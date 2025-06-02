Prince William ‘started grieving for his brother’ at the Sandringham Summit

It’s pretty funny that British broadcasters are still making documentaries about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They keep turning over all of the bad decisions made by the Windsors and twisting themselves into pretzels to blame everything on Harry and Meghan. The revisionist history is particularly wild because there are so many legitimate avenues of exploration, so many unanswered questions, but instead of spending any time exploring those issues, we get more smears and lies. So, Channel 5 has made a new documentary called “Megxit: Inside The Sandringham Summit.” Jesus take the wheel. Perhaps this is an exploration of how the Sussexes’ security was withdrawn as punishment? Of course not. It’s more about Prince William’s profound grief at losing his brother. Keep in mind, William apparently had a full-throttle shrieking tantrum at the Sandringham Summit, a tantrum which disturbed QEII and everyone in the room.

A new documentary on Channel 5 – Megxit: Inside The Sandringham Summit – dives into exactly what went on behind closed doors at the high-stakes discussion, with experts and commentators providing new insight into the meeting that would come to determine a total split of the couple from the institution of the monarchy. One royal expert revealed in the documentary that after the discussions were completed, Prince William was left “completely broken” and devastated at the loss of his brother. Royal expert Charlotte Griffiths explained, “William must have felt such a sense of relief, but also great sadness because he was really, officially losing his brother. What I heard at the time was that William started grieving for his brother at that point, really grieving, like he’d lost, not only his mother, years ago, but his brother as well and I think he was just genuinely quite sad, and completely broken”. There was one notable absence from the Sandringham Summit, however, with Meghan back in Canada, unable to join the meeting remotely – Harry had been left to face his family, and fight for what he wanted, solo.

[From The Daily Mirror]

Fun fact: the Windsors only put the summit together after Meghan left the UK. And she wanted to be able to participate remotely, only they denied her that option. The goal was to isolate Harry. They didn’t expect him to stick to his guns and say “we’re leaving one way or the other.” They also didn’t want Meghan to participate in the negotiations about what would happen to her and her son. They never wanted Meghan to have a say in her future.

As for William’s “grief” – keep in mind, Harry and Meghan were like “hey, we’d love to still be able to do royal work, we’d love to be half-in and half-out, we’d love to be able to spend several months every year in the UK.” And William was banging his head against the wall, wailing about how he’d lost his brother forever. William set it up in his own f–ked mind that it was a black-and-white, either/or proposition – Harry saying that he wanted to leave the UK was tantamount to “death” in William’s thought process. Imagine if everyone treated “a family member moving to another country” that way.