Taylor Swift, who is campaigning for an Oscar, wore Erdem to the ‘Toy Story 5’ premiere

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Taylor Swift is so funny. She’s a billionaire two times over, she will soon marry a football star, she has her health and family and a huge group of friends. But she still wants more. When she released her last album, she added eleventy billion variants to game the charting system. And it’s still not enough – all of those #1 albums, all of those Grammys, all of those awards. It will never be enough, especially when Billie Eilish has TWO Best Song Oscars and Taylor has NO Oscars.

So Taylor is in search of HER Oscar for Best Song. For weeks, she’s been teasing a special “TS” project, which was revealed to be… Toy Story 5. She wrote and performed the song “I Knew It, I Knew You” for the film, and last night, she attended the LA premiere. Her dress is Erdem and some outlets are calling it “bridal.” That’s just how she always dresses though – this is such a “Taylor” look: off-the-shoulder, miniskirt, corset.

The Hollywood Reporter dutifully announced “welcome to the Oscar race” about Toy Story 5 AND Taylor’s song. Taylor also performed the song inside the venue at the premiere. Damn it, GIVE HER THE OSCAR!! She’s not going to stop until she has an Oscar! Preferably three Oscars, so she has more than Billie.

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Photos courtesy of Getty Images.

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66 Responses to “Taylor Swift, who is campaigning for an Oscar, wore Erdem to the ‘Toy Story 5’ premiere”

  1. Laalaa says:
    June 10, 2026 at 8:24 am

    Why does that make her funny? I say: Go for it.

    Reply
    • Barbara says:
      June 10, 2026 at 8:27 am

      Yep. Nothing wrong with wanting more (and the song is sweet).

      Reply
    • Tulipworthy says:
      June 10, 2026 at 8:41 am

      I agree 100%. There is nothing wrong for striving for more professional awards.

      Reply
    • Josephine says:
      June 10, 2026 at 8:50 am

      Totally agree. Her music is not my jam, but I have zero problems with women getting every award available for the talent they have and the hard work they put in to their work.

      Reply
    • Kirsten says:
      June 10, 2026 at 8:54 am

      100%.

      Reply
    • Nikki says:
      June 10, 2026 at 11:24 am

      My reaction too!! GO FOR YOUR GOALS!!

      Reply
    • Eleonor says:
      June 10, 2026 at 2:13 pm

      This is what people used to (and still say) say about Madonna.
      While I don’t like her music, with some exception, she doesn’t want more.
      She is ambitous, if she was a man she would be praised to be driven, passionate or whatever.

      Reply
    • Cam says:
      June 10, 2026 at 3:24 pm

      The dress is awful. She’s out and promoting a not bad song. Madonna was constantly working and touring while acting and trying directing. Yeah she was criticized but Madonna did it the old fashioned way. Taylor’s attempts to derail opening week of younger artists has completely biased many against her. If she wasn’t a blonde woman she would get a lot more flack for that. Her carefully curated image doesn’t hide her. One time okay but regularly is insane. That’s the opposite of what artists used to do. They avoided doing it on principle. Taylor has none. Her buddying up to younger artists is regularly called out now. Hopefully most will avoid her now.

      Reply
  2. Yup, Me says:
    June 10, 2026 at 8:29 am

    I like the dress. It’s very “5 maids a milking.” Very Marie Antoinette with her little Trianon farm to play in while the people rage for bread.

    The way Taylor games the system (and scams her fans) with her multiple variants nonsense and her low quality high cost merch makes me hope she, specifically, NEVER gets an Oscar.

    Reply
  3. Ariel says:
    June 10, 2026 at 8:35 am

    I enjoy the song and I like the dress- but for the threads at the bottom, i understand that was a designer choice, but it makes me want to snip them all off with scissors.

    I haven’t seen the Toy Story movies in ages, will have to get Disney streaming back for awhile and refresh my memory.
    They’re funny movies.

    Reply
  4. ThatGirlThere says:
    June 10, 2026 at 8:45 am

    She should probably have won for her duet with the Civil Wars for The Hunger Games. Safe & Sound is a banger. Yes. Ballads can be bangers.

    Reply
  5. mblates says:
    June 10, 2026 at 8:51 am

    i saw the trailer for the new toy story recently, and i could not care. especially with all the maga drama over tim allen and the buzz lightyear movie. i’m sure this one will be a great success. pixar has gone so downhill since disney took it over, they have to go back to old IPs to make money.

    Reply
    • Lianne says:
      June 10, 2026 at 1:01 pm

      Can Tom Hanks and Taylor and Joan Cusack cancel him out?

      Reply
      • mblates says:
        June 10, 2026 at 3:27 pm

        ha! joan cusack is the only possibility 🙂 i have a general antipathy towards pixar at the moment after the way they treated the creator (writer?) of elio and what they’ve done with the studio in general. i also kind of like the idea of an evil leapfrog

  6. Canadia-Anne says:
    June 10, 2026 at 8:51 am

    I would never fault a successful woman for continuing to set professional goals. Go for it, Taylor!

    Reply
  7. Kirsten says:
    June 10, 2026 at 8:54 am

    I love the dress. Erdem makes such pretty pieces and her styling is perfect.

    Reply
  8. Tis True, Tis True says:
    June 10, 2026 at 8:57 am

    The song is nowhere near as good as the ones Randy Newman wrote for Toy Story or the Billy Eilish songs for Bond and Barbie.

    And I say this as someone who likes Taylor. It just feels like an album cut, not a single. Her voice is lost in the mix. If you want the Oscar, it needs to be one of your best.

    Reply
  9. fineapplewinner says:
    June 10, 2026 at 9:08 am

    There’s nothing wrong with her challenging and pushing herself. This has nothing to do with Billie; she’s been making music for movie soundtracks since like 2010 when she released Today Was a Fairytale.

    It’s kind of weird that everyone seems to think that she should shut up and disappear. If she’s still happy making music, has the fanbase and is trying new things, then why shouldn’t she?

    Also, on the variants, I’ve never understood why she’s the sole person to get heat for what is standard industry practice. she didn’t ‘game’ any charts and most recently, Olivia Rodrigo and Ariana Grande have released dozens of variants to barely a whimper.

    Reply
    • Grant says:
      June 10, 2026 at 10:01 am

      Ariana and Olivia release a fraction of the number of variants that Taylor does though, and I say this as a Swiftie. Ariana just released a new single and I think she had about four or five variants compared to, like, twenty that Taylor releases with every single. And I actually like some of the variants that Ariana released, like the live tour rehearsal version because her voice sounds so nice. It feels like she puts some thoughts into the variants beyond just adding a snare and marimbo jam and calling it a beach remix.

      That said, I feel like I’m the only person in the free world who LOVES Taylor’s new album. “Ophelia” and “Opalite” are such jams!

      Reply
      • fineapplewinner says:
        June 10, 2026 at 12:40 pm

        Nope, not so. Olivia has been dropping a steady stream of variants with this latest release, with more to be released during the week and next tracking week, which are very much in line with Showgirl and will likely surpass the Showgirl variants. Much as she did the same for Guts and Sour. You can ‘as a Swiftie’ it all you like but Taylor absolutely gets judged by different standards to Olivia, Billie, Ariana and Charli, all of whom drop variants at the same rate. You also might also consider the chart gaming Olivia’s team engaged with to get Drop Dead to hit #1 (before it plummeted). Taylor’s team would’ve been raked over hot coals if they’d done the same.

    • Callie says:
      June 10, 2026 at 3:01 pm

      Oh please Taylor does that way more than other artists and the problem is the timing. Why do it when younger newer pop stars are releasing music? Her fake embrace of younger artists and boldly putting out newer variant on the same date is rightfully criticized. Are you going to buy an established artist you love or a new artist? It’s gross!

      Reply
  10. CatGotMyTongue says:
    June 10, 2026 at 9:14 am

    The dress is meh. I don’t see it as “bridal” but whatever. It’s just a cream background. It’s not even white or all cream!

    It’s very typical of her. The untrimmed hem doesn’t bother me. Looks like it has pockets, so bonus points for that!

    I do love the cloud backdrop!

    Reply
  11. Eurydice says:
    June 10, 2026 at 9:14 am

    Whatever. I’m just struck by how tall is Conan O’Brian. She’s 5′ 10″ and wearing 4″ heels.

    Reply
  12. MaisiesMom says:
    June 10, 2026 at 9:20 am

    So actors who have already won one Oscar should stop acting and exit stage left? I haven’t heard the song so I don’t even know if it’s any good, but this seems like a weird take. She’s not looking to branch into other fields, even. She’s just writing music for a different form of release, which is something a lot of songwriters do.

    I like the dress. On her, anyway. If I tried to wear that I’d look like I was doing cosplay.

    Reply
  13. Eliza says:
    June 10, 2026 at 9:22 am

    Dress is hideous.

    Reply
  14. Boxy Lady says:
    June 10, 2026 at 9:39 am

    Even if Taylor gets an Oscar, Billie will still be the youngest person with 2 competitive Oscars.

    Reply
    • Joanne says:
      June 10, 2026 at 12:03 pm

      Taylor’s Oscar will still be an Oscar. It doesn’t have to be a competition between women. Sally Field won an Oscar and it’s still hers even if Meryl Streep won more.

      Reply
  15. Dee says:
    June 10, 2026 at 9:44 am

    Taylor also sang “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” with Randy Newman at the premiere. She looks adorable. If a woman wants to go “all in” on something, it should be lauded instead of criticized. Should Meryl Streep stop acting so someone else can win awards? Should we ask the best athletes to step aside so someone else can win? I think this kind of criticism is most often lobbed at women.

    Reply
  16. M says:
    June 10, 2026 at 9:45 am

    Fraulein Maria needs the Captain’s curtains back.

    Reply
  17. Ameerah M says:
    June 10, 2026 at 10:00 am

    It’s funny to me how people give Taylor a pass for the same level of greed and wanting more that we condemn other billionaires like Bezos and Musk for. It’s funny…but not surprising. This is ultimately all about her ego and wanting something that someone else has that she doesn’t. I think Billie having TWO Oscars has always bothered her. She was never about writing music for films until Billie won her first Oscar.

    Reply
    • Graphinya Heather says:
      June 10, 2026 at 10:49 am

      Not a Swiftie. I do not like her music but she has hustle.

      I think the thing that differentiates her from Musk and Bezos is Musk and Bezos made their billions from other people’s work and talents while Taylor made her billions selling her own work and talents (which may or may not be exaggerated and she may or may not be exaggerating)

      Yes she has all those unnecessary variants, but her fans are buying them, no one makes them buy the variants. (“OMG I just HAVE to have this 20th variant of Ophelia” is not making someone buy it, it’s still a choice)

      Reply
      • Ameerah M says:
        June 10, 2026 at 11:02 am

        There is no such thing as an ethical billionaire. Where there is that kind of wealth there is exploitation.

      • Joanne says:
        June 10, 2026 at 12:13 pm

        Ameerah, Taylor has always consistantly supported her entire team. She gave bonus’s of life altering amounts to her Era’s Tour drivers, bonus’s to all her support staff and back up dancers. She donates a years worth of food to food bank in every place she performs. She quietly donates and supports many hospitals, charities and private citizens. She’s a truly generous person and constantly gives back. That doesn’t sound like exploitation, it sounds ethical.
        Mackenzie Scott, Jeff Bezos ex-wife is another ethical billionaire who diligently gives away millions every year with no strings attached. She doesn’t publicize it but the benefactors of her generosity do. She donated millions to Historically Black Colleges and Universities that are underfunded. That doesn’t sound like exploitation.

      • Beverley says:
        June 10, 2026 at 1:50 pm

        @Joanne, I did some research and no, Swift has not “donated millions to Historically Black Colleges and Universities”. She has indeed helped individuals with tuition assistance but according to Google, Taylor has never publicly donated to any HBCUs.

      • Carol says:
        June 10, 2026 at 3:12 pm

        @Beverly Joanne never stated that Taylor has donated to HBCUs. She stated that McKenzie Scott has which is easy to find on google. Please read more carefully. Both McKenzie and Taylor are not like the usual billionaires with their generosity and they are allowed to decide where they give their money. The fact is both women have been extremely generous. Just because you don’t like Taylor or where either woman has decided to donate to doesn’t negate their generosity.

    • Nic919 says:
      June 10, 2026 at 12:05 pm

      Outside of Melinda French Gates and Mackenzie Scott, few people are doing anything with their large amounts of money to help others.

      Reply
  18. Lady Rae says:
    June 10, 2026 at 10:46 am

    I think that a lot of the comments about Taylor wanting to win an award and striving to continue professional success are valid but I think the criticism for her is coming from her obvious attacks on or thwarting of other pop singers like Billie Eilish, Charlie XCX, and Olivia Rodrigo. Also people are tired of her thirst for needing to be seen.

    Reply
    • Sara says:
      June 10, 2026 at 11:08 am

      My issue with it if she’s not doing that if she releases a variant and it out performs a new release that’s not her thwarting somebody that’s her having more fans and being more popular I mean, that’s just kind of luck of the draw. Michael Jackson would do that too he just is more popular, hell he just did. This idea that Taylor‘s hurting other people with her success is odd to me if they want that level of success they’ve gotta do what it takes to get it, but I’m not sure some of them want it but Taylor being a success and working really hard is not taking away from anybody else.

      Reply
      • Yup, Me says:
        June 10, 2026 at 11:37 am

        She is not a success just through her hard work. That’s the point. That is part of her bs pr and marketing (just like Elon’s bs pr that has people convinced that he’s some kind of tech and engineering genius rather than a wealthy asshole who buys up the brilliance others have created).

        She has amassed enough wealth to be able to tip the scales in her industry to benefit herself. That is not about her talent or her hard work. She should not be lauded or rewarded for that. Period.

      • Ameerah M says:
        June 10, 2026 at 11:51 am

        @Yup, Me – exactly.

      • Callie says:
        June 10, 2026 at 3:09 pm

        Those bonuses are just a fraction of her wealth. If she donated quietly we wouldn’t know about it.The issue many have with her is her behavior towards younger artists. No one else has regularly attempted to impede younger artists so obviously.

  19. Sara says:
    June 10, 2026 at 10:57 am

    How is wanting to build your career and challenge yourself to do better and accomplish more bad? Isn’t that what we encourage young girls and women to do? Isn’t that healthy?

    Reply
  20. Side Eye says:
    June 10, 2026 at 11:06 am

    I’m not a big Taylor Swift person. But one thing I find admirable about her is that she does want more. This is the kind of wanting more that I like – achieving, being generous with your money, winning awards, writing your own songs, finding your true love, etc.

    Now the Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Peter Thiel, and Mark Zuckerberg brand of wanting more exploits humans and causes mass destruction and death. It will eventually destroy the planet.

    They are two completely different things.

    Reply
    • Ameerah M says:
      June 10, 2026 at 11:53 am

      I don’t see them as different at all – all of them have amassed massive amounts of money and power. She’s made an entire brand out of “finding her true love”. It’s just another form of capitalism – in a dress with bangs.

      Reply
      • Sarah says:
        June 10, 2026 at 12:27 pm

        So you think Beyonce is wrong too? Or just Taylor? Because those women worked hard and earned it.

      • MaisiesMom says:
        June 10, 2026 at 2:31 pm

        Call me a capitalist then because I don’t have a problem with it. I believe in free markets so long as there are guardrails and a safety net. And yes, I think we need more guardrails and they need to be enforced more effectively. But that’s a separate issue. Taylor Swift didn’t invent our system. She’s not a politician. She’s just working within it. As far as I can tell she’s not hurting anyone.

  21. Glitterachi says:
    June 10, 2026 at 11:51 am

    I would hazard a guess that the reason she is a billionaire two times over and continues to have massive success two decades in when everyone else inevitably falls off is BECAUSE she’s always striving and working hard. Why are we mad at that? And miss me with the variant conversation – virtually everyone does it, it’s how the industry works now. Yet somehow no one is doing her numbers – it’s almost like making a variant available doesn’t guarantee people will buy it.

    Reply
    • Ameerah M says:
      June 10, 2026 at 11:55 am

      She does the numbers she does BECAUSE of variants lol. She broke Adele’s record with her last album – and the ONLY reason she was able to was because of the variants – which because she released so many of them counted towards her album sales. Adele hit her record with ONE version of an album. Not 28.

      Reply
      • Sarah says:
        June 10, 2026 at 12:56 pm

        This is just factually incorrect, literally every charts and music analyst had confirmed she’d do these numbers without the variants. The variants give her a boost but they aren’t making a huge impact.

      • Tina says:
        June 10, 2026 at 3:11 pm

        Literally every chart and music analyst. Okay Taylor’s team. A lie.

  22. Anne Maria says:
    June 10, 2026 at 12:19 pm

    Awful dress. Not quite as awful as the Erdem Sarah Paulson wore at the Tony Awards, but that’s a very low bar. Nothing wrong with being ambitious though, as long as you don’t trample over others to reach your goal.

    Reply
  23. Beth says:
    June 10, 2026 at 1:18 pm

    Billionaires shouldn’t exist.

    Reply
  24. Normades says:
    June 10, 2026 at 1:43 pm

    No opinion except for the dress which I think is really great

    Reply
  25. Lottie says:
    June 10, 2026 at 2:53 pm

    Rarely comment but every time Taylor comes up many other new commenters pop up. Yeah but she’s so driven. I don’t find it ethical that a well established pop star releases new music every time new younger stars come out. If any other artists did it they would be hammered. Back in their prime Justin Timberlake, Usher, Beyonce and later Adele would try to avoid each other. They certainly never did it purposely. It’s gross

    Reply
  26. tamsin says:
    June 10, 2026 at 4:22 pm

    Cute dress. I don’t think it’s bad to be driven, unless you are stomping a lot of people on the way. Strikes me that Taylor competes against herself as much as anyone else.

    Reply
  27. Tashiro says:
    June 10, 2026 at 4:42 pm

    I don’t like the dress at all.

    Reply
  28. Anare says:
    June 10, 2026 at 7:02 pm

    Not a TS fan and this Toy Story song did nothing to change that. I listened to about 1/2 of it and noped out, not interesting. Each one of the 4 Toy Story movies had an Oscar nominated song so it is kind of a given that a song from this new movie will also get a nod. TBH the only song that I can recall from any of the Toy Story movies, is Randy Newman’s “You’ve Got a Friend in Me”. Iconic.

    Reply

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