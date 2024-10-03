The Mail: Newly-retiring Simon Case should write a book about the Sussexes

In 2018, Simon Case was brought into Kensington Palace to be one of Prince William’s many Tory handlers. William is an oaf and an empty suit – the Tories have been “running” him for years now. The problem was that Case quickly learned that the heir’s heir was being consistently overshadowed by his brother Prince Harry. Case spent two years spearheading the character assassination of the Sussexes, so much so that they left the UK. Case was reportedly the one who authored the Sussexit deal, although Harry believed that QEII’s private secretary was a bigger player in what went down. As a reward for all of the royal melodramas, Case was removed from running a dull, lazy egg and moved over to Boris Johnson’s government in August 2020. For years, Case was up to his ass in Tory shenanigans but he kept failing up.

In Spare, Prince Harry referred to Case as The Fly and wrote: “The Fly had spent much of his career adjacent to and, indeed drawn to, sh-t. The offal of government and media and wormy entrails, he loved it, grew fat on it, rubbed his hands in glee over it, though he pretended otherwise.” That’s exactly what happened in the Johnson, Truss and Sunak governments too – he kept orchestrating more and more Tory drama and dysfunction. Well, now that Keir Starmer is prime minister, Simon Case finds himself on the way out of Whitehall. The cover story is that Case is standing down on “health grounds.” The real story is probably that PM Starmer knows Case is a piece of sh-t. Case’s exit from civil service has brought up an interesting idea, courtesy of the Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle column:

Couldn’t soon to depart Cabinet Secretary Simon Case greatly enrich his retirement by writing a tell-all book about the disintegration of Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the Royal Family? He was previously Prince William’s private secretary, from July 2018 – just after Harry wed Meghan – and had a ringside seat as the Sussexes fell out of love with the family firm. While bullying allegations were levelled by – and against – Meghan, he was entrusted with very confidential information. If he signed a non-disclosure agreement it may have applied only to working with William – giving him leeway to write about the Sussexes. While all courtiers are expected to be sphinx-like, Case could succumb to the pot of literary gold at the end of the royal rainbow. Case leaves at the end of the year as the only Cabinet Secretary not to have a K while in office. His predecessor Mark Sedwill achieved the much-coveted civil service triple of CMG, KCMG and GCMG before retiring to the Lords. Will his bete noire Sue Gray, who controls the honours sweetie box deny Case the customary retirement peerage?

[From The Daily Mail]

“The only Cabinet Secretary not to have a K while in office.” As in, a knighthood? Boris Johnson was passing out honors to all of his cronies, but somehow Case got left out? Interesting. Anyway, I suspect that’s what the Mail is suggesting – that Case needs a knighthood or else he’ll write a book. The thing is, I would imagine Case’s book – if he writes one – would simply be another attack on the Sussexes. Which the Windsors would approve of. Then again, there’s always the possibility that Case would go rogue and actually write about the real sh-t that went down (and that he orchestrated) during his time at Kensington Palace. Nah. I doubt any of that will happen – Case will get a CBE or KBE and he’ll probably get some high-paying media job.