“Ariana Grande clapped back on the White House for using one of her songs” links

The Trump White House used Ariana Grande’s music in one of their horrible ICE videos, and Ariana responded by commenting: “Please do not ever use my music in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense.” The White House hid her comment!! [Just Jared]
Elle Fanning looks great in Saint Laurent. [RCFA]
The Social Reckoning trailer & Jeremy Strong’s version of Mark Zuckerberg. I’m actually impressed with Jeremy’s voice work here. [LaineyGossip]
Rest in peace, David Hockney. [Hollywood Life]
And just like that, Lizzo is no longer relevant? [Pajiba]
A British art party brought out some wacky style. [Go Fug Yourself]
A throwback to when Rihanna was sooo online. [OMG Blog]
Meet “Instahottie” Wally Adam. [Socialite Life]
Dolly Parton is always hustling. [Seriously OMG]
Dorit Kemsley’s house looks really nice. [Starcasm]
Pope Bob made an official ruling on the football/soccer debate: he calls it soccer, which is exactly what an American pope would do. [Buzzfeed]
Sorry, she looks dangerously thin.
Indeed.
Of course Pope Bob from Chicago calls it soccer. Football is reserved for daaaaaa Bears.
I may catch hell for this because I know she’s a divisive character around here (for both valid and invalid reasons) but I can’t help but like Ari. Maybe it’s all her SNL stints or maybe it’s just the sort of old school triple threat-ness of her (ok maybe a double threat, her dancing needs work) but every time I see her in an interview she just comes across as really sweet and funny. And she has consistently good politics, which goes a long way with me.
I don’t mind her – never really paid that much attention to her TBH. I liked some of her music and haven’t seen any of the Wicked movies so can’t comment on her acting.
While her personal life is messy she does seem to have made some good career decisions.
She was actually quite good in Wicked. That role will always belong to Kristen Chenoweth but she did a nice job portraying Kristen Chenoweth
to me, she is kind of like ben affleck. i find them both likable and talented, but they are soooo messy. maybe they should date each other.
Excellent idea, no sarcasm. It would be epic gossip if she dated Afflec. Just what we need in these depressing times.
@kitten – Noted below that I just learned about her outspoken political leanings and animal rights work. That says it all to me. She’s a real one.
She’s extremely talented for sure. But going after a dude who just had a baby was a terrible look,
Great statement by her. Even if it doesn’t do anything good to know you’re on the right side
@Kitten I agree. She’s made some problematic missteps, but who among us hasn’t? If I zoom out and see her from a macro view, I quite like her. True talent plus an outspoken political stance plus advocating for worthy causes makes Ariana a superstar in my book.
That’s exactly how I feel about her too. Are her love life choices extremely problematic? Yes. Is she incredibly talented in multiple ways? Also yes. She has a bit of a feel of an old Hollywood scandal vibe and she’s charismatic enough to not let it totally overshadow her comedic and vocal gifts.
Agreed. I don’t have any trepidation that the young girls in our house adore her. Comments and items they view on her are inclusive. She did right by Manchester too.
I was this week years old when I discovered Ariana and I share many political, environmental, and social justice causes. And she’s not afraid to be vocal. Her music isn’t for me and her drama makes fun gossip, but I actually have mad respect for her.
another pop girl showing Taylor that yes, you can publicly say you dont want them to use your music
Huh? Have they used Taylor’s music with her tacit consent? She made a very loud endorsement for Kamala.
yes, trump used Taylors music in a tick tock, one of the songs from the most recent album
Ariana’s stage makeup does not do well for everyday life.
Are you going to do a story about Gwynocide Paltrow shilling for an Israeli apartment complex being built on the graves of Palestinians?
😱😞🥺😳
yes please, I keep coming back hoping to see it
and that’s Gwynocide Palentir!
Yes! I thought for sure we’d see an article on that! Geez, GP, how low can you go?
😱
Re: Dolly Parton’s cup of ambition and always hustling. Why is that a good thing, while Taylor wanting an Oscar is “nothing is ever enough” for her??
Not judging Taylor for wanting an Oscar, but this seems to be two different things. In this case, nobody’s saying anything about Taylor – it’s about Dolly, at age 80, still working and developing new businesses.
As a Dolly scholar, I can tell you that she actually did catch a lot of shit for wanting more when she was younger. Porter Wagoner tried to keep her down (and more or less under his control) for as long as he could, and everybody in the industry (possibly at Wagoner’s urging) tried to convince her that leaving his show would be disastrous for her career. When she wanted to branch out more into pop and decided to go to L.A. and work with new producers, much of the country establishment basically called her a traitor. She was criticized for wanting to try acting, and for being one of the earliest country artists to kind of merchandise herself. With Dolly being universally beloved now, I think a lot of people forget what she was up against in her 20s and 30s.
Thank you for taking the time to share this. I didn’t put my comment in the right way. I brought Taylor into this because there was a post here about her Oscar ambition the other day and I was astonished at the tone in which her ambition was put down. I didn’t have time to post a comment then, but I immediately thought of Dolly and Cher who never felt they can sit on their laurels and are praised for it on CB. I’m not a Swiftie, but I do think she deserves to be cheered on for her ambition, just like Dolly and Cher. When I saw Dolly’s name in the links being mentioned specifically for her ambition, I wanted to draw attention to the parallel. I did it the wrong way, I can see that now 🙂
Oh, you made a totally valid point! My comment was intended more as just additional information rather than disputing the parallels, but I guess I could’ve expressed myself better too, lol. I actually am a pretty big fan of Taylor, and I definitely see the way that many people criticize her for things that we praise in other artists (or just women in general). For some, it’s like their starting point is “Taylor is wrong” and everything is interpreted as an illustration of that point. (Which is not to say that I think that she’s above reproach, of course. I’m not one of those crazy Swifties who equate criticism of her with some kind of betrayal of feminism, but it does get silly at times.)
Trump and co. are lawless, stupid pirates. They do what they want and forget about the Constitution, either to read it or follow it.
They hate the Constitution. What did MAGA Mike Johnson call it, ‘red tape’? I hope that stupid cage match thingie turns into a giant sinkhole & takes them all with him.
I love Ari’s message to the outlaws. Damn straight.