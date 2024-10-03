The Daily Mail claims Doug Emhoff slapped his girlfriend in Cannes in 2012

Back in August, the British tabloids came for Doug Emhoff. The Daily Mail and other outlets went crazy about Doug’s first marriage, to Kerstin Emhoff, and the circumstances of their divorce. Apparently, Doug cheated on Kerstin and it was a big mess… years before Doug even met Kamala Harris. Doug and Kerstin issued statements about it and basically said, this is water under the bridge and while it was difficult at the time, it’s no one else’s business. Doug, Kerstin and the Harris campaign were very proactive about admitting the story generally and taking the hit quickly and moving on. Now the Daily Mail claims that Doug slapped his girlfriend in 2012, only the whole story seems very thin, and no one is confirming anything.
Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband is being accused of slapping his ex-girlfriend for flirting with another man at a ritzy gala in 2012, a new report claims. Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, 59, supposedly struck his then-girlfriend — a successful New York attorney — in the face so hard, she spun around while in a valet line after an event at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2012, three unnamed friends of the woman reportedly told the Daily Mail.
The woman — who was identified only as Jane — allegedly called one of the friends sobbing in her cab immediately after the incident, the outlet said. A second friend claimed that Jane — who had been dating Emhoff for about three months at the time — also told her about the incident, the Daily Mail claimed.
A third acquaintance alleged that Jane told her about what happened in 2018, when then-Sen. Harris was in the news for grilling Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh over sexual assault allegations, according to the Mail.
All three sources requested not to be named due to fear of retaliation from Emhoff, the Daily Mail said.
They shared a series of photos showing Emhoff posing with the woman in 2012, as well as other documents that the Daily Mail claimed corroborated some of the details of the incident. The ex-girlfriend declined to comment on the story, the outlet said.
Yeah… this is not Doug’s alleged victim coming forward with her story, these are “unnamed friends” who went to… the Daily Mail. Not the New York Times, not the Washington Post, not Politico, not the LA Times. This reeks of British tabloid muckraking. This reeks of conservative ratf–king too. Is this supposed to be an October Surprise? Anyway, I simply don’t believe that Doug was slapping a girlfriend in Cannes. What a bizarre story.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
This is a sign the Trump team are very nervous. I call bullshit.
Hey at least he’s not a convicted felon. The nice thing about the Republican party coalescing around a notoriously cheating, grifting, felonious adulterer who once incited an insurrection is that morality doesn’t matter anymore.
The story smells like complete shit but even if it turns out to be true, I’m just gonna move right along with my life and cast my vote for Doug’s wife in November.
It does matter… but only when it’s a democrat who’s accused. Then they’ll scream it from the rooftops. Repugs are more than happy to overlook the fact that their own nominee is not only a convicted felon, but also was determined to be a rapist in a court of law.
Wonder how much DailyFail promised to pay the unnamed friends to be sources for the story they were inventing. Typical Britmedia trash.
Is Russia paying the Daily Fail Too ???
I don’t think that these sources even exist lol.
In a line with plenty of people around and the only people who noticed are the woman and her friends? They couldn’t stir up any other witnesses? Are they highlighting DT’s many abuses of women? He is an actual candidate; Doug is not.
Her friends weren’t even there! She allegedly called them from the cab, or told them later. This story is such obvious Swiss cheese.
So now the Mail is trying to influence the US election.
Given that Judge Chutkan unsealed Jack Smiths filing yesterday, I wasn’t shocked when this dropped in the morning although I think that this story dropped more in reaction to JD Vance’s last answer in the debate. I’m not for disbelieving people when they say something happened to them, but this woman isn’t saying this happened to her anonymous ” friends” are saying it happened after they were told about something they didn’t witness. Since it was Cannes, I would expect for a serious news source to try to get more witnesses not connected to either person, somebody in the valet line, see if they can pull camera footage, something? And I agree even if her friends felt that she would never be honest about this, the fact that they chose the daily mail instead of a newspaper or a network that would vet it like CNN just did for Mark Robinson seems fishy. There’s no way on Earth you could not know the daily mail’s reputation, penchant for making things up, and strong history of having to pay out settlements for lying about people. If you really want it to get something out in the open they would not be the people that you would start with.
It has nothing to do with Kamala or the election either way.
That too, you aren’t voting for Doug. And while I would question someone’s judgement if they were married to say P.Diddy, this is pretty thin and smacks of muckraking because she’s up in the polls and they don’t have anything on her. But as others have said it’s not even whataboutism to point out that Trump by every metric is considerably worse, and has been accused and found liable of crimes in several courts of law.
Carrying water for an ACTUAL ADJUDICATED RAPIST who also hit at least one of his wives and repeatedly bragged about groping women and spying on underaged pageant contestants, who is nervous and grasping as increasingly short straws.
As the Fail alleges there are potential witnesses to the slapping — the valet line — I’m sure they would have come forward by now.
Had I been present to see anything similar to this kind of behavior, I’d have spoken up the moment Doug became semi-famous as the Second Gentleman.
So color me skeptical, especially as it concerns DV.
Why didn’t they come forward in 2019? The MAGA cult leader is an adjudicated rapist with 34 x felon!
The BM is definitely telling the world they want Trump back in the White House. Having a black woman as America’s head of state and government is a bridge too far to them. I think the BRF wants Trump back in too; Charles wrote a letter to Trump after his first assassination attempt.
Trump is a rapist. Pass it on.
What terrible friends. Remain anonymous, but give just enough details, that the ex who clearly wants nothing to do this, can be identified.
This is JUST now coming out? The Fail and DT’s turds were probably hoping this would be the October surprise, then Jack Smith legal brief came out. They are desperate and I am beyond OVER that demon and his disgusting cult. I am so tired of this shit.
The replies here lol. Just glad to see that people aren’t allowing themselves to be baited into a moral debate with people who think a felon is the right person to lead our country.
Trump and his campaign are very frustrated. There’s not a whiff of scandal around Kamala Harris, even though they tried hard with the Willie Brown nonsense. No emails, no womanizing husband which they used to great effect with Hillary. The affair from Doug’s first marriage failed to land. So now we have this. Two observations. The man has been married twice. Presumably, he’s had other girlfriends. There would be a history of dv since it’s always a pattern not a one time occurrence. And, finally, what retaliation could he possibly inflict on this anonymous woman? To paraphrase his wife, if she has something to say, she should say it to his face. The right wing is truly desperate.
Guess I won’t be voting for Doug.
Ikr!? With powerful women, the right wing loves to go for the husband. I guess they think there’s more likely to be dirt with a man. At least, this confirms what we know anyway, Kamala herself is clean as a whistle. They tried hard with “she slept her way to the top”, but that backfired badly when people pointed out that having won three statewide races in the largest state, she would have had to sleep with literally millions of people.
The list of crimes, lies, adultery, rape, SA, felonies, bankruptcies, taking boxes of classified info home and storing them in his bathroom, and oh yeah Treason goes on. Trump should have been in prison a long time ago.
Doug is not running for office.
Can we get the Candidates and press to stick to policy and solutions to running the Govt.?
The list of issues that need attention grows daily. Smear tactics are just a distraction, nonsense.
Doug had better not even respond to this. Just pay them dust.
The October surprise is the economic hit we’re about to take from dockworkers strike (great timing choice 🙄) and Saudi Arabia blatantly trying to manipulate our elections by raising oil prices. This is just…dumb. If this woman really got hit, she can come out and say it herself.
I guess they are using the daily fail for this story by three unnamed “friends” to give the right wing media in the US the opportunity to repeat the story without the risk of being sued for defamation. A strategie to be able to amplify a lie, get a publication in another country to report the fake news and then report about the reporting, create a news cicle out of a lie.
Out of fear of retaliation from Emhoff? What is he going to do, hire a hit squad? He’s not a politician or a billionaire, he’s a lawyer. Other than deny the story there’s not much he can do. And I think someone would have called the cops if he “slapped someone hard enough to make them spin around”. Also, Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser went on the record fwiw.
So why didn’t the woman file an assault claim with the police? Get it all on record? If she was a successful NY attorney why didn’t she sue? File a restraining order? Why is it in the Fail? All the sleazy American tabloids are now picking it up so it’s clearly another baseless attack on Kamala in the runup to the election. Cue Trump and Vance fulminating about it in 3…2…1…
Opinion only — the story is too random to not have some validity, but as usual, the truth is probably somewhere in the middle.