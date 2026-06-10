A ‘source’ close to Brad Pitt is extremely huffy about the kids dropping his name

This past month has been full of interesting developments in Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s decade-long catastrophe. While they’re finally legally divorced, Brad’s lawsuit and Angelina’s countersuit – all over Chateau Miraval – continue to march towards a trial. Angelina’s children were not only victims of Brad and witnesses to what he did to Angelina on that plane in 2016, they’ve also been witnesses to what Brad has done to her since then. And it looks like ALL of those kids want nothing to do with Brad or his name. Brad didn’t even go to Knox’s high school graduation last weekend, and we’ve learned in the past week that both Maddox and Zahara have filed to legally change their names and drop “Pitt.” In Touch Weekly exclusively reported Zahara’s name-change application, but other outlets are now confirming the news. Brad’s team has dropped a quote into all of the new reports as well.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Zahara has officially filed to have “Pitt” removed from her last name. In documents obtained by PEOPLE on Tuesday, June 9, the 21-year-old filed a petition for a change of name in the Superior Court of California. In Touch was first to report the news.
PEOPLE reached out to reps for Jolie and Pitt.
Zahara’s filing dates back to April 28 and came just days after her brother, 24-year-old Maddox Jolie, also filed to legally remove his father’s last name following their parents’ split in 2016 after two years of marriage and over 10 years as a couple. Their divorce was finalized in December 2024. Jolie, 51, and Pitt, 62, share six children together: Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20, and twins Knox and Vivienne, both 17.
The Spelman graduate is now the former couple’s third child to file to legally drop “Pitt” from their last name after Maddox and Shiloh.
“It’s sad to see someone repeatedly publicize their successful alienation of their children from the other parent,” says a source close to Pitt.
[From People]
Poor, pitiful huffy Brad. And he’s dumb as a bag of hair too – this isn’t Angelina “repeatedly publicizing” anything. In 2024, Shiloh went out and hired a lawyer on her 18th birthday to change her name. Zahara and Maddox simply did the same, went out and hired lawyers and filed the documents. Name-change applications are public records, that’s how TMZ and In Touch Weekly and everybody else got these stories. Speaking of publicity, TMZ and Us Weekly got similarly huffy quotes from Brad’s team, like this one in Us: “It’s unfortunate when a parent deliberately alienates their children from the other.” I don’t know, I think it’s more unfortunate when a deadbeat father won’t even attend his kids’ graduations or congratulate them on their scholastic achievements.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
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Internationnaux de france de roland Garros 2026 – Finales Dames – Mirra Andreeva gagne face a Maja Chwalinska – Brad Pitt , Ines de Ramon attend Day Fourteen of the 2026 French Open on June 06, 2026 in Paris, France,Image: 1108439774, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Lionel Guericolas/Avalon
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Internationnaux de france de roland Garros 2026 – Finales Dames – Mirra Andreeva gagne face a Maja Chwalinska – Brad Pitt , Ines de Ramon attend Day Fourteen of the 2026 French Open on June 06, 2026 in Paris, France,Image: 1108439795, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Lionel Guericolas/Avalon
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Internationnaux de france de roland Garros 2026 – Finales Dames – Mirra Andreeva gagne face a Maja Chwalinska – Brad Pitt , Ines de Ramon attend Day Fourteen of the 2026 French Open on June 06, 2026 in Paris, France,Image: 1108440464, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Lionel Guericolas/Avalon
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Internationnaux de france de roland Garros 2026 – Finales Dames – Mirra Andreeva gagne face a Maja Chwalinska – Brad Pitt , Ines de Ramon attend Day Fourteen of the 2026 French Open on June 06, 2026 in Paris, France,Image: 1108440497, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Lionel Guericolas/Avalon
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New York, NY – Angelina Jolie, accompanied by her children Zahara Marley Jolie and Pax Thien Jolie, was seen leaving a store dressed elegantly in a black long-sleeve top, black pants, and a long black coat, complemented by sunglasses. The actress and her crew walked towards their vehicle, showcasing the family’s coordinated and stylish exit.
Pictured: Angelina Jolie
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New York, NY – Angelina Jolie attends the “Maria” Premiere during the 62nd New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall in New York City.
Pictured: Pax Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie and Maddox Jolie-Pitt
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Los Angeles, CA Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Knox Jolie-Pitt was pictured once again today exiting a gym with a bright new look!
Pictured: Knox Jolie-Pitt
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North America Rights Only – London, UK -20211027-UK Gala Screening of Marvel`s Eternals
-PICTURED: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt
-PHOTO by: Yui Mok/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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Featuring: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 27 Oct 2021
Credit: Yui Mok/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon attend the women’s final during the 2026 French Open
Featuring: Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon
Where: Paris, France
When: 06 Jun 2026
Credit: Starface Photo/Cover Images
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Any alienation came from the children witnessing his behaviour. He is the parent being described even down to the part about publicising it. He’s giving these stories more air by adding these comments.
Too bad, so sad.
When I was a kid and would ask to stop to go to the bathroom while out, the adults would tell me that I should have thought of that before I left home.
Which is kinda cold, but not wrong.
Brad should have thought of that before being terrible!!
Since we’ve all had to plumb the depths of depraved characters this last decade or thereabouts, there’s my own theory: narcissists interpret everything they observe around them as reflecting on them personally. They take it all personally. They don’t believe other people are endowed with independent agency. Or that it’s just a relative world and things get flukey. They don’t have any register for a shrug, or to live and let live. It all has to be a plot. This is why so many narcissists tend to paranoid fixation. They also tend to project. So projection in this case is Brad attributing the kids’ free choice to disconnect from him to machinations instigated by Angelina. Who as likely as not has just seen this and shrugged. If he wanted a relationship with the kids, having been divorced by their mother, he could make it happen. Others have.
This is just a reminder of how many couples split in the world and just coparent. His kids wont even allow him to coparent, which says a lot about him and how bad he was. Nobody’s alienating him, he’s just cancelled because of the abuse. Brad’s PR piece is weak rehashed sht. May the kids continue to heal from the abuse the way they need to, publicly or privately. Brad, you’re cooked.
So yeah, it’s public record???? These kids aren’t hiring paparazzi to get photos of them signing the paper work. But good job to Brad and his team on trying to accuse those kids of seeking out publicity for….check notes…filling out paperwork that is part of the public record. Way to prove why they’re doing what they’re doing. He and his team would be wise to stop antagonizing those kids.
The pics for this post made me realize Brad is trying to look like Pedro Pascal. He’s not succeeding.
Dear Commentors: DRAG HIM FOR FILTH!🤬
“It’s unfortunate when a parent deliberately alienates their children from the other.”
It’s unfortunate when a parent deliberately gets drunk and hits a partner, or worse, attempts to strangle her in front of the children.
It’s unfortunate when a parent somehow thinks that DV is NBD, but legally dropping the name of a violent parent is so bad.
It’s unfortunate when a parent still hasn’t learned to keep his mouth shut because speaking out continues to hurt his kids.
IMO, if he had not persisted with this lawsuit over the Château, constantly dragging Angelina through the legal coals for 10 years, at least some of the kids would eventually have softened to him, and he would have a better relationship with them now.