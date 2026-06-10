“Rihanna wore Alaia for a Tribeca Film Festival appearance” links

Rihanna wore Alaia to the Tribeca Film Festival. [RCFA]
Hugh Laurie apologized for drunk-tweeting insults at one of his critics. [Socialite Life]
Emma Stone & Chris Pine in a rom-com?? Yes!! [LaineyGossip]
Did Cape Fear need another remake? (I haven’t watched it yet.) [Pajiba]
Eve Hewson wore jeans. [Go Fug Yourself]
Maya Rudolph & Cole Escola did a bit at the Tonys. [OMG Blog]
Jennifer Aniston “tames” Benny Blanco’s hair. [Just Jared]
Do you like funnel cakes? I’m ambivalent. [Seriously OMG]
Reality stars are taking beta-blockers before their cast reunions! [Starcasm]
Why did Bowen Yang really leave SNL? [Hollywood Life]
I love seeing European tourists exploring America during their World Cup visits. This Swedish woman is getting a lot of attention, but those Germans are having the best time. [Buzzfeed]
I guess I don’t care Bowen left and don’t care where his career goes.
His disrespect of Black women had me write him off immediately.
And Riri is looking fly in that dress. I am envious.
What did he say about Black women? I missed that.
Love Rhianna in that, color is beautiful on her.
I can’t bring myself to care about rom-coms. It’s impossible to not be a formula. And it’s so old.
I wish zero tourists would come to the USA and that somehow I could get out.
I like funnel cakes, but I only have them every couple of years. I don’t think I could be having them more often than that.
I’m near one of the World Cup sites, and was thinking about taking my kids to a game just so they can experience how the world does world cup match play. The cheapest tickets are $450 each. We’re going to sit that out unless there’s a huge price drop. Everything the Orange one touches d*es.
Rihanna looks fantastic in that gorgeous outfit!
Riri looks like a goddess here.
Cannot bring myself to care about European World Cup visitors views on the US, when persons from other countries would love to support their teams but can’t get it in because of where they are from. Worst World Cup ever. The whole Iran team is staying in Mexico and a Somali referee got sent home after a 10 hour stay with Immigration? Nah. We not doing that.
I will eat a few bites of funnel cake every few years, but would rather have something savory like onion rings if I am going to eat something deep fried. Those funnel cakes honestly look a little gross. Every generation needs its own version of certain classics, like Great Expectations and Pride and Prejudice. I haven’t liked either version of Cape Fear I have seen because the acting is so over the top. I think this generation needs blistering remakes of the Grapes of Wrath, 1984, Roots, Slaughterhouse-5 , M*A*S*H and the Bell Jar more than another remake of a mediocre property so a hammy actor can fantasize about awards glory. I did not have Hugh Laurie drunk tweeting insults at a critic on my 2026 bingo card. Who uses twitter anymore anyway?
Rihanna looks amazing!!
In the 90s and early aughts. Sea World would stay open at night and have a fireworks show and I’d have funnel cake made on site. They were delicious. That photo looked nothing like it.