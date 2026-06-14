Duchess Meghan posed for a photo with Kelly Zajfen’s redheaded newborn baby

The Duchess of Sussex has been friends with Kelly Zajfen for years and years. They hang out all the time, mostly in Montecito or Santa Barbara. Zajfen is the co-founder of Alliance of Moms, and Meghan has supported the charity’s fundraisers and worn their t-shirts. Kelly’s nine-year-old son passed away in 2022 from a sudden illness. Well, Kelly got pregnant last year, and she recently welcomed a son. We know because Meghan posted a photo of Kelly and her son, and then a photo of Meghan holding the baby too. Meghan wrote: “We know I love a redhead. And let me stop you before they start, no it’s not his baby.” That’s how powerful Prince Harry’s ginger genes are. Women just start having spontaneous pregnancies with ginger babies.
Meanwhile, they’re still talking about whether Meghan and the kids will travel to the UK next month. Last week, the Mail’s Richard Eden made it sound like the only way Harry would get police protection in the UK is if he went solo to the Invictus Games One Year to Go events in Birmingham. Well, “sources close to the Sussexes” have now confirmed the basic gist of that report.
Prince Harry is heading back to Britain next month — but Meghan Markle and the couple’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are not currently expected to join him.
The Duke of Sussex, 41, will travel to Birmingham in July for Invictus Games-related events ahead of the 2027 competition, which will be held in the city. The trip has sparked renewed speculation about whether Meghan, 44, and the couple’s children could make a long-awaited return to the U.K., particularly after Harry previously expressed a desire for Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, to connect with their British heritage.
However, sources tell PEOPLE that, as things stand, the answer remains no. The reason remains the same issue that has kept the family from returning to Britain together in recent years: security.
In January, The Mail on Sunday reported that an official review had found Harry met the criteria for enhanced protection while in Britain. A source close to the Duke was quoted as saying at the time that security was effectively a “formality.” But despite optimistic signals behind the scenes, no decision has been formally communicated.
While the situation could evolve before Harry’s July trip, sources say expectations for Harry’s July visit remain unchanged.
I wonder if Harry will explain the situation explicitly, or whether he’ll just assume that his supporters can deduce what happened. My deduction: Harry privately and publicly told his father that he wanted King Charles to invite Meghan and the children to visit this summer, and Charles refused. “While the situation could evolve before Harry’s July trip” – meaning, Harry is still holding out hope that his dogs–t father will actually *want* to see Archie and Lili at some point. It’s like Lucy and the football with Harry and Charles. I don’t judge Harry for trying, but I’m glad that Meghan and the kids are staying far away.
Photos courtesy of Meghan’s Instagram, Backgrid, Cover Images.
I understand why Harry wants to reconcile with his father but how many times does someone need to show you who they are???
Harry doesn’t strike me as the type to enjoy conflict so no doubt he wants to reconcile with his sick father. But he has also previosly said that there needs to be some sort of an apology or at least public acknowledgement of what happened.
I think both fans and haters are seriously overestimating how “desperate” harry is to reconcile with his father
He knows who his father is. Its not about him having zero comprehension of who his father is while, apparently, everyone here does. He wants to take Meghan , Archie and Lili to see some of his heritage. That’s what hes said.
It’s also difficult for me to reconcile Charles’s treatment of Harry and his family with Harry’s desire to reunite with him — but I do get that he’d want his kids to have at least some sort of memory of contact with their grandfather, considering he’s Harry’s only remaining parent. And Thomas Markle is obviously never getting near those children. I just feel so sorry for Harry. Charles is such an unbelievable POS for creating this situation in the first place; he doesn’t even deserve a place in H+M’s children’s lives.
And if Harry met the criteria for needing security (which is obvious to anyone with at least two functioning brain cells; he’s clearly a target), then why wouldn’t his wife and children also be considered to need it? There’s no logic to any of this, it’s all just driven by spite.
Harry has made it clear that his family’s safety is a top priority for him. So considering the fact that they are not coming to the UK i can only assume that Charles doesn’t see it fit to provide Meghan and the kids with that security.
Yes, he has. Yet someone was posting last week here that hes continually putting them in danger! But then that poor poor soul believed the tabloid story that was unsorted, as many seem to. That day a lot believed the bogus story and are always so willing to believe he’s a dullard. Happens all the time.
Lol, I love that Meghan even feels comfortable enough to make that type of joke now because she wouldn’t have two or three years ago. It’s so pleasing to see more and more of her original personality reassert itself.
And at this point I feel like Harry is just trying to get CYA documentation. It feels like I do at work when I know that someone isn’t going to do something, and that is going to turn out poorly but I still ask for everything in writing so when it blows up I can say, well I tried!
He knows his father is dog s***, and when he departs this mortal coil and they try to rewrite the narrative and history, nope. I asked a million times, and he said no. Here’s all the times in writing. I do agree that is good that he is handling this on his own though, and Meghan nor the kids are involved in it.
IKR? The joke was kinda necessary because the derangers will go there but it’s a good sign that she felt free and light enough to make it.
I agree with CYA documentation theory . I used to do the same at work and I think Harry has always been strategic in that way and he will also be able to show his children he tried. But I think when Charles is gone all the dodgy stories the BM are holding back will come out, there is little love for Charles and Camilla and William will probably encourage the press to blame Charles for everything.
I agree with you, @Dee(2), 100%!!! This is Meghan’s genuine vibe and when it comes through, you can oddly see why people seethe about her being so effortlessly opposite to try-hard, she’s so comfortable in her own skin, it actually triggers people who are not, if that makes any sense. ….and I agree about Harry and his father, and simply doing everything possible to document how spiteful and shabby his father’s behaviour is. I mean. It’s the only way to call someone’s bluff when that person has decided the rules of basic decency or professional accountability just don’t apply to them. I *always* think of this as a firm, as they say themselves, and if that’s the analogy, the late Queen was an exemplary employer and Charles is simply ….the worst. Worst boss ever.
Maybe the whole family could visit Portugal while Harry is in the uk and then he could just easily meet back up with them for a vacation. Either way , wishing the Sussex family a joyful and safe summer.
That’s a great idea! I hope that’s on their itinerary.
Jais, how is your leg healing up? I had a second surgery on my wrist and now have tendinitis in my other wrist. It’s always something, lol
Thank you for asking🥹. It’s much better. Not 100 but compared to the majority of this year, it’s doing pretty good. I’m really grateful. I’m sorry to hear you’ve had two surgeries now and tendinitis. That’s a lot! I hope it all gets much better for you soon. Sending you love and healing.
I think Harry knows Meghan better than us, this is a woman that lands at Heathrow and don’t leave the airport.
Women will put with a lot of crap, but when it comes to their children, they draw a line in the sand, you can’t Cross.
That baby seems to really take to Meghan. He is so contented. And might I add so so cute.
As for dog s dad, no words, well just a few. You can pay for housing and security for your degenerate brother and his daughters but you can’t do jack s for your own son and grandchildren. You won’t even tell your people to make sure their get protection. Yeah, hell is going to welcome chuck with an open inferno
I think Kaiser might be right about Harry asking Charles to formally invite him so that he can bring Meghan and the children over so that they can get security. It would explain Roya Nikkhah’s weird article some months ago about Harry wanting to go to Sandringham. I think the Sandringham part was made up though to embellish to story and to give the Palace plausible deniability if they were accused of leaking to the press. I hope Harry has finally accepted that Charles is not interested in seeing Lili and Archie. This wouldn’t change the fact that he wants his children to visit the UK.
Doesn’t Meghan realize that this weekend belongs to the BRF because it’s Trooping?! She had the audacity to post a photo of her own (completely separate) life on the same day? The only reasonable explanation is that she purposely posted it in order to ‘overshadow’ her in-laws. /s
That baby is absolutely adorable.
I think Harry would like for his children to at least meet his father since there is no relationship with Meghan’s father. Since this does not appear to be possible,, hopeful he will be able to move forth, knowing he tried. The rot in his birth family can be smelled from the UK to Monticelto
Meghan is hilarious. And that baby is gorgeous.
I love this post… congrats to Kelly and her family ..