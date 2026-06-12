Eden: Prince Harry (alone) will have police protection for Invictus’s One Year to Go events

This week, Page Six had a weird story about Prince Harry’s scheduled visit to the UK next month. P6 pointed out the obvious, which is that the Home Office still has not released any information about the Sussex family’s police protection, if Harry brought Meghan and the children over in July. Of course, that fact (the absence of police-protection news) was buried under a lot of royalist propaganda. Well, the Mail’s Richard Eden is back on the case! His column this week is about Harry’s visit and whether he’ll bring Meghan and the children. Except Eden doesn’t have any insider information on that subject either. He is working extra-hard to convince people that King Charles supports the Invictus Games, and that Harry (alone) will probably get police protection.
When Prince Harry launched the Invictus Games in 2014, it was with the financial support of the Royal Foundation. Emphasising that it was a team effort, the foundation’s two other patrons, Prince William and Catherine, joined Harry at the opening ceremony. Also in attendance at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London was Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, as the King and Queen were then known.
Although Invictus, over time, became solely associated with its patron Harry, his father, brother, sister-in-law and stepmother remained supporters of the charity, which helps wounded or sick former service personnel by encouraging them to take part in a sports competition. Next year, the Invictus Games will be held in Birmingham and Harry is due to fly from California next month for a series of events to publicise them.
…Civil servants who sit on the committee were reported to be opposed to granting the couple taxpayer-funded protection whenever they are in Britain because it carried too much political risk. Hard-pressed British taxpayers would, the officials wisely advised, not be happy to hand over their money so the Sussexes could come and go as they pleased.
Having made such a song and dance about protection, proud Harry risks losing face if he brings Meghan back to Britain with no change in their security status. However, the American former actress happily visited France last October for Paris Fashion Week and the couple have been to places far more dangerous than England such as the Middle East, Colombia and Nigeria.
This week, I have heard two interesting things. The first is that the King is keen to show his support for the Invictus Games. ‘Like the rest of the Royal Family, His Majesty believes that Invictus is a very worthy cause,’ a friend of the monarch told me. ‘He hopes that the Games will be a big success for Birmingham next year and is aware that a lot of taxpayers’ money has been spent on it.’
That’s certainly true. The Government has committed as much as £26million in public funds to support the Invictus Games, via the Office for Veterans’ Affairs.
The second thing I was told this week is that Harry will be given police protection for next month’s visit, but that may be only for the events connected to Invictus.
‘When Harry came last September, he was granted police protection at certain times, such as when he attended the WellChild Awards,’ a source told me. ‘That will be the same this time for his Invictus events.’
A spokesman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told me: ‘There is no change in the security situation as far as we are aware. We wouldn’t comment on meetings with the Duke’s family.’
As I said earlier this week, the curious absence of information and/or announcements in either direction speaks volumes to me. Harry knows that the best way to get his family’s attention is to speak out publicly, via interview or statement. If they’re screwing him over about security, he would have already said so, or perhaps he will say so sometime soon. These One Year To Go events have been on the schedule for (literally) a year, so Harry obviously fulfilled the police requirement to give them at least four weeks notice or whatever. It sounds more like the Home Office told Harry that he can have protection but only if he goes solo, because if he brings Meghan, the royal tantrums will never end. Which sucks.
A few more things… they’re still desperately trying to give the left-behinds credit for Invictus. It’s pitiful. King Charles “is aware that a lot of taxpayers’ money has been spent on” the games… what are we doing? Harry didn’t force the British government to spend money hosting the games, Birmingham officials and government officials put together a bid for the games, a bid which included a substantial investment in Britain’s Invictus program and veterans support. If they didn’t want to spend that money, they shouldn’t have bid. And lastly, Meghan’s visits to other “dangerous” countries… she had a high level of security during all of those visits.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
The press, especially British, always leaves out that Harry and Meghan receive protection when they’re in other countries and Meghan and the children are huge targets in England. Other countries, there are general dangers whereas England (including the press) has promoted violence against Meghan and the kids. Harry isn’t as bit a target.
This is so repellant that harry cannot bring Meghan along. Harry needs to give up on any help from his father.
I cannot believe that minimum security requirements weren’t built into the procurement documents for the games. And if not, they would have been included in the agreement that Birmingham would have signed. I think this is a non-story. I think he has his RAVEC. But because this is seen as a win for Harry, everyone is being tight-lipped until then.
I really wish Invictus would have chosen South Korea as the host site.
South Korea didn’t bid for the 2027 games. I think they have some way to go around accessibility so as far as I’ve seen reported, have only bid for the 2029 games so were not an option.
In the end it was between Washington and Birmingham who were the competing bids and Washington has plenty of issues too given the chaos we are seeing around the World Cup. Invictus was borne in the uk so it was inevitable it would go back to the uk eventually.
I don’t believe Eden’s reporting. He claims Harry had police protection last September but that was only local police forces deciding to protect Harry in Nottingham and there was limited protection at the well child awards because of other public participants. Also Kate Middleton wasn’t at the opening ceremony for the invictus games so he can’t get basic and well reported facts right.
I think Harry will have police protection for the 2027 games similar to level he’s had in other host countries and that would cover Meghan too. But we’ll see
They leave out the fact that they get security in other countries, because they want to make it seem like they don’t actually need security. They want the public to think they are just being difficult, and arrogant and want to cost the taxpayers money.
If they point out that they get security in other countries, because those countries security forces are like duh, why wouldn’t we, it makes it more apparent that not getting the security in the UK if not because of need, but because of punishment.
Also, it sounds like they know that none of the royal family is going to make an effort to support Invictus in birmingham, and so they want to make it seem like the financial support is sufficient. Even though that was done by the city of Birmingham. Because even they know that’s nothing veterans is a horrible look. It’s not like it’s unusual for them to try to latch on and take credit for the work of others.
The plan is really obvious: they try to contain him and his very movement. No showing up in unexpected places. England is mine, Harold. If he should insist on paying a visit to Althorpe, he had to bear the risk himself!
Meghan in their garden clicking wine glasses with her friend and advertising her wines.
Invictus should have never gone to Birmingham UK. IG need to find a loophole to get out of this: the Royal Family stinks of Epstein, something.
I hope Meghan and the children fly over with Harry and spend the time with his Uncle Charles while Harry tends to Invictus
I’m with you in that camp come oover stay at althorp and drive down to birmingham since its an hr’s drive away.
I had the same thought. They could even travel in separately, have Harry set up camp in some place they would normally expect while Meghan is whisked to Althorpe. By the time they would realize Meghan is there, it would be too late for them to stop anything.
But he *wasn’t* granted protection for the Wellchild Awards, was he? Wasn’t it reported that that was one of the events at which the female stalker had come close to him?
Maureen Eden is trying SO hard to tie the leftovers to Invictus and the success of the games in Birmingham, because we know that they never saw a positive photo opportunity that they couldn’t crash. They are certainly already find out about all of the events in the run-up to the games to ensure that their faces are plastered all over newspapers under headlines about them “showing support”, when they have worn their chocolate medals while proudly blanking the games and the athletes every year since Harry left. Prince Harry already told us exactly how Invictus came about, and we know that if William had had any say in the matter, it would NEVER have been established. That “royal foundation” money came from Harry’s contribution via the Endeavour Fund, which William also tried to lay claim to. We also know that he and his handlers have been doing everything they can to sully the name of the organisation in a bid to hurt Harry.
As to the king’s “support” – same as above. Note how Eden is planting the false narrative that taxpayers are on the hook for the games, in order to claim that Harry himself is being financed by taxpayers.
And what’s the point of giving Harry security “only for events tied to Invictus”? That defeats the purpose of the lawsuits and demonstrates, yet again, that the main purpose of denying him the security he needs, is to control how frequently he can visit, and where he can go, and of course – get access to his planned schedule so as to leak these to reporters (and jeopardise his wellbeing).
No, the BRF has not been supportive of IG or its athletes. They have said not one word about, congratulated one athlete or anything else to acknowledge the Games or the women and men who gave so much for King and country.
Exactly Harla. Charles nor any of the other members of the royal family were bothered to attend the 10th anniversary of the IG at St Paul’s cathedral in 2024. The royal family made a ppint by hosting a garden party at Buckingham Palace. The Spencer family were the ones showing up and supporting Harry and IG.
Such a mistake to bring the games to the UK. Their media can’t be normal about it and will turn this event for injured Veterans into some Royal circus. I mean they do it at every game anyway, but this will be 100% worse.
The leftovers playing games with their lives Sussex’s security better pray nothing ever happens to any of them especially on British soil because they will be blamed 100% for it.. if they think the Monarchy scandal of unaliving Princess Diana almost destroyed them just watch if something happens to her youngest son or the grandchildren the monarchy will never be forgiven the King and his rage filled heir will be labeled for the crime. Most of us especially outside of the UK still have never forgiven or forgotten what they did to Princess Diana and have only followed her sons after her death because of her.
The Royal Family hasn’t acknowledged the Invictus Games in 7 years but all of sudden they care about the Games. The King shouldn’t show his face in Birmingham at all.
This. They haven’t sent one message of support. So no they don’t support the Games or the veterans. Anyone saying otherwise is lying.
The fact that they will not — forgive the pun, I’m so sorry — cease weaponising this event, which is a lifeline for veterans, is quite simply grotesque. This family needs to end. I mean. Retire. Bail. Exit. Etc.
@YankeeDoodles – The royal family & royalists are really just a cult in my opinion. As an American I didn’t know much about the royals but started following Meghan’s story once it came out (here!) that Harry was dating an actress from the U.S. (and I’ve been an H & M stan ever since). The unceasingly hostile actions and statements by the royals/royalists along their romantic journey, royal exodus and subsequent life had me bewildered until one day I googled “what defines a cult”.
HUGE eyeroll at how he tries to give William and Kate credit for Invictus. they had nothing to do with it. Spare makes clear that Harry got permission from the foundation’s board before ever bringing it up to William.
And the part about the public money is just trying to dredge up more negative attacks on harry and to get people in a tizzy over the nerve of Harry expecting the british people to pay for invictus – completely ignoring the fact that Birmingham bid for this and very much wanted these games.
I do think someone at BP is aware of what a bad look it would be for Charles to completely blank on these games the way he has for all the games since 2020. So it will be interesting to see how this plays out.