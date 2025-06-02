“The first trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’ is here” links

Netflix released the first trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, starring Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth & Jacob Elordi. [Hollywood Life]
Dakota Johnson is the new global ambassador for Roberto Coin. [RCFA]
Kylie Jenner has been having a lot of fun with Timothee Chalamet’s obsession with the Knicks. She’s been going to the games though! [LaineyGossip]
Cynthia Erivo is taking a break from Wicked-styling. [Go Fug Yourself]
Oh, hello Jonathan Bailey! [Socialite Life]
Marc Maron is ending his WTF podcast. [Pajiba]
Bella & Gigi Hadid did a “secret sister” reveal. [OMG Blog]
Dakota Johnson & Jennifer Lawrence are friends? [Just Jared]
The Netflix trailer for Happy Gilmore 2. [Seriously OMG]
A 90 Day Fiance star says it’s all scripted! [Starcasm]
Americans are starting to feel the Trump Tariffs. [Buzzfeed]
Didn’t know about Frankenstein – I can see Oscar in it. Hope it’s good
I’m very sad Marc Maron is ending his podcast, although totally understandable. I go on 5 mile walks almost every day and his podcast has kept me company for years. Will definitely miss him!
Can someone please explain to me, like I am a tiny wee child, why so many Americans don’t understand tariffs are punitive taxes on the poor and middle class (same as sales tax) so billionaires can finish destroying the country? I didn’t realize how much trouble we were in as a country until I had a blowhard magat, who grew up dirt poor and has greatly benefitted from federal programs her entire life, inform me that all Americans should pay the same identical amount in taxes, regardless of income. I asked if that meant a single mom with 3 kids should pay the same amount in taxes as a billionaire and she said yes. The lack of gratitude from people in red states who have benefitted from federal funding is stunning. My state has a near 10% sales tax on everything, including most food items, but no state income tax. A 50% tariff, plus the 10% sales tax is going to break many families that are currently still swooning over the demented taco, especially when state taxes have to at least double to accommodate the removal of federal funds and welfare for the rich like school vouchers. Deregulating utilities has already increased our electric and water bills by at least a third and that is just the start.
Because the Reagan administration killed the Fairness Doctrine in journalism in 1987, and his admin also started the inexorable defunding of primary and secondary education. Then, in the mid nineties, Faux news was born. And here we are. Disengaged from civics, gaslit and rage-baited for decades to this very day.
My husband has multiple MAGA relatives who are JUST NOW figuring out that tariffs aren’t something akin to, like, we’re Vikings, and other nations must pay us tribute. At least, that’s what I THINK they were getting at. It’s so aggressively stupid that I’m not sure that anyone with a rational mind can really wrap their head around what MAGAts believe.
(Full disclosure: I didn’t really know what tariffs were either, until fairly recently! But you know what I did? I f–king ASKED SOMEONE TO EXPLAIN IT. Novel idea, right? God, I’m so tired.)
OMG, I bet you’re right! Folks were thinking it was along the lines of Viking tribute! 🤦♀️
Our public schools are designed to create a surplus of cheap, unskilled labor. That’s why unskilled Americans are so threatened by even cheaper labor. Immigrants such as Rupert Murdoch and Elon Musk saw a gold mine in exploiting American stupidity. It’s as simple as that.
Which is why MAGA is pushing trade schools & demonizing ‘elite’ universities.
Do those poor red state dwellers understand that their beloved orange tyrant is going to take away as many social programs as he can as quickly as he can, to funnel money back to his family? Is that okay with those low IQ folks too?
Also for Bills Mafia, over the weekend our king Josh Allen married his queen Hailee Steinfeld in California. Go Bills.
I guarantee the reception included a “Mr Brightside” sing a long.
Not surprised at all the Jennifer and Dakota are friends. They have the same haircut, are about the same age in the same industry, and are both very funny.
I’m generally not a fan of Guillermo del Toro. I don’t like puppets. But I love the book Frankenstein. There’s never yet been a movie that accurately interprets the book, that the real monster is Dr. Frankenstein. This movie looks great and long awaited.
So true about the adaptations ! Why can’t they adapt that book properly ? Literally just follow the plot ! The Kenneth Branagh’s version is one of the worst films I have ever watched in my life.
I want to trust Guillermo Del Toro and I love Oscar Isaac so fingers grossed ! I don’t like Jacob Elordi that much though but I can live with him being cast as the monster.
Love to discuss with another fan! I’m neutral on Jacob Elordi. He’s very tall, so he can probably do justice to the monster, which doesn’t require a lot of lines. Oscar Isaac, though, is a fantastic actor and if faithful to the book can absolutely play the Dr. , which is a nuanced role.
That book and Dracula are both masterpieces, as are the original films. You just cannot improve upon perfection.
My favorite adaptation of the Frankenstein story is the Penny Dreadful version, and even that deviates. But it puts the onus and blame squarely on Victor Frankenstein. Rory Kinnear was brilliant as John Clare, the Creature.
Whoops, should have read down, but yes absolutely agree about PD.
Penny Dreadful the TV series had one of the best versions of the Frankenstein tale.
Frankenstein: The Untold Story was a darn good version, as well. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frankenstein:_The_True_Story
Do we need another Frankenstein? Really? Then again, we’re getting another Superman, so…. 🙄
Tariffs + Cost of Living: Because I’m now buying groceries for one, I didn’t really notice cost increase until I made my usual big-buy of 3 packages of 12-count Mega toilet rolls to keep in garage so I don’t have to think about it for awhile (COVID hangover).
Cost April 4 – $17 per roll / after tax – 3 = $55
Cost May 28 – $22 per roll / after tax – 3 = $72
So yeah – Surely families must be starting to feel it.