Prince Harry’s Time Mag cover for ‘the most influential people in sports’ is amazing

This week, Prince Harry was named as one of Time Magazine’s Most Influential People in Sports. He made the “Leaders” list for founding the Invictus Games, and Time’s profile of Harry was amazing. It included new comments directly from Harry as well. I wondered if Time would issue any separate covers for this Time100 Sports issue, covers beyond the LeBron James one. And look at that – Harry got a special cover!! They used a lovely photo of him too.

When I tell you how the royalists are fuming about all of this… my goodness. They’re so mad about it, they can barely acknowledge it. The Mail’s Richard Eden used his column this week to huffily credit the left-behinds for supporting Invictus. Other royalists are still trying to say that Invictus is bad, actually, for reasons! The rest are just doing business-as-usual smears – Harry is unpopular and broke! His marriage is over! He’s begging his brother for forgiveness! Their alternate reality is getting smaller and smaller because the walls are closing in.

As we discussed earlier, the vibe is that Prince Harry will probably travel to the UK next month without Meghan and the kids. I believe that, just as I believe that he probably hoped that his father would invite the family of four for a private visit, so Charles could see how his ginger grandchildren are growing up. It does not appear that Charles invited them. So it is what it is. Remember that when Buckingham Palace’s courtiers rant about how Harry “refuses” to bring the king’s grandkids over. Charles didn’t invite them.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images, covers courtesy of Time Magazine.

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23 Responses to “Prince Harry’s Time Mag cover for ‘the most influential people in sports’ is amazing”

  1. Beverley says:
    June 12, 2026 at 10:23 am

    What a flattering picture! Congrats, Good King Harry. You are worthy of the honor.

    Reply
  2. BearcatLawyer says:
    June 12, 2026 at 10:24 am

    So well deserved!

    I love seeing the royalists lose their minds every time Meghan or Harry get positive press coverage. You just know Scooter King is melting down because Time has never given him a cover for Earthshot or solving racism or fixing homelessness or whatever it is he does.

    Reply
  3. Holz says:
    June 12, 2026 at 10:25 am

    I’m so happy that he got a cover, but I don’t love the picture. Something about the angle of his body and him looking away. But I’m still happy for him! The people trying to take credit is laughable!!

    Reply
    • Irving says:
      June 12, 2026 at 10:49 am

      I could excuse the weird angle of his body and the direction of his gaze if this were a candid shot of him out and about at the Invictus Games, but the Olan Mills background drape suggests this was a posed photo. And if that’s the case—how hard did this photographer have to work to take a photo of Harry *without* that signature twinkle in his eye???!?

      Reply
  4. Lala11_7 says:
    June 12, 2026 at 10:27 am

    I don’t know what makes me 😊 the cover of Salt Island🇬🇧 reaction to it

    Reply
  5. Smart&Messy says:
    June 12, 2026 at 10:33 am

    I bet Keen and Peg will be on some kind of influential philanthropists list again. Not that anyone can describe their impact, but rather for emotional support

    Reply
  6. Eurydice says:
    June 12, 2026 at 10:33 am

    There’s kind of a Diana look to that photo. Congrats Harry!

    Reply
    • Blithe says:
      June 12, 2026 at 11:30 am

      That was my first thought as well. And what a nice heartstring to tug! I’m sure Diana would be proud of Harry and his many significant accomplishments.

      Reply
  7. Beech says:
    June 12, 2026 at 10:33 am

    The screams! Heads exploding!

    Reply
  8. Queen Anna Royal Gossip says:
    June 12, 2026 at 10:39 am

    Charles doesn’t give a shit about those children and I hate to say it but he probably never gave a shit about Harry either. As long as Harry was happily being the scapegoat for William and Camilla, he was the “darling boy” but the second he decided that his marriage to Meghan was more important than Charles and William, he’s been persona non grata. I also think the meeting last September was Charles yanking William’s chain although I do think that Charles and Harry have been talking since. No way Harry says what he said in Ukraine without Charles at least knowing about it first. Another option is that Meghan simply flat out refuses to allow the children to go to the UK without her and Charles has been petty enough to invite Harry and the children but exclude Meghan.

    Reply
    • Gabby says:
      June 12, 2026 at 11:14 am

      You are correct that Charles does not give a shit about either of his children or any of his grandchildren other than how they can make him look good.

      He’s happy to bask in their reflective glow all day. It’s all performative crap. “Family” is a verb, not a noun.

      Reply
    • Deborah says:
      June 12, 2026 at 11:46 am

      Sadly, I believe this also to be true. Charles has always seemed like a toddler on the verge of a tantrum because he can’t have all the candy and attention. Now that he is finally at long last King, anyone stealing his ‘benevolent’ shine gets iced out of his existence.

      Reply
  9. shiella kerr says:
    June 12, 2026 at 10:40 am

    incredibly proud of Prince Harry as well as the Invictus Foundation.

    Reply
  10. molly says:
    June 12, 2026 at 10:46 am

    What an accomplishment! He must be so proud of what they’ve all accomplished. (But wow is the edit on the hair generous. It hasn’t looked that full in years!)

    Reply
  11. Kingston says:
    June 12, 2026 at 11:11 am

    I hate to be that person but chatgpt says:

    “In June 2026, TIME launched its first-ever TIME100 Sports list, recognizing 100 influential figures in sports across several categories, including “Leaders.” Prince Harry was included in the Leaders category, largely in recognition of his work with the Invictus Games.

    However, based on available reports, Prince Harry did not appear on the cover of TIME magazine for the TIME100 Sports issue. The reports describe his inclusion on the list but do not indicate that he was featured on a cover.

    So, the answer is: LeBron James was the cover star of the inaugural TIME100 Sports issue; Prince Harry was a list honoree but did not appear on the cover.”

    I saw someone (Sussex supporter) on twitter claiming paternity for this Time cover with Prince Harry.

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      June 12, 2026 at 11:33 am

      Yeah, it’s been pretty much everywhere for 3 days that LeBron is on the cover. The question would be if there are any special covers, like there have been for the regular Time 100 – I haven’t found any evidence for them so far. A person who would mock up a cover like this is not a Sussex supporter, no matter what they think.

      Reply
    • Beverley says:
      June 12, 2026 at 11:55 am

      Google says this is a special digital cover. Here’s a direct quote:
      “2026 Recognition: As of June 2026, Prince Harry was also recognized in TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in Sports list for his work with the Invictus Games, though this was for a specialized digital collection rather than the primary magazine cover.”

      Reply
  12. lamejudi says:
    June 12, 2026 at 11:20 am

    So. Many. Pillows. Being. Thrown.

    Reply
  13. Gil says:
    June 12, 2026 at 11:52 am

    So this is not a real cover?

    Reply

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