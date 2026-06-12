Jennifer Lopez names ‘Nomadland’ as the worst film she’s ever seen

During Jennifer Lopez’s Office Romance promotion, I learned some new stuff about her. Like, I honestly didn’t know that she’s a Ted Lasso fan, and a Shrinking fan. She said that when she began working with Brett Goldstein, she asked him for updates and spoilers on those shows. We’re also learning that Jennifer really does consume a lot of movies and TV shows overall, and she has a lot of thoughts about them. She discussed those thoughts when she appeared on Brett’s podcast, Films to be Buried With. One moment of the interview is causing a lot of talk – apparently, J.Lo loathed Nomadland, the film which won Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director (for Chloe Zhao) and Best Actress (for Frances McDormand) in 2021.
Chloe Zhao’s drama “Nomadland” may have been an Oscars favorite, winning prizes for best picture and more, but it wasn’t one for Academy member Jennifer Lopez. During a recent appearance on her “Office Romance” co-star Brett Goldstein’s podcast, “Films to Be Buried With,” Goldstein asked: “What’s the worst film you’ve ever seen?”
“It’s hard to say ‘worst’ because it’s a beautiful film,” Lopez prefaced before naming “Nomadland,” which also picked up Oscars for best actress and best director. Lopez elaborated that the indie drama is her “worst type of film.”
“You can tell from my taste in movies what I think about this,” Lopez said, listing musicals and comedies as her favorite genres and highlighting the likes of “West Side Story” and “Flashdance.”
“It’s not why I go to the movies,” the actress-singer explained. “I like musicals. I like romantic comedies. I like thrillers, you know? And [‘Nomadland’] is a slow-moving thing about grief, and there’s no escapism to it. And I do like some movies like that… but that one I just didn’t.”
Based on Jessica Bruder’s nonfiction book “Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century,” Zhao’s movie stars McDormand as Fern, a widow in her 60s who loses everything in the 2007-2009 recession and begins living in her van and traveling across the U.S. Lopez added that she appreciated McDormand’s “amazing” performance and said “there’s no surprise” that the movie won the actress her third and fourth Oscars: “She deserves all the Oscars. But I just didn’t enjoy it. It’s just not for me.”
“It’s just a taste thing,” she continued. “And I know we need movies about grief! I understand.”
Goldstein responded, “You just don’t wanna watch them,” to which Lopez agreed, saying it was similar to her reluctance to watch horror films, the only exception being Dave Franco and Alison Brie’s “Together,” which convinced her the genre had “evolved.”
She’s being totally clear that this is her subjective opinion, and that personally, she just doesn’t enjoy those kinds of bummer movies. I agree, actually – I’m occasionally up for a bummer movie, but only under certain circumstances and Nomadland didn’t do it for me either. I wouldn’t call it bad, it just wasn’t my taste. I didn’t watch Zhao’s latest either – I completely skipped Hamnet because I knew it felt like grief p0rn and I wasn’t in the right head space for it. I tend to avoid those sort of “we only made this super-sad movie to get awards” films. You can hear Brett’s pod interview with Jennifer here.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
I see nothing wrong with this? Some people just don’t like heavy shit and some movies are just a little too real. I happen to like movies like that but who could blame anyone for wanting levity and escapism when the world is pure shit?
One of many reasons why I loved the Barbie movie was because it was visually super-fun and immersive, very funny but also tackled some very real issues. It checked all the boxes in that sense and could appeal to the J Los AND the Kittens of the world.
And I appreciate that she gave her opinion without slamming or denigrating anyone who worked on that film. Very respectful.
This is probably the most relatable she’ll ever be to me 😂. I only want light fluffy escapist movies, so funny or action (or both!). I already know things about grief, and horror (especially medical/body horror), plus I have the neurodivergence flavor where I get physically uncomfortable when characters are suffering. I haven’t seen Nomadland, because it went into the sad story I’m not going to watch bucket.
I watched Office Romance on Monday, and I liked it. Brett is now on my list of who to watch. He’s adorable.
Kaiser- I’ve not watched Hamnet either, I’m not in the space, maybe a mid-winter watch, covered in blankets with my dog Nigel, and a hot coco.
It’s a bleak movie which is my thing, but it’s also inspiring in a way I don’t think JLo can understand. The concept of people in their senior years living on the edge of poverty but finding new adventures and building communities helps with my anxiety that it could be any one of us. No JLo, though. For that reason, I think she shouldn’t use her culturally influential voice to malign a film based on a true story and every day reality for many.
i mean, i feel the same way as jlo about movies and books like this. they deserve to be made and seen and read, but it’s just not for me. i understand what you mean about how it can be inspiring, and how someone like jlo might not really be able to appreciate media like this, but she didn’t grow up rich. i feel most of us are 2 steps away from homelessness at any given moment, and having grown up broke myself, it’s something i truly fear. but i still will never watch this movie or movies like it. again, i can appreciate they are being made and the work that goes into them. but i consume most media for escapism, and films like nomadland just are not it for me. it’s interesting that we (you and i) have the same anxiety about homelessness, but react to media like this differently.
Same Jennifer. I appreciate the art of films that tackle really difficult topics and I’m glad they’re made but I typically go to a film for escapism and something light/funny/exciting that is a million miles away from whatever the latest awful news headlines are. I keep up to date with what’s happening in the world and escapist films help me balance that.
That’s valid. I haven’t seen the movie and have no particular desire too. I did watch “Hamnet” though, and enjoyed it so much I re-watched it on a recent long plane ride. It was interesting to me from an historic perspective, visually beautiful in some ways and well-acted. I appreciated the focus on motherhood with all of it’s joys, heartaches and just plain hard work. And Jessie Buckley was amazing. But I completely understand that it’s not everyone’s cup of tea.
Fair. Not every film or film style is for everybody. She was really clear in praising the acting and the film but it just wasn’t for her. I do like the premise of people living on the margins and finding meaning and fulfillment there.
She is being clear — but you still gave this an incorrect headline anyway. Why?
The headline is not incorrect. She specifically stated “Nomadland” in response to a direct question, “What’s the worst film you’ve ever seen?” In the article, she elaborated on why she named it, while also praising its qualities, and recognizing the importance of movies with grief as a theme. Perhaps you could suggest another headline that would succinctly capture the ‘why’ of JLo’s response. Personally, I don’t think any headline would do justice to her well considered response – that’s why there’s a full article below the headline, which apparently did its job in drawing you in to read the whole thing.
Also, personally, even though I have great respect for Chloe Zhao and Frances McDormand, I will never sit through a full watch of Nomadland. Its premise reminds me too much of a time when I was homeless, traveling in our van to temp jobs, then retiring to freeway rest areas to wash up and sleep, only occasionally getting Motel 6.
So she did not watch “Gigli”?
All I can say is every time I see her with this guy who adores her, I wish I could be her bestie or therapist and say, “Date him NOW, you fool!”
He’s ten years younger but never married. No kids. Her kids are pretty much grown. He seems sweet and funny and has sort of a Mamdani thing going on. Why haven’t they happened yet?!?!?!
I see what she’s saying. It’s just taste. I was going to watch Hamnet but since the book was such a drag read to me I thought better.
I love a bleak movie! But not since around 2020. I, too, am not in the headspace to enjoy films that are going to bring me down too far. I don’t mind a good happy cry, like Coda, for example. I also have opened up more to horror (not super gory) movies like Get Out and Weapons. I loved Backrooms — it was a great, weird escape for me. Also skipped Hamnet to avoid the sads.
I totally get what she is saying. Fun, escapism type of movies exist for a reason! She’s allowed to have her preferences.
I have not watched Hamlet and I don’t think I’ll be ready for that for awhile. Maybe when my kids are older?
I loved Nomadland! I had a chaotic, sort of nomadic, dysfunctional childhood. I have lived all up & down the west coast, from Tijuana to Vancouver. In some off beat places. In some dangerous places.
If I hadn’t met my furure spouse when I was in high school I could definitely have seen myself living like those in the film.