Wakeford: Prince Harry is desperate to reconcile with William & return to royal life

Once you realize that the current state of royalist reporting is entirely based on projection, everything fits into place. It’s not that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “going broke,” it’s that the Windsors are desperate for the Sussexes to go broke. It’s not that the Sussexes want to come back to the UK, it’s that the Windsors desperately want Prince Harry to come back, humbled, divorced and begging for their scraps. It’s not that Harry regrets what he wrote in Spare, it’s that Prince William is still incandescent with rage that Harry isn’t his shield and scapegoat. Well, Dan Wakeford is back at it again. About a month ago, Wakeford published a big exclusive about how Harry and Meghan are “wildly unhappy” together, and wildly unhappy in California. Again, this is projection: the Windsors are wildly unhappy that the Sussexes are still happily married and living in California. Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson even clapped back at Wakeford last month. Now he’s got even more BS to sell:

Prince Harry seeks to mend his fractured relationship with his brother and return to the royals, according to the former editor-in-chief of People and Us Weekly. Appearing on The Royalist podcast on Tuesday, Dan Wakeford, the cultural commentator and founder of the Celebrity Intelligence newsletter, argued that Prince Harry is regretful of his fraught relationship with his brother, Prince William, and wants to come back to royal life. Host Tom Sykes asked the pop culture expert about a June 4 story from his newsletter, which discusses Harry’s estrangement from William and alleges that the Duke of Sussex doesn’t even have his brother’s phone number anymore. “There is a sense of loss with his family that is profound, and he misses the infrastructure, misses the ability to do the work,” Wakeford, 51, told Sykes about Harry’s relinquishing of his royal duties and separation from the family. “And he misses his home. He misses his friends. He misses that safety and that security. And the devastating part of this is the quote where the sources have said that he secretly hoped William would struggle so he would pick up the phone and call him back and ask him for help,” he continued. “Because, remember, William and Harry were supposed to do this together with the Fab Foursome… splitting this work and this pressure.” “I think he just desperately wanted and wants William to need him,” Wakeford said. “And William is thriving, and so he doesn’t need Harry, and that hurts Harry. This is a brother who left, watched the person he’s leaving behind thriving, and he quietly hoped that that wouldn’t happen. That’s a very human and natural feeling.” “I think Harry sees William blossoming and he secretly hoped he wouldn’t. It’s not malice,” he added. “It’s just where Harry’s head is at. He’s not watching his brother from a place of peace; he’s watching from a place of loss.”

[From The Daily Beast]

Reverse all of the names and you’ve got the real story. William is desperate for Harry to call, William is desperate for Harry to need him, William is mad that Harry has blossomed and that he’s living a life of freedom. For several years now, this has been a near-constant under the radar hum as well – that Harry hasn’t called William or tried to get in touch with him, and that William is incandescent with rage that Harry isn’t even trying to stay in contact. “He’s not watching his brother from a place of peace; he’s watching from a place of loss.” They’ve literally used the language of grief and bereavement when describing William’s feelings towards Harry in other reporting for many years – that William basically has to pretend that Harry is dead to get through the day. Anyway, these royalists continue to move like broke-ass losers and it’s bizarre to watch.