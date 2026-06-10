Duchess Meghan posted the most random Instagram photo dump

The Duchess of Sussex has only been back on Instagram for about a year and a half. Every time she posts anything, it makes news, especially in the British media. Her Instagram feeds them and enrages them. Reportedly, Meghan’s Instagram enrages the left-behind Windsors as well. Unnamed courtiers and “royal sources” are constantly weeping and sniffing about “how dare Meghan post family photos when the king wanted all eyes to be on him.”
Well, I have no idea what got into Meghan on Tuesday, but she did a good old fashioned photo dump with the message “Springing into summer.” This photo dump has everything: baby birds, heirloom tomatoes, a giant inflatable soccer ball, a ginger child, JAM, a “Queen Bey” t-shirt, peaches, a Canadian tuxedo, sliced onions, a beagle taking a nap in a shady spot and an old photo of Harry and Meghan from 2017. What is she doing? I love it. I wish she would just post random Instagram carousels every month, apropos of nothing.
As I’m writing this, the British media hasn’t chimed in about the photos yet. I wonder what their convoluted conspiracy will be? Probably something about Trooping the Colour, which is happening this weekend and has absolutely zero hype. Meghan was trying to overshadow Trooping! Her photo dump proves that she’s jealous of their pale-and-stale all-white balcony!!
Photos courtesy of Meghan’s Instagram.
Ohhhh, the robins hatched! 💖
I am jealous of her vegetable haul!!
The WAY I 🤣😅😂 when I saw Princess Lillibet ✨️💖✨️ in that “Queen Bey” shirt…oh you KNOW Salt Island 🇬🇧 gone have SOMETHING to say!
Cannot wait to see what they write about that shirt. It was designed by a 10 year old girl to fundraise for the National women’s history museum. I’m sure it’s a slap in someone’s face.
Thanks for providing the shirt info.
I didn’t yet have the time to look up the backstory, and this is such a sweet, such a Meghan thing to do.
Show up, do good.
The face in the shirt look more like Megan than Beyonce. Oh the hurt feelings and wild stories from unnamed sources we’re about to hear. The DELUSION will extra EXTRA!!!!
The ground hamburger in her onion cutting video is from Snake River Farms. It’s their ground wagyu beef brick. So now we know where she gets her meats from! Ordering now before it’s sold out lol
The royal leftovers heads must be swinging side to side with all the face slapping Duchess Meghan does to them. She lives, she breathes, she posts pictures, all of it is her devious plan to over shadow the “real royals”. The power they give her is so funny because I’m sure she never ever even thinks of them.
That Queen Bey t-shirt has been all over twitter since she posted it.
And you can tell that it’s a favorite shirt and much worn!
Yeah, I ducked for cover when I saw that shirt!
Oh I love that B is for Beyoncé shirt! I should get that for my niece. And I like the photo dump. It’s just refreshingly normal millennial stuff. Every time she does something like that it just makes me happy, because it feels like she’s back to having that fun carefree nature that she had when she was working on Suits and running The Tig.
The BRF and BM really did and are doing their best to ruin her life for the audacity of living, so even though this isn’t some huge deal, every time I see stuff like this it puts a smile on my face.
And I’m sure the British media will find something wrong with the photos, and complain about it being ” just days before Trooping”, or ” just days after they missed Peter’s wedding” since that’s how they describe literally everything they do.
Same here, her spontaneous acts like these just put a huge grin on my face.
I totally know this feeling and it has to do with gratitude. Sometimes you just have a massive insane drive to put it all out there and celebrate it. Then you remember other people are like, ooooh, cool, that’s nice, as they scroll past absent-minded over their morning coffee. We’ve all been there. Parenting young children is full of swelling highs and bleak lows and sometimes you just wanted to mark that time, draw a line under it, because it’s the most important thing you’ll leave behind you on this earth and no one will know about it unless you put it out there, at least, your kids will see it one day. I took a few selfies (which I had never previously done) when I realised that someday I might have grandchildren whose only image of me would be of an old lady. It’s like that Larkin poem, “What will remain of us, is love.”
@YankeeDoodles…………….WOW! You made me tear up on reading this. It expresses my sentiments so perfectly. Its so essentially what we glimpse from time to time, of the meaning of life.
I loved the randomness of this. You know there will be meltdowns in the british press, but its her IG, she can post what she wants and when she wants. To me, it says she’s getting a lot more comfortable with what she shares and posts on social media. We’ve definitely seen an uptick in her posts in the past couple of months I think.
I also like the randomness. Imagine, if she were still in the UK, the royal family most likely would not let her have an Instagram at all, or they would be telling her exactly what she could and could not post, and regardless of what she posted it would be ripped apart by the media. The freedom to do small things, random things, everyday things, without having to ask permission … that is the stuff of life, a free life. I’m so glad she chose a free life, and that Harry chose it as well, and that they’re bestowing it upon their children.
Love to see the joy and happiness which resides in the Sussexes house. Well deserved happiness.
Trouble a coming for our Meghan! The emergency rooms will be overrun with Brits all suffering from self-inflicted wounds.
Who will be showing up wearing a Swifties tee shirt? Any guesses?
In no particular order we’ll see photos of Will and Kate: picnicking with their kids, gardening photos, and outdoor games.
Plus responses that Harry should step down from the Invictus he founded so it can have a “real royal sponsor” before the Birmingham games
The way this article is written reminds me of the SNL skit “Stefon” with Bill Hader. “We’ve got everything…” awesomy random
😂🤣😂
“….I have no idea what got into Meghan…” – Ohhhh I think we do! A ginger haze? Seriously, I cackled. 😀 I’ve been doing a lot of cackling while reading Celebitchy posts (and comments!) over the past couple of weeks, more than usual.
Lovely photos, and love how random it is. Love that she keeps surprising us (and her hate-watchers), proving that she can “derail” and “overshadow” anything she wants, whenever she wants, and there’s not a darn thing the vipers can do about it.
Random camera roll vibes. Here for it.
Oh, I love it! This takes me back to like 2015, when you could just post photos of random leaves on Instagram! There was no AI, just lots of filters to play with to get that perfect shade of green…
I love that Lilibet’s tee is slightly grimy. My girl is out here living! I envision cartwheels and mudpies.
Also I think the photo dump is to hide that they took a trip out of town. Maybe a family vacay?
Oh there will be a lot of comments about Lili’s top not being pristine clean and how Meghan never brushes her hair or washes her clothes etc etc. Its inevitable. They’ve done it before when she looks like she’s just out of bed and they said meghan dresses her daughter in rags.
@ Lamb Chop, I think Lili has the texture of hair that just looks kind of unbrushed even when brushed regularly. I worked with a woman who’s hair was really curly underneath but straight on top and she always looked a bit unkept but I knew that she spent a lot of time brushing and patting.
When my daughter was about Lili’s age she wore a Little Mermaid tutu constantly, to the point it had holes in it but she would raise a fit if I suggested wearing something else. Kids are so much fun!
Harla, I agree, it’s kids hair and I’ve never thought anything of her hair until I’ve read comments, even here. It looks like normal kid hair that hasn’t been straightened for pics (or streaked like some). I try to avoid derangers but there’s one sussex insta page I sometimes read comments on and they can be vile. I honesty think hair these days is so over styled we’ve forgotten what natural, normal hair looks like. I don’t even blow dry my hair or use products. I love old tv shows where hair was more natural. Patriarchy really has done a number on how women should look, but that’s, a whole other thing.
I loved seeing that, knowing that means that shirt is well loved and frequently worn!!
Exactly! Well loved, having a blast playing, drawing, maybe painting, running around the veggies patch! Its such a cute T!
That little girl has created an impression of having a great zest for life. I love to see that. Especially, the way she seems to run rather than walk (that’s something I’ve noticed we lose as we grow older).
If photos of produce and an old snapshot from nearly a decade ago, posted by a woman who hasn’t f–ked with your country since 2022, is enough to overshadow your big pompous archaic ceremony? I don’t know what to tell you. You’re obviously failing at…whatever it is you’re trying to accomplish.
👏
An old-school photo dump — love everything about it. ♥️
Right- she is such a millennial lmaoooo. We love our photo dumps.
Wait Wait!! The seasons are for Keen the Nature Princess, the most nature-y of all. The seasons belong to Kate damnit. Meghan is copying, can’t everyone see that!!
On a side note I would just love it if this was Meghan showing Kate this is how you celebrate the seasons, but it just here being her dorky corny happy self.
It looks like Meghan her family are set to have an amazing carefree summer . Brings a smile to my face. F the left behinds
Yep, no soggy, boring Balmoral for them only sunshine, love and laughter.
I love these beautiful photos of Meghan and her family. I’m glad that she’s unbothered by salt island defenders.
I love that Meghan’s just living her life. She can posts when and whatever she wants to without interference from the Palace. I love that B is for Beyoncé t-shirt too.
I’m interested in the text at the top of the lovely couple photo
March 31, 2017 at 7:37:35 AM • 28,272 of 30,871
Is that 30k total pictures ever taken with that device? If so imagine what else Meghan has she could show, if that’s the rate at which she takes pictures.
I love the seemingly unconnectedness of the shots. We know what connects them : life joy.
I’m guessing she pays for iCloud storage (not something I am willing to do).
I think she realizes that no matter what she does, the rota is going to gnash and bray, so she may as well do as she damn well pleases. The photos were natural, random and cute (and better than any of the Wails oddly staged Instagram weirdness).
Love the photo of Archie and Harry with the giant soccer ball. World Cup begins this week! The theme is “springing into summer” and what is more spring than birds hatching? And are there going to be WC watching parties and opportunities to entertain? Curious about the photo with Mia and the tomatoes? Does that look like anywhere on their property? It seems really random.
Oooooooooooooooohhhhhhhhhhhhhh that photo of Prince Harry and Prince Archie with the giant football is such a flex! It says so much.
While the shitmedia ghouls on Saltine Isle are having their usual verbal diarrhea about H being snubbed by FIFA and beckham and not getting an official invite to the opening ceremony etc, here we have evidence of H obviously having football/soccer convos with this son and looking forward to the games.
Meanwhile, the so-called football/soccer hoolig……er, ‘royal footie fan’ on Saltine Isle hardly even takes his young teen son to matches and definitely not a peep out of the ghouls about his World Cup plans.
‘Soccer is MINE, Harry’
The dicing of the onions has me in convulsions….
I can’t make out who is chopping the onions- is it Meghan? It looks like her hands.
Loving the randomness of it all. It’s a great reminder of summers where you can be carefree enjoying the outdoors and not having to worry about meeting timelines or others expectations. Just being free to relax and enjoy time with family and doing the things that bring us joy. Love seeing the interaction between Harry and Archie in that amazingly huge backyard. It reminds me of the documentary where we saw them, Doria and family and friends just having a great time outside. Lili and her “B is for Beyoncé” shirt is the ultimate girls girl. I’m happy they have created this beautiful life for their family.
So friggin’ adorable!!! Love it all!
The thing about it being random, like a collage, is just hitting me now: there’s no agenda. There’s no takeaway. There’s no message. There’s no spin. There’s no pointed lesson for the plebs or the readers in which they are to be instructed. It’s just…. Life. Make of it what you will. And, yes, this blows Kate’s sad sack seasonal supercut out of the icy Atlantic. LOL.
Photo dumps are just that. I guess I’m not seeing the problem.
Love all of it. The derangers will play their hate games anyway. Contrast Harry and Archie playing their lovely soccer game and Will’s furious, savage, fist-clenching when his team WON the game. I imagine if they lost, he’d be in the streets with the other thugs overturning cars–with his security detail waiting patiently for him to stop.
I’m with those who think Meghan isn’t thinking about the left-behinds or flexing here. She’s just reveling in her beautiful life and family.
@CWS and no one will care.
Perhaps Waity should disappear again.
I’m going to venture that her sad in-laws across the pond were the last thing on her mind when she posted the pics! I love it all—H & A playing with a huge soccer ball and L’s dirty little t-shirt are the CUTEST things that scream “summer break”. Good for them!