spouses are supposed to be loved and cherished and treated as equals is a foreign concept. It’s an institution, never a family. And the other spouses who were present are not Black. So there’s that too. I think the only reason Kate didn’t make the cut was William’s wishes.
She was probably out getting Botox and fillers for her big moment as the new Princess of Wales…
@Becks1 – I think it was more designed to protect the “then Cambridges”. William did NOT want Kate at Balmoral for whatever reason. William “made” Kate stay home, Meghan had to stay away too or the press stories would have been all about Kate and not QEII.
I agree BayTampaBay. It was more about William not wanting Kate there. Unfortunately that was turned into not wanting Meghan at Balmoral. But to leave London without Harry on the plane was just mean. Mean and cruel.
I’m glad Anne was there when her mother passed. Charles though… meh.
But Jobson has done Charles no favours with the mushrooming story. It makes both of them look like d!cks.
That has also been my theory about Meghan not attending as well. She was going to go with Harry, William caught wind of it, called his father and said “absolutely not because I don’t want Kate going and it will look bad if Meghan goes and not Kate” and so Charles called Harry and was an ass about it. I don’t think Charles especially wanted M there but I think the directive to make her stay home was from william.
What an unfeeling family, the Queen all but abandoned Philip in his final years, maybe it was payback for all the cheating he did.
Did she abandon him? He was the one who made the decision to retire to Wood Farm with another woman for companionship.
@equality – Agree with you! QEII did not abandon Prince Philip. Philip chose to retire at Wood Farm away from everything.
I remember thinking that was so weird at the time. Now we know he didn’t retire alone…
Hmmm, Philip had died the year before and Elizabeth was already in poor health at age 96. You’d think Charles would have consulted with the mushrooms about his future well before this. These stories are so absurd, like a dark version of PG Wodehouse.
Ha! Moody Wodehouse, I love it!
Oh Chuck, in some cultures they believe you will not die easily. It will be long and painful. Carry on collecting the karma.
Same goes for you Jabba.
Jabba is claiming the queen made disparaging remarks about the sussexes which is belied by the queen inviting them to visit her and their coming to see her. Jabba is a real fawning sycophant . And he made sanctimonious keen look bad as he praised her.
I hope it’s getting clearer for some people that this book is the Royal Family’s response to Spare. Harry as well as media reports said that William and the rest of family didn’t invite Harry on the plane ride to Scotland. Jobson is saying that he didn’t want to go with them. Jobson’s trying to make Harry and Meghan look bad but all he is doing is confirming that the Royal Family are terrible people.
I don’t care enough to do to this, lol, and I can’t keep all the RRs straight sometimes and all their fake stories – but the idea was put out there in September that Harry was not allowed on that plane with the rest of the family. Harry just confirmed it in Spare. So now Jobson is saying that that initial story was a lie, Harry’s confirmation in Spare was a lie, and Harry never wanted to go on that plane to begin with because he wanted to get there 3 hours after the rest of the family??
I do feel like someone in the Firm realized how bad and cruel Spare made them look and so you’re right, now we have this response, even though we were apparently told the truth back when it happened (or a closer version of the truth than this.) But there is obviously some backtracking going on.
@amy bee, a response to a book none of them will admit they have read
If Jobson thinks this makes Charles look good, he is mistaken. You’re not going to tell me they didn’t know she was dying imminently. Charles was heir. He just didn’t care. He cared about becoming King, but about his mummy? Nah. He went off to commune and think about his reign. Concern for her was on the back burner.
If she was dead at 3:10, why in the world did it take 2-5 hours to inform the family? The freaking BBC knew before Harry.
Charles was never close to his mother. He had no caring or loving emotion to dedicate to her life, illness and impending death. His emotion was dedicated to his impending accession to King for most of his life. He is emotionally stunted.
Preventing Meghan from accompanying Harry was wrong and no amount of spin will ever make it look appropriate. That family is dysfunctional and their decisions are driven by inappropriate agendas, hence the decisions are usually errors in choice and require propagandists to clean up the publicity mess of the poor choices made.
Jobson’s book however is not helping Charles and the institution with image audience that isn’t a royal sycophant because people have read Spare and watched to Harry and Meghan documentary series and know the truth directly from Harry.
I don’t think the part about him being in woods makes him look at bad as everyone else. I kinda get it. He was a 73 yr old (how the hell were the Maundy coins for his 75th bday? It hasn’t even been a year) who still had his mother. I can get him emotionally (not logically) feeling like she was immortal and not really believing she was dying.
A few years back my sister (she is only 11 months older than me) caught a cold that turned into pneumonia that put her in a coma. I would spend two weeks there to support my mom and niece and nephew, to field my (very large family) questions and then need a break and go home for a week. She was in a coma for months. It was a lot emotionally and I needed to get away from the uncertainty. No one could give us any answers until she actually woke up. Yet, my mom couldn’t leave her side. Was there everyday. We all deal with this kind of stress differently.
I agree. I won’t ever judge someone for how they deal with the imminent death of a parent. Especially if his own life was about to change as soon as she took her last breath. If he needed to get out of the room to go for a walk, it makes sense.
But I WILL judge Charles for taking the time to punish Harry and Meghan just to be cruel and petty.
I’m with you. It’s clear that his relationship with his mother was complicated and people deal with grief in very different ways. And there aren’t many of us in the world who can say that they get a promotion at their job when their parent dies. That’s heavy stuff.
And royal deaths are not like regular ones. Despite listing just the doctor, there’s no doubt that there were plenty of courtiers and officials around. This is a head of state dying. That would add to the oppressiveness and ratchet up the tension. Anne is made of tough stuff and she looked completely wilted and grief stricken in the immediate aftermath.
Thank you for this, Steph. I’m honestly saddened by many of these comments. Keeping vigil at a parent’s deathbed is excruciating, no matter what your relationship with that parent was like. The Queen was likely unconscious, breathing the death rattle, unable to take comfort in knowing her children were there as her body slowly, laboriously shut down. Her child needing to get out of there and take a walk after a few hours is entirely understandable. Not everybody wants or needs to be in the room as a loved one dies. I held vigil at my beloved dad’s deathbed for weeks, flying back and forth across the country from my home to his as he shifted in and out of consciousness. I had the choice and I opted to not be present as he died, having said by goodbyes the evening before. It was the right decision for me, I’m profoundly grateful I had the strength to make it, and nobody could dare accuse me of being an absent or unloving daughter. I don’t care what you think of Charles or the monarchy or any of it… let’s please as humans show some grace to a child as he loses a parent.
Revisionist propaganda. We all know that Jabba is not a reliable witness compared to Prince Harry, so no one is taking him seriously. The veil has been pulled away and the once invisible contract, is now visible. This is why he is now the laughing stock on social media.
Future historians better have their BS meter fully charged around the end of the BRF.
I work with and take care of patients in Hospice care and their families. There are many different ways to grieve. Some want to remember their loved ones as they were before the end. Some people can’t handle being with their loved ones at that time. There are many ways to grieve and honor your loved ones. Not one way is the right way. No judgement here, though in general I think he is a pompous a$$.
Foraging for mushrooms? How quaint. Chuck is such a pompous turd.
LOL there is a lot of revisionist history going on in this book. We were told at around 11 am that the Queen was seriously ill. and there were updates every hour or so News caster were dressed in black or work black arm bands. I spoke to a colleague of mine at lunch time and we both speculated that she had aleady passed. then at 4:30pm they confirmed she was gone. So Charles had ample time to call his kids and get them up there in time, but no the mushrooms were the most important thing on his mind. OR did he issue a DNR order and waited till it was too late. to make calls. very fishy
I mean, I think Charles is soulless and had a strained relationship with his mother, so I can buy that he knew perfectly well she was in her final hours and still chose to go out into the woods in search of fungi.
At the same time, I am not going to judge anyone for how they deal with these things. My husband’s parents both had long struggles with cancer and my father had five years of ill health after a car accident before he passed at age 80. There were a lot of turns for the worse and then modest recoveries, prolonged periods of semi-consciousness near the end, uncertainty. We all were there with them, but some more than others. Everyone handles these things differently.
Charles is a selfish person for so many reasons. I just don’t necessarily think this is one of the reasons.
Everyone was shocked at Harry’s behavior? That his wife was going to come with him? He writes this like it’s the most normal thing in the world to select a member of the family and denigrate him throughout his life then act as if he deserves that denigration. Same on Harry’s family and all of these leeches who write about him.
I know from experience that everyone grieves differently, but I don’t think Charles grieved much at all.
He’s too self-absorbed to feel any real grief, and he mostly resented his mother.
A courtier probably should have advised him that foraging for mushrooms while his mother neared death wasn’t an anecdote to be shared. It’s so weird, so very Charles.
I have a lot of problems with Charles, but walking in nature when his mother is dying is not one of them. However, I do agree that leaking the story doesn’t help Charles in any way because we are, as a culture, really bad at illness, death, and grief. When my grandmother was in hospice I swear she did everything she could to find a moment when her children, grandchildren, or other friends and relatives weren’t around to pass on. For whatever reason, I think she was happy to be surrounded by her family but when the final moment came she wanted to be alone. You never really know when that final moment will come, so spending a little time walking in the woods while your mother is dying really doesn’t seem like a dick move to me. It should s like healthy grieving.
💯 this.
Charles has always had a reputation for extreme self-absorption and self-pity. Unattractive in a grown man. Jobson’s little stories only serve to confirm this.
Losing your parents is one of the hardest things we go through so about this I give Chuck grace. Acting like it was an outrageous insult to invite Meghan is unforgivable. Meghan loved the queen, and it was unforgivably cruel to not allow her to attempt to see the queen one last time. I still cannot fathom the hate this family has for her.