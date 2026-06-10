Taylor Swift, who is campaigning for an Oscar, wore Erdem to the ‘Toy Story 5’ premiere

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Taylor Swift is so funny. She’s a billionaire two times over, she will soon marry a football star, she has her health and family and a huge group of friends. But she still wants more. When she released her last album, she added eleventy billion variants to game the charting system. And it’s still not enough – all of those #1 albums, all of those Grammys, all of those awards. It will never be enough, especially when Billie Eilish has TWO Best Song Oscars and Taylor has NO Oscars.

So Taylor is in search of HER Oscar for Best Song. For weeks, she’s been teasing a special “TS” project, which was revealed to be… Toy Story 5. She wrote and performed the song “I Knew It, I Knew You” for the film, and last night, she attended the LA premiere. Her dress is Erdem and some outlets are calling it “bridal.” That’s just how she always dresses though – this is such a “Taylor” look: off-the-shoulder, miniskirt, corset.

The Hollywood Reporter dutifully announced “welcome to the Oscar race” about Toy Story 5 AND Taylor’s song. Taylor also performed the song inside the venue at the premiere. Damn it, GIVE HER THE OSCAR!! She’s not going to stop until she has an Oscar! Preferably three Oscars, so she has more than Billie.

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