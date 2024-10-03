A vibration plate, a hand crank radio and a collagen retinol cream



From CB: Prime Day is next week and we plan to have a post for that on Wednesday! I got the Essence eyebrow gel mascara and it’s fabulous! It really fills in my eyebrows quickly and looks so nice. I also recently ordered Elf triangle lipliner/filler in mauve. It was only $4 and it makes my lips look pretty and natural. Here are some sales and some more things Rosie and I are looking at on Amazon.

A makeup remover that works like more expensive brands



From CB: I use Elf holy hydration daily cleanser and it’s excellent but I really have to scrub to get off my eyeliner. Elf’s holy hydration makeup remover can remove waterproof mascara and eye makeup. You can use it all over your face too. This listing has over 3,300 ratings, 4.7 stars and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers say this removes eye makeup, is non irritating and leaves your skin feeling soft and clean. “I only wear long-wear and waterproof mascaras. I’ve tried so many cleansing balms and oils that just genuinely struggle to get the mascara off and even if they do, i’m left with a burning or stinging sensation for 10-15 mins after because I have to rub to get it off. This melts mascara off so easily, I just hold a reusable cotton round on my eye for 5-10 seconds and everything is completely melted off!” “I bought this because I needed a good waterproof make up remover. I usually use Garnier Micellar water and it would take me so many swipes to get rid of my waterproof mascara. This make up remover only took 2 swipes. I am very happy with this product.”

43% off a collagen anti-aging retinol cream with hyaluronic acid



From CB: SimplyVital collagen retinol cream is formulated with collagen, retinol and hyaluronic acid. You get 1.7 ounces for under $23 on sale. This listing has over 13,500 reviews, 4.3 stars and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers say this cream is moisturizing and that it makes their skin look softer and fuller. Some people use it on their neck and hands too. “I saw results on day 2. Applicator pushes out the perfect amount to generously cover face and neck. I am 52 and have really started to notice the effects of aging. I researched a lot of products before buying this one. Price is great and the results are even greater. My face and neck are soft, smooth and so much firmer after using this product.” “My face has never felt so smooth. I’m using it on my neck too, and hands, for ‘crepe’ aging signs. Idk how well it works there, we’ll see, but I do love it for my face. I’ve never been into skin care or makeup but I’m 41 now and trying to do better. Ha. No smell, one pump gets my whole face.”

$40 off the bestselling vibration plate on Amazon



From CB: My friend has one of these vibration plates in her office and I’ve been thinking about getting one so I can fit in gentle exercise during my downtime. This Lifepro vibration plate is the number one bestseller on Amazon. It has 4.6 stars, over 24,500 ratings and an A on Fakespot. It comes with resistance bands and a remote control. People say that it really helps with muscle recovery, with reducing edema and with overall wellness and that it’s similar to higher end vibration plates they use at physical therapy. It’s also said to be easy to set up and operate. (As with all exercise, please check with your doctor if you are just starting or recovering.) “I started using this for 15 minutes at night. First, I just stood on it until I was comfortable doing more. Now, I do some squats and leg lifts. I have only been using this for 3 weeks now, I feel a difference in my balance and flexibility. I have also lost weight!” “I am a 62 yo female I bought this to help with leg pain. My entire life my legs will randomly hurt. Started using this and it has helped tremendously. I use the pre set workouts (20 minutes) and if you follow the guide sheet included you get a whole body workout.” “This is my first week using this vibration platform and I am already experiencing results! Started out with 3 minutes 3 times a day and am up to 7 minutes 3 times. My very aching left knee is doing so much better already. Cannot wait to find out all this little machine is going to do for me!!”

An automatic pet feeder with a timer and portion control



From Rosie: I picked this up back in July before we left for a weeklong vacation. I programmed it to feed our cat at 7am and 7pm and it’s awesome. It’s also great that my cat doesn’t wake any of us up super early begging for food anymore. Portions are small, so she gets two and it’s the equivalent of one scoop. It has a 4.5 star rating, more than 1,200 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. People love that it takes the pressure off of being home to feed their cats on time. “Definitely worth the money, easy to set up…My cat has had no issues with it and we love not having to rush home from anything to feed our fat boy” “I bought this feeder because I frequently go out of town and don’t want to have to rely on others to feed my cat…It keeps my dogs out of the cat food and the cat from overeating.” “Every morning, our cat would meow at the bedside or paw at the door until we would get up and feed her. This has been life-changing! I actually got to sleep in.”

A hand crank radio with a charger to keep you well-informed during an emergency



From Rosie: Until the events of the past week, it never occurred to me that losing cell service in a natural disaster could fully cut us off from the “real” world. This NOAA emergency hand crank radio runs on battery or solar power. It’s National Weather Service-certified and will alert you to severe weather and other emergencies in your area. It also has a flashlight, compass, and USB port. It comes in four different colors, each under $36. It has a 4.5 star rating, more than 8,200 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers love that it functions as a radio, flashlight, and device charger. “I just went through Hurricane Beryl, and what was shocking was that the power went out for such an extended amount of time…10/10, would definitely recommend to anyone who camps, or lives in an area with a lot of storms or power outages.” “After many thunderstorms and power outages, this radio is a wonder. Can charge phone, use it as a flashlight, listen for weather advisories – the works. Runs on batteries too.” “I got this because we had a very bad storm, and I had know why of what was happing around me. Was out of power for a couple of days. I can now listen to my local radio station if this should happen again”

An electric balloon pump to make decorating so much easier



From Rosie: I like to decorate my kids’ chairs and what not with balloons for their birthdays, but hate blowing up balloons. This electric balloon pump does the hard work for you. (It is not a helium machine.) Right now, four of its five color variants are on sale for $16. It has a 4.7 star rating, more than 59,200 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. Users say this pump has made life so much easier. “The convenience of this is perfect! Saves plenty of time from blowing them up yourself and saves money from buying them! The air flow is great and it gives power for a small thing.” “This is one of the best purchases I’ve had. Made blowing of balloons SO easy and pretty fast! You can do two at a time so it really makes the process quicker!” “Have made numerous balloon arches using this pump and it makes life so much easier.”

A magic gel hot or cold brace for pain relief



From Rosie: As much as I love a good heating pad, I’ve learned over the last few years that icing back and leg pain works much better for me. This lightweight gel hot or cold pack is adjustable and provides “hands free” relief from pain. You stick it in the freezer for a few hours and it stays cold for a long time. You can also put it in the microwave to warm it up. There are six different sizes, from a smaller one to fit around your wrist to an XL one that covers your full back. It has a 4.5 star rating, more than 33,100 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. People love how “comfortably cold” the pack stays and say it works even better than professional ones. “I got this because I have lower back issues and wanted cold and hot therapy where I can switch quickly and still be able to use my hands and move around. This is literally perfect.” “I have professional back braces with gel cooler/warmers from the doctor, I like this one a lot better. It fits better, the gel packs stay cold longer and it is light weight/easy to put on and wear.” “Use this at night for a pinched nerve in my lower back. Helps me to sleep.”

