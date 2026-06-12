Elon Musk will likely become a trillionaire today as SpaceX goes public

Elon Musk should be facing a war crimes tribunal and high-level investigations into election interference, fraud and DOGE’s USAID cuts, which left millions dead. Instead, Musk is set to become the first trillionaire in history today. Today, SpaceX will go public, offering 555 million shares for sale. By the end of business, Musk will be a trillionaire, no doubt. Monstrous.
SpaceX, Elon Musk’s rocket-building, satellite-launching and artificial intelligence company, is set to go public today at $135 a share. The company plans to sell 555 million of them. That means SpaceX would raise around $75 billion, putting its valuation at $1.77 trillion, the largest I.P.O. in history.
It could make Musk the world’s first trillionaire. Or it could tank. Some analysts have argued that SpaceX is significantly overvalued. The market could decide that Musk’s an overpromiser and pass on the stock’s high price. (Remember his purchase of Twitter for $44 billion in 2022? The company, now known as X, saw its ad revenue decline by 65 percent last year. Musk folded it into his A.I. company, xAI. Which is now part of SpaceX.)
“It really does feel very much a ‘don’t look at the man behind the curtain’ situation,” one career investor told The Times.
Plenty of people will get rich anyway. One launch engineer who worked at the company for 12 years told The Times he’d earned more than 100,000 shares during his tenure. At $135 a pop, his SpaceX stock would be worth at least $13.5 million at some point today. Even if the price drops by half, he’d still have millions on paper. “The magnitude of this has been ridiculous,” he said.
Or look to Antonio Gracias, one of Musk’s staunchest friends and business allies. He and his private equity firm, Valor Equity Partners, have a $65 billion stake in SpaceX at its target I.P.O. valuation. If the stock soars, Gracias will instantly become one of the world’s richest human beings.
Even if you don’t like Musk, or believe in the high value of SpaceX, the stock is likely to end up in your 401(k), Mike Isaac and Maureen Farrell report. When the company was setting up its I.P.O., it said it wanted to be included in the nation’s top stock indexes — groupings of public companies that act as a barometer for the broader market — shortly after going public. That’s not how it usually works: “Most indexes, like the Nasdaq-100, do not add companies until at least a year after they go public to protect index funds — the widely used investment vehicles that track the indexes — from trading volatility. If SpaceX was included faster than normal, it would compel large index funds run by giants like Fidelity and Vanguard to buy millions of SpaceX shares practically overnight. While that could boost SpaceX’s share price, it could expose index fund investors to more risk.”
They fast-tracked SpaceX anyway. (Who wants to miss out on the largest I.P.O. in history?) That means a lot of index funds, which millions of us have in our retirement accounts and pension plans, will hold shares in the company fairly soon. And if the stock plunges? “It doesn’t feel like anybody is watching out for retail investors or the common person anymore,” one of those common persons told Mike and Maureen. “It feels like the system is rigged against us.”
“Some analysts have argued that SpaceX is significantly overvalued…” Ya think?? “It really does feel very much a ‘don’t look at the man behind the curtain’ situation…” As in, everyone knows this is a huge scam and that Musk should be facing trial at The Hague, but hey, a handful of people are going to get really rich from this, and don’t you want to jump on this bandwagon? The economy is being held together with duct tape and string at this point.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
Ugh
Couldn’t happen to a worse individual.
He’s like a marvel comic universe villain. My god. We used to have eminent and occasionally anguished people like Oppenheimer and Einstein effectively guiding our policies in terms of scientific research and exploration, and now, it’s ….this Dr Strangelove character.
What is it ? is it a rocket or a satelite no its AI lol, i suppose he has to find a way to pay off all his creditors, i thought he fell out of favor with his Doge escapades but he sems to have rallied and turned into a trillionaire. i wonder if he will be compared to Icarus in future tales
When you build an economy/government on plantation policies you get what we have ALWAYS had in 💔🇺🇸💔
This is such a fundamental truth.
Very true. It’s just now on a bigger scale. Or maybe it’s just that it gets more attention from the general public — who’ve been raised to believe that “serfs” are better than “slaves’ — so the machinations of the white and wealthy somehow benefit them too.
It makes me physically ill to think of one person having that much money, and that’s before I consider who that individual is.
this just makes me so angry. the way he has intervened in Northern Ireland and England when he doesn’t have a clue. He encouraged these young people to go out and riot. they have ruined their lives, face criminal prosecution, jail time and a record that will follow them for the rest of their lives all while he just swans off not facing any consequences for his actions, ever. he is one of the most disgusting human beings.
It’s all just a game to the billionaires and we’re all just their chess pieces. Remember that these are the same people who refer to us as “meat robots”.
So rich in money but so poor in character….
Ugh just what the world needs Elno getting more money.
I have the impression that his house is built on sand.
That’s cool. I filled my gas tank halfway yesterday because I cannot afford gas anymore.
Don’t worry-Trump is on it. Just yesterday, he was talking about how much he loves inflation…
But in all seriousness, I’ve heard you talk about your very real financial struggles and you have my outmost sympathy. Everyone is struggling so badly right now with no relief in sight. So sick of being held hostage by a fucking mad man and the party that supports him.
And yet his cult still loves him. That’s why we call this a death cult. They can’t even afford to live because of his actions and they still worship him.
Time to bring back the guillotine….
My husband recently said he does not want to be involved in the corruption happening in the US stock market, no matter the return. He says it feels like blood money. After thought I agreed we are in a smash and grab economy. Liquidated all 401ks in anticipation of moving it all to an IRA. Now looking carefully for solid investments that agree with our values. Not easy, but I am finding some options, primarily outside the US as we are absolutely in decline with too much political risk.
If you’re feeling overwhelmed, you could always outsource your investments to an ethical, socially responsible financial advisor: https://greenamerica.org/financial-planners-investment-consultants
SpaceX is overvalued as it is and the value it has is largely because of GOVERNMENT CONTRACTS, meaning our money.
Yup! Plantation economics💔🇺🇸💔
On paper and I wish people would stop reporting on it. Can you imagine if it were met with silence and everyone shrugged and was like who cares, lol. He just wants the attention. And SpaceX is absolutely ridiculously overvalued and there’s no logical justification for its valuation. This IPO is happening for three reasons:
1. Private Equity is tapped out and they know it’s a scam; it’s opportunity for them to unload their shares and make a killing and leave the rest of us holding the bag
2. Elon needs the money because he’s burning through it to support his pet projects – and private equity won’t give him anymore money
3. Elon wants to be a trillionaire
He epitomizes the worst of humanity.
Unfortunately we are in a timeline where so much human garbage has risen to the top of the wealth pile.
He should be in prison. Instead he has a trillion dollars. His purchase of X accelerated the world’s downfall. He interfered with elections, stole private data belonging to US citizens, illegally fired government workers, broke everything to the point where planes were falling out of the sky, not to mention he starved children to death. Crimes against humanity. How is he not in prison?
It’s baffling to me that no one can stop this. That our survival instincts are not kicking in to where someone intervenes and places this man under arrest.
I am so so tired of these Marvel villains.
I hate this guy. More news about the incognito Teslas I see in New York. Now, there is no writing of the name Tesla on the front or back of the car. All you can see is their dagger-like symbol/insignia on the car. Again, the skinny door handles give it away and also, what car doesn’t have its name on it, front or back? Stop buying from this criminal, people, please! And everyone still knows you bought a Tesla.