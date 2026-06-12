Prince Harry’s Time Mag cover for ‘the most influential people in sports’ is amazing

This week, Prince Harry was named as one of Time Magazine’s Most Influential People in Sports. He made the “Leaders” list for founding the Invictus Games, and Time’s profile of Harry was amazing. It included new comments directly from Harry as well. I wondered if Time would issue any separate covers for this Time100 Sports issue, covers beyond the LeBron James one. And look at that – Harry got a special cover!! They used a lovely photo of him too.
When I tell you how the royalists are fuming about all of this… my goodness. They’re so mad about it, they can barely acknowledge it. The Mail’s Richard Eden used his column this week to huffily credit the left-behinds for supporting Invictus. Other royalists are still trying to say that Invictus is bad, actually, for reasons! The rest are just doing business-as-usual smears – Harry is unpopular and broke! His marriage is over! He’s begging his brother for forgiveness! Their alternate reality is getting smaller and smaller because the walls are closing in.
As we discussed earlier, the vibe is that Prince Harry will probably travel to the UK next month without Meghan and the kids. I believe that, just as I believe that he probably hoped that his father would invite the family of four for a private visit, so Charles could see how his ginger grandchildren are growing up. It does not appear that Charles invited them. So it is what it is. Remember that when Buckingham Palace’s courtiers rant about how Harry “refuses” to bring the king’s grandkids over. Charles didn’t invite them.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, covers courtesy of Time Magazine.
-
-
-
The Duke of Sussex speaks at the annual WellChild Awards 2025, which celebrates the achievements and resilience of seriously ill youngsters and their families, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 Sep 2025
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex departs a visit to The Community Recording Studio in Nottingham, United Kingdom
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 09 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex visits Imperial College London’s Centre for Blast Injury Studies. Harry will receive an update on the work of the Centre for Injury Studies and its more recent focus on paediatric blast and crush injuries – demonstrating the research for child amputees and what is being done to maximise learning for conflict and disaster zones. He will meet senior academics and Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organisations (WHO) Centre For Injury Studies
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
-
-
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and founder of the Invictus Games Foundation, delivers a speech at the 18th Kyiv Security Forum. Themed “Darkness or Dawn: Is Light Ahead?”, the event brought together international leaders, senior security and defence officials, NATO representatives, diplomats, innovators, and public figures to discuss contemporary security challenges. Key topics included nuclear security, international solidarity with Ukraine, transatlantic unity, global defence and modern warfare technologies, anti-corruption efforts, countering disinformation, and the resilience of cities and energy infrastructure.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Kyiv, Ukraine
When: 23 Apr 2026
Credit: Volodymyr Tarasov/Ukrinform/Cover Images
**UK AND USA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is seen during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing to discuss the on-going federal response to Covid-19 on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.,Image: 610355620, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: usage worldwide, Model Release: no, Credit line: Greg Nash – Pool via CNP / DPA Picture Alliance / Avalon
What a flattering picture! Congrats, Good King Harry. You are worthy of the honor.
He’s SO GORGEOUS 😍 THIS IS SO WELL DESERVED WITH YEARS OF CONSISTENT HARD AND FOCUSED WORK 😍
So well deserved!
I love seeing the royalists lose their minds every time Meghan or Harry get positive press coverage. You just know Scooter King is melting down because Time has never given him a cover for Earthshot or solving racism or fixing homelessness or whatever it is he does.
I’m so happy that he got a cover, but I don’t love the picture. Something about the angle of his body and him looking away. But I’m still happy for him! The people trying to take credit is laughable!!
I could excuse the weird angle of his body and the direction of his gaze if this were a candid shot of him out and about at the Invictus Games, but the Olan Mills background drape suggests this was a posed photo. And if that’s the case—how hard did this photographer have to work to take a photo of Harry *without* that signature twinkle in his eye???!?
I don’t know what makes me 😊 the cover of Salt Island🇬🇧 reaction to it
Right? They’re crashing out. Love that for them.
You KNOW Bulliam is going to be “incandescent with rage”!
I bet Keen and Peg will be on some kind of influential philanthropists list again. Not that anyone can describe their impact, but rather for emotional support
There’s kind of a Diana look to that photo. Congrats Harry!
That was my first thought as well. And what a nice heartstring to tug! I’m sure Diana would be proud of Harry and his many significant accomplishments.
The screams! Heads exploding!
Charles doesn’t give a shit about those children and I hate to say it but he probably never gave a shit about Harry either. As long as Harry was happily being the scapegoat for William and Camilla, he was the “darling boy” but the second he decided that his marriage to Meghan was more important than Charles and William, he’s been persona non grata. I also think the meeting last September was Charles yanking William’s chain although I do think that Charles and Harry have been talking since. No way Harry says what he said in Ukraine without Charles at least knowing about it first. Another option is that Meghan simply flat out refuses to allow the children to go to the UK without her and Charles has been petty enough to invite Harry and the children but exclude Meghan.
You are correct that Charles does not give a shit about either of his children or any of his grandchildren other than how they can make him look good.
He’s happy to bask in their reflective glow all day. It’s all performative crap. “Family” is a verb, not a noun.
Re: a word being a verb, not a noun. That is something James Lee Burke says in his novels all the time.
Sadly, I believe this also to be true. Charles has always seemed like a toddler on the verge of a tantrum because he can’t have all the candy and attention. Now that he is finally at long last King, anyone stealing his ‘benevolent’ shine gets iced out of his existence.
incredibly proud of Prince Harry as well as the Invictus Foundation.
What an accomplishment! He must be so proud of what they’ve all accomplished. (But wow is the edit on the hair generous. It hasn’t looked that full in years!)
I hate to be that person but chatgpt says:
“In June 2026, TIME launched its first-ever TIME100 Sports list, recognizing 100 influential figures in sports across several categories, including “Leaders.” Prince Harry was included in the Leaders category, largely in recognition of his work with the Invictus Games.
However, based on available reports, Prince Harry did not appear on the cover of TIME magazine for the TIME100 Sports issue. The reports describe his inclusion on the list but do not indicate that he was featured on a cover.
So, the answer is: LeBron James was the cover star of the inaugural TIME100 Sports issue; Prince Harry was a list honoree but did not appear on the cover.”
I saw someone (Sussex supporter) on twitter claiming paternity for this Time cover with Prince Harry.
Yeah, it’s been pretty much everywhere for 3 days that LeBron is on the cover. The question would be if there are any special covers, like there have been for the regular Time 100 – I haven’t found any evidence for them so far. A person who would mock up a cover like this is not a Sussex supporter, no matter what they think.
Google says this is a special digital cover. Here’s a direct quote:
“2026 Recognition: As of June 2026, Prince Harry was also recognized in TIME’s 100 Most Influential People in Sports list for his work with the Invictus Games, though this was for a specialized digital collection rather than the primary magazine cover.”
So. Many. Pillows. Being. Thrown.
So this is not a real cover?