Wakeford: Prince Harry is desperate to reconcile with William & return to royal life

Once you realize that the current state of royalist reporting is entirely based on projection, everything fits into place. It’s not that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “going broke,” it’s that the Windsors are desperate for the Sussexes to go broke. It’s not that the Sussexes want to come back to the UK, it’s that the Windsors desperately want Prince Harry to come back, humbled, divorced and begging for their scraps. It’s not that Harry regrets what he wrote in Spare, it’s that Prince William is still incandescent with rage that Harry isn’t his shield and scapegoat. Well, Dan Wakeford is back at it again. About a month ago, Wakeford published a big exclusive about how Harry and Meghan are “wildly unhappy” together, and wildly unhappy in California. Again, this is projection: the Windsors are wildly unhappy that the Sussexes are still happily married and living in California. Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson even clapped back at Wakeford last month. Now he’s got even more BS to sell:
Prince Harry seeks to mend his fractured relationship with his brother and return to the royals, according to the former editor-in-chief of People and Us Weekly. Appearing on The Royalist podcast on Tuesday, Dan Wakeford, the cultural commentator and founder of the Celebrity Intelligence newsletter, argued that Prince Harry is regretful of his fraught relationship with his brother, Prince William, and wants to come back to royal life.
Host Tom Sykes asked the pop culture expert about a June 4 story from his newsletter, which discusses Harry’s estrangement from William and alleges that the Duke of Sussex doesn’t even have his brother’s phone number anymore.
“There is a sense of loss with his family that is profound, and he misses the infrastructure, misses the ability to do the work,” Wakeford, 51, told Sykes about Harry’s relinquishing of his royal duties and separation from the family. “And he misses his home. He misses his friends. He misses that safety and that security. And the devastating part of this is the quote where the sources have said that he secretly hoped William would struggle so he would pick up the phone and call him back and ask him for help,” he continued. “Because, remember, William and Harry were supposed to do this together with the Fab Foursome… splitting this work and this pressure.”
“I think he just desperately wanted and wants William to need him,” Wakeford said. “And William is thriving, and so he doesn’t need Harry, and that hurts Harry. This is a brother who left, watched the person he’s leaving behind thriving, and he quietly hoped that that wouldn’t happen. That’s a very human and natural feeling.”
“I think Harry sees William blossoming and he secretly hoped he wouldn’t. It’s not malice,” he added. “It’s just where Harry’s head is at. He’s not watching his brother from a place of peace; he’s watching from a place of loss.”
[From The Daily Beast]
Reverse all of the names and you’ve got the real story. William is desperate for Harry to call, William is desperate for Harry to need him, William is mad that Harry has blossomed and that he’s living a life of freedom. For several years now, this has been a near-constant under the radar hum as well – that Harry hasn’t called William or tried to get in touch with him, and that William is incandescent with rage that Harry isn’t even trying to stay in contact. “He’s not watching his brother from a place of peace; he’s watching from a place of loss.” They’ve literally used the language of grief and bereavement when describing William’s feelings towards Harry in other reporting for many years – that William basically has to pretend that Harry is dead to get through the day. Anyway, these royalists continue to move like broke-ass losers and it’s bizarre to watch.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657308, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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The Prince of Wales (right) and the Duke of Sussex before holding a vigil beside the coffin of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, as it lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London.,Image: 724023537, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown / Avalon
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Prince William, Prince Harry and King Charles III
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Service, Westminster Abbey, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022,Image: 724167805, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock / Avalon
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Prince William of Wales and Prince Harry follow the funeral procession of Queen Elizabeth II as it makes its way along the Mall, London, UK on September 19, 2022,Image: 724183784, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: James Shaw / Avalon
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WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex join the Procession following the State Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II towards St George’s Chapel on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. A private burial in The King George VI Memorial Chapel followed. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 724210501, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Setterfield / Avalon
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Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
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Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Prince Harry
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
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Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Prince Harry
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
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Prince William of Wales and Prince Harry Duke of Sussex follow Her Majesty the Queen’s coffin on foot as it is transported during a procession to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle during Queen’s state funeral in the Centre of London.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Prince William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
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No Scooter and his spokes people, Harry does not want to return. How is Scooter blossoming exactly? Avoiding work?
I must’ve blinked and missed the desperation in that photo drop yesterday.
I first read Wakeford as Wakefield and thought of Andrew Wakefield. After I read the rest of this, they’re both the same. They make stuff up to suit a narrative they already have and want to profit off.
Harry does not want to come back as a working royal. He doesn’t need William to need him. William is incandescent because he desperately needs the scapegoat workhorse and Harry isn’t calling to beg to come back.
Is it always Opposite Day in London?
Me too! And yes, also saying anything to suit the story he’s manufactured (and is being paid to sell).
Opposite day in delulu land….
Whenever I read these “Harry wants to return to royal work” stories, the first question that comes to mind is what exactly is the Royal “work” Harry would do that he isn’t doing now? Other than being forced to meet with despicable people like MBS and Trump? I guess you could argue he wouldn’t have to buy his own plane tickets but is that worth putting up with the other bullshit? I thinketh not. Which would explain why Harry hasn’t made that move in six years to “come back”.
Yeah this entire article is wishcasting from the Land of Opposites. Why would Harry want to come back and be a working royal? So that he can get more exposure for Invictus and more countries interested in hosting? Oh he already has that. So he can have a nice home to live in guaranteed? Oh he already has that.
Maybe it’s so he can choose how to contribute philanthropically to the world? Oh he already does that? So that he can decide his media exposure, and his media responses without a committee? Oh, wait he already does that!
These people just knew that Harry and Meghan were not going to make it. In various manners. They were going to break up, they were going to go broke, and they were either going to return separately or together to beg for a place back in the BRF and have learned their lesson. And now that it hasn’t happened, and doesn’t seem likely to happen, they are faced with the reality that the lazy, uncharismatic, intellectually incurious older brother will be King.
And that brother has realized that he will not have someone that is charismatic, and hard-working to shoulder most of the workload for him and his equally lazy wife. And his kids are too young for him to kick the can down the road to them. So this is just the media and KP having their continued tantrum that they got exactly what they asked for.
“Reverse all of the names and you’ve got the real story. ”
That part! No one looks at Will and seems someone thriving and blossoming.
Haven’t read this post or read any of the comments yet, but the headline just made me laugh out loud at my desk!! Thanks Kaiser, I really needed that!!!
This is @Msiam, you’ve nailed it!!! I mean. If this family had a normal dynamic, like, a non-dysfunctional dynamic, the “work” wouldn’t be weaponised as an alibi for their deplorable treatment of each other. But once you take into account how pointless and face-saving and point-scoring all the “work” is, couple it to the fact that they use their “work” to score points off each other, and that their only motive in life is to keep score, ….yeah, Harry likely isn’t missing *any* of that. LOL.
We know Tom Sykes is a broken toy and I would like to know about Wakeford’s childhood traumas that led him to this line of work.
Everything with these weird British men is projection of their inner pain and the stories they tell themselves and now the world to feel better.
Harry misses the royal infrastructure? This guy is really grasping at straws. He needs to rewatch Harry’s Anderson Cooper interview.
And when will William be ‘filled with regret’ about being such a dick that his brother had to put an ocean and a whole other continent in between them? We’ll wait.
Just keep chugging your copium, buddy.
It infuriates me that the Daily Beast has taken to letting Sykes post write-ups of his podcasts without allowing comments. At least we can comment on the cr@p Sykes and his interns post on their usual columns. But not this BS. And not the “podcast write-up” about Meghan side-eyeing Harry’s assistant during their Australia trip, where we also couldn’t call out the BS.
It’s psychosis at this point. These people live in a whole other reality that there is simply no evidence for.
I’m convinced that this is like a slow azz 440 relay race only this time Wakeford was handed the Baton of Lies to trot out this tired and pathetic refrain. But kudos to him for giving us confirmation of RagingBulliam’s inability to cope with anything since Harry said “deuces” and never looked back. “Because remember, William and Harry were supposed to do this together…splitting this work and this pressure” is all the proof we need that this is from W. And did Harry change his phone number and truly ghost W?😂 Dang, when Harry said their relationship was s p a c e, he was not playing!
Panic at the Palaces!! Plus, the BM keeps reminding the public that apparently W is totally unable to fulfill his duties all by himself, requires significant hand holding thus needing Harry to split the work and pressures with, despite W being in his 40s and reportedly trained for his future job all his life. But they never tell us why W can’t “king” by himself. Anyway, why does RagingBulliam need Hostage Harry when he’s got Jason “the Knife” Knauf, who I’m sure would love to be co-King.. .
Splitting the work and the pressure, but never the money and prestige. Funny how only Willy would get those.
Ahhh, Yes! : Missing the safety and security of having your jealous, perennially incandescent sibling in charge of both your job and your family’s financial and emotional well-being. Def a great day for Meghan to post pictures of what their lives in California are really like now.
Reflective pause: At what point will the Wales kids, now old enough to have quite decent internet and literacy skills, wonder why they don’t get to live near a beach and enjoy spontaneous fun times like their Sussex cousins?
This exactly, about the Wales kids. The Sussexes not only left, but they are thriving.
Oh wow. Wow wow wow. What a novella of pure fiction.
It’s just amazing to me the way these fired, sourceless, also rans can crawl their way back to relevancy by just spouting sourceless nonsense so long as it’s anti H&M.
If Tom Sykes – and now this guy Wakeford – publishing their never-ending nasty H&M articles in the ever-floundering Daily Beast wasn’t bad enough, let’s all remember the views Joanna Coles – chief content creator, minority stakeholder in the publication, and loyal monarchist – holds with re-inventing the DB.
“According to coverage of her takeover of the newsroom, Coles was described as being “completely obsessed” with the brand and joked about hiring correspondents specifically to follow the Duchess. Following the executive shakeup, the publication actually published six stories on Meghan Markle’s business ventures in the span of six days.” – Published in New York Magazine – May 2, 2024.
Much more is coming from Coles, including embedding reporters to stalk H&M, but you get the picture.
Why would anyone want to leave raising a carefree & happy child in beautiful weather, the option to go surfing, wearing casual clothes a a stress free environment, warm breezes, picking fresh fruit and having chickens over a regimented stiff life of wearing scratchy suits in grey weather, forced ‘fun’ for cameras and rules, rules, rules? (Oooh, endless rules sound *great!*) Sounds like pure jealousy. Chuds!
Suppose H&M got wind of this, and Meghan’s recent instagram image is just a reminder that everyone is happy and thriving?
“Duke of Sussex doesn’t even have his brother’s phone number anymore.”
The ONLY thing in this article that is true.
I think it’s the other way around. Harry changed HIS number and has laid down strict instructions to his father’s minions NOT to let William have it. So William can’t rage-text Harry the way he did when the Netflix series was being filmed. Remember that shocking text he sent to H while M was on the phone with Tyler Perry, and he showed it to her and she looked shocked and said “WOW”?
Harry went that extra step and ensured that the relationship/distance between them really remained “space”. And THAT is why William is spiralling so much. He wants to be able to lunge at Harry directly, but can’t. He can’t just walk into their home the way he did when he assaulted Harry at Nott Cott, he can’t call, he can’t text, and I’ll bet that his e-mails either go unanswered or bounce back. 😀
It burns William that Harry *could* call if he wished, because he does know William’s number, but he has shown that he cannot be bothered to do so, and has zero intention of doing so.
I’ll add that William not having Harry’s number means that William’s media friends who never stopped phone hacking have no way of spying on Harry’s calls.
It’s Opposites Day again. As always with that lot.
The rota really, really should have paid more attention to Spare. Harry doesn’t specifically say it verbatim, but his relationship with Willy is over and both knew it years ago. The end of the book when Harry talks about the hummingbird and broken ornament makes it clear he is at peace with leaving and believes QE and his mother approve. Revoking security to force him back, denying security while he is the UK and a 10 year smear campaign that continues 6 and a half years after they left are just too much to expect anyone to overcome. Harry is never coming back to be Willy’s scapegoat and to be financially bullied and controlled by him. The Sussexes are successful and financially independent. These stories are fairy tales and Will-not proves he is too unstable to be King every time he has one printed. Is Willy going to be allowed to hide behind his younger brother his entire life? The invisible contract is rotten to the core.
It seems to be that the last thing Harry said directly about his relationship with William was a single word- “space.” Is that not stunningly clear?
We’re always being told how William is incandescent with rage over this or that. Someone so filled with rage is not “thriving ”
William physically assaulted Harry, yet the tabloids convince certain demographics that Harry is the problem. The people will get the king they deserve.
What work? A press conference after having a few pints at a pub? Or going to a sporting event to support a specific team, even if it requires travel to another country?
And misses the infrastructure?????? That infrastructure is one of the things Harry hated most of his life and caused him to leave the country!
You gotta be kidding.
PS – I used to read the Daily Beast about 30 years ago, but this article is one of the reasons I no longer even consider looking at it! Terrible reporting.
Lmao Harry’s never been better. Let’s see, skiing on the slopes with Archie, surfing in California, a home that’s a short walk from the ocean, playing ball on the lawn with his kids, home-cooked meals with straight from the garden fresh vegetables, still visibly besotted with his knockout of a wife and life partner.
Yeah, right, he must be missing that viper’s nest of drama.
These people are not grounded in reality. There is nothing to indicate that Harry wants anything to do with William, and certainly not royal life with that lazy mess of so-called working royals with their time-share charisma.
Sure, who wouldn’t want to work for nothing with no retired plan -‘and to live with constant lies
Yeah, right. Harry lives in YOUR head. I’m sure he’s not thinking of you at all. Just enjoying his life with his wonderful family.
‘ It’s not that the Sussexes want to come back to the UK, it’s that the Windsors desperately want Prince Harry to come back, humbled, divorced and begging for their scraps. ‘ This all day and twice on Sunday
And so much projection in this Wakeford BS. I’m adapting it for the reality:
“I think he just desperately wanted and wants Harry to need him. And Harry is thriving, and so he doesn’t need William, and that hurts William. This is a brother who stayed, watched the person who left thriving, and he incandescently, violently hoped that that wouldn’t happen. That’s a very narcissistic and abusive feeling.”
Harry said long before he even met Meghan that he preferred army life — combat in a freaking war zone — to his royal life.
These people are nuts.
DON’T FALL FOR THIS TRICK!
I think that these two has-beens, Wakeford and Sykes, have come up with a grand plan to deliberately write Opposites Day articles in the hopes of getting *new* Sussex fans to flood them with “proof” that their articles only make sense if they switch the names around. They are looking for engagement. It’s how they get paid. The correct response is to starve them out of existence.
Recently, one or two royal reporters have been “thanking” the Sussex Squad for their engagement. That has not happened in a LONG time. In reality, it’s a few newcomers who can’t help responding to the trolls and have not yet mastered the art of “responding without engaging”, thus getting the truth out there but without rewarding the haters who put the lies out there in the first place. It’s a skill which needs to be developed; the (old-school) Squaddies had mastered the art of deploying this skill, but there are others who can still be reached, which Sykes has figured out. We need to put him on permanent mute and let him try to get engagement from his hater fans instead.
The way these Sykes podcasts and news “reports” have become so unhinged made me realise what the game is. They KNOW that what they are writing is all lies, but they want supporters to contact them and tell them what liars they are, same with Wakeford when so many people were tagging him when the new Netflix news came out which left him with egg on his face (though he doubled down). That way, they can package the “engagement” and present it to potential employers.
It’s a game they’re playing, because they want to get PAID. That’s it. Let them starve.
100%
Why would Harry want to come back? He’s doing everything that the lazy ones don’t have the capabilities to do without dealing with the weirdo pecking order that makes the monarchy feel important. Harry is happy, healthy, well loved, and in control of his own life. Willy is not.
Could be an interesting story, if only they had a few facts.
The “fab four” thing is such a crock. On no account did Will want there to be a fab four. He doesn’t even want a fab two. Just one, himself. It’s all MINE, Harold.
Harry hated the royal infrastructure that’s why he left. This is guy is not telling the truth and has no access to Harry and Meghan.
Wakeford is spewing a lot of words just to say he and his ilk are broke, unemployable and don’t have a backup grift.
The reality is that this boil on the ass of society reporting is slowly being lanced. Most, if not all of the usual suspects will be gone or gone dark in the next 5 years.