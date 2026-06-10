Princess Catharina-Amalia vs. Queen Maxima: who had the better tiara?

Here are some photos from The Netherlands – King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima are hosting a state visit for Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, and they had a state dinner in Amsterdam last night. We haven’t talked about the Dutch royals in a minute, but they’re still doing their thing and doing it well. The heiress to the Dutch throne is Princess Catharina-Amalia, who is now 22 years old. Amalia was included in the state dinner and the official portraits. Yet another reminder that Europe’s royal houses are actually raising their heirs and heiresses to know the job from an early age. Compare this to Prince William’s lack of preparation even now, just weeks before his 44th birthday. Anyway, here’s some info about the Dutch tiaras:
To welcome German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during his three-day state visit to the Netherlands, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima hosted a state banquet at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam. In line with the white-tie event, where the dress code calls for statement gowns and glittering tiaras, their daughter Princess Catharina-Amalia pulled out all the stops in a fairytale blue gown and her mother’s wedding tiara.
Posing for a photo ahead of the banquet, the 22-year-old stood behind her parents in a cool blue column dress by Rachel Gilbert with a corseted, embellished bodice and draped straps that were reminiscent of Disney Princess Cinderella’s ball gown.
With her long blonde hair styled in tumbling curls in a half-updo, she proudly showed off her sparkling diamond tiara, which was a sentimental piece from her family’s jewellery collection. The starry design known as the Dutch Star tiara was made up of the base of the Pearl Button tiara, topped with five diamond star brooches that were given to Queen Emma when she married King Willem III in 1879.
Not to be outshone, Máxima also made a style statement on Tuesday night in a sapphire and diamond tiara largely considered to be one of the most spectacular pieces of Dutch jewellery. Created in 1881 by King Willem III as a gift for his second wife, Queen Emma, the towering tiara is made up of 33 large Ceylon sapphires and more than 600 diamonds and came as part of a set including two bracelets and a brooch.
Maxima wore the headpiece alongside matching drop earrings and a recycled cream dress by Jan Taminiau with flowers and birds adorning the fabric.
[From Hello]
I know that the whole point of having a royal family is to gawk at all of the jewelry, but can I just say? Maxima’s tiara looks so gaudy to me. Sure, the jewels are spectacular, but the actual design of the tiara is offensively bad. I love Catharina-Amalia’s tiara though – so elegant and simple. It suits her, and she has the face for tiaras.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
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Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 2026-06-09 20:30:33
AMSTERDAM, 09-06-2026, Royal Palace Amsterdam At the invitation of His Majesty the King – King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, the Federal President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, is paying a state visit to the Netherlands. He is accompanied by his wife, Elke Büdenbender. PHOTO: NLBeeld/POOL/Mischa Schoemaker In the photo: The Royal Couple hosts a state banquet at the Royal Palace Amsterdam. King Willem-Alexander and the German Federal President deliver a speech. Her Royal Highness the Princess of Orange – Princess Amalia and Prince Constantijn are also present at the state banquet.,Image: 1109169192, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: NLBeeld/Avalon
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Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 2026-06-09 20:37:02
AMSTERDAM, 09-06-2026, Royal Palace Amsterdam At the invitation of His Majesty the King – King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, the Federal President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, is paying a state visit to the Netherlands. He is accompanied by his wife, Elke Büdenbender. PHOTO: NLBeeld/POOL/Mischa Schoemaker In the photo: The Royal Couple hosts a state banquet at the Royal Palace Amsterdam. King Willem-Alexander and the German Federal President deliver a speech. Her Royal Highness the Princess of Orange – Princess Amalia and Prince Constantijn are also present at the state banquet.,Image: 1109169534, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: NLBeeld/Avalon
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Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 2026-06-09 19:30:38
AMSTERDAM, 09-06-2026, Royal Palace Amsterdam At the invitation of His Majesty the King – King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, the Federal President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, is paying a state visit to the Netherlands. He is accompanied by his wife, Elke Büdenbender. PHOTO: NLBeeld/POOL/Mischa Schoemaker In the photo: The Royal Couple hosts a state banquet at the Royal Palace Amsterdam. King Willem-Alexander and the German Federal President deliver a speech. Her Royal Highness the Princess of Orange – Princess Amalia and Prince Constantijn are also present at the state banquet.,Image: 1109169687, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: NLBeeld/Avalon
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Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 2026-06-09 19:30:35
AMSTERDAM, 09-06-2026, Royal Palace Amsterdam At the invitation of His Majesty the King – King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, the Federal President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, is paying a state visit to the Netherlands. He is accompanied by his wife, Elke Büdenbender. PHOTO: NLBeeld/POOL/Mischa Schoemaker In the photo: The Royal Couple hosts a state banquet at the Royal Palace Amsterdam. King Willem-Alexander and the German Federal President deliver a speech. Her Royal Highness the Princess of Orange – Princess Amalia and Prince Constantijn are also present at the state banquet.,Image: 1109169718, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: NLBeeld/Avalon
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Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 2026-06-09 19:31:18
AMSTERDAM, 09-06-2026, Royal Palace Amsterdam At the invitation of His Majesty the King – King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, the Federal President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, is paying a state visit to the Netherlands. He is accompanied by his wife, Elke Büdenbender. PHOTO: NLBeeld/POOL/Mischa Schoemaker In the photo: The Royal Couple hosts a state banquet at the Royal Palace Amsterdam. King Willem-Alexander and the German Federal President deliver a speech. Her Royal Highness the Princess of Orange – Princess Amalia and Prince Constantijn are also present at the state banquet.,Image: 1109169822, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: NLBeeld/Avalon
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Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 2026-06-09 19:30:55
AMSTERDAM, 09-06-2026, Royal Palace Amsterdam At the invitation of His Majesty the King – King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, the Federal President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, is paying a state visit to the Netherlands. He is accompanied by his wife, Elke Büdenbender. PHOTO: NLBeeld/POOL/Mischa Schoemaker In the photo: The Royal Couple hosts a state banquet at the Royal Palace Amsterdam. King Willem-Alexander and the German Federal President deliver a speech. Her Royal Highness the Princess of Orange – Princess Amalia and Prince Constantijn are also present at the state banquet.,Image: 1109169914, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: NLBeeld/Avalon
Maxima is proof that a gorgeous personality can carry any hideous bauble. I don’t mean that as shade, I mean it as a compliment. She wears the stuff, it doesn’t wear her.
Nobody but Nobody wears big hats and big tiaras better than Maxima.
100% agree, I love seeing her out and about.
Maxima has worn the Stuart Tiara in its biggest and tallest setting, which features the enormous historical Stuart Diamond. The tiaras in absolutely hideous IMO but she kinda pulls it off.
There’s more to this???
The Stuart Tiara is another tiara. This is The Dutch Sapphire Tiara, which also can be worn in different settings. Many of the 19th century tiaras are multipurpose, they can be disassembled and assembled in various combinations where parts can be used as fx brooches. Some tiaras can be detached from the armature and worn as a necklace.
I tried to imagine Kate in that thing. It would have been dangling off the side of her head in no time.
LOL. The weight of that thing would have dislodged all her wiglets, causing them to slide to the floor. Agree that Maxima has the presence, confidence and perfect posture to pull it off! (I also love her gown…that embroidery! Swooning!)
Maxima’s tiara is beautiful but it looks awful with that hairstyle. The side part clashed with the peak of the tiara, which is in the center. It out throws the whole oil off. Catharina-Amalia’s tiara is perfect for young woman.
I agree about Maxima’s tiara clashing with the part in her hair. I don’t necessarily think a center part would have helped, either. Maybe just all pulled back in a modified “pouf” held by the tiara?
On the other hand, the tiara is splendid. Go big or go home.
I scrolled in for the dress, never mind that tiara. Maxima’s dress is stunning! Tiara doesn’t suit it.
I didn’t even notice the tiaras because my gaze was immediately drawn to the dress! The design with the tree and the birds is incredible.
The pattern on the dress is actually inspired by a wallpaper at the Dutch palace and the craftsmanship of the dress is stunning
Is this the same dress she wore for the opening of Parliament a few years ago?
I like both tiaras for each of them although Maxima’s tiara is a standout piece because of its size and the blue gemstones, BUT THAT DRESS IS GORGEOUS. She always makes such daring fashion choices and I love seeing her.
These two are my fav for Royal Watching.
Mine too! I love Queen Max, she seems to have a great sense of humor, and her clothing choices are never boring.
Catharine-Amalia’s is perfect for her IMO. It’s elegant and goes well with the dress, without overwhelming her.
I love Maxima’s though. I know its huge but she pulls it off. and it really works with that dress. The only thing I wish is that her hair was parted in the middle and not on the side. But otherwise I love it. That’s what we mean when we saw we want to see the bling!!!
iirc this sapphire tiara can be dismantled and the large diamonds used on a smaller tiara. Mabel wore the smaller tiara with borrowed diamonds for her wedding.
Go look at photos of Maxima during her husband’s coronation. You’ll understand that tiara better. I love it but not with this dress. The tiara Amalia has on is what Maxima wore for her wedding. It’s lovely on her.
To me, the best dressed woman there was Elke Büdenbender, no tiara needed. Tiaras have a tainted history to me and they belong in museums. As does the idea of royalty.
Elke Büdenbender looks like the accomplished woman (former judge) she is. Clever, hard working, very down to earth. I really like to be represented by her…
Yes to all of that.
Yes, she does look lovely. Doesn’t even need a diamond brooch, a flower is fine.
I’m someone that weirdly finds a lot of tiaras kind of ugly. The gems are pretty sure but sometimes I’m just like meh. So I’m gonna like Amalia’s more. Stars are fun and whimsical although it does make me think this could be worn at a 4th of July party😂. One of my favorite headpieces ever has stars, and it’s the one that hedy Lamar once wore. Although that one wasn’t exactly simple but it was so cool.
https://www.theluminariesmagazine.com/hedy-lamarr-a-galaxy-of-stars-for-a-film-goddess-and-beautiful-mind/
Tiaras with stones almost always kind of ugly because it when it comes to large gemstone, the ideal is to design the piece around the stone but with a tiara it is all about the overall architecture of the piece. The only tiaras that work with very large stones are the bandeau tiaras that has converted old riviere necklaces or belts to a very impressive headband.
IMO one of the few exceptions is the Empress Alexandra Aquamarine Kokoshnik Tiara.
The exception that proves the rule. 😉
Love Max’s tiara. Catherine’s look like the ones I’ve seen at discount stores in the mall.
Max is terrific with jewels and Catharina-Amalia’s tiara is lovely. Proper, old school Royal watching, thank goodness…
I cannot believe they released the photo with William Alexander’s eyes closed! LOL! Is he not the king and – sort of – the focal figure? (Love it! 🙂 🙂 !!!)
Unlike the Windsors with their tight image control the Dutch RF just has the press pool at their state dinners, including video, so all images are available like they would be for any other event.
post keeps disappearing. The Dutch royals have a Media Code that prevents photographers from photographing them off duty. The code isn’t binding, but if media outlets do not follow it, they can be banned from all official events.
Republishing a facebook photo of Amalia on holiday with friends, taken/stolen from a facebook account, was considered a violation of the Media Code.
That was so funny to me! There’s always going to be somebody caught in the middle of a blink in a family photo, and here it’s the king!
Amalia’s tiara is the one her mother wore when she married Willem Alexander. I thought that was the sentimental value referred to in the reporting lol
Amalia has such an attractive face and she looks more comfortable of late. She definitely has the face for tiaras.
What a difference from the photos the UK royal family takes. Lovely dresses all round, and genuine warmth in the shots. C-A’s hair is how long hair can be worn with a tiara and evening gown. I would prefer an updo with a tiara but if you’re going to have loose hair, this is fine.
Max’s dress is wonderful. I wonder if there is a story behind it, what the trees and flowers represent? the Dutch had (have?) significant interests overseas having colonized islands in the pacific and perhaps the dress represents something there? Anyone know anything?
I’ve just seen @lauren say “The pattern on the dress is actually inspired by a wallpaper at the Dutch palace and the craftsmanship of the dress is stunning”. That’s really interesting, thanks @lauren
I think all the ladies had dresses with beautiful silhouettes and wore them beautifully. Maxima’s dress is a piece of art, and CM’s dress is just classic and elegant. I think Maxima’s hair was styled too loosely for the tiara- it looked like it wasn’t pinned or sprayed enough. I think that the size of tiara needed a hair-do to balance it though, otherwise all you would see is a tiara and a head. Who is the gentleman standing behind the Steinmeiers?
The other gentleman is Prince Constantijn of the Netherlands. He is the King’s younger brother.
Thanks! That was my guess as he does resemble W-A.
Love to see the far more fashionable Dutch RF get featured on the site, Maxima and the other ladies of the Dutch RF are never dowdy. Hopefully the upcoming State Banquets in Belgium and the Netherlands with Japan will also be covered. It will be the first state banquet for Princess Ariane who has made so very interesting fashion choices recently so I’m interested in what gown she will choose. In Belgium it will be the first state banquet for all 4 of the Kings children and the princesses tend to either blow it out of the park or miss with their fashion choices
I always like seeing Maxima and Masako together.
Maxima’s tiara is very pageant queen. It’s a clunky design. Amalia’s is much better. Not the best design either, but better than that coliseum on her mon’s head. I do like Maxima’s dress however.
Nope, I love the big ol’ honkin’ tiara on Maxima’s head! It is absolutely gorgeous. As is her gown. Catharina-Amalia is a lovely young woman, I hope she enjoys her path in life. Who is the extra man in the top photo? Is he W-A’s brother?
The weight loss drug did the lil princess good. Very slim these days. Sad she had to resort to it.
You know the saying. If you don’t have anything nice to say, laat het dan maar zitten.
I actually don’t like either tiara. I wonder if there is one I would actually like. It’s so out of my realm and so foreign to me, but whatever.