Does David Beckham plan to gatekeep Prince Harry from the World Cup?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have attended one Lakers game, an NBA All-Stars game (they sat courtside) and one LA Dodgers game (they sat in the owner’s box). Prince Harry has also gone to Formula 1 races in the US, and at least one soccer game in LA (he sat in a VIP box and got to see Lionel Messi play). Harry also attended the Super Bowl when it was in LA in 2022, and he sat in a VIP box with his cousin Princess Eugenie. My point? Harry and Meghan attend sporting events all the time, and they’re always given VIP treatment from the stadiums or the team owners or what have you. Harry and Meghan are A-list and rich, and I’m sure they’re paying for some of their VIP tickets, just as I’m sure they also get freebies and offers of free tickets. Well, now that the World Cup is upon us, the royalists are trying to convince people that Harry is being SNUBBED because something something David Beckham.

Prince Harry has not been invited to the FIFA World Cup Final—and insiders tell Naughty But Nice the reason is simple: David Beckham. The soccer icon is expected to be one of the biggest stars at the event, while Harry won’t be there at all. “This isn’t about room on the guest list,” an insider tells me. “Football picked its prince years ago, and that prince is David Beckham.” The snub carries extra sting because Harry and Meghan Markle were once close friends with David and Victoria Beckham. That relationship unraveled after the Sussexes allegedly accused the Beckhams of leaking stories to the British press. “David never forgave it,” says a source. “The accusation destroyed the trust. Once that happened, there was no coming back.” Since then, the Beckhams have moved firmly into Prince William’s circle. David has publicly supported William’s initiatives, while Princess Catherine is frequently seen wearing Victoria Beckham designs. “The Beckhams chose William, and Harry knew exactly what that meant,” says an insider. “The relationship has been over for years.” Now the World Cup Final has become the ultimate symbol of that split. The event will be packed with celebrities, billionaires, athletes, and world leaders. Beckham is expected to be welcomed as one of the faces of the tournament. Harry, meanwhile, is on the outside looking in. “If football has to choose between Beckham and Harry, it’s not even a debate,” says a source. “Beckham is football royalty. Harry is yesterday’s news.” For a prince who once topped every VIP guest list, that’s a remarkable fall from grace.

[From Rob Shuter’s Substack]

Keep in mind, the World Cup FINAL is five weeks away – it’s scheduled for July 19th, and it’s in New Jersey. And there are no guarantees that England will even make it to the final, or that David Beckham will try to gatekeep the final, which, again, is in New Jersey. Not England. Not Qatar. Not Kensington Palace. Beckham is legitimately powerful in the world of soccer/football, but this entire story is completely asinine. Besides, I could totally see Harry attending some matches in LA? Like, they’re playing World Cup matches everywhere in North America over the next five weeks. The USMNT is playing Paraguay at SoFi Stadium this evening. It would also be cool if Harry turned up for some other countries’ matches, like Australia or New Zealand or South Africa.