Prince William ‘started grieving for his brother’ at the Sandringham Summit

It’s pretty funny that British broadcasters are still making documentaries about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They keep turning over all of the bad decisions made by the Windsors and twisting themselves into pretzels to blame everything on Harry and Meghan. The revisionist history is particularly wild because there are so many legitimate avenues of exploration, so many unanswered questions, but instead of spending any time exploring those issues, we get more smears and lies. So, Channel 5 has made a new documentary called “Megxit: Inside The Sandringham Summit.” Jesus take the wheel. Perhaps this is an exploration of how the Sussexes’ security was withdrawn as punishment? Of course not. It’s more about Prince William’s profound grief at losing his brother. Keep in mind, William apparently had a full-throttle shrieking tantrum at the Sandringham Summit, a tantrum which disturbed QEII and everyone in the room.
A new documentary on Channel 5 – Megxit: Inside The Sandringham Summit – dives into exactly what went on behind closed doors at the high-stakes discussion, with experts and commentators providing new insight into the meeting that would come to determine a total split of the couple from the institution of the monarchy.
One royal expert revealed in the documentary that after the discussions were completed, Prince William was left “completely broken” and devastated at the loss of his brother.
Royal expert Charlotte Griffiths explained, “William must have felt such a sense of relief, but also great sadness because he was really, officially losing his brother. What I heard at the time was that William started grieving for his brother at that point, really grieving, like he’d lost, not only his mother, years ago, but his brother as well and I think he was just genuinely quite sad, and completely broken”.
There was one notable absence from the Sandringham Summit, however, with Meghan back in Canada, unable to join the meeting remotely – Harry had been left to face his family, and fight for what he wanted, solo.
Fun fact: the Windsors only put the summit together after Meghan left the UK. And she wanted to be able to participate remotely, only they denied her that option. The goal was to isolate Harry. They didn’t expect him to stick to his guns and say “we’re leaving one way or the other.” They also didn’t want Meghan to participate in the negotiations about what would happen to her and her son. They never wanted Meghan to have a say in her future.
As for William’s “grief” – keep in mind, Harry and Meghan were like “hey, we’d love to still be able to do royal work, we’d love to be half-in and half-out, we’d love to be able to spend several months every year in the UK.” And William was banging his head against the wall, wailing about how he’d lost his brother forever. William set it up in his own f–ked mind that it was a black-and-white, either/or proposition – Harry saying that he wanted to leave the UK was tantamount to “death” in William’s thought process. Imagine if everyone treated “a family member moving to another country” that way.
The stains they call “press” in the UK is trying so hard to rewrite history before know-nothing and do-nothing take the throne but the royals are going to reward that behavior by continuing to be enormous disappointments and losers.
Peg is a self righteous hypocrite. He should have been banned from the summit. The queen let him rage on.
I saw the story on X. from accounts it reads as if it’s a televised version of Spare.
While Harry was still in UK, he was also saying to the royal reporters (not rumor, to the reporters at an event with him) that he always protected his brother, but he can’t anymore. All because he wanted H&M to be fine with getting abused by the media, because Will has skeletons in his closet he needed to hide. That is the future diplomatic leader of UK.
That is wild. So that’s the monarchy, eh? Do what I say and what I want, or else you’re dead to me. You’re my family and co-worker, soon to be employee all in one and there is no family without the employment piece. Cool. Nothing to see here folks. (I’m being sarcastic, none of this is surprising and all of it is pathetic).
It’s a cult.
What a creep…him & his Daddy.
Fr. They are creepy. Looking back, the way that Kristen Stewart/Diana film felt like almost like a horror film is actually pretty close to reality.
Bullshit. He wasn’t grieving the “loss of a brother”. He was throwing a tantrum over the loss of his scapegoat and workhorse.
I don’t think BillyIdle is grieving the loss of his brother even a little bit.
Losing his Spare? His meat shield and scapegoat? Maybe.
Losing the charisma contest he created with his own stupidity? Always failing to be as interesting or effective on the world stage as his brother? THAT definitely bothers him.
If William didn’t want to lose Harry, he didn’t have to. He deliberately chose to create and maintain a huge rift between them.
This is just more nonsense pulled from thin air by the UK “Royal” Drama Machine.
Is that what all these stories all of a sudden is, revisionist history or are they sick of being caught on the back foot with anything current with the Sussexes because they’re unable to shape the narrative any longer?
It’s always been incredibly diabolical and clear evidence of their use of coercive control that they purposefully excluded Meghan. They KNOW they have manipulated Harry before and used family ” duty” to get him to operate outside of his best interests. She terrifies them for having the ability to escape, but also the awareness that their behavior is wrong.
It’s also interesting that now that his reign is imminent, it’s all about how there was no other way and how he’s lost his brother, and will have to do it alone, ( so don’t expect too much). Instead of, for some reason it was impossible for my adult sibling and his immediate family to depart the family business without being excommunicated and we’re a totally non abusive reasonable family.
I really think all these people twist themselves into pretzels because if they actually talk about the truth and acknowledge it, then they have a big frigging problem with their whole belief structure and how do they move forward from there?
Charles and William can’t be bad people because that means that the King, for the next 50 or so years, is a bad person. So keep propping up that story and telling yourself what you need to to sleep at night.
“Royal expert Charlotte Griffiths explained, “William must have felt such a sense of relief, but also great sadness because he was really, officially losing his brother.“
— They’re showing us how much of a cult the royal family is.
Peg through a,tantrum because he wanted harry to divorce Meghan. And used knauf to have fake investigation to drive out Meghan. He needs therapy.
This is all code for Peg had a big tantrum that his scapegoat was leaving and he would have to do the work. No way did Peg “grieve the loss of his brother” that’s code for wah wah wah now I have to do all the work.
Peggys grief is about losing ‘control’ of his brother, he can no longer use and abuse Harry. He can’t use his brothers children to hide behind and sell out to the press to hide his own (and his affairs).
Yes, the royal “expert” says “William must have felt…” I can also guess what William felt – that must make me a royal expert, too.