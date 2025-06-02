Prince Harry consulted his uncle Charles about changing his surname to Spencer

Something we’ve learned over the years is that Prince Harry has always maintained good relations with his mother’s family. He’s close to his aunts (Diana’s sisters Jane and Sarah), he’s close to the Earl Spencer (Diana’s brother Charles) and he’s close to many of his Spencer cousins. If you ask me, it looks like Harry always maintained closer relations with the Spencers than Prince William ever has. Charles Spencer and Harry’s aunts all attended last year’s Invictus service in London, and I believe the theory that Charles Spencer has visited the Sussexes in Montecito at least once (possibly more). I also think Harry is more of a Spencer – he famously has the “Spencer temperament” and he’s the most like Diana. So is it a surprise that at one point, Harry considered changing his surname to Spencer?
Prince Harry sought advice from Princess Diana’s brother about changing his family name to Spencer, The Mail on Sunday has learned. Sources said the Duke of Sussex actively explored ways to assume his mother’s surname – a move that would have involved ditching Mountbatten-Windsor, used by his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
It is understood he discussed the issue with Earl Spencer – whose family seat is Althorp in Northamptonshire – during a rare visit to Britain, but was told that the legal hurdles were insurmountable.
‘They had a very amicable conversation and Spencer advised him against taking such a step,’ said a friend of Harry. Nevertheless, the fact that he consulted the Earl over the issue – a proposal that would dismay his brother and father – is a vivid expression of the toxic rift with his family.
Mountbatten-Windsor is the surname available to descendants of the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. It combines the Royal Family’s name of Windsor and the Duke of Edinburgh’s adopted surname. On their birth certificates, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children are Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.
Royal author Tom Bower has claimed that ‘Meghan decided her real object in life was to be Diana’. If the name change had succeeded, Meghan’s daughter, who is believed to have met the King only once, would have become Lilibet Diana Spencer, a more fulsome tribute to Harry’s late mother.
The move would be particularly hurtful to King Charles, who cherishes the Mountbatten name just as his father did. A mentor to Prince Philip, the 1st Earl Mountbatten of Burma was also a strong influence on his great-nephew, the future King Charles.
Fun fact, QEII only changed the family surname to Mountbatten-Windsor because Prince Philip kept insisting and arguing with her about it. It was important to Philip – less so to Charles, although he was close to Lord Mountbatten, whom he considered a surrogate father and mentor. As for Harry talking to the Earl Spencer about it… I actually believe that Harry probably did ask his uncle’s opinion, just as I believe that Harry was open to changing his surname completely. You also have to understand, Charles purposely kept the Sussexes in limbo after he became king – he originally intended to change the George V letters patent to remove the titles of Harry, Meghan and their children. Charles ended up not doing that and so that’s why H&M still have their Sussex title AND their HRHs. I think at some point (circa 2023), Harry and Meghan were just like, “f–k it, Sussex is our surname now.”
It’s a good thing that Charles didn’t change the Letters patent, it would only have made him look spiteful and racist.
He would have if H&M were still in UK, because then his aides would say to the media that it was H&M’s decision and H&M couldn’t say anything to refute it because they would still be under Charles’s thump in terms of security and money. I remember when Archie was born, there were already a couple articles talking about H&M not wanting titles for their baby and wanting to raise him as a normal person. Meghan said, that was Charles’s decision and she was also told Archie won’t be giving security, since he won’t be titled. If there was no Oprah interview, I am pretty sure that Charles would go on with his original plan.
I agree with you sevenblue
I’m not sure if I believe this story, but if Harry did decide that they was just go by his mother’s maiden name ( which plenty of people do), I’m not sure how Meghan wanting Lili to be the next Diana Spencer came into play. Although Tom Bower is a horrible racist misogynist and seems to think that Meghan is the original Pandora.
It’s pretty rich too, for one person who’s been described in the media is being unable to trust their child, and that’s why they can’t speak to them see them or provide them security, and the other as absolutely despising and hating their sibling’s effing guts, and it’s going to strip them of their titles and ban them from the country as soon as he’s King, to be written about as being SO hurt by thought of not sharing a name with him any longer.
For whatever reason Harry’s closeness to the Spencer’s seems to really get under Charles and William skin, it seems to really upset the British media too. Like if they don’t use that name and use the older aristocratic name they can’t try to control them.
I’m not able to believe this either, because who would have leaked this? Nobody. I don’t believe Harry and Meghan would have wanted their daughter’s name to be Diana Spencer, either. This sounds like something Mad King Bill would put out there just to stir up hateful comments on the internet.
Very true though that Harry’s connection to the Spencers and the fact that the Spencers have publicly supported Harry bothers Charles. Bc it highlights what he doesn’t do as a father. As for William, is he jealous of Harry’s closeness to that side of the family bc he lacks that closeness? If he’s not close, then why not? Or why not try? He’s in the Uk.
I don’t really believe it either, it is just the DM wanting clicks to sell advertising space. BTW is it only a short while ago that Meghan wanted to be known as Sussex the same as her children.
This is a recycled story from 2023 with Tom Bower nonsense.
Since this is from Bower, meh. Did Charles Spencer or someplace close to him mention this to Bower? Or it’s made up. And did no one ever call Phillip a diva for adding mountabatten to the name for himself? Could Kate add Middleton, lol? Or is it just because Phillip was a male that he got to do that?
I don’t believe a,word of this dm story
A friend of Harry wouldn’t talk to DM. If this conversation happened, it was between Harry & Charles Spencer, both wouldn’t leak this info to people talking to tabloids. It is probably slow news day.
All I got out of this is that Harry is able to maintain warm relationships with family members who aren’t awful.
Bower can’t help himself pretending he knows what Meghan thinks. I thought keen wanted to be like diaba
Edit Diana
He didn’t take the titles because he can’t. The way this keeps being trotted out as if it’s a power he has. He can fuck with the HRHs but *only* an act of Parliament can remove the Sussex titles and they won’t because it calls into question EVERY UK title in existence. The existence of the aristocracy depends on the belief that these titles actually mean something. It’s the root of British classism.
This story is made up spin & something that has come from sm comments about Harry & the Spencers. I doubt it would have even had been a thing if the WLM ep had never come up & Meghan said they were using Sussex as a surname plus the Spencers turning up for Harry’s invictus anniversary.
Reporting from when H&M announced the kids were Prince& Princess was that Charles had agreed there wouldn’t be change to remove those titles from the kids at the time of the queens funeral so they would have formally known they could use Sussex surname in September 2022.
And the part about insurmountable legal hurdles is nonsense as if theres consent from both parents you can easily change kids surnames in the uk.
This is just a way to keep pushing family rift stuff & idea that Harry is hurting his poor helpless Windsor family.
I agree the part about the legal hurdles is ridiculous. In the UK it is super easy to change your name. It’s just a case of signing a form (I know people who have done it). It is also easy to change children’s names if you have permission from their legal guardians. What hurdles could there possibly be? Harry and Meghan are private citizens they can call themselves what they like.
I am not so sure. Even if this is true I am wondering when this discussion between Harry and his uncle Charles took place. If there was a discussion I believe it probably took place at the height of the speculation about Charles, Harry’s father, removing their titles with this the name Sussex.I do not believe that there were any recent discussions about changing their name. It would not make any sense as they are known as the Sussexes. Why are they reporting this now especially after numerous pieces in the newspapers about Willi, how hard he works and the changes he will make when finally King? This takes the thunder away from Willi. He must be incandescent with rage being overshadowed again. So why now? What is the message?
By the way the Windsors have changed their names a few times. In 1917 the BRF changed their name from Saxe-Coburg-Gotha to Windsor to distance themselves from their German roots. And Prince Philip’s original family name was Schleswig-Holstein-Sonderburg-Glücksburg (a mouthful I have to admit). In 1947 when Philip became British citizen and married Princess Elizabeth he changed his name to Mounbatton, the anglicised version of his mother’s name Battenberg, again a German name.
I’m sure I believe this story. It doesn’t make sense to me. But I guess the British press are desperate for rage bait after the BBC interview stole their thunder. If it’s true Harry has to get some better friends because they all seem to talk to the British press.
I don’t believe this story. Who would leak this to Tom, and what is so insurmountable about changing one’s surname? Making up stories to get ahead of a narrative. Since the wedding they have been imagining scenarios where Meghan could wear Diana’s tiara. It is their nightmare they constantly dream.
Exactly, as a private citizen he could change his surname legally tomorrow. It’s an easy process. There is nothing insurmountable about it.