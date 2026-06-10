Prince Harry was named as one of Time Magazine’s ‘most influential people in sports’

Time Magazine has released their inaugural Most Influential People in Sports list, the Time100 Sports list of the 100 most influential people in the world of sports, from athletes to coaches to sports journalists to team owners to… Invictus Games founder Prince Harry. Seriously, Harry made the list!! The list also includes: LeBron James (he’s on the cover of the issue), Lionel Messi, Hilary Knight, Aryna Sabalenka, Steph Curry, Eileen Gu, Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, A’ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark, Wemby, Rory, Ronaldo, Shams (lol) and many more. You can see Time’s full list here. Here’s the write-up on Prince Harry:
A few months after finishing his second combat tour in Afghanistan in 2013, Prince Harry lit the cauldron at the Warrior Games, a sports competition hosted by the U.S. Olympic Committee for wounded service members and veterans. He left the event in Colorado Springs inspired to build on the concept—adaptive sports for injured troops. “I thought, ‘Wow, look at the power of sport, look at how it is literally changing lives in front of my very eyes,’” Harry tells TIME. “It was so clear to me. Let’s invite as many countries as possible to make it international, because clearly more countries need to benefit from this.”
A little more than a year later, the opening ceremony of Harry’s inaugural Invictus Games took place at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London. (Invictus, a Latin word, means “unconquered.”) They hosted more than 400 military personnel and veterans from 13 nations, including Afghanistan, Germany, and New Zealand. There have since been six more editions of the Invictus Games, with the last one taking place in Vancouver and Whistler, in Canada, in 2025: those Games included winter sports, such as alpine skiing, snowboarding, and skeleton, for the first time.
“When you are wearing your nation’s flag on your arm, on your chest, once that’s removed, there’s something that’s missing,” says Harry, who served for a decade in the British Army. “What we’ve managed to achieve through Invictus over the years is not only to give people their purpose and their meaning back, but give them their identity back.”
The Invictus Games meld Harry’s passion for sports–he participated in rugby, soccer, cricket, and polo growing up–with his desire to give back to veterans. “Sport held me together,” he says. “I was one of those kids at school who did not enjoy classroom work. If it wasn’t for the sports field, and the amount of sports that were on offer, there’s no way I would have stayed in school.”
Harry hopes to keep growing the Invictus Games and perhaps make it a two-week event rather than one, to give more service members opportunities to compete. “One thing that we really celebrate at Invictus is not only do we change lives, but we save lives as well,” he says. “That’s not based on anything other than the amount of individuals that come up to me and say, ‘If it wasn’t for Invictus, I would have killed myself.’”
In July Harry is set to travel to the U.K. for celebrations anticipating next summer’s Invictus Games in Birmingham, which will welcome some 550 competitors from around 25 countries and include three new sports on the program: esports, laser run (which combines cross-country running with pistol shooting), and pickleball. “To be amongst that community, those are the moments that I cherish,” he says. “You wish that every society, every community, had this same vibe about it.”
Pickleball!! I didn’t know that was being added to the Birmingham games. Anyway, this is really nice and really important – it shows, once again, that one of the biggest parts of Harry’s legacy is his creation of Invictus, and that’s why there’s been a years-long hate campaign targeting the games. To this day, the most rancid royal reporters and biographers are still making up vile lies about the games and Harry’s involvement in them. Time Magazine – much like the ESPYs – is effectively doubling down and saying, no, Invictus is legit, this is important and good and Harry is a global leader in sports. You know who didn’t make the Time100 Sports list? A certain football patron who was too lazy to attend the Women’s World Cup, and is too lazy to attend this year’s World Cup (unless England makes it to the quarterfinals).
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Proud of Harry and the Invictus Games Foundation
Scooter will be upset. Sports are mine Harold
Congratulations harry.
Prince Harry CONSISTENTLY makes me ✨️😊✨️❣️
Same! Love to see him being recognized. 💗🌟💗
Love to see Harry doing so well.
INCANDESCENT RAGE!!!
THROWING PILLOWS IN FOREST LODGE!
ROAD RAGE SCOOTER ZIPPING ON PALACE GROUNDS!!!
Congrats to Harry for making a difference in the world!!!
^^^Love your comment.
Congrats Prince Harry!
oh things are being thrown for sure, lol.
Love to see this. IG LFG!!!!!!
Well deserved. Good King Harry. ;-D
On A Current Affair here in Australia tonight, the host announced that they were responsible for getting the funding back for Invictus .
Apparently after interviewing some of the veterans and hearing their stories , they approached the government and the rest is history.
They showed footage of Harry in Australia with the Invictus team and explained how he started it back in 2014 .
It was heartwarming to see such a positive story ,obviously the recent tour was successful .
Love to see him getting this recognition. His message about the “power of sport” has been consistent since he founded Invictus and I think if anything, he probably feels more strongly about it now that he’s seen so many Games. I think the part about veterans being able to wear their country’s flags again is really important too.
I’m m am extremely proud of Harry and the entire Invictus Fames family. The healing IG brings to the wounded and injured servicemen and women as well as veterans and their loved ones is immeasurable. The way that hosting countries have implemented programs and a more positive approach for veterans in their countries is something that can’t be overlooked. I’m proud and happy that Harry is being honored in this way so that IG can hopefully grow even more to help even more people.
Harry has a rare combination of compassion and empathy and determination to just get things done, even on such a huge scale as IG, and it constantly amazes me. He’s his mother’s son, and she would be so incredibly proud.
I think I mentioned a while back that one of my husband’s most recent hires is a former IG athlete, and after several postponements because our kids seemed to be taking turns getting sick, we finally had him and his wife over for dinner last weekend. Naturally, I had to grill him about it, and he raved about how positive and inspiring his experience was, and even got a bit emotional over it. (Also, his wife and kids met Meghan, and it was such an adorable encounter! I don’t want to threadjack by recounting the whole story, but suffice it to say that she’s every bit as warm and lovely and charming as we think she is.)