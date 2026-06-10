Princess Catharina-Amalia vs. Queen Maxima: who had the better tiara?

Here are some photos from The Netherlands – King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima are hosting a state visit for Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, and they had a state dinner in Amsterdam last night. We haven’t talked about the Dutch royals in a minute, but they’re still doing their thing and doing it well. The heiress to the Dutch throne is Princess Catharina-Amalia, who is now 22 years old. Amalia was included in the state dinner and the official portraits. Yet another reminder that Europe’s royal houses are actually raising their heirs and heiresses to know the job from an early age. Compare this to Prince William’s lack of preparation even now, just weeks before his 44th birthday. Anyway, here’s some info about the Dutch tiaras:

To welcome German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during his three-day state visit to the Netherlands, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima hosted a state banquet at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam. In line with the white-tie event, where the dress code calls for statement gowns and glittering tiaras, their daughter Princess Catharina-Amalia pulled out all the stops in a fairytale blue gown and her mother’s wedding tiara. Posing for a photo ahead of the banquet, the 22-year-old stood behind her parents in a cool blue column dress by Rachel Gilbert with a corseted, embellished bodice and draped straps that were reminiscent of Disney Princess Cinderella’s ball gown. With her long blonde hair styled in tumbling curls in a half-updo, she proudly showed off her sparkling diamond tiara, which was a sentimental piece from her family’s jewellery collection. The starry design known as the Dutch Star tiara was made up of the base of the Pearl Button tiara, topped with five diamond star brooches that were given to Queen Emma when she married King Willem III in 1879. Not to be outshone, Máxima also made a style statement on Tuesday night in a sapphire and diamond tiara largely considered to be one of the most spectacular pieces of Dutch jewellery. Created in 1881 by King Willem III as a gift for his second wife, Queen Emma, the towering tiara is made up of 33 large Ceylon sapphires and more than 600 diamonds and came as part of a set including two bracelets and a brooch. Maxima wore the headpiece alongside matching drop earrings and a recycled cream dress by Jan Taminiau with flowers and birds adorning the fabric.

[From Hello]

I know that the whole point of having a royal family is to gawk at all of the jewelry, but can I just say? Maxima’s tiara looks so gaudy to me. Sure, the jewels are spectacular, but the actual design of the tiara is offensively bad. I love Catharina-Amalia’s tiara though – so elegant and simple. It suits her, and she has the face for tiaras.