The Mail Remembers: Prince Philip didn’t welcome Duchess Meghan into the family

The late Prince Philip would have turned 105 today, June 10th. To mark Philip’s birthday, the Mail decided to write a story about how much Philip despised the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. You cannot make this up!! It’s not like Philip had a long-ass history of saying racist and extremely insensitive things, you know? They could have done a greatest-hits of Philip’s “gaffes.” Or they could have even written about his mercurial nature, his fierce intelligence, or all of the charitable work he did. But no. Every single dead royal must be exhumed just so they can drag Harry and Meghan.
Prince Philip ‘strongly disapproved’ of the Duchess of Sussex and how she, together with the Duke of Sussex, ‘blindsided the Queen and plunged the monarchy into crisis,’ a royal expert has claimed. The late Duke of Edinburgh, who would’ve celebrated his 105th birthday on Wednesday, is remembered for many things: being the longest-serving royal spouse in British history, his blunt wit, and philanthropy included. And while he went on to share close, treasured bonds with various members of the Royal Family, Meghan Markle, 44, was not one of them, according to royal biographer Richard Fitzwilliams.
Fitzwilliams said: ‘Queen Elizabeth and her “strength and stay”, Prince Philip, were one of the most remarkable couples in royal history. Prince Philip strongly disapproved of the way Harry and Meghan stepped down from royal duties, blindsiding the Queen and plunging the monarchy into crisis. He was an outsider who had made a difference and helped shape the future by handling the problems of his ill-defined job constructively. He clearly regretted both the speed of this decision and also its implications for the future.’
‘When Prince Harry announced his plans to wed Meghan Markle in November 2017, he was hopeful that the Royal Family would welcome their joyous news. But the prince was met with a rather curt response from his forthright grandfather, Prince Philip, who issued the stern warning: “One steps out with actresses, one doesn’t marry them”.’
‘Harry and Meghan’s wedding was a unique one for the Royal Family. It contained a lengthy, revivalist sermon, Hollywood A-listers, a series of dramas involving her father and backstage tensions that would later surface. The Duke was recovering from a hip operation and would have been in considerable pain, with a fractured rib as well. Small wonder he reportedly said to the Queen “Thank f**k that’s over”. It meant he could relax.’
‘On Saturday March 9, 2021, the Sussexes two-hour special with Oprah was to air. On February 17, when it was already scheduled, Prince Philip was admitted to the hospital for an infection and a pre-existing heart condition. The interview had huge advertising revenues attached, and the build-up had been phenomenal. However, owing to the Duke’s illness, it would have only been respectful to postpone it. It was small consolation that Meghan’s friend, Gayle King from CBS, said the Sussexes had planned to postpone it if Philip had actually died.’
A friend of the Sussexes told the Daily Mail at the time that the Royal Family were using Philip’s health, and the fact that he had recently undergone heart surgery, as an excuse to keep the Sussexes ‘muzzled’. A friend of the Sussexes said: ‘Even if Meghan had the choice to postpone the Oprah special she said she wouldn’t because it has absolutely nothing to do with Prince Philip and that this is just an excuse by the palace to keep her muzzled.’
Fitzwilliams continued: ‘Prince Philip never recovered. He died aged 99 in April that year. The content and legacy of this interview, which the Queen, while grieving, had to cope with, are among the causes of the bitter rift between the Royal Family and the Sussexes. It was therefore just as well that Harry was alone at his funeral. Meghan was heavily pregnant and, we were told, did not fly on medical advice. Yet controversy continued as the details of their wreath were released to the media via a press release from their PR. It seemed like a public relations opportunity that was totally inappropriate on such an occasion and unsurprisingly it was heavily criticised at the time.’
Fitzwilliams added: ‘The Duke was famously idiosyncratic and might well have seemed somewhat daunting to someone of Meghan’s temperament. However, he was supremely loyal to the Queen and the institution of monarchy and Meghan, as the Royal Family discovered, was supremely ambitious. The Duke may well, as reported, have cautioned Harry, saying “one steps out with actresses, one does not marry them”. That will not have been appreciated, nor will his alleged comparisons of Meghan with Wallis Simpson, wife of the Duke of Windsor, as the abdication still haunts the Royal Family. Harry was fond of his grandfather, but there were limits to his loyalty.’
[From The Daily Mail]
Meghan actually spoke about how much she enjoyed talking to Philip during Christmas 2017, and Harry spoke repeatedly about how he kept in touch with his grandparents and even Zoomed with Philip. It clearly meant a lot to both Meghan and Harry that they were able to take a photo with QEII and Philip just days after welcoming Archie too. Basically, this is yet more royal revisionism, and they’ve spent years trying to make it sound like QEII and Philip were totally at odds with the Sussexes. Doubtful. In Philip’s case, I think he was probably pretty out of it in his final years, but whatever. I actually forgot about the wreath drama. God, that was funny. I remember when Meghan did that too, and we knew why as well – because if she hadn’t made such a big deal about the wreath, they would have said that Meghan rudely said and did nothing about Philip’s funeral.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Chris Allerton for Sussex Royal.
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The Duke of Edinburgh and the Duke of Sussex leave after the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Picture date: Saturday May 18, 2019. .,Image: 506549190, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
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Meghan Markle in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry watched by (middle row from left) Queen Elizabeth II, Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Wessex, Viscount Severn, Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, Princess Royal, Sir Tim Laurence, (front row from left) Duke of Cambridge, Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall Duchess of Cambridge, Duke of York. .,Image: 515241949, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
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144439, Prince Harry, Duke of Edinburgh and Duke of Cambridge at the Rugby World Cup final between Australia and New Zealand at Twickenham,Image: 532007703, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: i-Images, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
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144439, Prince Harry and the Duke of Edinburgh at the Rugby World Cup final between Australia and New Zealand at Twickenham,Image: 532007750, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: i-Images, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
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USA Rights Only – London, UK -20190517- Wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Mr Thomas Kingston at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.
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At this point, you have to wonder why the BM & tabloids keep banging the same drum? We get it, they all hate her and want the world to hate her. Every single day they churn out another jacked up tale about how someone hated her and no one wanted her around. Geez, like give it a rest already British Media. We get it. You hate her.
Are there really that many people clicking on this repetitive crap every day? After nearly a decade??
Welp…. I know what you mean, but also, I sure click on every Sussex article I find… I’m just more discriminating about which sites I visit…
Love them or hate them, meg and harry are fascinating and they still make bank for lots of people, fortunately including themselves.
The point is to make it a truth. If you repeat a lie enough, it becomes a truth. That’s the point. They keep bringing the same stories with a tiny change each time but the basis of the lie end the same way: Meghan was the problem. If you keep repeating that lie, in a century when people will write about Meghan’s Time in that family, they will bring well documented lies, repeated by the whole British press and will not question the truth of since multiple people will be sharing again and again the same lies.
I disagree Minnie…their endless lies keep being perpetually revealed as BS in real time, through authentic news, both globally ( Harry named in Time’s 100 most influential people in Sports!) & from Meghan’s own joyful Instagram photos of her successful As Ever products!
On the other hand, what has W & K achieved after 15 years as “Working Royals” ? Latest “Homeless” gobbleygook at a tech conference, & a 2 day trip to “learn” from the Italian Reggio Emilia approach??? Whah! Pitiful…
Thy do that for clicks and likes and advertising revenue. Honestly, nobody is clicking on a story about Khate and work shy wills. They are boring and unlikable
99 year old man has surgery and dies. Surprise surprise!
They’ve been through everyone, so they’re recycling Philip again? Isn’t there some undergardener still alive somewhere who also hated Meghan on sight?
Just wait for it!
Well, the key there is that the undergardener is still alive – just wait till they’re dead, then Katy bar the door.
🤣. I actually LOLd!!!!
So reminding us twice that Phillip supposedly said, “one steps out with actresses, one does not marry them” is really not doing Phillip any favors. But hey, if they’re dead-set on making Phillip sound like a misogynistic pos, that’s on them.
Cobina Wright turned Philip down. Both were in their late teens and she turned him down. She was in some 20th century fox films in the early forties.
That “one steps out” line sounds like it comes from Edward VII. No way Phil said that.
Also the Mulroney boys’ haircuts annoy me every time I see that otherwise lovely photo.
Basically trumpeting Phillip as a misogynist adulterer!
Wasn’t PP the first person to meet Archie when he was out for a walk, hours before the official event of introducing Archie to QEII and the world?
Anyway, it’s Richard Fitzwilliams, one of the people having lied about the Oprah interview.
So his credibility is zero, and not only shouldn’t he talk about anything HMAL ever again, he should actually have been ostracised right after it came out that he lied.
And RF should maybe think twice before calling QEII and PP a remarkable couple, unless he’d like to point out the remarkable number of affairs PP had.
Wonder if Philip would have had the same negative response to marrying an actress if harry had ended up with Cressida? Or did it only apply to successful (and biracial American) actresses?
I just wrote something similar. Plus Cressida was in a Grade Z horror movie and had a bit part in the Weinstein film Tulip Fever. Plus she was in some local theatre.
And she did a Mulberry commercial! Don’t forget about that!
But yeah, what the ever-lovin’ f*ck is wrong with the DF? Why, why do they keep up with this crap? On the anniversary of his birthday you want people to remember what a sh*t Philip was? Assuming any of it’s true, which I strongly doubt. I don’t think Harry would have done zoom calls with his grandfather had his grandfather been so awful to his wife.
Wondering the same thing. Wonder how Cressida would have fared, being the sister of someone who rejected William. The press probably wouldn’t have been smearing her, but what would be her place in relation to Kate? Would she have been forced to become a quiet, unseen little mouse?
After the “pre-review” of the Oprah interview he did with Seward and the Arbiters (for a pathetic $300 pounds or so each), I know to immediately ignore any article that quotes Richard Fitzwilliams. Saves me a lot of time.
It appears to me that the closer he gets to his grave, this shiteating old coot fitzwilliams, is on a relentless one-clown mission to be as nasty as possible about M, not caring which dead royal his lying arse exhumes to help him create his fantasies.
And I strongly believe its in retaliation against SussexSquad and, he hopes, will get the attention of H&M such that it will hurt them.
SussexSquad has stuck a bone in the craw of these clowns with press passes and their cohorts in the palaces. Theres evidence that the establishment and its henchmen are literally flummoxed that their 10-year smear-and-destroy campaign has not produced their desired result i:e M is not broken, not silenced and has not disappeared from public life. In fact and instead, an army of supporters known as the SussexSquad, but also many other ordinary, decent, normal people all over the world, have rallied around both H&M to champion and cheer them and their little family on. I can never forget that day in South Africa when H announced his and M’s intention to sue the rags, that he said they could never have done it without the encouragement of their supporters. So yeah, SussexSquad has definitely put a spoke firmly in the wheel of those palace and shitmedia ghouls.
And today, 10 years on, instead of fading and disappearing, the Sussexes are not just surviving but thriving and are a foil and a mirror to the mediocre, worthless sluggards kotching in palaces and robbing their poor benighted serfs blind.
Make no mistake, the pushback against WanK in particular, has surprised and hurt the feelings of both the palace and press ghouls. And they are becoming more and more worried the closer it gets to those 2 lazy, rizzless bastards taking the throne.
So if the smear campaign seems to be ramping up instead of dying out, its because it is.
It’s mind boggling to me that they can simultaneously see that the British monarchy is historically unpopular with younger generations, and then keep recycling these storylines. It’s also bonkers to me that they have zero problem with further maligning the reputation and character of ” beloved” deceased members of their monarchy, just to ding someone that hasn’t worked for them in 6 years and hasn’t mentioned them or stepped foot on the island in four.
As someone else mentioned, we get it you hate her. Every single birthday, event, award, turn of the year you don’t have to write an article about how you hate her and so did they. She gets it, you hate her, we get it, you hate her. She has centered her life around not being in your presence, get over it.
Yeah, if this is how they want to remember Phillip, that says more about the press and the BRF than H&M.
For what its worth, I think by that point Phillip was so old and so over it that he didn’t think that much about H&M. I think he liked her, he probably appreciated her work ethic and her positive attitude, and I think he probably shrugged when they stepped back. Don’t forget at that point it was early 2020, he was close to 98, a few months from 99 – I just feel like his give a damn was long busted, you know? We know he still talked to them after he left so he couldn’t have been that bothered by it.
Philip was responsible for cutting one woman out of that family – Fergie. You can’t argue with his common sense here.
Hadn’t Phillip had an affair with Sarah Ferguson’s mother at some point?
Freddy Windsor married an actress, but the tabloids pretend they don’t know that.
Philip was already suffering memory loss – by his own admission – by his 90th birthday in 2011. When he publicly begged W&K to get to work so he could retire.
As someone wrote in an early QEII thread, now they’re interviewing Philip via seance.
This story and “quote” is rehashed by derangers. Cobina Wright was an actress and socialite and Philip fell in love with her, she turned him down and broke up with him. SO maybe she thought “don’t marry a Prince.” I doubt that Philip said this. Plus wasn’t Cressida an actress? No talk of “don’t marry her” to Harry. If Philip actually said this.
Those gutter rats love throwing those dead folks under the bus . Look out Charles, your time will come
They have to chose. They keep repeating that Meghan was welcome from the very beginning, that they did everything for her and then they also write that everybody hated her, that they saw her as trouble. Which is it?
I remember that even in his 90s Philip was outworking the Wails. He called them out and asked them to do more. Didn’t he worry about the future of the monarchy then? But but but Meghan, but but but Oprah…
All these articles do is prove that Harry and Meghan were right all along.
They can keep lying all they want but we all know that racist old Phil and Lizzie seemed to adore these two. He dragged himself to the Christening and Harry’s story of how Phillip ended zooms by closing his laptop is hilarious. His grandparents didn’t have a problem with him, I think if they were younger and less infirm, none of this would be happening. They were also very aware of optics in the way the left behind dolts are, I don’t think this would have happened.
I dont know if it would have happened if they were younger and more mentally with it (because I think both were experiencing some normal mental decline) – I mean it wasn’t like Phillip and Elizabeth made moves to protect Diana.
But at the same time, Diana was a completely different situation. H&M’s issue wasn’t that one spouse couldn’t handle the other’s popularity, or that there was infidelity, or that one had a mistress, or that they just didn’t like each other by the end. H&M’s issue was first and foremost racism, and then being attacked from within by William and Kate (who ran to the press.) It wasn’t like QEII did a lot to protect Harry from attacks in the press while he was growing up. So I don’t know. I like to think that if they were younger and had the full scope of what was going on, they would have told William to shut up and get to work, but who knows?
This is all made up Tumblr level BS. Prince Philip was one of the few royals who remained close to Harry by Zoom after he moved to California. Furthermore, he would have never said “One steps out with actresses, one doesn’t marry them” because he proposed marriage to actress Cobina Wright Junior before Elizabeth and was utterly devasted when she turned him down. Furthermore, as far as I am concerned, Philip wasn’t Elizabeth’s “strength and stay” but rather an adventurer who hung around rich women hoping for a meal ticket and never let marriage get in the way of having a fun time. At the end he was leading a separate life with another woman. Mail is low enough to dig up the king’s dead father so we have something to hit Meghan with.
Supposedly he was involved with Merle Oberon who was much too good for him.
The question is why is Phil’s will sealed for 99 years?
Maybe because unsealing it’s would expose the 25 illegitimate children he had with various women?
Sealing wills for 90+ years or indefinitely has been typical for royals in the UK for at least 100 years for privacy and dignity (hmm) and security reasons. The question around whether to seal Philip’s will apparently led to the wills of other royal family members being un-sealed (see below).
https://www.blakemorgan.co.uk/the-unsealing-of-royal-wills-in-the-united-kingdom-a-contrast-to-public-probate-wills/
Once in a while I comment on a DM article questioning the obsession with Meghan and make heads explode…about half the time I get an email from DM saying my post generated so many complaints they had to remove it. For asking a question.
I also find that some DM comments are removed because so many Meghan detractors complain about the the nice comments about Meghan.
Prince Philip’s life and scandals. Consistently unfaithful to the Queen almost from day 1. Weekly wild parties at something called the Thursday Club, hints at illegitimate children. Allegations that he was involved in the Profumo affair which was a huge political scandal. Went for a year long voyage round the world in 1959 and there were real concerns that he wouldn’t return. Famously racist could not be trusted to do an international tour without putting his foot in his mouth, and spent his last days with his mistress not the Queen. He was in no position to criticise Harry’s choice of bride and I do think he was genuinely found of Harry. But someone should definitely make a film of his life. It would make one hell of a movie.
p.s. I should add he did some great things too, his record serving during WWII and setting up the Duke of Edinburgh award scheme, his habit of driving round London in a black cab which only adds to a really great story.
If Philip was alive none of this would be happening. Yeah, they did what they wanted but phillip and his staff seemed to TRY and reign them in.
Can you image the dragging the middletons wouldve gotten for Party Pieces.
Philip is the one character in this ensemble cast who deserves a genuinely riveting biopic. Not a bowdlerised lifetime miniseries. Like, a proper saga. What a life. I mean, this was the original role of royals in an age when most people didn’t travel far or wide – they did, and so became a mirror of the times they passed through, and the people they met along the way – and his life was so much more compelling, historically, personally, than anyone else I can think of, in the same family. Except Harry’s.
i agree, especially in terms of how much European history you can tell through his life story. It would need to be done properly though which is hard with the royals – someone would have to tell his story without glorifying him as a person. The Crown started to do this with the royals in general – telling the story without overly glorifying – and then by the end it basically devolved into royal propaganda, which was disappointing.
One of the little historical blips about Philip I find so interesting is that a sample of his (mitocondrial) DNA was critical in identifying the remains of the murdered Romanovs – twice. Once when they found the original large grave, and again some years later when the smaller second grave was found, with Alexei and the last of his sisters.
Philip’s maternal grandmother was the Tsarina’s sister, and they were both grandaughters of Queen Victoria. But he was also related on Nicholas’s side, through his father. And wasn’t he related to QEII as well through a similar convoluted chain of intermarriages?
Geez oh pete, the press never misses an opportunity to remind everyone how racist, misogynistic, and down right awful the members of the BRF truly are.
Those gutter rats keep resurrecting the dead to spew hate. Your time is coming Charles
What’s next- having a seance to prove that Queen Victoria would have hated Meghan as well?
Can’t we leave dead people alone?
We all know that the Royal family hate Meghan for the obvious reason. They also hate her because she and Harry would have outshone Will and Kate if they had stayed. Harry and Meghan would have been out doing the royal tours and meet and greets while Will and Kate would have been doing ‘school runs’ (even after the ‘kids’ would have been teens) and emphasizing ‘family time’. It would have been all right for the Sussexes not to be there for their children. Harry would have been sent to meetings while Will was at soccer matches with his bros. It would have been glaringly obvious who was more suited to the role of king.
These monstrous UK media folks and the thin skinned RF will use any and everybody to persecute Meghan. They not only use deceased royal relatives and add insult to injury by enlisting Meghan’s father and jealous half siblings to further twist the knives in the back.
The Queen wasn’t blindsided. Harry and Meghan were actively trying to make arrangements to leave and the Queen knew about those talks. I agree it was really smart of Meghan to notify the press about the wreath for Philip’s funeral because the press and the Palace were absolutely going to lie that Meghan didn’t pay her respects.
We know that the Queen wasn’t blindsided because she even admitted in her statement that there were talks but she hadn’t realized how bad it had gotten for them. We know that there were talks far enough back because their talks about possibly moving to Africa, Australia or another commonwealth country on behalf of the royal family were leaked to the media and they had to ditch those plans. We know that there were talks because of their move from Nottingham Cottage and them having to move their office under Buckingham Palace. The leaks that happened back then are proof of the ongoing talks that had been happened long before they went to Canada for the holidays.
What an interesting way of saying racist : famously idiosyncratic.
Well if Meghan joining that clan that pretends they are family was such a bitter pill for old racist Phil to swallow, then why should Meghan and Harry make any changes because he was old as the declaration of independence and faithful to the Queen my ass. Penny saids hello . Now from what I saw whm Archie was born both racist Phil and enabling Betty seemed happy to meet him . So I will say even though he was a racist old tool , and god knows they all had racist shit to say about Meghan . I at least hope he had the sense god gave a goose not to say it to anyone else. However considering these people lack brain cells because of all the cousins marrying, I won’t hold my breath . As for fitxwillam or whatever the f he is called, go f yourself
These haters in the media can say all the lies they want but I know that Philip and the Queen’s photo with Archie, Harry, Meghan and Doria (when he was introduced to the world and his great grandparents) makes them look far more loving and accepting than the photo of Charles with them at Archie’s Christening. That’s especially the case with the Christening photo of Charles with Harry holding Archie. The look on Charles’s face wasn’t of a loving grandfather at his youngest grandson’s special day. That was the look of a racist not understanding how this biracial child had a fair skin tone. That’s why I appreciate how the racist were all placed on the ends of the official photo and can easily be removed.
Remember when Keener wore a kids mask 3 sizes too small to his funeral so her face would be as visible as possible while she struck poses for the rota before, after and during his funeral service? Now that is a story that should have lit the rota on fire for years. Hindsight is 20/20 and neither PP nor QE were perfect people by any measure (holy smokes, ANDREW), but the complete revision of their actual behavior when they actually were not in the wrong/were seemingly making an effort to be decent people to embiggen the left behinds is just gross. Both M and H have spoken positively about both. The dead cannot defend themselves and that is the point. I bet both are spinning in their graves.
As always, I find myself wondering who this is all for? There’s no new information here, which is probably why Fitzwilliams had to repeat the “One steps out with actresses” line not once but twice. In an article purporting to celebrate Prince Philip, why is so much of the article simply rehashing dumb complaints about Meghan? It’s just transparently throwing a bone to their rabid commenters, I guess.
They are All such snobs. When Kate said frostily to, Meghan, “you don’t know me well enough to talk about my hormones”, I wondered which aristo had said that to Kate.
I can say that throughout all of this royal and media coverage to attack Meghan (and Harry) for the past ten years, it has only been Harry and Meghan who have persistently spoken about the Queen and PP in a positive and respectful familial way all along. The Sussexes have been the only ones who have made a point of not sullying the images or character of Harry’s grandparents. I find it revealing that throughout all of this the royals have been okay with the media coverage that wants them to be seen as judgmental and hateful people who decided a woman’s worth based on a respectable job, her race, class and nationality. This family is okay with known liars like Fitzwilliams describing the Q and PP having preconceived ideas of who a biracial American actress was based on those things, yet had no issues with the white actress he dated previously or the South African white one. They are okay with a man who lied about seeing the Oprah interview days before it aired, trying to rewrite the image Harry and Meghan have shared of a more compassionate, enduring and welcoming Queen and Prince Philip, all because they need to tarnish Harry and Meghan’s reputation with lies.
Pfft. If anyone could empathize with Harry and Meghan it was Philip. Like Harry he had to give up a promising military career to act in a subservient role that often didn’t tap his strengths. He managed to finally carve out his own philanthropic legacy. Like Meghan he was treated abominably by members of Elizabeth’s family. Her uncle David Bowes Lyon was an especial twat. He gave up his name and his religion and in return faced xenophobia and snobbery because of his poor financial situation. He was forced into a role and given no guidance or support.
He may not have approved of the leaving but I’ve no doubt he got it. His biographer Gyles Brandreth said years ago that his view was they needed to do what they needed to do, that he believed people must “lead their lives as they think best” and sympathized with Harry’s need to “do things his own way”. He thought no good would come of the Oprah interview and, in terms of how the British press has harped on it for years, wasn’t entirely wrong.
Thanks BQM, i was trying to find the name, but it was Gyles Brandreth. I do remember that interview or series of articles after Philip‘s death. I think he had also written on the record that Philipp said something like „Harry is a great guy“ and should do what he needs to do or something like that. And that was after Harry and Meghan left. All of this is made up and deeply insulting to Philip most of all.
George and Elizabeth were not thrilled with philip. They told elizabeth and Philip to wait a year before getting engaged. And they even took their two daughters on a tour in 1947 and she would be away from philip for a time.
All the Wallis Simpson talk. Harry was never a king who abdicated.
Oh come on! Why don’t you just come out and tell us that Phillip was a caustic old bigot?
Oh wait…!
But wasn’t Philip a well-known racist, constantly saying embarrassing things in speeches, with no push back from anyone in his family? No counseling that “You can’t say that stuff anymore, Philip.” They even let him drive late into his nineties and he hit a woman’s car, I think with a child in it. And I believe the other driver said she was being harassed by royals representatives over it. But I do believe he stopped driving after that, before he killed anyone, which would have been the other driver’s fault exclusively, no matter what.
If Philip had reason to beef with anyone for airing dirty laundry in public, it would be his eldest son Charles.
Not H&M for talking to Oprah.
That is the part that they won’t admit because they know that what was said in the Oprah interview about the family wasn’t as revealing or awful as what Charles said about his own parents. Charles essentially called his parents horrible people and kept his security, home, money and titles. He even admitted to an affair that would eventually be the snowball effect that led to Diana giving her own interview, their divorce, Camilla’s divorce and a media frenzy that eventually took Diana’s life. Harry no longer being a scapegoat and correcting lies told about him is small in comparison. Everything that happens to the royals since they left is on the royals for not being able to let go of the Sussexes.
Oh gee whiz, Prince Philip was loyal to the monarchy, whatta guy! He was the #3 person in the monarchy after his wife and son. It was in his own interest. Not that he was loyal as a husband should be to his wife, though!
Also, if actresses are so horrible, unrespectable and unmarriagable, why is William president of the BAFTAs?
He never said that to Harry. Fitzwillam is lying. He said that years and years ago to Prince Andrew when he was dating Koo Stark who did questionable roles. This guy is old enough to know this.
“Fierce intelligence” and “racist” just don’t go together.