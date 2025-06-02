“The first trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’ is here” links

Netflix released the first trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, starring Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth & Jacob Elordi. [Hollywood Life]

Dakota Johnson is the new global ambassador for Roberto Coin. [RCFA]

Kylie Jenner has been having a lot of fun with Timothee Chalamet’s obsession with the Knicks. She’s been going to the games though! [LaineyGossip]

Cynthia Erivo is taking a break from Wicked-styling. [Go Fug Yourself]

Oh, hello Jonathan Bailey! [Socialite Life]

Marc Maron is ending his WTF podcast. [Pajiba]

Bella & Gigi Hadid did a “secret sister” reveal. [OMG Blog]

Dakota Johnson & Jennifer Lawrence are friends? [Just Jared]

The Netflix trailer for Happy Gilmore 2. [Seriously OMG]

A 90 Day Fiance star says it’s all scripted! [Starcasm]

Americans are starting to feel the Trump Tariffs. [Buzzfeed]