Four years later, was QEII actually furious over Princess Lilibet Diana’s name?

Princess Lilibet Diana Sussex’s fourth birthday is coming up this week, on the fourth. I imagine Lili’s mom will post something on Instagram and we’ll all talk about how crazy it is that Harry’s ginger genes took over. Ahead of Lili’s birthday, the British media wants to remind everyone of the “controversy” over Lili’s name. When the Sussexes announced the name in 2021, the palace and the media threw an unhinged tantrum over Harry using QEII’s nickname for his daughter’s legal name. Remember how the palace dragged their feet over adding Lili’s name to their online line of succession too? Good times. The name furor got a second life last year, when King Charles’s biographer Robert Hardman published a book in which Charles’s courtiers insisted that Queen Elizabeth was incandescent with rage over Lili’s name. Then Hardman and other royal reporters spent weeks bizarrely walking back those claims and doubling-down at the same time, all of which made the late queen sound like a petty a–hole. Well, an update and reminder for Lili’s birthday:
When Meghan Markle issued advice to expectant mothers this week to never tell anyone what you’re planning to call your child, it was a timely reminder that she has experienced the furore a baby name can cause.
In June 2021, Harry and Meghan announced the birth of their daughter Lilibet – named in honour of the affectionate childhood nickname given to the late Queen and used by her parents, King George VI, the Queen Mother, and her sister, Princess Margaret, as well as her husband, Prince Philip, and a handful of close friends.
The couple insisted that the Queen was ‘supportive’ of them using the name, however in his biography ‘King Charles III The Inside Story, royal insider and Daily Mail columnist Robert Hardman revealed how the monarch was infuriated by their claim that she had given her blessing.
So, when the Sussexes fired off a legal letter to the BBC for an article saying they didn’t ask permission, Buckingham Palace refused to back up their version of events.
Now a source has told MailOnline further details of how the baby name announcement unfolded, and say it was a case of the couple telling the Queen of their intentions than seeking her permission.
‘Harry and Meghan presented this to the Queen as: “We’re going to call her Lilibet. Isn’t that great?”,’ the source said. ‘The palace version was that they didn’t ask.
‘The Queen was asked to prop up their version of events that didn’t match her own. She wasn’t furious about using the name Lilibet, it was the way it was handled.’
It echoes the claim made in Hardman’s biography by a member of palace staff who said the monarch was ‘as angry as I’d ever seen her’ over the Sussexes’ attempt to get the palace to support their version of events.
I’ve always maintained that Harry asked/informed his grandmother privately, and she didn’t inform her staffers about the call. Meaning, Buckingham Palace courtiers threw a fit because they didn’t know what Harry said to QEII, which is how we’ve gotten four f–king years of slippery stories about what exactly QEII was mad about – the name itself, the conversation with Harry, the way it was announced, or nothing at all. They can’t make up their minds about why it was all so terribly offensive, but they insist that it was the worst thing ever!
For a dead and buried woman she sure does have a lot to say these days.
Gyles Brandreth, who’s a friend of royal family members (not a royal biographer, reporter, palace aide or an anonymous royal insider) said QEII was flattered and thought ‘Lili’ was charming. If QEII hadn’t been supportive, the name wouldn’t have been used, said the Sussexes themselves in a statement at the time.
He has written several books but is so close to the family he revealed that she had multiple myeloma when she died. And no fan of the Sussexes either. So he’s probably right.
She must have unlimited minutes and no roaming charges from wherever she is…
They Windsors probably kept her on their family plan so that when they need her to complain about the Sussexes she doesn’t have to use a pay phone from wherever she is lol.
She never turned in that burner phone Harry gave her, apparently. 😏
Yeah, she’s still in the palace text thread about Meghan. Still fuming! And dead.
And the alleged dialogue reported by the writer as coming from QE2 was right out of an Aaron Spelling soap opera. “I only have my name and now they are taking that too,”;…As if!
Hahaha! Billions in offshore accounts, jewels, castles, art but not allowed her name.
She’s talking more and more with a lot of emotions than when she was alive.
Funny how that works. Those incompetent grey men must have thought they were The Queen and Meghan needed permission from THEM! 😂
People really need to get over themselves. Lilibet’s name is Lilibet Diana. That’s it
Exactly, and if her deceased great grandmother had issues with it shame on her. This is all WanK just being jealous because they didn’t think of it first. I think they are terrified that the little princess named after a queen will end up outshining them all.
Agree. This is much ado about nothing.
I don’t believe the Queen was angry over the name. Other people were and if they were telling her things to make her angry over how it was handled then that’s on them. But I don’t even know if I believe she was angry over how it was handled. Either way. saying she was angry in any way makes her sound like a gigantic asshole. And at the end of the day, Harry and Meghan clearly kept zooming and speaking with her for another year so it couldn’t be that she was really angry. She invited them a year later as guests to her jubilee, gave them security and met with both the kids. So she couldn’t have been that incandescent. Do I still wish she’d shut down the gross speculation at the time? Yes.
I dont think she was mad either. If she was, she had sure gotten over it a year later when she met Lili and provided security for the family in London.
I think william was mad that Harry and Meghan had chosen a name that sort of out-royaled them – Charlotte’s name was supposed to check all the boxes- Charles and QEII and diana – and harry and meghan went a simpler route with a name that relates to QEII as a person and grandmother, not the monarch. i’d be willing to bet that W&K assumed Harry would never use Diana after they used it as one of Charlotte’s names.
So I think all the rage from BP was from William.
Let’s face it, Willy didn’t really love his grandmother. Not the way Harry did.
Exactly this. Wanks are mad they didn’t think about it first. Otherwise people are usually flattered when someone uses their name to name a child, it’s always been done to honor someone. But I guess all is different according to “royal protocols”. Funny how that works.
I can believe that William and Kate were, as usual, jealous over the Sussex’s cute name choice. And while they may not have expected Harry to use the name Diana, that was very naive of them. Of course Harry was going to also use the name of his beloved mom. I wonder if Charles felt cut out that the name had no reference back to him, unlike Charlotte.
I don’t think she was mad either. What grandparent says “no” when their grandchildren want to remember a beloved family member by passing on the name?! Normal people are flattered, maybe even moved to tears. Holy hell, I gave my son my Grandpa’s first, middle, and last names, as he’s the greatest man I’ve ever known. My Grandma cried for the first time in front of me, she was so pleased.
If I’m being honest, I could see the Queen feeling a bit eye-rolly about the name (something tells me she wouldn’t feel inclined to like anything but a traditional name), but that would be the extent of it. Furious, even annoyed – absolutely not, that’s ridiculous. That’s why I think none of these stories about how QE2 supposedly was angry or hurt are even partly true. If she thought the name was cringe I truly doubt she would have let anyone know.
Imagine, that child seeing this petty stuff by derangers as she gets older Some say she “stole” the name. If the Queen had objected to Harry’s request to name his daughter Lilibet, he would not have named her that. And Harry did ask permission. If Charlotte had the name lilibet it would be “beautiful”. What a horrible family.
That’s what I was thinking. I bet if Charlotte’s was Lilibet Diana Charlotte instead, they would’ve been happy and go “aw look, they remembered the Queen, Diana and also Charles.” But since its Harry and Meg’s kid, nope.
The Sussexes’s children are growing up fast. And based on what we hear from Meghan, Harry and their friends, these children are pretty smart. Those same gutter rats will wonder why those children will want nothing to do with them or the Windsor/Wales and it will be because of this sort of nonsense. It seems to me the Sussexes thought of giving their daughter this name because of the affection Harry had for his grandma. It also seems the gutter rats are angry because the Wales did not think to do this themselves. Harry seemed to respect and love his grandma, I can not imagine him choosing this name before consulting her.
And QEII too loved Harry in a very special way it seems. I only have pics or videos to go by but when you see how the late Queen’s face lights up, her genuine full smile in the presence of her grandson Harry, you know he ( Harry) was special to her! She loved him like a grandma loves her grandson. In Bulliam she just saw the heir, to continue the Monarchy ( he was “busines”, he was “duty” to her. In Harry she could see endearing, lovable mischief and genuine affection from grandson to grandma and she loved him back in a very special way!
I think Bulliam knew this too, another issue for him to be envious of Harry.
God, I still remember the “IT’S THE ONLY THING THE QUEEN HAS THAT IS TRULY HER OWN” meltdown. It was melodramatic to the point of hilarity, honestly. To say such a thing about a woman so wealthy we don’t even know exactly how much money she really had…
I never understood the claim that it was the only thing Elizabeth owned. Lilibet isn’t even a unique name. It’s not popular but there are other people in the world who have it. It was bizarre and disturbing how the media attacked the name and in cases Lili about it.
That narrative was wild.
You’re right, it was totally WILD, considering that the queen’s father(?) had also given the name Lilibet to a racehorse, about which reporters suddenly developed amnesia after having previously waxed lyrical about it.
They never got this outraged over Her Late Maj’s other nicknames…
Philip frequently called her his “little cabbage”, for crying out loud.
Let’s call this what it is: UK racists having endless tantrums about QE2 having a mixed race heritage grandchild namesake.
These racists are banal, and are clearly suffering from terminal cases of cranial rectal inversion. How do they even breathe? Snorkels?
So what do derangers want. To have Harry and Meghan tell the little girl she can’t have the name Lilibet anymore because it “bothers” people. Derangers will always have something to complain about anyway.
Why would anyone need permission to give their child a name? It’s nice that Harry asked but he really didn’t have to. Anyone who is upset that someone called their child after them is a weird person. My Mum called me after both my grandmothers and didn’t ask anyone’s permission she just announced my name after I was born and everyone was happy. That’s what happens in normal families.
I was named after both my paternal grandmothers and a great grandmother (dad’s mom who died when he was 3, and the stepmom who raised him and her mother whom she never saw again after escaping Soviet Russia), and we actually have a video of my dad telling his stepmom my full name for the first time. She just immediately burst into happy tears and most of the other people in the room joined her. The annoyance that is filling in forms with my long-ass name is worth it for the look on her face in that video, lol.
Actually, now that you mention it, I did the same thing and didn’t ask permission – it was to honor my daughter’s grandmothers and our mothers. No one was mad because that is a ridiculous thing to be mad about.
I gave my youngest his middle name after my dad. No permission requested beforehand. After he was born and we told my parents his full name, my dad was so honored and happy. I had also considered naming my daughter after my maternal grandfather, but I didn’t like the way it sounded with our last name.
Good grief. She didn’t have reason to be “incandescent” however they worded it to her. She was supposedly angry that they told her instead of asked her about THEIR child’s name? She doesn’t own the name/nickname. There are plenty of people with the name. However, it went down they are making her look like a shitty grandmother with either version. And, however it happened, a decent grandmother would have just issued a statement of being honored that the child was named after her and LET IT GO. Makes her look like Will in not being able to let go of anything. It’s like the word “royal” and philanthropy which they act like they own.
I always look at ACTIONS regarding folks & based on QEII’s ACTIONS regarding H&M she ❤️ them & their children…PERIOD❣️
Gyles Brandreth, a personal friend of Prince zphilio & the Queen wrote an authorised biography of QEII and asked how she felt about her great-grand-daughter being called Lilibeth. According to Brandreth she said “I hear they’re calling her ‘Lili’ which is very pretty and seems just right:”
One should remember there are a number of Lilibeths in the UK, it’s not an exclusive or protected name.
Brandreth is many things but he doesnt lie & HMTQ approved what he’d written. If it wasn’t true she would have asked for it to be removed.
Some excellent points, well made, Wesley. Particularly the last one.
There are so many versions of this event:
from Harry and Meghan never asked the late Queen
To she was asked but felt she could not say “No.”
to the late Queen was merely informed
to the Queen was incandescent with rage
to that Harry and Meghan took the only thing the Queen owns
to the Queen saying “I hear they’re calling her ‘Lili’ which is very pretty and seems just right:”
and now that the Queen was angry about the way Harry and Meghan handled the issue and asked the Queen to support their version.
I probably missed some versions. I believe somebody said ” Recollection may vary. ”
However the Queen refusing to support Harry and Meghan by correcting the version of the BBC that Harry and Meghan did not ask which was clearly wrong only proves Harry right that the royal family were never willing to correct an untrue story to protect him and Meghan. And this does not show the late Queen in a good light.
Didn’t this gossip proliferate after the she passed on? Bower has written that the queen said bad things about Meghan (writing this after she died). Harry and Meghan and the children visited the Queen during the Jubilee. And she provided security. Or she was not made aware about the fake gossip about her “reactions” towards the end of her life.
@Tessa. She must have been aware of at least the BBC report that Harry and Meghan have not asked her for permission. My understanding is that Harry and Meghan asked the late Queen’s support them when they wrote a letter to the BBC to correct the report and the late Queen denied. It appears that the BM finally agreed to this version that the late Queen was apparently angry that Harry and Meghan asked for her support for their version of the event. It might have the report over her reaction came out after her passing but nevertheless she apparently denied to correct a definitely false report by the BBC that Harry and Meghan did not speak with her that they want to name their daughter Lilibet. If this is true or not I do not know. Either way it does not make the late Queen look good. Brandreth and Hardman’s books were published after her death.
I also can remember Giles Brandreth on ITV This morning last year when Hardman’s book was published discussing the issue of Lilibet’s name. Brandreth only reaction was that he did not believe that the late Queen was angry. He did not say that he had different information or corrected Hardman’s version.
GB is good about understanding what makes the royals look bad. He is very good at staying in the positive. I’ve seen a few interviews where I can tell he is deliberately misleading and leaving pertinent details out on purpose. So in that way, I look at him with a critical eye in that he can mislead while not sounding like a crazed lunatic, as many of these royal reporters do. But overall, he is always able to make things seem positive and arguably he has much better sense than the royal’s own pr.
My God, I wish they’d let this woman rest in peace. She can’t talk back now, so they use her memory as a proxy for *whatever* is bothering them that day.
I think, at the end, QEII wanted only the best for The Sussexes and she knew that wasn’t in the UK. I am one of those who 100% believe she had a burner phone and a way of contacting them which had nothing to do with the palace. I suspect she was rather tickled they used the name Lillibet. A tribute to the person, not the crown.
Definitely the last sentence.
The media is not helping the establishment by continuing with this nonsense against the Sussexes. Whoever is commissioning these rehashed columns might want to reevaluate their objectives. Is it purely financial gain atp? 🤷🏽♀️
It’s June. Everyone’s gone on holidays. They have nothing else to write about. Expect the same until September.
The downside of digital, there’s always room for more crap.
My God. She’s dead. Leave her alone at this point.
They won’t. They have no respect for the living nor the dead.
I agree!! We have a similar situation in the USA! The Trump administration blames poor Biden for Everything! They try to take the heat of off trump and put it on Biden. The credit rating for the USA has gone down for the 2nd time, Unemployment is VERY high, Hurricane and Tornado season is approaching and Trump dismantled FEMA and ALOT of weather orgs that track BAD weather for us– NOT GOOD!! I could go on and on!! Biden is alive thank God but he is ill and the constant battering and telling lies about Biden is sickening.But the CULT won’t stop!! Like with Megan and Harry , they will be picking at THEM and there children till the end of time!! I believe White Supremacy has to do with both situations and in 2025 it’s HORRIBLE that STUPIDITY exists in my country and the UK!! Practice PEACE and KINDNESS to EVERYONE!!
Diana’s been dead for almost thirty years and they still can’t stop talking about her, so maybe in forty years they will stop talking about the Queen….
There is no way that Harry would have called his daughter Lilibet if the late Queen had objected, most people are flattered when a baby is named after them, it shows real love and affection for that person. This story is a load of Bovine….. Why don’t the DM drop the Sussexes, they left the country years ago, how about some silly build them up stories about the Waleses. They are far more relevant to Britain. Are they are off on yet another holiday?
I like to think William and Kate were just pissed they didn’t think of it first. When they named Charlotte.
It’s a sweet way to honor the women in Harry’s life there were so important to him. It’s also gross knowing 15 or more years from now. Lilli is going to look back on history. Since the internet saves everything. And see all this fake drama over her name.
She’s just a child and none of this should be happening in the media over her name. Which is a tribute to a woman she did not get to know. And not for one second do I think QE2 had an issue with it. It’s just the machine taking shots at H&M. QE2 lives on now in a way with Princess Lilibet of Sussex
I agree. When Charlotte was born, ALL the UK media kept going on and on about was how one of her names was DEFINITELY going to be “Elizabeth”. That was supposed to be the prize at the time. They would have been cooing over how sweet it was if the Waleses had named their child Lilibet. The latter has more personal significance (and is truly unique among the grand- and great-grandchildren of the monarch) and that’s what they can’t let go of.
The naming incident reminded me again how easily the late Queen could have shut down the disgraceful media furor over the naming of great granddaughter Lilibet. The Palace again failed the Sussexes
🎯
The mean gossip from the media could have been kept from the ailing Queen.
I agree she was in her 90’s and Charles had been acting as regent for years. She may have been told about the name. Which she had no issue with. But kept from the media having a heyday making clickbait articles over it. That she was ‘furious’ about it. To me the fault lies in Charles for letting them do it. As punishment for escaping his clutches and could not be controlled.
I find the BM making up fan fiction about these people all the time gross but it’s a whole new level of ick when they do it to dead people who aren’t here to speak for themselves.
I remember when this whole name Saga first started and how they talked about how angry the queen was and even now sounds so uncharacteristic over. But I don’t feel like she was the person who was mad nor upset. I think the person who was upset the most was William. Think about it we know that William can be jealous of Harry sometimes. What if William had originally wanted this name for Charlotte and he was presumably shot down only for his younger brother to get the approval for it. I feel like William had a sense of entitlement to that name. Out of the Queens, one daughter, granddaughters, and great granddaughters only one has the queens “beloved” nickname. That’s why I firmly believe that this is all coming from William. With this being said I think the name Lilibet, was given full approval and support from the Queen, considering theirs no other Lilibet in the family.
William is not creative/inventive enough to have even *thought* of the name Lilibet. I doubt his thoughts went beyond “of course one of the names should be Elizabeth”.
The media and the courtiers were upset (1) because they did not know that Lilibet had been born, (2) that the queen knew about it and didn’t tell them, so the first they knew was when Harry and Meghan announced it, and (3) that she was named Lilibet Diana.
They were (and are) MOST upset about (1) and (2), so they are making it all about her name as a way to stick it to H+M. The people who were most upset about (3) were William and Kate.
Looking at what WanK named their 3 children, they wanted “regal name” for their kids. No way would they use Lilibet even if they thought of it. Remember, they insisted K to be called Catherine after joining the BRF.
“Incandescent with rage” fits with how they’re always describing William and would explain why there wasn’t more pushback, because they always need to protect him. That, and like @Magdalena says, they’re really mad that Harry was still talking to his grandmother and there were things they didn’t know (now I’m thinking that “they” can be media, courtiers, and even William/Charles).
I don’t know why anyone in that group is surprised by the actual name. Harry and Meghan were continuing the tradition of using nicknames for their kids, like Harry always has (and per WLM, Meghan prefers “Meg”?). The nickname theme is sweet, really.
Why would The Queen, King Charles or Prince William be angry about the name of their 4 year old great-granddaughter, granddaughter, or niece? They’ve never met her.
QEII and Charles met Lili in 2022, when the Sussexes visited the UK for the Platinum Jubilee. William didn’t and also made sure his kids didn’t attend Lili’s 1st birthday party.
Judging at how Keen iced out baby Archie and would not let Louis go over to see him, They are not bothering with the Sussex children.
There has never been any genuine confirmation that Charles has ever met Lilibet. And for all we know, the only time he ever met Archie was at the christening.
I don’t believe they met. Sources said they briefly met in the morning before the jubilee or something. Harry has never confirmed they met and Charles briefs lies all the time. So I don’t see any evidence at this point that they have ever met Lili.
They’re mostly mad they did use the name first!!! 😂
Or maybe they tried to use the name and were denied.
I’m a yank, genuinely curious if you are next in line for the throne. Are there royal rules on naming the children. Charlotte would be fourth in line to the throne. Would the rules be as strict as with George. Who will be future King one day (God willing and isn’t awful like Gramps and Pops). Could they have legally named her Lilibet at birth. Or what I think, just never thought of it. What H&M did was out of love. For W&K it’s about optics.
I seriously doubt they would have named their daughter Lilibet if the Queen had any issue with it. It was chosen because of their love and respect and in honor of her.
They were messy about a lot of things but QE2 and Prince Phillip appeared to adore Harry and his kids. They spoke every week; she kept a burner phone to talk to him and arranged his security when she wanted him to bring is kids. Of course she didn’t care about the name, the rota love to make up stuff.
I hope Meghan was included.
I think it bothers them how Meghan and Harry outshine the heir and his wife when it comes to creativity in honoring their love ones. Both names honor the women who are symbolic of the monarchy. It shows Harry’s deep relationship to the two most important women in that country’s history. William’s wife would have never thought of it. If they had thought of it, it would be okay. It shows that Harry had an intimate relationship with his grandmother compared to the heir who was raise to continue the business relationship of his grandmother. Harry kept the men in grey away from his interactions with his granny.
Windsor planted leaks like this are vile and exhibit A in why Harry, his wife and children should receive world class security for life anywhere they go funded by the Brits. The Windsors are deliberately stoking wingnut hate against a child to encourage a tragedy by continuing to plant this lie. Not one media source calls them out on these lies while embiggening Charles, Camilla, Keener and Will-not to contribute nothing compared to the cost of their upkeep. Comment sections are swarmed by KP/BP bought bots which skews public opinion, but the UK tax payers should be incensed that the Windsors are so insidious and evil. Allowing the Windsors to deliberately endanger Harry and his family for nearly a decade while screeching that Harry’s family don’t need and deserve security as a result is dishonest and hypocritical when the Windsors and rota have dozens of lies like this on repeat.
Perhaps an unpopular opinion, but maybe we should just ignore these “stories” going forward.? The queen has been dead for 4 years; meanwhile there are plenty of other living celebrities we could be reading about on a celebrity gossip site.
The daily H&M coverage is a bit much but there’s still alive and kicking so reading about them is at least relevant. But stuff like takes the place of timely celebrity gossip. A post about Alexandra Daddario from May was actually based on a Hollywood Reporter story from FEBRUARY!! Like I understand that the nonstop royal coverage is likely giving “the people what they want” (by “the people” I mean the royals-obsessed) but can this site please throw a bone to the rest of us who want to read about…I don’t know…Hollywood?!
I know I am just screaming into the ether here, but it’s at least cathartic 🙂
“Incandescent” is the clue here.
It was William, not QEII, who raged about the name — primarily for the reason others have pointed out: It’s such a great name, he wished he’d thought of it first.
I agree that it was probably William and Kate who were mad about Lili’s name. They were just too dull to think of doing this. Most of the Queen’s female grandchildren have Elizabeth as a second name. I think using Lilibet and Lili brilliant. The spelling is significant too. Lili has her own name, and honours her great grandmother every time it is used. I don’t know if it’s my imagination or not, but I think Harry revealed he liked the name Lily when he was talking to a mother with a daughter so named during a walk-about. Also, Flower is Doria’s nickname for Meghan. Would love to know how Doria decided that.
Oh, and that made me remember that I read that one of QE2’s favorite flowers was Lily of the Valley, so both the name and nickname honor her and the flower nickname brings in Meghan. It’s actually all very sweet.
The minute I heard Meghan made that ‘don’t tell anyone your baby’s name upfront’ remark on her podcast’s last episode, I immediately knew that the British tabloids, royal reporters and commentators on British TV and podcast shows, were definitely going to create an attack story out of it, using Lilibet’s name. I’m surprised it took almost a week for this article to pop up.
Betty’s talking more dead then she ever did when she was alive (eye roll) and somehow her corpse aligns with Chuck and Willy when she didn’t when she was alive.
All the female 1st borne descendants of Queen Elizabeth have her name as a first or middle name. It appears to be a family tradition and a way to honor the Queen so Elizabeth, the courtiers and family always knew Harry would incorporate Elizabeth’s name into his daughter’s name. It had been that way for her daughter, grand-daughters, and great grand-daughters so the idea that Betty would be surprised or upset in anyway is ridiculous. Betty would have been mad/hurt if Lili was the first one without her name. The firm and especially KP is just mad Harry and Meghan incorporated her name in such a creative way. Willy named his daughter Charlotte Elizabeth Diana Wales and I know if Willy and Kitty had been a bit more creative about how to incorporate Elizabeth’s name we wouldn’t have this petty narrative. As usual jealousy that the Sussexes did something better than them has them on a years long tantrum.
Also at one point Charles was working so hard to separate his mixed race grandkids from the monarchy that he was trying to change 500 year old laws in order to strip them of their royal birthright and segregate them. Chuck wanted White royal grandkids on the left and Black commoner grandkids on the right so part of this years long tantrum is the firm and family genuinely finding it offensive that the Mixed- Raced Princess is taking part in Windsor family traditions and claiming its Betty.
Wilbur and Kitty chose very traditional names for their children, all names that have been used by the royals for centuries. I suppose there are some stringent rules regarding names that the heir must abide by — I remember when Diana was pregnant with the rageaholic she wanted to name him Oliver but that was immediately shot down. Her choices were William, Arthur, George, Philip, Louis, James, Edward, etc. Same with girl’s names — Elizabeth, Charlotte, Alexandra, Anne, Margaret, Beatrice, Alice and so forth. So when Harry and Meghan’s kids came along and they chose Archie and Lilibet Diana, WanK’s heads must have exploded with jealousy.
We already know Harry, Meghan had direct phone line to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip before their deaths. We also know Prince Harry saw that the Queen wasn’t doing well and Palace was using that to essentially control her in her last days which he spoke of and they essentially cut the direct access after that. I do believe Queen Elizabeth loved Harry in her own way, not enough to protect him from Charles and co. fully but enough that she didn’t completely abandon him or his family. Made sure they had ample security while visiting, had a home base both of which got yanked away by Charles after ancesion. Everything else is Buckingham Palace being angry because Elizabeth II never told them about private conversations she had with Harry.
I’ve always wanted that green cape coat.
That’s all I got.
The fact the Sussexes told the Queen they planned to name their daughter Lilibet and that info never leaked before Lilibet was born–that right there shows that the Queen never told a soul before Lili’s birth. Because if she had, it would have leaked to the press somehow and Harry and Meghan might have been forced to change the name. I think the ridiculous reaction to the name was staffers/other members of the BRF incensed that they couldn’t interfere to ruin the name already bestowed on Lilibet. She was already born and her birth certificate had been filled out and they were super mad they couldn’t do anything to change it. Once Harry and Meghan made it clear they ran it past the Queen, that made them even more apoplectic because the Queen knew ahead of time of their name plans and never told a soul. So the whole narrative became about how the Queen was so mad about Lilibet’s name which I don’t believe she was for a second. Harry and Meghan made it clear she’d go by Lili so she wouldn’t even be called Lilibet on a daily basis. Why so much furor over naming a baby a name she wouldn’t even use on a daily basis and only for official purposes?
I sometimes think this whole thing was manufactured by William. I’m not sure I see Charles caring so much about this. But I could see William being like “HOW DARE THEY?” over Lilibet’s name.
Yeah, I think the Queen didn’t tell her staff and that’s why they had a hissy fit when Lili’s name was announced.
Three things:
(1) since when do people need “permission” to honor a grandparent by naming a baby? I guess this means now that Elizabeth is dead (and can no longer give her permission) no other child can be named after her? I mean, how could they, without her permission which is now unobtainable?
(2) Maybe Lilibet was named after Elizabeth’s racehorse? Do people now need an animal’s permission?
(3) if true, this report makes Elizabeth look like an @sshole. What a way to ruin her legacy.
Lilibet was a childhood nickname. If I remember correctly, from Princess Margaret not being able to say Elizabeth, it became Lilibet (or it could have been her father’s nickname for her – one or the other).
No way would willykins and waity name a baby Lilibet. They only wanted posh names.