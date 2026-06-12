There’s a British documentary called ‘Harry & Meghan: Has America Had Enough’

Another day, another crazy British “documentary” about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The latest is called Harry & Meghan: Has America Had Enough. You guys… Harry and Meghan totally broke them. The British media is going out sad AF. This crap airs on Channel 5 on June 13. As you can imagine, the documentary features interviews with royal reporters and royal commentators who are trying to convince themselves and everyone else that America has “turned” on Harry and Meghan. South Park! Spotify! Jesus Christ.

They were welcomed to the States with open arms in July 2020, but the ‘tide has turned’ for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, according to royal experts. When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the UK behind, US media companies gave every indication that they would support their American duchess and her prince charming. Deals came in left, right and centre for the Sussexes: Netflix spent a rumoured figure of £60million to partner with the couple a few months before Spotify reportedly pledged £15million with Archewell Audio in late 2020. But after a series of business missteps, the media organisations that were once cheerleaders of the Sussexes are now changing their tune, royal experts have claimed in Channel 5’s new documentary, Harry & Meghan: Has America had Enough?

The Daily Mail’s Editor at Large, Richard Kay, explained that there was an enormous sense of goodwill towards the couple when they relocated in 2021.

‘America likes people who are having another go, and Harry, in a sense, was having another go,’ he explained. ‘He felt he’d been driven out of his home country, he got this lovely American wife, and I think America respected him for coming to them and building a new career on their side of the pond.’

It was no surprise that Netflix quickly came calling, hoping for the exclusive tell-all about their experiences in the royal family. But Harry and Meghan first sat down with Oprah for CBS before Harry released further insight in his book Spare.

‘Netflix were the least beneficial. Oprah got the first bite of the cherry, and Spare had loads of exclusive materials that hadn’t been told,’ journalist Jack Royston told the show.

Author Alexander Larman, author of Power and Glory: Elizabeth II and the Rebirth of Royalty, added: ‘Netflix are not a stupid company. But they are beginning to look, very strongly, like they had gambled far too much money on a public appetite for a brand that doesn’t exist. In America, there is this great love and affection for the royal family, but there’s also the sense that Harry and Meghan were not quite the people they thought they were going to be.’

…The documentary explained that another turning point in the couple’s perception was the release of the February 2023 South Park episode, ‘The World Wide Privacy Tour’. The show ridiculed Meghan and Harry’s demands for privacy while on a publicity blitz for the prince’s autobiography ‘Waaaagh’ – a dig at Harry’s memoir Spare. The cartoon prince and princess carried banners emblazoned with the ‘Respect Our Privacy’ slogan, and they shouted at anyone who looked their way. Journalist Emma Loffhagen explained: ‘In America, that was perhaps the first time that that perception had been broadcast in that way. It’s a sign that the tide was turning, and that scathing tone would become more popular.’