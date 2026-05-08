The Sussexes’ spox claps back on Dan Wakeford’s ‘wildly unhappy’ claims

In the past week, many of us have been confused by some bizarre “reporting” from Dan Wakeford, the former editor of People and Us Weekly, who now spends his time shilling gossip on his subscription newsletter. Wakeford seems to be trying to do the same thing as Tom Sykes, Paula Froelich and many of the British royal reporters: profit from the gullible and unhinged Deranger contingent, a group of people willing to bankrupt themselves to hate on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They say the hate-campaign against Harry and Meghan is a billion-dollar industry, but all of these people move like broke-ass losers. Anyway, Wakeford (who is British) chatted with Tom Sykes last week and Sykes parroted Wakeford’s subscription-newsletter “exclusive.” That exclusive? That Harry and Meghan are “wildly unhappy,” with a gutted operation and a million mortgages on their home. And something about how Harry doesn’t like California anymore and he wants to live in Montana! And Harry has spent all of his inheritance and his book profits and the Netflix money, according to Deranger Math™. Well, the Sussexes’ spokesperson finally said something:
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s spokesperson clapped back at a former magazine editor over claims that their money is running out and they are “wildly unhappy.”
Dan Wakeford is a past editor of People and Us Weekly and at both magazines was involved in publishing major PR fightbacks by the duchess’ aides or friends.
An edition of his Celebrity Intelligence newsletter, though, he says the couple is unhappy and fast running out of money with a major change in their lifestyle needed within around five years. The piece is based on interviews with five anonymous sources.
Newsweek understands that their finances are a closely guarded secret known to few staffers.
A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told Newsweek: “The ‘unnamed sources,’ once again, doing a lot of very heavy lifting in this report. If they had any faith or evidence to back up what they allege, I don’t understand why they wouldn’t just go on the record with such claims…still, I suppose it makes writing a lot easier for Mr. Wakeford when you don’t have an editor standing over you asking you to evidence it or ‘stand it up.'”
[From Newsweek]
I’m glad that the Sussexes clapped back but I wish they would go even harder. I’ve always believed that they need to do more to push back on all of the pocketwatching bullsh-t about their finances and businesses, because this crap has gotten beyond absurd. Still, Harry and Meghan’s spox is doing a lot more than they used to, circa 2023. It’s smart to point out that Wakeford is just some guy nowadays, not a major editor, not a journalist. He’s just pushing the same old lies from the same old “unnamed sources.”
Incidentally, I’ve had a little side-conspiracy for years now that when people like Wakeford or outlets like Variety quote “unnamed former staffers,” they are in fact quoting former or current royal staffers who worked in various capacities for Harry and Meghan circa 2018. As in, you have British people sobbing about “mean, broke Meghan” eight years after they refused to work for Meghan at Kensington Palace. It would explain a lot.
I have a few other side-conspiracies, if anyone is interested. One, these people are still mad as hell about the Sussexes’ Australian tour and this is all part of a weeks-long distraction from their failed attempts to sabotage the Sussexes’ tour. Two, the “broke” claims are always projection – in the past week, we’ve learned that Pippa Middleton’s sad petting zoo was like a million dollars in debt and that she and her husband sold the property because of it.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
-
-
Sydney, AUSTRALIA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Bondi Beach Life Guards and greet the public at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 17 APRIL 2026
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
The Duchess of Sussex with adolescent patients and staff members in the Kelpie garden during a visit to the Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne, Victoria, on day one of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Australian National Veterans Arts Museum (Anvam) in Southbank, Melbourne, Victoria, on day one of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke of Sussex with memorial representatives and Indigenous veterans, including Lieutenant Colonel Joseph West (left) at the Australian War Memorial site in Campbell, Canberra, on day two of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex with memorial representatives and Indigenous veterans, including Lieutenant Colonel Joseph West (left)
Where: Canberra, Australia
When: 15 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Duchess of Sussex takes part in the Scar Tree Walk in Melbourne, Victoria, on day three of the royal trip to Australia. The Scar Tree Walk is a journey connecting traditional and contemporary Aboriginal cultures and histories of the Kulin Nation
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 16 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at Swinburne University of Technology in Hawthorn, Melbourne, Victoria, for a visit to Batyr, a mental health engagement programme, on day three of the royal trip to Australia
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 16 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duchess of Sussex talks to young advocates during a visit to Batyr, a mental health engagement programme, at Swinburne University of Technology in Hawthorn, Melbourne, Victoria, on day three of the royal trip to Australia
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 16 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke of Sussex talks to young advocates during a visit to Batyr, a mental health engagement programme, at Swinburne University of Technology in Hawthorn, Melbourne, Victoria, on day three of the royal trip to Australia
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 16 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive to meet volunteer first responders from Bondi Surf Bathers’ Life Saving Club, during a visit to Bondi Beach, on day four of the royal trip to Australia. Volunteers from the organisation, founded in 1907, played an integral role in protecting beachgoers and saving lives during the terrorist attack at Bondi Beach on December 14
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Bondi, Australia
When: 17 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave the Bondi Surf Bathers’ Life Saving Club after meeting volunteer first responders, during a visit to Bondi Beach, on day four of the royal trip to Australia. Volunteers from the organisation, founded in 1907, played an integral role in protecting beachgoers and saving lives during the terrorist attack at Bondi Beach on December 14
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Bondi, Australia
When: 17 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex pose for a selfie photo with wellwishers at Man O’War Steps, next to the Sydney Opera House, before taking part in a sailing event with members of Invictus Australia in Sydney Harbour, on day four of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Sydney, Australia
When: 17 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
A wellwisher presents the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with a framed photograph of Harry with her mother Daphne Dunn, as they arrive at the Man O’War Steps, next to the Sydney Opera House, before taking part in a sailing event with members of Invictus Australia in Sydney Harbour, on day four of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Sydney, Australia
When: 17 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Translation: put up or shut up Wakeford. Produce the receipts, name your snitchs or admit you made it up. Go Cardi B on him.
It’s nonsense. Not only do those genuinely close to the Sussexes say how happy they are in Montecito, income over the past six years (well over $100m) VASTLY exceeds Harry’s inheritance. And he’s been CIO for BetterUp since 2021, both are VC investors, public speaking engagements, etc. Archewell Productions is busy (first look Netflix contract with several productions in the pipeline), home doubled in value to $29m. Plus As ever. And that’s just what we know of. Btw, Harry’s insured re: legal costs.
Then there’s Archewell Philanthropies, which has now transitioned to a fiscal sponsorship operating model, enabling them to slim down staffing costs AND expand (as another non-profit does the admin and finance, etc, for them). The five year Impact Report is impressive, btw.
I think the “broke” claims are wishful thinking. The establishment – led by the Firm but not just the Firm – is heavily invested in the Sussexes failing. They cannot be successful outside the royal fold because….that means being a working royal doesnt really make you special. That means people might look at other royals – Charlotte and Louis for starters – and wonder “why aren’t they earning their own money?” All these people have going for them is that HRH in front of their names and it drives them insane that Harry and Meghan are the bigger brand right now – without titles, without “Prince,” without HRH, even though they still have all of those.
also, if they’re broke it means they might come crawling back to Charles and the BRF For help and that gives the press control over them again.
Never going to happen but hope springs eternal.
Anyway, glad the spokesperson pushed back. The way people can just say whatever they want AND be taken seriously is ridiculous.
(I mean I say whatever I want on here lol but I’m not being held up as some sort of royal expert actually giving an opinion to the public at large, you know?)
I also think that KP (William’s people) in particular, and of course the usual suspects in the UK media, have been trying to dig into H+M’s finances, to figure out how they can afford trips the all to these countries, especially Australia, and live the way they do without going to the opening of every envelope for public consumption. And of course, how they can sabotage their livelihood. And they have been blocked or stumped at every turn. So they create wild fantasies about their being broke, partly because of wishful thinking, but also because they think that if they keep saying so then the couple will try to rebut this narrative by listing out all of their sources of income, which is never going to happen. I mean, the Sussexes don’t even pre-announce projects anymore because they know that there is a huge contingent in the UK which has a vested interest in sabotaging their work and income streams.
When are the royal reporters going to realise that they would earn a LOT more if they focussed on the income streams and grifting of the left-behind royals instead of harassing H+M?
You’re absolutely right, and we know that because of the line about “their finances are a closely guarded secret known only to a few staffers.” How does the press know that unless they’re actively digging? Is anyone calling up Oprah’s staff to ask about her finances and how she affords all her properties? Is anyone calling up Elon Musk’s staff to ask about how he affords his drugs? (although maybe someone should…..)
Imagine if the press put HALF as much energy into investigating or reporting on William’s finances, W&K’s marriage, etc.
Exactly. And I think that part of the reason for restructuring their foundation was to protect pertinent details, e.g., financial information, from falling into opportunistic hands.
Remember how quickly the UK media were able to get their hands on the mortgage information when H+M moved to Montecito, and how they traced the company/organisation through which the house had been purchased? Harry and Meghan clearly subsequently received a lot of excellent advice from their close friends, many of whom are billionaires and experts in money management, on how to keep information about their finances locked down tight, in all aspects of their lives: business and personal.
This is why we have been getting this steady stream of information about how “broke” they are. They cannot find out anything. They don’t know how many properties they own, how they manage to travel as much as they do – with their children! – to as many places they do, and their friends and staff are not talking, despite the frequent references to “insiders” and “sources close to the couple”. And you know that the media who are being sued and are at risk of being sued by Harry in particular, have been trying to find out how he can afford to keep funding his lawsuits even though the news organisations have done everything to drag out the cases in order to push up the bill, hoping to force him to settle, and failing to do so.
That title – whew!
Fergie was reputed to (per her daughter) really be hung up over that courtesy title. I recall she supposedly wrote “just marry me…” to Epstein. Would she have remarried long ago, if a very wealthy man had proposed? If she hung onto Andrew, living with him for decades, giving her that courtesy DUCHESS title, how pointless it turned out to be. 😐
Meanwhile, it’s always Sunny in Montecito.😁
The reason these claims sound so ridiculous is not just that the maths doesn’t make sense. How many people would actually know about Harry and Meghan’s finances? Maybe their accountant and personal assistant. No one else would need to know. I don’t talk about my finances to anyone (accept my accountant and my immediate family). No one else knows because they don’t need to know and they don’t ask. Would the Sussexes be going around Montecito taking about money?
They seem to have conveniently forgotten about the money from Meghan’s As Ever business and her other investments.
Harry himself has banked over 80 million without the joint stuff or even all the settlements. Anyone who’s invested over the last 10 years like he has, money has tripled. So its sclot more than that. Plus joint money and As ever. Money is, ironically, the easiest thing. There’s zero chance of them going broke no matter what.
Oh definitely the ” former staffers” are people from the KP days of not Jason directly. Just like ” friends” of Harry are people who he cutoff because of their bigotry years ago, and “entertainment sources” who tell you about how Netflix and every other deal has fallen apart are people like this Dan guy.
Honestly I feel like every story from the BM and these Substacks are sourced from about 30 people. These people in the BM like Richard Eden, Royal commentators and ” historians” like Tom Bower, people who worked with them for six months eight years ago ( KP staffers, Edward Einniful),former friends from Eton and the partying days, and people fired for cause.
I do think that there is a ton of money still to be made being anti-Sussex, but I’m not sure it’s the same as it was years ago. Before the docu series, Spare, numerous interviews, podcasts and podcast appearances and just living. There is too much direct content to negate a lot of the narratives that were able to form four and five years ago. That’s why so many of these people are moving to YouTube and sub stack. Pay by view, and subscription services is how they’re trying to make their money. If he could still be the editor of People he would be.
No, it’s not making a lot of money anymore, which is why they’re embracing trolls and going to YouTube/substack. That shows how the mighty have fallen. Thats why they’re so determined for them to fail, so they can be forced back, so they can make money again. It’s clear many were banking on making a long term career and living off the Sussexes and them leaving disrupted all of that. Not having access has driven some of the people off the edge. They want 2016-2020 all over again and it’s angering them they can’t dictate and bully this couple like they do the others.
Disheartening to see another “freelance” (unemployed) journalist drift into the anti Sussex slurry pit.
In the “Harry and Meghan” Netflix documentary, didn’t Abigail Spencer say “at the time a friend was the editor of People Magazine” when talking about the five friends attempting to reset the toxic narrative being spun about Meghan? If so, she must be very unhappy about his tactics to gain attention.
Jess Cagle was the editor at that time!
If they invested just half of what they supposedly earned from their commercial deals they could have earned over $20 million in 6 years.
“They say the hate-campaign against Harry and Meghan is a billion-dollar industry, but all of these people move like broke-ass losers.”
Because, hating the Sussexes WAS a billion-dollar industry. But not anymore. These ppl move like “broke-ass losers” because they are broke-ass losers. H&M reclaiming their life and agency since leaving that dreadful firm has put a crater-size hole in that hating industry. From Oprah, to the docu-series, to Spare, to them literally succeeding in every avenue they’ve ventured in. To even having very, very, famous friends and acquaintances speaking up and/or publicly supporting them, has made that hating industry fail on a massive level, and there ain’t no coming back for those losers.
Better sale those 2nd and vacation homes yall put those down payments on!!