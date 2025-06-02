Duchess Meghan was purposefully excluded from the Sandringham Summit

Over the weekend, there were so many clips and stories going around from a new Channel 5 documentary over in the UK. The documentary is called “Megxit: Inside The Sandringham Summit.” Apparently, the documentary features lots of on-camera interviews with royal reporters about how huge this 2020 summit was and what was really going on. One of the remarkable things is that… everyone just accepts that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already provided the definitive version of events. Meghan and Harry spoke about what happened at the summit in their 2022 Netflix docuseries, and Harry further expounded on the “stitch-up” in his memoir, Spare. In the docuseries, Meghan spoke about being purposefully excluded from the meeting about her life, her future and her children. In Spare, Harry wrote about how there wasn’t really a negotiation – that the Windsors had already decided that the Sussexes would be pushed out completely (in an attempt to bring H&M to heel). Well, this clip got wide play:
Richard Kay saying that the Windsors didn’t even want Meghan to “call in” because they didn’t know if she would have someone else in the room, making notes is a WILD admission for so many reasons. One of those reasons: Prince William’s people (notably Christian Jones) were leaking the sh-t out of the internal discussions as they happened, so this was pure projection. Secondly, the Windsors were absolutely terrified that Meghan knew and understood her rights, and that she might actually get lawyers involved and fight these silly, terrible people. As Emily Andrews says in this clip, the Windsors believed they would “get a better outcome” by excluding Meghan: “They all knew Meghan was probably smarter, brighter, had a more linear view of where she and Harry were going. And they probably thought they would get a better outcome with just Harry.”
Here’s a clip about the leaking to reporters from people within the summit. But remember, they were worried about who might be with Meghan!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Why do people keep stating that Harry is dumb? I guarantee you that Meghan would not have the patience for a dumb man even if he were a prince. He is brilliant and artistic, with some likely blind spots due to his obvious privilege, and his naivete of his family. She’s clearly got street smarts and is very shrewd (you don’t become a working actress in LA without knowing how to play the came), but I don’t think he’s dumb.
I think it’s just history that Harry should be less smart than William. But in this case, what they really mean is that Meghan didn’t have a sentimental attachment to the RF and couldn’t be emotionally manipulated.
Beatrice is dyslexic, Harry could be also, you can be dyslexic and do badly at school while being very clever. Especially if you are labeled as being lazy. We know Meghan is clever, if Harry weren’t she would soon have got bored.
I believe Harry admitted to being dyslexic during the podcast with Dax. He talked about how he struggled with classwork or with testing (I can’t remember which one) but it was after learning about dyslexia that he realized that if he would have applied certain tools and techniques to learning he would have done better and he might have enjoyed school better. He was treated as if he wasn’t smart and so that contributed to it as well. I think it was Dax who said that Harry’s ability to learn such an extremely difficult skill like flying an Apache helicopter actually shows how he isn’t dumb or incapable of learning. The media and his family needed to paint him as dumb to compensate for William’s shortcomings.
Dumb people couldn’t graduate top of the class as an Apache pilot – it’s a notoriously difficult aircraft to fly. Harry just wasn’t academic.
Harry “wasn’t academic” because his shitberg of a father deliberately denied him assistance for his dyslexia, in order to make Chuck’s lazy, stupid, emotionally unstable heir look smarter by comparison.
Charles refused to provide for Harry what even Andrew provided for Beatrice.
Has it ever been confirmed that Harry is actually dyslexic or is this just a rumour that people now take as fact? With Harry’s emotional and mental state during his teen-age years, it is not surprising at all that he would have a dismal academic record. People equate academic failure with being unintelligent. That is a fallacy.
@ Where’smytiara: Harry has never said that he’s dyslexic. He’s admitted that since his mother died he has had difficulty doing tests and remembering things.
100% agree. Harry was 12 years old when Diana died so naturally his teenage years he was prone to acting out and then self medicating as a young adult. Especially if you have the worst father ever as Charles and you didn’t have any kind of a support system. So go ahead and float that rumor about the spare that he is stupid and lazy. But not until he said at 23, he was able to see the police reports from her death and truly accepted for the first time that she was gone.
Years later – When Harry started what became the Invictus Games, he thought he could count on a half-million-pound seed grant from the Royal Foundation, controlled by William and himself. He was startled when his brother objected, claiming it would use up too much money. “What was going on here? I wondered. Then I realized: My God, sibling rivalry. I put a hand over my eyes. Had we not got past this yet?” (Spare Page 223)
Harry wasn’t just in a strict home, he was in an abusive home
I think it is because Harry would go along with what the family wanted when it was just him so they saw him as controllable. Once his wife and child were being attacked, he wasn’t going to let them be scapegoats. He has more intelligence and determination than they gave him credit for because previously he bought into the family dynamics.
Spot on!
Am I the only one who thinks that Meghan was left out because they didn’t want her there (not the meeting, but in the family) and they thought Harry would panic and accept the “all in”, in hopes that Meghan would leave him? I actually think they wanted them to separate. I will always maintain that Charles wanted nothing to do with Archie and Meghan (at the time). They were trying to find a way to get rid of Meghan and Archie and if it meant breaking up their marriage and separating Harry from Archie, than so be it. To me, that agreement was a bluff and they thought Harry would’ve begged to stay. They tried to scare him into staying. I believe that Harry is holding back some of the details from that meeting and the Royal rotas and others who were privy to the conversations, don’t want to expose some of what was said during that meeting. I refuse to believe that Charles pulled security JUST to get them back to Britain. I will go to my grave believing that Charles does not care one iota about Meghan and her kids and if something had happened to Harry and his family, it would’ve been just fine with Charles. Call me crazy, but that’s my belief.
Well, now that Will has children, Charles could likely consider Harry expendable.
@Nicole
Remember that if you read such information, you have to change your name from Meghan to Kate and from Harry to William.
“Meghan was lazy and didn’t want to work at RF.” (Kate)
“HM are getting divorced” (WK)
“Harry is stupid.” (William)
“Maghan wanted a millionaire” (Kate/Carole)
“Harry doesn’t have a pilot’s license.” (William)
“Harry failed the pilot’s exam” (William)
etc., etc.
Yes to all of that.
I find it interesting that I don’t ever see much discussion of Meghan’s education when the “Harry is dumb” stuff comes up. Maybe it’s because the UK tabloids haven’t bothered to do any research or maybe it’s because they believe there’s no “real” education outside of Oxford, Cambridge, etc. — But Meghan graduated from NORTHWESTERN! That’s one of the hardest universities to get admitted to in the US. Their current acceptance rate is around 7% and about 90% of applicants were in the top 10% of their high school class. I’ve lived in the US Midwest my whole life (since the Big 10 was still just 10 schools, haha) and Northwestern always had the “school for smart people” reputation. It was long just a fact of life that Northwestern’s sports teams were always going to be last in the standings, because even the scholarship athletes had to meet the academic standards. So a mixed-race woman from a single parent home in LA who got herself admitted there and graduated just doesn’t seem likely to choose a “dim” oaf for a husband.
And graduated with a double major!
@ Nicole
“She’s clearly got street smarts and is very shrewd (you don’t become a working actress in LA without knowing how to play the came)”
NO!
Meghan and Harry are both very bright and intelligent people and I don’t think it’s naive or stupid to believe in fairness and justice. Both people have been extremely let down by their ailing families and in Harry’s case there is a powerful billion dollar organisation behind it whose destructive intentions towards the Sussexes have been more than visible in recent years. Why would a son think such a thing in principle? He had to learn very painfully what destruction this family was prepared to carry out – in front of the eyes of the world. We’ve all seen it 🪶
Not dumb but more emotionally invested than Meghan, and also more sentimental re: the Queen in particular.
What a bizarre article. Why does any of this matter now?
It matters because even some of the RR are starting to admit that H&M’s version is true.
Another distraction article because the Lazies are on holiday. Can’t have new stories about them until they appear some time, some where.
Meanwhile, enjoy this past history.
This is a never-ending banquet for the royal reporters. They get to breathlessly report and comment on the false narrative and then on all the variations and changes and then on what really happened.
It’s a really bizarre business model as we’ve discussed on here before. the RRs can basically just lie about whatever and make crap up, and then other RRs can report breathlessly on what some “royal insiders” are saying when those royal insiders are just their friends at other tabloids. Richard Eden rehashing something Angela Levin said is not news or noteworthy but these people treat it like it is. they’ve been able to dine out for years on their sussex lies and now they’re like “ohhhh but we have known the true story all along!” and its treated as news.
i just cant think of anywhere else that’s like this. its just one big cycle of lies and propaganda.
@Becks1
Angela Levin was once a guest on an American breakfast show. She was sitting very pleased with herself, because she probably felt like a star, but the host of the program had a different plan. She exposed her and Levin completely compromised herself in front of the cameras.
Of course, they were talking about Harry and Meghan. Levin felt like a fish in water and started her slanderous stories about them, but the journalist interrupted her and asked – “You don’t have access to them, so where did you get this information?”
Levin turned red and started fidgeting – “From various sources.”
– But from which sources? You have no contact with Sussex, you are on the other continent, you have not seen them in person, so where did you get such detailed information about their inner lives?”
Levin, already completely red as a beetroot and standing against the wall, had no choice but to tell the truth:
– “Out of my head. I have the right to do so.’
@KoRAR yes I have seen that clip. that is part of my point – Angela Levin (or any of the other rats) can say whatever she wants, and then others pick it up and talk about it like its a legitimate story or rumor even though it was just something someone in their circle made up out of thin air. And rinse repeat.
Basically, the Windsors are sneaky and duplicitous and leaking everywhere all the time and they just expect everyone else to be. Meghan should have been allowed to call in as the meeting was about her. But yeah, keep the first biracial woman in the RF out of the meeting. That’s a good look/s.
Let us again note: Harry and Meghan: rich, happy, tan, unbothered Californians.
The Duchess is making preserves, expanding her brand, hosting her podcast, filming her tv show.
And the murdoch “press” in the UK is rehashing stories from when they had the Duke and Duchess in their clutches, because the left behinds aren’t worth writing about.
It is funny that *some* actual truth gets through here and now, basically as the “media”‘s way to get the left behinds to do tricks.
But, wow. It is kind of funny.
Also, in the US a Duchess Meghan hater is a good way to know if someone is racist, but socially nuanced enough to keep their racist language coded.
If she HATES the Duchess – she probably voted for trump.
I have found that to be true, too.
Why are they beating this dead horse? Why are they suddenly admitting to what people already know? Yes Meg is very smart and Harry is too. They underestimate Harry big time. He found the love of his life and he wasn’t going to leave her to do the Royal cults bidding.
I don’t think most people already know the real story. There’s been such a volume of negative stories in the past 7 years that even if people bothered to read Spare, they could easily say Harry was lying. Here we have some of the actual authors of the negative stories confirming what Harry and Meghan said.
@Eurydice. I do think that most people do know the real story . It’s a smaller group of derangers and haters and absolute royalists who believe the negative shit that has been put out there and this article, written by some who wrote the negative stuff, will not be believed by the derangers and haters and royalists.
@Susan Collins – this is only anecdotal, but of all the people I know (and there are plenty) only two of us follow the royals. All the rest, while not being at all interested, have picked up on the messages that have been floating around for years – that Meghan’s a gold digger, that Harry is a stupid whiner, if they want privacy why can’t they just shut up already, etc., etc. They’re not stupid people or live in a vacuum or royalists or MAGAs – but when reading the news and skipping over the H&M headlines, those negative headlines still make an impression on them. And the sheer volume of headlines makes them think H&M are talking all the time.
It’s like the negative reviews of WLM – my friends say “Why should I watch it, the reviews were terrible.” But they don’t know the background behind those reviews.
@Eurydice: well the people that I know do know the real story and that includes some of the people my husband works with which fascinates me because they are high level project managers and executives that you wouldn’t think would be interested. It’s fascinating that there are those that know in my case and in your case there are only a few who know. It would be interesting to put it to a poll on who really knows the true story but polls are very often skewed. I believe as you say that there are those who will just believe the lies that come out daily and never truly look for the real truth.
Most people I know only know the version the tabloid media puts out because they don’t follow this that closely and they just see the headlines on social media wherever, which tend to skew closer to the DM’s version of things. Or they bought into the headlines and talking points so strongly years ago that Spare didn’t really make a dent.
I agree they underestimated Harry big time. Harry grew up in a bubble but he learnt fast over the last five years and developed personally and professionally. It is amazing to watch him turning into this passionate and confident person, living his full potential.
I’m so glad Harry published Spare (2023). It’s a definitive account of his life for posterity. The establishment stitch up is laid out there for historical reference. 🙌 The Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary series (2022), the CBS Oprah interview (2021) and the BBC interview (2025) following the loss in his security case all compliment each other well. We the people of the Commonwealth now have a very good picture and understanding of how the monarchical establishment operates behind the curtains in the 21st century and how awfully they treat their own blood kin to this day, and in his case for tarnishing the royal bloodline with a half black gene. They still have the medieval mentality and brutality is their instinctive stance. They would not mind if what happened to Harry’s mother also happened to Harry and his family. Yep, that is actually on the record regarding their position on denying him security – 21st century savages. 🤦🏽♀️
I think Harry’s military training and combat deployments have been very well leveraged in how he has dealt with these past 7 years of his life. What a soldier that man is. 🤩
Meghan was going to call in from California according to the old guy talking? Uh, no, she was in Canada. And the woman only “sort of” saw Meghan’s point about being left out of discussions about her life? They are slowly admitting the truth of H&M’s statements, but still fighting it. It won’t make a difference to hard-core derangers and royalists though who (like Trumpers) only see what they want to.
Also when they said they couldn’t trust that Meghan was the only one in the room, she could have had someone taking notes. If they weren’t being shady why would that bother them. At this time had never said anything about them. It was before Oprah, Netflix, Spare. It’s the tired old excuse the royal use for not talking to Harry. They don’t trust him. Well they never did.
I’m actually glad they’re rehashing this and admitting, on camera, what we all knew: The royals deliberately excluded Meghan because they couldn’t use the same emotional blackmail on her that they misguidedly thought would work on Harry.
And yes, let them broadcast the hypocrisy of Richard Kay saying Meghan couldn’t be on the phone call because she couldn’t be trusted, while admitting that someone in the room was leaking to him.
This all just affirms what Meghan and Harry said, and highlights just how twisted and dishonest the rota and royals are.
But they “that family” were and are still worried bout Harry and Meghan saying anything. It’s been how many years since leaving…
To me, most of this seems to be occurring because of, either the upcoming Invictus Games, or it was part of the court settlement with Rupert Murdoch.
It’s neither. It’s just a money grab by Channel 5 who designates Saturday evenings for Royal stories mostly about Harry and/or Meghan.
Those folks must be really hurting for money to go back to relitigate the who’s and why’s from an event that happened over 5 years ago. Good grief. I am living in the present with the Sussexes.
The constant mantra from the tabloids has been that the RF couldn’t trust H&M. The RF and their minions in the palaces leaked to the tabloids constantly, now we have the proof.
As usual the British press pretended that Harry and Meghan were lying only for them to turn around and validate everything they said in the docuseries and Spare. This is not vindication but an illustration of how dangerous and manipulative the British press is and how much they’re in the pockets of the Palace.
Maybe the Rota should take a long, hard look at the video clip of Meghan breaking down crying in the dark when they were attending an opera or musical show of some kind. When the lights were up she was smiling (I believe she was pregnant with Archie at the time) but as soon as the lights went down she couldn’t hold her tears back. That was her lowest point when she was having suicidal thoughts. She’d been hounded, smeared, lied about and abused by both the BRF and their sycophantic toadies to the point where she wanted to kill herself. Are you monsters all proud of yourselves for driving a wonderful woman expecting her first baby to suicidal ideation?
Why the need for this documentary? All this proves is that the royal family leaks stuff to the press and that Meghan and Harry have been right all along. This doesn’t make the BRF look good and just shows how toxic they are. Also Meghan was still in Canada when the “Sandringham Summit” took place, not in California.
And she absolutely would have been taking notes and maybe had a lawyer present while she was listening on speakerphone. Anyone planning to attend such a critical meeting about their own future would have done the same. That’s like saying water is wet. They purposefully excluded her because they knew at that point that she kept receipts and she was smart and wouldn’t be railroaded. And Harry, while maybe not getting what he wanted from that meeting, also refused to back down.
What is the context of this recent spate of look backs on the Sussexes leaving and their time as senior royals? Harry and Meghan explained all this in their documentary, the Oprah interview and Spare. What’s really going on here?
The left-behind royals aren’t doing anything and when they do, it doesn’t generate clicks (revenue), the tabloids are going broke and they know that even the slightest mention of Meghan will get the desperately needed clicks.
The left behinds (especially the wails) are typically mia for most of the summer through fall. The rota have very little to cover except trooping and Keener’s keen obligatory appearance at the Wimbledon men’s final next month. The Sussexes celebrated their 7th anniversary last week and are in the public consciousness because they are more publically visible than the wails (and have a much smarter social media presence).
In the 5 years since the Sandringham Summit, Harry has shown that he chose the right path for his family. And of course, the Queen et al didn’t want Meghan at the conversation about her future, Liz knew that Meghan stood head and shoulders above her 2 heirs. There are times when I wonder if the queen put forward the fully out option in order to “protect” Harry and especially, Meghan. Liz must have known how the future kings, especially William, would have treated them and figured getting them fully out would give them a better chance of survival and to thrive. I don’t know, just a thought.
Meghan would have treated it like a negotiation, brought up past promises, pointed out contradictions, not stood on ceremony, cut people when it was time for her to speak. And indeed, had another person there to say, can you believe this? as we know from spare the outcome was predetermined – the intention was just to work Harry over one more time