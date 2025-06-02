Duchess Meghan was purposefully excluded from the Sandringham Summit

Over the weekend, there were so many clips and stories going around from a new Channel 5 documentary over in the UK. The documentary is called “Megxit: Inside The Sandringham Summit.” Apparently, the documentary features lots of on-camera interviews with royal reporters about how huge this 2020 summit was and what was really going on. One of the remarkable things is that… everyone just accepts that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already provided the definitive version of events. Meghan and Harry spoke about what happened at the summit in their 2022 Netflix docuseries, and Harry further expounded on the “stitch-up” in his memoir, Spare. In the docuseries, Meghan spoke about being purposefully excluded from the meeting about her life, her future and her children. In Spare, Harry wrote about how there wasn’t really a negotiation – that the Windsors had already decided that the Sussexes would be pushed out completely (in an attempt to bring H&M to heel). Well, this clip got wide play:

The same Rota reporters who claimed Harry & Meghan lied admit now not only were the couple telling the truth, the RF intentionally left Meghan out of the Sandringham summit bec they wanted to isolate Harry from Meghan, who being much smarter than them, would see through their🐂💩 pic.twitter.com/y3kObkbCje — Queens R. Made (@QueenRMade1) June 1, 2025

Richard Kay saying that the Windsors didn’t even want Meghan to “call in” because they didn’t know if she would have someone else in the room, making notes is a WILD admission for so many reasons. One of those reasons: Prince William’s people (notably Christian Jones) were leaking the sh-t out of the internal discussions as they happened, so this was pure projection. Secondly, the Windsors were absolutely terrified that Meghan knew and understood her rights, and that she might actually get lawyers involved and fight these silly, terrible people. As Emily Andrews says in this clip, the Windsors believed they would “get a better outcome” by excluding Meghan: “They all knew Meghan was probably smarter, brighter, had a more linear view of where she and Harry were going. And they probably thought they would get a better outcome with just Harry.”

Here’s a clip about the leaking to reporters from people within the summit. But remember, they were worried about who might be with Meghan!

Emily Andrews: we have what’s app group with the royal family’s press secretaries, however on the day of the Sandringham summit they texted us & they left the group. Richard Kay: I had got a friendly figure inside Sandringham who was able to tell me bits & pieces! Wow, don’t… pic.twitter.com/qK7YBeRPlp — SK 💃🏾🕺 (@Rimmesfk) June 1, 2025