Taylor Swift wore Givenchy for her induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

Here are some photos of Taylor Swift at last night’s Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony. She didn’t walk the carpet with her fiance Travis Kelce, but he was there. He flew into NYC from the Chiefs’ mini-training camp down in Florida. Taylor wore Givenchy by Sarah Burton, and it’s a solid, appropriate look for the event. I have no complaints here, other than her out-of-control bangs situation. Taylor has been getting it right sartorially quite often this year. Taylor attended this event because she was being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, which makes her the youngest person to ever be inducted.
Taylor Swift gave an epic 21-minute acceptance speech at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 2026 induction ceremony, which took place at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on Thursday night.
Before her acceptance speech, which occurred just past midnight, Sombr paid tribute to Swift with a performance of her songs “Cardigan” and “Dear John.” Then, Swift retraced her trajectory during her speech, thanking her family for making sacrifices to lay the groundwork for her career.
“It was easy to choose songwriting over everything else in my life,” said Swift. “But it couldn’t have been easy for my parents and my brother to just pick up and move our entire family from Pennsylvania to relocate to Nashville so that I could hone my craft in the songwriting capital of the world. But after making obvious that this was not even remotely a temporary phase their teen daughter was going through, they uprooted their entire lives to move me to Music City. And even though words are supposed to kind of be my thing, I will never be able to express my gratitude to you guys for doing that for me. You’re the reason I’m here tonight.”
She also thanked Steven Spielberg for introducing her speech and recalled why she chose him to induct her. “A few months ago when the Songwriters Hall of Fame asked me about my heroes and the creatives who shaped my storytelling and who I might want to present this award to me, I said Steven’s name,” said Swift. “And about an hour later to my absolute delight, I ended up on the phone with him and his legendarily effervescent wife, Kate Capshaw, who is here tonight. And he was telling me yes, absolutely he would be thrilled to be here. I was completely blown away because the man has a massive film called ‘Disclosure Day’ that’s coming out at midnight tonight and he’s still going to agree and show up to do this for me a few hours before it comes out. Wouldn’t that be impossibly hard to balance? Wouldn’t that be too difficult scheduling wise? I’m trying to give him an out.”
At which point, said Swift, “Kate said something I’ll never forget. She said, ‘Good and true things are easy.’ And if I look back at my entire 23-year career in music, the ups and downs, the industry battles, the trials and tribulations, the tears and the cheers and the dogpiling of doubt, the criticism, both fair and unfair, the complete loss of privacy, the world tours and the ego wars and the twists of fate, the absolute magical chaos of this path that I chose when I was too young to remember it ever being a choice at all, songwriting was the easiest thing I ever did.”
I’m surprised that Steven Spielberg came out for Taylor too, just because he IS so busy right now. He’s had a different energy for months now – he was everywhere during the awards season, promoting Hamnet (which he produced), and now he’s putting himself front-and-center for Disclosure Day’s promotion. As for Taylor, she also spoke about Toy Story 5 in her speech – between that and Spielberg’s appearance, I think we can safely say that the awards season has officially begun. It starts earlier and earlier every single year.
Photos courtesy of Getty Images.
It is pretty amazing that her parents uprooted their lives for her career. They were already wealthy so it’s not like this was their one chance and the odds of her achieving stratospheric success were thin.
I love the dress except for the cleavage, which just looks squeezed.
Because they bought it. The percentage into the record company and her initial contract. They paid to make sure she was front and center and heavily promoted.
If this was anyone else, that artist would be called a industry op.
The need some have to diminish and degrade her hard work, talent and accomplishments will never not be mind blowing.
Taylor’s grandmother was an opera singer who never really got to truly pursue her career because of marriage and children and Andrea Swift saw the effect that had on her mother and vowed to help her daughter achieve her dreams.
I have no idea if Taylor or her family has ever mentioned it, but I’ve always thought that another reason her parents moved the whole family to Nashville and invested their own wealth into her career was that it gave them more oversight into how she was being promoted. There are plenty of stories of young teen artists and athletes going to live with managers or coaches who want to use the kid to increase their own reputation, ethics be damned. Or maybe there’s a sketchy “mentor” involved (Aaliyah and R. Kelly, anybody?). It does seem noteworthy that Taylor’s promotion was always age-appropriate and focused on her music, rather than sexualizing a 15-year-old girl. (Granted, stage parents can certainly be nightmares in their own right, by the Swifts were not the Spearses.)
The way she stands up and dances all the time screams LOOK AT ME. I get being excited but gurl
One of the other nominees specifically shouted her out and said it is nice to see someone exited by your music and dancing along.
Ugh, that hair. She must hate her forehead.
I don’t understand the bangs.
They look like they are plastered onto her forehead.
I’m sticking to my theory that the bangs are hiding some settling pre-wedding maintenance work.
Dress looks cheap, hair is still bad
I love the gown on her. Tall women can really pull off so many gown silhouettes. Also, it’s nice to see her in a dark color with the vibrant pops of color. I haven’t paid attention to all of her looks over the past couple of months when she’s been out and about, but it feels like it’s been a lot of whites, off-whites, and pale tones.
She has worn a lot of white and black the last month but that might be so that her toy story hunting outfit (which was blue with yellow and red accents) stood out.
I really love the print, but I love moody florals. It looks like they lifted the flowers from a Dutch master, and if I had my druthers my whole print wardrobe would be stripes (already good there), liberty of London prints and these type.
Youngest woman. Stevie Wonder is the youngest. Still a huge accomplishment.
I don’t want any Swifties mad at me, as she is wholly deserving of the honor—but it would have been nice to see her pick an actual writer—a songwriter or contemporary poet who’s influenced her—to do her HoF introduction rather than making it an obvious Oscars promotional tie-in. Maybe that’s naive to think it would have been a better use of her platform to lift up the writing arts in a moment when AI is trying to convince the masses that writers are disposable, but they get so few opportunities to be seen and recognized in mainstream culture. But then again, I realize it’s her honor, so 🤷♀️
Maybe she gave a list of people across multiple industries and this is who said yes? I would have thought she would have asked Stevie Nicks based on how she spoke of her and written about her but maybe she felt that was limiting her inspiration. Or she is going for the Oscar, which good for her ambition is great.
I think she didn’t ask Stevie Nicks because it might have been awkward a since Stevie isn’t in the hall of fame?
** It made her the youngest WOMAN to be inducted.
Stevie Wonder still holds the title for Youngest person to be inducted. He was 32.