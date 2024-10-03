The Daily Mail claims Doug Emhoff slapped his girlfriend in Cannes in 2012

Back in August, the British tabloids came for Doug Emhoff. The Daily Mail and other outlets went crazy about Doug’s first marriage, to Kerstin Emhoff, and the circumstances of their divorce. Apparently, Doug cheated on Kerstin and it was a big mess… years before Doug even met Kamala Harris. Doug and Kerstin issued statements about it and basically said, this is water under the bridge and while it was difficult at the time, it’s no one else’s business. Doug, Kerstin and the Harris campaign were very proactive about admitting the story generally and taking the hit quickly and moving on. Now the Daily Mail claims that Doug slapped his girlfriend in 2012, only the whole story seems very thin, and no one is confirming anything.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband is being accused of slapping his ex-girlfriend for flirting with another man at a ritzy gala in 2012, a new report claims. Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, 59, supposedly struck his then-girlfriend — a successful New York attorney — in the face so hard, she spun around while in a valet line after an event at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2012, three unnamed friends of the woman reportedly told the Daily Mail. The woman — who was identified only as Jane — allegedly called one of the friends sobbing in her cab immediately after the incident, the outlet said. A second friend claimed that Jane — who had been dating Emhoff for about three months at the time — also told her about the incident, the Daily Mail claimed. A third acquaintance alleged that Jane told her about what happened in 2018, when then-Sen. Harris was in the news for grilling Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh over sexual assault allegations, according to the Mail. All three sources requested not to be named due to fear of retaliation from Emhoff, the Daily Mail said. They shared a series of photos showing Emhoff posing with the woman in 2012, as well as other documents that the Daily Mail claimed corroborated some of the details of the incident. The ex-girlfriend declined to comment on the story, the outlet said.

[From Page Six]

Yeah… this is not Doug’s alleged victim coming forward with her story, these are “unnamed friends” who went to… the Daily Mail. Not the New York Times, not the Washington Post, not Politico, not the LA Times. This reeks of British tabloid muckraking. This reeks of conservative ratf–king too. Is this supposed to be an October Surprise? Anyway, I simply don’t believe that Doug was slapping a girlfriend in Cannes. What a bizarre story.