“Ariana Grande clapped back on the White House for using one of her songs” links

The Trump White House used Ariana Grande’s music in one of their horrible ICE videos, and Ariana responded by commenting: “Please do not ever use my music in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense.” The White House hid her comment!! [Just Jared]

Elle Fanning looks great in Saint Laurent. [RCFA]

The Social Reckoning trailer & Jeremy Strong’s version of Mark Zuckerberg. I’m actually impressed with Jeremy’s voice work here. [LaineyGossip]

Rest in peace, David Hockney. [Hollywood Life]

And just like that, Lizzo is no longer relevant? [Pajiba]

A British art party brought out some wacky style. [Go Fug Yourself]

A throwback to when Rihanna was sooo online. [OMG Blog]

Meet “Instahottie” Wally Adam. [Socialite Life]

Dolly Parton is always hustling. [Seriously OMG]

Dorit Kemsley’s house looks really nice. [Starcasm]

Pope Bob made an official ruling on the football/soccer debate: he calls it soccer, which is exactly what an American pope would do. [Buzzfeed]