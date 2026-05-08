Prince Andrew was accosted by a ski-mask-clad man in Norfolk on Thursday

I’ve never been super-conspiratorial about all of these royal “security scares.” I think even the most conveniently-timed security issues are probably real, in the sense that it must be pretty easy for random people to scale a fence or wander through a massive royal property. But yeah, this current situation is going to turn me into a conspiracist. It seems that a “balaclava-clad man” threatened Prince Andrew in Norfolk on Thursday. The same Andrew who lied for years about his relationships with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell? The very same. The same Prince Andrew who was arrested in February and is still being investigated for espionage, bribery and sex trafficking? The very same. Man, what a conveniently timed “poor Andrew, he needs royal protection” story. Sidenote: for Americans, a “balaclava” is just a ski mask. I keep thinking they’re saying a “baklava-wielding man” and I’m like “why is a tasty Greek pastry such a threat to royalty?” But that’s not what they’re saying.

A balaclava-clad man has been arrested after allegedly threatening Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor close to his new home, The Telegraph can reveal. The incident occurred around 7.30pm on Wednesday near the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk while the former prince was out walking his dogs. The Telegraph understands the man had been sitting in his car when he saw Mr Mountbatten-Windsor about 50 yards away. The man stepped out of the vehicle and made his way towards Mr Mountbatten-Windsor. It is not clear whether he had been waiting for him. The man was allegedly shouting and acting in an intimidating way. It is believed a crowbar was recovered from his vehicle.

The former Duke of York, who was accompanied by a member of his private security detail, rushed towards his own car, parked nearby, and drove away at speed as the suspect allegedly tried to sprint after him. The Telegraph understands the incident took place on public land in a lane close to the Sandringham Royal Parkland.

Norfolk Constabulary was alerted and officers attended the scene where they arrested a suspect and took him for questioning. A spokesman for the force said: “Officers were called to Wolferton shortly after 7.30pm on Wednesday following a report that a man was behaving in an intimidating manner in the village. Officers attended, and the man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and possession of an offensive weapon. He was taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning, and remains in custody.”

The incident took place close to Marsh Farm, the property on the Sandringham Estate where Mr Mountbatten-Windsor relocated after leaving Royal Lodge in Windsor last year. It is understood the former duke, who was shaken by the incident, was asked to provide a statement about the incident, as was his personal protection officer.

There have been concerns he could be exposed to more security threats since moving to the rural location. The King withdrew his younger brother’s personal allowance and private security provision in 2024, as he attempted to force his removal from Royal Lodge, his Windsor home. Since Mr Mountbatten-Windsor eventually agreed to vacate the property late last year and relocate to the Sandringham estate, security has been a critical concern. The Norfolk estate is largely open to the public and affords the former duke none of the protections he enjoyed when within the wider royal security cordon at Windsor.

A source said: “This shows why Andrew’s security provisions need to be proportionate and properly balanced for an individual with a very high profile. Surely this demonstrates why his security should be reviewed.”

[Another] source close to Mr Mountbatten-Windsor said: “Even though Andrew is no longer a working member of the Royal Family, the threat to his personal safety is greater than ever. In fact, it could be argued that he is actually more at risk, not only from a potential terror attack but also from individuals who have become fixated due to all of the coverage he has attracted over recent years. This incident clearly demonstrates why his security provisions need to be appropriate for someone with such a high profile. There should be a review, which gives proper consideration to Andrew in the light of what has happened.”