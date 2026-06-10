Duchess Meghan posted the most random Instagram photo dump

The Duchess of Sussex has only been back on Instagram for about a year and a half. Every time she posts anything, it makes news, especially in the British media. Her Instagram feeds them and enrages them. Reportedly, Meghan’s Instagram enrages the left-behind Windsors as well. Unnamed courtiers and “royal sources” are constantly weeping and sniffing about “how dare Meghan post family photos when the king wanted all eyes to be on him.”

Well, I have no idea what got into Meghan on Tuesday, but she did a good old fashioned photo dump with the message “Springing into summer.” This photo dump has everything: baby birds, heirloom tomatoes, a giant inflatable soccer ball, a ginger child, JAM, a “Queen Bey” t-shirt, peaches, a Canadian tuxedo, sliced onions, a beagle taking a nap in a shady spot and an old photo of Harry and Meghan from 2017. What is she doing? I love it. I wish she would just post random Instagram carousels every month, apropos of nothing.

As I’m writing this, the British media hasn’t chimed in about the photos yet. I wonder what their convoluted conspiracy will be? Probably something about Trooping the Colour, which is happening this weekend and has absolutely zero hype. Meghan was trying to overshadow Trooping! Her photo dump proves that she’s jealous of their pale-and-stale all-white balcony!!