Prince Harry’s Time Mag cover for ‘the most influential people in sports’ is amazing

This week, Prince Harry was named as one of Time Magazine’s Most Influential People in Sports. He made the “Leaders” list for founding the Invictus Games, and Time’s profile of Harry was amazing. It included new comments directly from Harry as well. I wondered if Time would issue any separate covers for this Time100 Sports issue, covers beyond the LeBron James one. And look at that – Harry got a special cover!! They used a lovely photo of him too.

When I tell you how the royalists are fuming about all of this… my goodness. They’re so mad about it, they can barely acknowledge it. The Mail’s Richard Eden used his column this week to huffily credit the left-behinds for supporting Invictus. Other royalists are still trying to say that Invictus is bad, actually, for reasons! The rest are just doing business-as-usual smears – Harry is unpopular and broke! His marriage is over! He’s begging his brother for forgiveness! Their alternate reality is getting smaller and smaller because the walls are closing in.

As we discussed earlier, the vibe is that Prince Harry will probably travel to the UK next month without Meghan and the kids. I believe that, just as I believe that he probably hoped that his father would invite the family of four for a private visit, so Charles could see how his ginger grandchildren are growing up. It does not appear that Charles invited them. So it is what it is. Remember that when Buckingham Palace’s courtiers rant about how Harry “refuses” to bring the king’s grandkids over. Charles didn’t invite them.