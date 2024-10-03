Princess Beatrice is avoiding her father & thinks Royal Lodge is a ‘stress hole’

Princess Beatrice just announced her second pregnancy with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi this week. Beatrice has largely been flying undercover this year, at least when it comes to media coverage. She was seen at Ascot and Wimbledon, and she made a somewhat quiet trip to New York at some point. She hasn’t been begging to have a royal role and no one has asked her to step up with so many senior royals on sick leave. She reportedly has a country home with Edo and she and Eugenie both sort of float around, enjoying a half-in royal life whenever it’s convenient. And yet, a big part of Prince Andrew’s Royal Lodge argument is that he wants his daughters to have the lease on Royal Lodge when he’s gone, and that Royal Lodge is part of their inheritance. Is it an inheritance Beatrice and Eugenie actually want though?
Part of the reason Prince Andrew is steadfastly refusing to budge from his home, Royal Lodge, which he leases at a bargain price from the Crown Estate, is to leave it to his children, sources have previously told The Daily Beast. A bitter irony, then, that his older daughter, Princess Beatrice, now reportedly finds the place a “stress hole” that she avoids for fear of being drawn into her father’s ongoing humiliation over his alleged sexual relationship with Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre.
The latest installment of this “nightmare” was the poorly received Amazon TV series A Very Royal Scandal, which starred Ruth Wilson as former BBC journalist Emily Maitlis, and Michael Sheen as Prince Andrew. New Idea magazine says, according to the GB News website, that Beatrice has been left “devastated” by the suggestion in the show that she played a role in persuading her father to do the interview that destroyed what remained of his reputation.
The source said she is now avoiding Royal Lodge: “It’s a stress hole there and for some reason, Beatrice always gets stuck in the middle of things, playing peacemaker on behalf of her dad. She doesn’t want to be doing that anymore and she recognises it’s been a pattern all her life. No one wants to be around him when he’s dealing with so much right now. Beatrice is broken-hearted, of course.”
The Daily Beast has previously reported that Andrew was said by friends to be relieved the Amazon show sank “without trace.” Friends told The Daily Beast that Andrew was feeling “depressed” before the series aired while his family was said to be anxious. A friend of Andrew’s told The Daily Beast after it screened: “It’s a great relief that this new show appears to have sunk without trace. He felt he came out of the first film rather well. It seemed hard to believe there would be any appetite for another go-round and that looks to be the case.”
Andrew and Fergie constantly put too much on their daughters, and Beatrice and Eugenie have always been “stuck in the middle of things” because their parents suck. The fact that Beatrice was sitting in the meetings with the BBC in 2019 was awful, and Andrew should have done more to keep his daughters out of it. Andrew is also using his daughters in the Royal Lodge fight. I don’t blame Beatrice at all if she’s avoiding her dad and Royal Lodge. Who needs the drama, and she and Edo seem to be supporting themselves.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images, Instagram.
But does she still believe that Andrew is innocent?
It’s her dad though. He’s terrible but what would you have her do? I think she should just stay as far away from his situation as possible and live her own life.
How do you know what she believes?
No need for her to stress about the Royal Lodge lease – the only way she’d inherit it is if Andrew is dead. But I can understand why she’d want to avoid the place while Andrew is alive.
We were told H&M didn’t want their son to be titled.
William wants Royal Lodge and the scare quotes around ’stress hole’ and ‘nightmare’ suggests Beatrice may have said these things in a different context or perhaps not even at all.
I read that they didn’t want him to have the Earl of Dumbarton title because they thought he would be bullied at school.
@sunnyside up, if I remember correctly, that story came from Camilla Tominey, who also lied about “Meghan made Kate cry”. The first reports were that H&M didn’t want Archie to get Prince title, because they wanted him to grow up outside of royal world. Meghan said, she was told he won’t be made Prince (they are gonna change the rules) and he won’t get the royal security he would get with that title.
The tax paying public in the UK should be outraged at supporting the entire lot and all the property should direcly benefit the public and the Windsors should be shoved out on their asses. Exactly how many homes do Charles and Willy need? Andrew is awful, but QE gave him that lease. Breaking the lease is the same as not respecting a will. Charles going after the lease to stick Andy in Frogmore to cement a public tie between Andrew and Harry is bull@#$%. They all need to go. If publically supporting charity is too much for Willy, he has no meaningful role as future king and doesn’t deserve the life of splendor the tax payers are furnishing/allowing. The ties between the Windsors and Tories/right wing media need blasted into the public domain because willy will continue to get by doing nothing while continually slandering his brother to compensate for failing to launch.
A Very Royal Scandal was poorly received?
That wasn’t my impression, but I’m sure the royalists at DB do not only do Harry’s brother’s bidding, but are in camp crown for other stories too.
Good for Beatrice if she wants to extricate herself a bit from that awful family, but maybe it would be a much better idea if she also stopped going to Middle Eastern totalitarian regimes, in order to not make it look like she’s collecting shopping bags full of cash in her father’s stead.
It wasn’t poorly received, it was in the top 10 for several days. They seem to be doing the same thing they do with Harry and Meghan basically if it doesn’t break all known records it’s a failure. I watched it and she definitely came out of it looking like she wanted to be involved and seen as a serious power broker behind the scenes who could be trusted to act in her father’s place. Whether or not that’s true I don’t know, but if that isn’t true I could see her being upset at constantly being in the middle of this and if it is true it obviously backfired horrendously and doesn’t say much for her judgment or care or consideration of victims.
Thanks for the review! I’m not sure I can stomach watching him but I’m tempted to stick it on to add to the viewing figures when I’m not going to be in the room much. Ot maybe actually give it a go.
And, at least on my Amazon, its pushed up a Very Royal Scandal (the second one in this “series” I think) to the top of my recommended viewing, and I haven’t watched the Andrew one yet.
ETA sorry it pushed up a Very British scandaly. the one about the duke and duchess of argyll.
Well, it was poorly received by the royal family…
So they’re half in/ half out and are self-supporting. Why isn’t the ROTA bothering them and most importantly, why was it a problem for Harry to do it? William really couldn’t let go, could he?
The pain his daughters must feel is likely not even a drop in the bucket of grief his victim’s have experienced. I pray VG and all his other victims can find peace and justice in their lifetimes.
Good for her setting healthy boundaries with a toxic parent. I can’t imagine either of them actually wants to ever live in the lodge if it’s in such a state of disrepair as the tabloids claim,
That’s gonna be a whale of an inheritance: an eight-figure bill for repairs and upgrades on daddy’s dilapidated teddy bear warehouse
The only picture the tabloids produced to support the disrepair was a shot of the exterior of an outbuilding, which could have been a toolshed. I don’t imagine that QE allowed PA to live in disrepair while she was around.
I don’t think Andrew can leave it to his daughters because it’s not his to give. It belongs to the crown and as such the Monarch owns it. Yes he has a lease to live there but it’s not his property and he can’t afford it anyway. Of course they do not want it, even if they were entitled to it.
I think under the terms of the lease he can leave it to them in his will as their inheritance. He has something like a 99 year lease for a very low annual rate (maybe 100 pounds a year?) and I think the terms of the lease allow for it to be left to his daughters. That’s one of the reasons he’s clinging to it so hard, this is basically all the inheritance he has to give them.
Where are her hair extensions?
Her husband is after a title for himself and their present and future kids. You can be sure that he would encourage Beatrice to give up on the 75-year old lease in exchange for titles.
The Amazon video was popular.
I don’t believe a line of this. Beatrice fully supported her father.
I doubt charles or William would give Edo a title
I watched the movie “Scoop” and enjoyed it. I watched “A Very Royal Scandal” and also enjoyed it. I thought some of the casting in the Amazon series was a bit off (especially the actress portraying Amanda Thirsk) but I did enjoy seeing the story told from journalist, Emily Maitlis’, point of view. Scoop was from the booker, Sam McAlister’s, POV. If any other streamer wants to take a crack at the story (I would like to see the story from Emily’s wonderful dog, Moody’s, POV!), I’ll watch that as well. I love this stuff!
I haven’t watch it yet, is Beatrice showed as taking part in the process like in Scoop ? That could also explain her wanting to be seen as avoiding her father.
The series has not “gone under”, it is not available at all in many countries. Why?😁
They’re quoting New Idea as a source?
It’s known as “No Idea” for a reason.