The Duchess of Sussex has been friends with Kelly Zajfen for years and years. They hang out all the time, mostly in Montecito or Santa Barbara. Zajfen is the co-founder of Alliance of Moms, and Meghan has supported the charity’s fundraisers and worn their t-shirts. Kelly’s nine-year-old son passed away in 2022 from a sudden illness. Well, Kelly got pregnant last year, and she recently welcomed a son. We know because Meghan posted a photo of Kelly and her son, and then a photo of Meghan holding the baby too. Meghan wrote: “We know I love a redhead. And let me stop you before they start, no it’s not his baby.” That’s how powerful Prince Harry’s ginger genes are. Women just start having spontaneous pregnancies with ginger babies.

Meanwhile, they’re still talking about whether Meghan and the kids will travel to the UK next month. Last week, the Mail’s Richard Eden made it sound like the only way Harry would get police protection in the UK is if he went solo to the Invictus Games One Year to Go events in Birmingham. Well, “sources close to the Sussexes” have now confirmed the basic gist of that report.

Prince Harry is heading back to Britain next month — but Meghan Markle and the couple’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are not currently expected to join him. The Duke of Sussex, 41, will travel to Birmingham in July for Invictus Games-related events ahead of the 2027 competition, which will be held in the city. The trip has sparked renewed speculation about whether Meghan, 44, and the couple’s children could make a long-awaited return to the U.K., particularly after Harry previously expressed a desire for Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, to connect with their British heritage. However, sources tell PEOPLE that, as things stand, the answer remains no. The reason remains the same issue that has kept the family from returning to Britain together in recent years: security. In January, The Mail on Sunday reported that an official review had found Harry met the criteria for enhanced protection while in Britain. A source close to the Duke was quoted as saying at the time that security was effectively a “formality.” But despite optimistic signals behind the scenes, no decision has been formally communicated. While the situation could evolve before Harry’s July trip, sources say expectations for Harry’s July visit remain unchanged.

[From People]

I wonder if Harry will explain the situation explicitly, or whether he’ll just assume that his supporters can deduce what happened. My deduction: Harry privately and publicly told his father that he wanted King Charles to invite Meghan and the children to visit this summer, and Charles refused. “While the situation could evolve before Harry’s July trip” – meaning, Harry is still holding out hope that his dogs–t father will actually *want* to see Archie and Lili at some point. It’s like Lucy and the football with Harry and Charles. I don’t judge Harry for trying, but I’m glad that Meghan and the kids are staying far away.