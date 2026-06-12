There’s a British documentary called ‘Harry & Meghan: Has America Had Enough’

Another day, another crazy British “documentary” about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The latest is called Harry & Meghan: Has America Had Enough. You guys… Harry and Meghan totally broke them. The British media is going out sad AF. This crap airs on Channel 5 on June 13. As you can imagine, the documentary features interviews with royal reporters and royal commentators who are trying to convince themselves and everyone else that America has “turned” on Harry and Meghan. South Park! Spotify! Jesus Christ.
They were welcomed to the States with open arms in July 2020, but the ‘tide has turned’ for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, according to royal experts. When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the UK behind, US media companies gave every indication that they would support their American duchess and her prince charming. Deals came in left, right and centre for the Sussexes: Netflix spent a rumoured figure of £60million to partner with the couple a few months before Spotify reportedly pledged £15million with Archewell Audio in late 2020. But after a series of business missteps, the media organisations that were once cheerleaders of the Sussexes are now changing their tune, royal experts have claimed in Channel 5’s new documentary, Harry & Meghan: Has America had Enough?
The Daily Mail’s Editor at Large, Richard Kay, explained that there was an enormous sense of goodwill towards the couple when they relocated in 2021.
‘America likes people who are having another go, and Harry, in a sense, was having another go,’ he explained. ‘He felt he’d been driven out of his home country, he got this lovely American wife, and I think America respected him for coming to them and building a new career on their side of the pond.’
It was no surprise that Netflix quickly came calling, hoping for the exclusive tell-all about their experiences in the royal family. But Harry and Meghan first sat down with Oprah for CBS before Harry released further insight in his book Spare.
‘Netflix were the least beneficial. Oprah got the first bite of the cherry, and Spare had loads of exclusive materials that hadn’t been told,’ journalist Jack Royston told the show.
Author Alexander Larman, author of Power and Glory: Elizabeth II and the Rebirth of Royalty, added: ‘Netflix are not a stupid company. But they are beginning to look, very strongly, like they had gambled far too much money on a public appetite for a brand that doesn’t exist. In America, there is this great love and affection for the royal family, but there’s also the sense that Harry and Meghan were not quite the people they thought they were going to be.’
…The documentary explained that another turning point in the couple’s perception was the release of the February 2023 South Park episode, ‘The World Wide Privacy Tour’. The show ridiculed Meghan and Harry’s demands for privacy while on a publicity blitz for the prince’s autobiography ‘Waaaagh’ – a dig at Harry’s memoir Spare. The cartoon prince and princess carried banners emblazoned with the ‘Respect Our Privacy’ slogan, and they shouted at anyone who looked their way. Journalist Emma Loffhagen explained: ‘In America, that was perhaps the first time that that perception had been broadcast in that way. It’s a sign that the tide was turning, and that scathing tone would become more popular.’
[From The Daily Mail]
A South Park episode mocking Harry & Meghan in 2023 was the tide turning! Nevermind everything else that has happened in the past six years for Harry & Meghan in America: the NAACP Image Awards’ President’s Award; the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award; Harry winning the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the ESPYs. Harry and Meghan have successfully sued multiple British tabloids and appeared on Time Magazine covers. They’ve been named two of the Most Influential People in the world. Meghan’s startup business has been hugely successful. Harry is the CIO of BetterUp. They’ve invested in multiple businesses. They’ve made millions of dollars and own their own mansion. They’re raising their two children in privacy and sunshine. BUT SOUTH PARK!!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images, covers courtesy of Time.
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at a benefit concert for Santa Barbara first responders on Kevin Costner’s estate in Montecito, USA, on 22 September 2023.,Image: 807665423, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JERRY PEREZ / Avalon
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Prince Harry makes an appearance to meet with First Responders at Rock for First Responders presented by One805 at The Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara, Saturday March 8th, 2025.,Image: 973950507, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JERRY PEREZ/Avalon
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Third Annual World Mental Health Day Gala hosted by Project Healthy Minds held at Spring Studios,Image: 1044459714, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Credit line: Udo Salters/Wenn/Avalon
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Third Annual World Mental Health Day Gala hosted by Project Healthy Minds held at Spring Studios,Image: 1044459735, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Credit line: Udo Salters/Wenn/Avalon
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Santa Barbara, CA – Prince Harry honors a Santa Barbara helicopter pilot at Kevin Costner’s One805Live! event
Pictured: Prince Harry
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New York, NY – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen exiting their hotel in New York City, drawing attention as they made their way to their next engagement in the city.
Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
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New York, NY Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attend the Project Healthy Minds 3rd Annual Gala at Spring Studios in New York City.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
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Beverly Hills, CA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen leaving Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday celebration held at Jeff Bezos’ lavish estate in Beverly Hills.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
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Los Angeles, CA Meghan Markle was seen waving and sharing a laugh with Emma Grede while attending the 15 Percent Pledge gala, hosted by Aurora James, at the Paramount Studios backlot in Los Angeles.
This year’s event was hosted by Abby Phillip and honored Tina Knowles for her contributions to culture, fashion, and advocacy.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
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Beverly Hills, CA The Alliance for Children’s Rights 34th Annual Champions for Children at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Kelly Zajfen
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Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, at the USPA National Polo Center.
Featuring: Nacho Figueras, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Where: Wellington, Florida, United States
When: 12 Apr 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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Meghan, Duchess of Sussex along with others attend The Alliance for Childrens Rights 34th Annual Champions for Children at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Kelly Zajfen
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 19 Mar 2026
Credit: H2Y/INSTARimages
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Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is seen during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing to discuss the on-going federal response to Covid-19 on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.,Image: 610355620, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: usage worldwide, Model Release: no, Credit line: Greg Nash – Pool via CNP / DPA Picture Alliance / Avalon
That’s a great photo of him in the first image following the article. And …I say this with love and respect, but you can really see the Pembroke features. Which is a credit to the Pembrokes. He could not be less like “the other brother.” For so many reasons, I feel like, if we were living in a distant age, this would trigger a dynastic struggle for supremacy. There are real issues of legitimacy involved.
Harry is a Spencer and mountbatten Windsor. He did not get the features William got as he aged
Harry looks better.
This is @Tessa, unless you were present at his conception, I would submit merely that English law posits the father of a child — legally — is the man married to his mother at birth. Which makes Charles his father, in law. But several people who knew Diana well suggested it was possible this was not the case. From everything Diana told us about her own marriage, I would give her credit for going off piste, if you like.
No way would Diana have presented an illegitimate child as Charles. Plus they both. Wanted a second child. Charles would have divorced Diana and exiled the child had he not been the father
Harry looks like philip. I never heard of Pembroke and Diana might have confided in a close friend about the allehed affair. I blame Charles for not squashing the rumors and were not rumors about hewitt
Charles would have made her have an abortion if he suspected a child wasn’t his. It would be easily available in 1984 UK.
Besides he resembles Philip especially with the beard.
Harry looks like his grandfather, Phillip. And I can also see a resemblance to Charles himself.
The idea of Harry not being legitimate is a tired one at this point. You can argue it about anyone – “if you weren’t there you don’t know” but I think Harry pretty clearly looks like his father’s family and I cant imagine how sick he is of the rumors otherwise.
And I think Diana herself said that both boys were conceived in love, or what was the closest she and Charles came to it.
Yes, Harry’ inherited the close-set eyes of the Windsor clan. He’s clearly Charles’ son.
A married man might be the father of a child. But a princess of Wales committing adultery with having a child as heir would have been treason. Even in the 80s. As a lawyer told Hewitt when he cooperated with the book princess in love about his affair.
And Diana knew that. In the squidgy tapes with James Gilbey she regulary says how much she fears to become pregnant. Because she knew it would be a catastrophe for her. And her housekeeper in her diary describes that Diana took the anti baby religiously. The royals wouldnt have accepted an illegitimate heir, especially as, they could do a DNA test in the 80s.
HARRY IS SO HANDSOME 😍HE IS A REAL SEXY FOX 🦊
If you can look at Harry’s close set eyes and think he’s not a Windsor, I don’t know what to say…
I read the housekeeper’s scathing tell all, and she leaves no doubt that Hewitt can’t be Harry’s father.
She was very much Team Charles, and described Diana like a sneaky little two-faced manipulator, but that just makes it all the more convincing when she writes about how Charles was neglecting her and hooking up with Camilla long before she met Hewitt.
One second Diana was a jealous shrew, and the next she was all smiles and blushes after she decided to take lessons with Harry’s riding teacher despite famously hating horses.
Bear in mind, for this to be possible, Harry would not only have to have been born for them to hook up, but already big enough to sit on a pony. Charles, who up until that point treated Diana with shocking indifference, was in a very foul temper and focused on polo to prove he was the superiority in the saddle.
There is a picture of Charles with a cap and reddish beard, and he is the very image of Harry. Hewitt, aside from the hair color, doesn’t look remotely like him.
Charles had those interviews and his authorized biography where he whined about how cruel his parents were to him.not one word about that. South park also had that episode about William and Kate. This is fanaticism the way some media slam the sussexes
Harry and Meghan set the record straight
I do not mean this in a negative way whatsoever. I think the majority of America doesn’t give Harry and Meghan a second thought. As in: Nobody here is sick of them because they don’t even think about them. They live rent free in these British journalists’ heads.
ITA! They are just celebs in a nation with so many celebs no one has time to keep track. They have huge fans (like us) and people who have a vague sense of something negative about them but don’t give it much thought. But America is busy being sick of watching our nation burn.
A documentary about what Americans think that has only British royal experts is pretty meaningless.
I agree. They’re just not on the radars of most Americans. If people think about them its in a passing way when they see Harry’s gingerbread prince skit on Colbert or see one of them on the cover of a magazine.
It’s really kind of funny. Most people I know can barely remember Harry’s existence, and if I mention William, they’re like “William, who? Oh, right, right, there’s a brother…”
It is cringeworthy when these writers think they speak for all Americans
Agree, the UK media is broken. They gambled and loss, now they are trying to convince themselves they were correct. What a sad state of affairs for those gutter rats
One of Top 100 most influential people in sports is Prince Harry not any of the leftovers, a post from Meghan’s instagram account will drown out any and every event any of the leftovers do and the Sussex children are selling out every item of clothing they wear just like their mother does.. how does any of that say we are done with them? When probably 90% of the public here can’t tell you the names of the BRF even if you show them a photo, but we all recognize The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The rage filled heir is and his father need to worry about their own irrelevance which is growing because they are playing for an audience in California and the show is getting old and people just roll their eyes at all these articles.
*documentaries (not articles)
All these rota 🐀🐀🐀, the usual suspects and other assorted BM adjacents desperately trying to stay relevant, but only managing to come up with these kinds of sad excuses for documentaries that are trying to take down the Sussexes, remind me of kids singing or whistling while going down the stairs to the dark basement.
These people are also afraid of the dark, figuratively, of seeing their revenues dwindle, of losing their jobs, of their own irrelevancies.
Just because the Left-Behinds don’t cut it.
Oh, FFS. These people are dumb as f–k when it comes to America. There is no “great affection” for the BRF. Americans loved Diana, and generally respected QEII, but couldn’t care less about the family as a whole. When it comes to Harry and Meghan, I think we mostly fall into one of two camps: either you love them and support their philanthropic and business ventures, or you’re just vaguely aware of their existence and feel mostly indifferent towards them. I don’t mean this as an insult at all, but I don’t think they’re even in the public consciousness enough to be actively HATED by anybody other than a relative few right wing racists. There aren’t any American tabloids churning out literally dozens of articles about the Sussexes every single day, you know. They’ll get an occasional People cover or win an award that usually isn’t super publicized or presented on a televised ceremony, and most Americans will think, “oh, good for them” and move on.
100%. We here on this website know their status because we are interested in them, but the majority of Americans just don’t pay that much attention.
Despite the hellscape we are living in now, in theory, the US was founded on NOT bowing to the British Royal Family….so yeah.
I personally love Harry and Meghan and will always support them. As for the rest? The monarchy is long over due to be eliminated.
Yeah they had to come out with something since he’s on the cover of Time magazine. Good grief, when will it end.
I don’t even understand the point of these types of documentaries, because if the answer was true and America- all 350 million of us, uniformly were sick of them, so what? Being liked isn’t a requirement for being a US citizen or resident. They act like if they’re unpopular they’re going to be chased out of the country with pitchforks and torches.
This is the problem that I’ve consistently said with trying to still cover them as if they are working royals depending on taxpayer funding. They don’t have to be liked by most of the people. I don’t think there’s a single company in the US that is just uniformly loved. However, if enough people support you you’ll be fine financially. They clearly have enough support personally, within their community and within their friend group and family group that they have created.
Charles is a bad father and grandfather
He is not a family man just thinks of himself and what he wants. He could bring down the monarchy and his heir seems worse. Such petty people
In America, there absolutely is NOT a great love and affection for the current royal family. Utter 🐂💩. There are a lot of people like me who think they are lazy, entitled, privileged beyond belief a-holes who should lose their titles and freebies. It’s not a documentary; it’s disinformation.
I guess anything to make the British press feel better about losing Harry and Meghan.
channel 5 routinely puts out this kind of pro-monarchy bullshit, the BBC aren’t the only ones in BP’s pocket. Trouble is, smearing someone else rarely makes you look good, but they never seem to learn this.
Sounds like something “churned out” cheaply. They interview only sycophantic anti-Sussex scribes?
There needs to be a documentary made about the obsession of British royal “experts” about these two. It is pathological.