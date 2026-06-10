A ‘source’ close to Brad Pitt is extremely huffy about the kids dropping his name

This past month has been full of interesting developments in Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s decade-long catastrophe. While they’re finally legally divorced, Brad’s lawsuit and Angelina’s countersuit – all over Chateau Miraval – continue to march towards a trial. Angelina’s children were not only victims of Brad and witnesses to what he did to Angelina on that plane in 2016, they’ve also been witnesses to what Brad has done to her since then. And it looks like ALL of those kids want nothing to do with Brad or his name. Brad didn’t even go to Knox’s high school graduation last weekend, and we’ve learned in the past week that both Maddox and Zahara have filed to legally change their names and drop “Pitt.” In Touch Weekly exclusively reported Zahara’s name-change application, but other outlets are now confirming the news. Brad’s team has dropped a quote into all of the new reports as well.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Zahara has officially filed to have “Pitt” removed from her last name. In documents obtained by PEOPLE on Tuesday, June 9, the 21-year-old filed a petition for a change of name in the Superior Court of California. In Touch was first to report the news. PEOPLE reached out to reps for Jolie and Pitt. Zahara’s filing dates back to April 28 and came just days after her brother, 24-year-old Maddox Jolie, also filed to legally remove his father’s last name following their parents’ split in 2016 after two years of marriage and over 10 years as a couple. Their divorce was finalized in December 2024. Jolie, 51, and Pitt, 62, share six children together: Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20, and twins Knox and Vivienne, both 17. The Spelman graduate is now the former couple’s third child to file to legally drop “Pitt” from their last name after Maddox and Shiloh. “It’s sad to see someone repeatedly publicize their successful alienation of their children from the other parent,” says a source close to Pitt.

[From People]

Poor, pitiful huffy Brad. And he’s dumb as a bag of hair too – this isn’t Angelina “repeatedly publicizing” anything. In 2024, Shiloh went out and hired a lawyer on her 18th birthday to change her name. Zahara and Maddox simply did the same, went out and hired lawyers and filed the documents. Name-change applications are public records, that’s how TMZ and In Touch Weekly and everybody else got these stories. Speaking of publicity, TMZ and Us Weekly got similarly huffy quotes from Brad’s team, like this one in Us: “It’s unfortunate when a parent deliberately alienates their children from the other.” I don’t know, I think it’s more unfortunate when a deadbeat father won’t even attend his kids’ graduations or congratulate them on their scholastic achievements.